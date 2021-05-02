Photo by Phonix_a/iStock via Getty Images

Research from Barclays and Novus published in October 2019 found that a copycat stock selection strategy that combines conviction and consensus of fund managers that have longer-term views outperformed the S&P 500 by 3.80% on average annually from Q1 2004 to Q2 2019.

Base on that rational, we previously presented two trading models (in Article-1 and Article-2) that use the top 50 consensus stocks of 40 Large Hedge Funds (listed in Appendix A below) that historically outperformed the S&P 500. The iM-Top50 (from 40 Hedge Funds) model holds all 50 stocks equally weighted and has a low turnover. The iM-Top10 (from 40 Hedge Funds) model holds a subset of 10 stocks, also equally weighted, but with higher turnover which is rewarded by improved returns.

The performance simulation, and generation of trading signals, for these strategies is done using the platform Portfolio123 and reported below. For more comprehensive description of the 50 stock universe please refer to here.

Model Performance

Note: iM-Top10VariableWeight(of 40 Large Hedge Fund) model will be released soon.

Trade Signals for 05/03/2021

iM-Top10 (of 40 Hedge Fund) Action Ticker Name No. Shares SELL CHTR Charter Co. 45 BUY TDG TransDigm Group Inc 49

The models trade on first trading day of the week. Next update on Sunday 5/9/2021

Holdings for iM-Top10(of 40 Large Hedge Funds) as of 4/30/202

Current Portfolio Cash Flow Ticker Number of Shares Weight Value now Open Date Open Costs Rebal Costs | Return Dividends Received Gain to date (AAPL) 215 8.95% $28,264 02/01/21 ($28,869) - $44 ($561) (ADBE) 62 9.98% $31,517 04/12/21 ($31,282) - - $235 (CHTR) 45 9.60% $30,305 04/05/21 ($27,279) - - $3,027 (CP) 77 9.10% $28,731 03/15/21 ($28,607) - $58 $182 (DHR) 133 10.70% $33,774 02/01/21 ($28,797) ($3,038) $28 $1,967 (MA) 86 10.41% $32,857 02/16/21 ($29,373) - $38 $3,522 (MCO) 105 10.86% $34,305 07/01/19 ($18,860) ($3,193) $354 $12,605 (MSFT) 126 10.06% $31,775 02/22/21 ($29,578) - - $2,197 (SGEN) 201 9.15% $28,896 04/26/21 ($29,623) - - ($727) (V) 145 10.73% $33,866 12/07/20 ($30,865) - $46 $3,048

Holdings for iM-Top50(of 40 Large Hedge Funds) as of 4/30/202

Current Portfolio Cash Flow Ticker Number of Shares Weight Value now Open Date Open Costs Rebal Costs | Return Dividends Received Gain to date (AAPL) 40 1.83% $5,258 01/04/16 ($2,109) $2,067 $228 $5,444 (ADBE) 10 1.77% $5,083 01/04/16 ($2,118) $2,765 - $5,731 (ADPT) 136 1.97% $5,658 08/19/19 ($3,506) ($1,560) - $592 (ADSK) 18 1.83% $5,254 11/20/17 ($2,908) $1,203 - $3,550 (AMT) 22 1.95% $5,605 01/04/16 ($2,033) ($305) $343 $3,611 (AMZN) 2 2.42% $6,935 01/04/16 ($1,913) $2,037 - $7,059 (BBIO) 104 2.03% $5,816 08/19/19 ($3,516) $3,762 - $6,062 (BSX) 138 2.10% $6,017 02/24/20 ($3,949) ($1,550) - $518 (CHTR) 8 1.91% $5,480 01/04/16 ($2,133) $869 - $4,217 (COUP) 20 1.87% $5,381 08/19/19 ($3,549) $1,305 - $3,137 (CP) 14 1.82% $5,224 11/19/18 ($2,928) - $88 $2,383 (CRM) 21 1.68% $4,837 05/22/17 ($2,315) $806 - $3,328 (CRWD) 34 2.47% $7,089 05/26/20 ($4,210) $2,732 - $5,611 (CSGP) 6 1.79% $5,127 11/23/20 ($5,332) - - ($206) (DHR) 25 2.21% $6,349 08/19/19 ($3,547) - $32 $2,834 (DIS) 32 2.07% $5,953 08/24/20 ($5,102) $1,412 - $2,262 (DOCU) 25 1.94% $5,574 08/24/20 ($5,118) - - $456 (FATE) 64 1.95% $5,593 02/16/21 ($6,499) - - ($906) (FB) 20 2.26% $6,502 01/04/16 ($2,047) ($191) - $4,264 (FIS) 36 1.92% $5,504 08/19/19 ($3,476) ($1,535) $70 $564 (FISV) 56 2.34% $6,727 11/18/19 ($3,209) ($2,989) - $528 (FOLD) 536 1.84% $5,274 02/16/21 ($6,465) - - ($1,191) (GOOGL) 3 2.46% $7,061 01/04/16 ($2,281) - - $4,780 (GPN) 25 1.87% $5,366 11/18/19 ($3,237) ($1,242) $25 $912 (INTU) 15 2.15% $6,182 02/19/19 ($3,523) - $72 $2,732 (JPM) 45 2.41% $6,921 02/21/17 ($2,187) ($2,110) $420 $3,045 (MA) 16 2.13% $6,113 01/04/16 ($2,088) $1,075 $110 $5,209 (MCO) 22 2.50% $7,188 01/04/16 ($2,044) ($531) $189 $4,802 (MELI) 3 1.64% $4,713 02/16/21 ($5,825) - - ($1,113) (MSFT) 25 2.20% $6,305 01/04/16 ($2,085) $1,044 $291 $5,554 (NFLX) 11 1.97% $5,648 01/04/16 ($2,092) $1,762 - $5,318 (NOW) 12 2.12% $6,076 11/19/18 ($2,825) $781 - $4,032 (NVDA) 11 2.30% $6,604 02/24/20 ($3,830) $1,142 $10 $3,926 (PDD) 41 1.91% $5,491 05/26/20 ($4,158) $2,787 - $4,121 (PTON) 47 1.61% $4,622 11/23/20 ($5,272) - - ($650) (PYPL) 24 2.19% $6,295 02/21/17 ($2,209) $4,037 - $8,123 (QCOM) 44 2.13% $6,107 08/24/20 ($5,106) - $87 $1,089 (SGEN) 41 2.05% $5,894 01/04/16 ($2,099) $496 - $4,291 (SHOP) 6 2.47% $7,095 11/18/19 ($3,233) $2,330 - $6,192 (SNOW) 22 1.77% $5,095 02/16/21 ($6,487) - - ($1,392) (SQ) 26 2.22% $6,365 11/23/20 ($5,408) - - $957 (TDG) 10 2.14% $6,137 01/04/16 ($2,071) $206 $912 $5,184 (TSLA) 8 1.98% $5,676 05/26/20 ($4,098) $8,659 - $10,236 (UBER) 111 2.12% $6,079 08/19/19 ($3,500) $387 - $2,966 (UNH) 20 2.78% $7,976 05/22/17 ($2,274) ($2,275) $216 $3,644 (V) 33 2.68% $7,707 01/04/16 ($2,046) ($1,577) $118 $4,202 (W) 21 2.16% $6,207 11/23/20 ($5,390) - - $817 (WDAY) 25 2.15% $6,175 05/26/20 ($4,213) - - $1,962

Appendix A

Hedge Fund Filers: