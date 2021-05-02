Outperforming The S&P 500 By Trading The Stocks From 40 Large Hedge Funds: Trading Update 5/1/2021

Summary

  • Using the quarterly 13F filings we extract 50 consensus stocks from 40 large hedge funds, each fund with more than $3.5 billion Assets Under Management.
  • From 1/2/2016 to date investing in all 50 stocks, equally weighted, would have produced a total return of 187.1%, an active return of 61.1% when compared to SPY’s 126.2%.
  • A strategy selecting 10 of the 50 stocks, equally weighted, would have increased the total return to 215.8%, an active return of 89.6% when compared to SPY.
  • Here we report the most recent holdings and the trading signals for 4/26/2021.

Research from Barclays and Novus published in October 2019 found that a copycat stock selection strategy that combines conviction and consensus of fund managers that have longer-term views outperformed the S&P 500 by 3.80% on average annually from Q1 2004 to Q2 2019.

Base on that rational, we previously presented two trading models (in Article-1 and Article-2) that use the top 50 consensus stocks of 40 Large Hedge Funds (listed in Appendix A below) that historically outperformed the S&P 500. The iM-Top50 (from 40 Hedge Funds) model holds all 50 stocks equally weighted and has a low turnover. The iM-Top10 (from 40 Hedge Funds) model holds a subset of 10 stocks, also equally weighted, but with higher turnover which is rewarded by improved returns.

The performance simulation, and generation of trading signals, for these strategies is done using the platform Portfolio123 and reported below. For more comprehensive description of the 50 stock universe please refer to here.

Model Performance

Note: iM-Top10VariableWeight(of 40 Large Hedge Fund) model will be released soon.

Trade Signals for 05/03/2021

iM-Top10 (of 40 Hedge Fund)
Action Ticker Name No. Shares
SELL CHTR Charter Co. 45
BUY TDG TransDigm Group Inc 49

The models trade on first trading day of the week. Next update on Sunday 5/9/2021

Holdings for iM-Top10(of 40 Large Hedge Funds) as of 4/30/202

Current Portfolio Cash Flow
Ticker Number of Shares Weight Value now Open Date Open Costs Rebal Costs | Return Dividends Received Gain to date
(AAPL) 215 8.95% $28,264 02/01/21 ($28,869) - $44 ($561)
(ADBE) 62 9.98% $31,517 04/12/21 ($31,282) - - $235
(CHTR) 45 9.60% $30,305 04/05/21 ($27,279) - - $3,027
(CP) 77 9.10% $28,731 03/15/21 ($28,607) - $58 $182
(DHR) 133 10.70% $33,774 02/01/21 ($28,797) ($3,038) $28 $1,967
(MA) 86 10.41% $32,857 02/16/21 ($29,373) - $38 $3,522
(MCO) 105 10.86% $34,305 07/01/19 ($18,860) ($3,193) $354 $12,605
(MSFT) 126 10.06% $31,775 02/22/21 ($29,578) - - $2,197
(SGEN) 201 9.15% $28,896 04/26/21 ($29,623) - - ($727)
(V) 145 10.73% $33,866 12/07/20 ($30,865) - $46 $3,048

Holdings for iM-Top50(of 40 Large Hedge Funds) as of 4/30/202

Current Portfolio Cash Flow
Ticker Number of Shares Weight Value now Open Date Open Costs Rebal Costs | Return Dividends Received Gain to date
(AAPL) 40 1.83% $5,258 01/04/16 ($2,109) $2,067 $228 $5,444
(ADBE) 10 1.77% $5,083 01/04/16 ($2,118) $2,765 - $5,731
(ADPT) 136 1.97% $5,658 08/19/19 ($3,506) ($1,560) - $592
(ADSK) 18 1.83% $5,254 11/20/17 ($2,908) $1,203 - $3,550
(AMT) 22 1.95% $5,605 01/04/16 ($2,033) ($305) $343 $3,611
(AMZN) 2 2.42% $6,935 01/04/16 ($1,913) $2,037 - $7,059
(BBIO) 104 2.03% $5,816 08/19/19 ($3,516) $3,762 - $6,062
(BSX) 138 2.10% $6,017 02/24/20 ($3,949) ($1,550) - $518
(CHTR) 8 1.91% $5,480 01/04/16 ($2,133) $869 - $4,217
(COUP) 20 1.87% $5,381 08/19/19 ($3,549) $1,305 - $3,137
(CP) 14 1.82% $5,224 11/19/18 ($2,928) - $88 $2,383
(CRM) 21 1.68% $4,837 05/22/17 ($2,315) $806 - $3,328
(CRWD) 34 2.47% $7,089 05/26/20 ($4,210) $2,732 - $5,611
(CSGP) 6 1.79% $5,127 11/23/20 ($5,332) - - ($206)
(DHR) 25 2.21% $6,349 08/19/19 ($3,547) - $32 $2,834
(DIS) 32 2.07% $5,953 08/24/20 ($5,102) $1,412 - $2,262
(DOCU) 25 1.94% $5,574 08/24/20 ($5,118) - - $456
(FATE) 64 1.95% $5,593 02/16/21 ($6,499) - - ($906)
(FB) 20 2.26% $6,502 01/04/16 ($2,047) ($191) - $4,264
(FIS) 36 1.92% $5,504 08/19/19 ($3,476) ($1,535) $70 $564
(FISV) 56 2.34% $6,727 11/18/19 ($3,209) ($2,989) - $528
(FOLD) 536 1.84% $5,274 02/16/21 ($6,465) - - ($1,191)
(GOOGL) 3 2.46% $7,061 01/04/16 ($2,281) - - $4,780
(GPN) 25 1.87% $5,366 11/18/19 ($3,237) ($1,242) $25 $912
(INTU) 15 2.15% $6,182 02/19/19 ($3,523) - $72 $2,732
(JPM) 45 2.41% $6,921 02/21/17 ($2,187) ($2,110) $420 $3,045
(MA) 16 2.13% $6,113 01/04/16 ($2,088) $1,075 $110 $5,209
(MCO) 22 2.50% $7,188 01/04/16 ($2,044) ($531) $189 $4,802
(MELI) 3 1.64% $4,713 02/16/21 ($5,825) - - ($1,113)
(MSFT) 25 2.20% $6,305 01/04/16 ($2,085) $1,044 $291 $5,554
(NFLX) 11 1.97% $5,648 01/04/16 ($2,092) $1,762 - $5,318
(NOW) 12 2.12% $6,076 11/19/18 ($2,825) $781 - $4,032
(NVDA) 11 2.30% $6,604 02/24/20 ($3,830) $1,142 $10 $3,926
(PDD) 41 1.91% $5,491 05/26/20 ($4,158) $2,787 - $4,121
(PTON) 47 1.61% $4,622 11/23/20 ($5,272) - - ($650)
(PYPL) 24 2.19% $6,295 02/21/17 ($2,209) $4,037 - $8,123
(QCOM) 44 2.13% $6,107 08/24/20 ($5,106) - $87 $1,089
(SGEN) 41 2.05% $5,894 01/04/16 ($2,099) $496 - $4,291
(SHOP) 6 2.47% $7,095 11/18/19 ($3,233) $2,330 - $6,192
(SNOW) 22 1.77% $5,095 02/16/21 ($6,487) - - ($1,392)
(SQ) 26 2.22% $6,365 11/23/20 ($5,408) - - $957
(TDG) 10 2.14% $6,137 01/04/16 ($2,071) $206 $912 $5,184
(TSLA) 8 1.98% $5,676 05/26/20 ($4,098) $8,659 - $10,236
(UBER) 111 2.12% $6,079 08/19/19 ($3,500) $387 - $2,966
(UNH) 20 2.78% $7,976 05/22/17 ($2,274) ($2,275) $216 $3,644
(V) 33 2.68% $7,707 01/04/16 ($2,046) ($1,577) $118 $4,202
(W) 21 2.16% $6,207 11/23/20 ($5,390) - - $817
(WDAY) 25 2.15% $6,175 05/26/20 ($4,213) - - $1,962

Appendix A

Hedge Fund Filers:

  1. Akre Capital Management LLC
  2. Alkeon Capital Management LLC
  3. Altimeter Capital Management, LP
  4. Aristotle Capital Management, LLC
  5. Baker Bros. Advisors LP
  6. Barings LLC
  7. Calamos Advisors LLC
  8. Capital International Ltd
  9. Citadel Advisors LLC
  10. Coatue Management LLC
  11. D. E. Shaw & Company, Inc.
  12. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc
  13. DSM Capital Partners LLC
  14. Echo Street Capital Management LLC
  15. FMR LLC
  16. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc
  17. GW&K Investment Management, LLC
  18. Hitchwood Capital Management LP
  19. Jennison Associates LLC
  20. King Luther Capital Management Corp
  21. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company LP
  22. Lone Pine Capital LLC
  23. Loomis Sayles & Company LP
  24. Matrix Capital Management Company, LP
  25. Meritage Group LP
  26. Panagora Asset Management Inc
  27. Perceptive Advisors LLC
  28. Pinebridge Investments, LP
  29. Redmile Group, LLC
  30. Renaissance Technologies LLC
  31. Riverbridge Partners LLC
  32. Ruane, Cunniff & Goldfarb LP
  33. Steadfast Capital Management LP
  34. TCI Fund Management Ltd
  35. Tiger Global Management LLC
  36. Verition Fund Management LLC
  37. Viking Global Investors LP
  38. Westfield Capital Management Company LP
  39. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC
  40. Winslow Capital Management, LLC

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

