I have been a huge agriculture bull since the 2020 COVID crash, resulting in me opening the biggest trade I have ever done, and making Deere & Company (DE) a top 3 position of my long-term dividend growth position. The AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) has been on my radar as well as I discussed the company a number of times on this website. In this case, AGCO is a must-follow as it owns some of the most well-known agriculture brands (Challenger, Fendt, Massey Ferguson, and Valtra), and sells storage facilities for grains and other related products. The company just released its 1Q21 earnings, which came in much higher than expected thanks to strong sales and margins. The company also raised guidance. Based on these numbers, the stock still has room to grow but is at a tough spot in the business cycle. The company isn't cheap anymore, which makes it tricky for traders looking to enter a trade with a great risk/reward. However, I urge long-term investors to refrain from selling as the company is a fantastic long-term investment.

1Q21 Was Phenomenal - And There's More Where That Came From

The first quarter was a blowout quarter as the company reported GAAP EPS of $1.99, which is $0.88 higher than expected. This was possible as sales beat by $160 million and soared by 23.3% on a year-on-year basis.

The single best thing about AGCO right now, and in general, is that its products are in high demand. The company owns well-known brands that service both low-horsepower and high-horsepower operations. The header photo shows the Fendt 1050, a tractor that was made to compete with Deere's 9R and some of the largest Case tractors. In this situation, it helps that agriculture is in a massive bull market. We're seeing a significant boost in crop and cattle prices as not only export demand is rising due to increased consumption in China, but also as a result of the reopening. During COVID-19, especially hog prices fell as there was an oversupply. This will change dramatically. We are even seeing a shortage of chicken, which shows how serious the situation is getting.

As a result, farmers are using rapidly rising crop prices for the first time since 2011 to replace old machinery and prepare for more planted acreages (especially in Brazil). As a result, unit sales (volumes, excluding price) went through the roof as tractor sales in the Americas improved by more than 30% while sales of combines rose by 26% in South America.

On a constant currency basis, sales are up 20%, which means that 330 basis points of Q1 sales growth were caused by favorable currency translations. Also, the company saw a 300 basis points increase in its operating margin, which boosted its operating result.

The recent rally in commodity prices lifted farmer sentiment, creating higher demand for agricultural equipment in the first quarter. Adjusted operating income was up over 94%, driven by a 300 basis point increase in our adjusted operating margins, with improvement achieved in all of our regions. 1Q21 Earnings Call Transcript

Additionally, the company reported an increase in sales of grain and seed equipment of 18% and an increase of protein production equipment of 24%. The company sees favorable macro trends (which, at this point, is obvious) and expects grains storage and protein production sales to remain strong.

With that said, the company reported -$379 million in free cash flow in 1Q21, which is up from -$496 million in the prior-year quarter. Keep in mind that negative free cash flow is the result of negative operating cash flow as (most) machinery companies tend to invest in working capital at the start of each year. As a result, the company boosted quarterly dividends by 25% and declared a variable special dividend of $4.0 per share.

And speaking of free cash flow, this was one of the financial estimates the company upgraded on a full-year basis.

What's Next?

It is extremely hard to predict how long this agriculture bull market will last. I think it will last until at least 2022 when I expect the Federal Reserve to taper and even raise rates if inflation starts to run too hot. That means that both 2021 and 2022 could, financially speaking, be good years for AGCO.

In 2021, AGCO expects total tractor sales in both North and South America to increase by double digits (on average) with a flat to 5% growth rate in Western Europe. I believe this makes sense as the Americas benefit more from the surge in commodities given their dominant position in the meat supply chain (corn and soy production).

Adding everything together, below are the latest 2021 expectations.

Note that these numbers include pricing gains of 3.5% to 4.0% due to input inflation and a higher market share in key markets.

At the end of 4Q20, the company expected pricing gains to be roughly 2.5% to 3.0% with total sales not exceeding $10.4 billion. Now the lower bound of its outlook exceeds that level. The company also increased FCF expectations by $50 million as CapEx is expected to remain close to $300 million. Note that these expectations also include current challenges with regard to the shortage of semiconductors.

With this in mind, I expect the company's stock to remain in an uptrend for the remainder of the year and 2022 - as long as central banks refrain from significantly engaging in the fight to subdue inflation.

The problem I have right now - and the reason why I went with this title - is that AGCO has priced in a lot. We are at a tricky place of the cycle - there are exceptions like fertilizer companies. Right now, the company is trading at roughly 9.2x 2022 EBITDA based on a $10.7 billion market cap, almost no net debt ($157 million), and $1.18 billion in EBITDA.

Based on Deere's historical valuation range the company has room to run. However, that bull case would have to include further market share gains and concrete evidence that AGCO is turning into a high-tech farming company like Deere, which is the leader in automized farming and has a much larger market share in fast-growing markets.

Anyway, I think the current situation is tricky, not hopeless. I believe that Deere and AGCO have room to run to new highs. I think Deere will break $400 and AGCO could make it beyond $170.

If you're a trader, do not buy a full position as the risk/reward isn't that attractive anymore. If you, like me, are a long-term (dividend) investor, do not sell a share as I believe that AGCO has a lot of long-term value. I just believe that Deere offers more shareholder potential, which is why I do not own AGCO shares. If anything, AGCO's biggest wild card is taking away market share from Deere, which could be possible if the company is able to further expand in the United States and Brazil.

Anyway, as this isn't a Deere article, my main takeaway is that traders should keep in mind that there's upside, but not as much as a few months ago when the agriculture trade was still flying under the radar.

