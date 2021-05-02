Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (SVCBF) CEO Ulf Larsson on Q1 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCPK:SVCBF) Q1 2021 Earnings Conference Call April 30, 2021 4:00 AM ET

With me here today, I have President and CEO, Ulf Larsson; and Chief Financial Officer, Toby Lawton, who will present the first quarter results, followed by a Q&A session.

Ulf Larsson

Thank you, Anas. And also from my side, a good morning and a warm welcome to the presentation of our first quarter 2021.

Strong market has characterized the first quarter of 2021, we've seen high demand and gradually increase in prices within all of SA product areas. And this far into the second quarter, you can also note that this strong trend I must say, is continuing.

When comparing our EBITDA level for the first quarter, with the outcome for the first quarter in 2020, we note an improvement of 32% and this is mainly due to increase in prices in all areas for wood, for pulp, for kraftliner. While the currently development contracts the positive earnings development during the period.

In August last year, we informed that negotiations to close at that time remaining three paper machines that Ortviken would take place. The closure has progressed sequentially and according to plan during the first quarter of 2021, and the last LWC machine closed down at the end of February.

This change has together with the sale of our wood distribution operations in U.K., decreased our sales substantially during the first quarter 2021, compared to the first quarter 2020. On the other hand, price and volume have contributed positively in this comparison.

In connection to our announcement of the decision to close down the publication paper business, and also in line with our stated strategy, we will invest SEK 1.45 billion in increase CTMP pulp production. This investment is located at Ortviken site, in order to obtain the capital efficient investment by using existing equipment in the new project and investment costs will be around SEK 5000 per tonne, which is approximately one-third of Greenfield investment. This project is running on time and budget.

Last but not least, I can also mention that ongoing investment to build world largest kraftliner machine in Obbola, is also progressing on time and budget, despite challenging times.

I can also say that we have had no significant impact on production or distribution from COVID-19. And of course, we continue to take measures to minimize the risk to our operations and people as far as possible.

We have made a very strong start this year, and we deliver SEK 1.36 billion on EBITDA level during the first quarter. As already mentioned, this represents an improvement of 32% compared to the corresponding quarter 2020. Our EBITDA margin was strengthened by the closure of the publication paper business and the sale of the wood distribution operation toward the building materials sector in the U.K. and reached 33% during the first quarter.

If we take a look at our industrial return on capital employed, calculated at 12 months rolling average that one amounted to 8%, while the level for the first quarter was 16%. Thanks to a strong focus on cash flow and also a reduced net debt of over SEK 600 million compared to previous quarter, our leverage arrived at 1.5 despite the ongoing investment program. So I'm proud to say that we continue to finance our strategic investments with our operating cash flow.

I now would like to make some comments for each segment, starting with Forest; and we have had a stable supply of raw materials to our industries during this quarter. Sales was slightly lower when comparing quarter-on-quarter, mainly due to lower pulpwood prices because of lower share of imported volumes and also somewhat lower volumes, also due to the closure of the publication paper business.

EBITDA, however was very much in line with last year, having optimized the raw material mix following the closure of publication paper.

In Wood, we've had a continued high demand in all markets during the first quarter and thereby also steeply increasing prices, again, driven mainly by the U.S.

When I presented the Q4 report, I estimated the price increase for the first quarter versus Q4 to be about 10%. And the actual outcome for us was more like 16% than a precedent we forecast a similar price increase, at least for the second quarter in comparison with the first.

Sales was down 12% during the first quarter 2021 and the reason for that was the divestment of SCA Wood supply U.K. in Q4. And as you know, this business was largely built on trading had a yearly turnover of approximately SEK 1.4 billion and the normal EBITDA level of SEK 25 million.

As mentioned before, we will continue to sell solid wood products to our industrial customers in the U.K. also after this divestment. U.K. will continue to be one of our core markets for solid wood products. EBITDA was as you can see up as much as 226%, mainly due to higher prices.

Today's stock level of solid wood products in Sweden and Finland is in relation to the average to last five years described at the top left on this slide. And you can note that the inventory volumes are at the very low level. At the same time the underlying consumption continues to be good. The availability of containers for overseas transport is limited and thereby causing some disturbances and also some extra costs in the right flow.

As can be seen in diagram to the bottom left, the Swedish and Finnish sawmills production rather exceeds the last five years average. And that production is now running at full capacity to meet the increased demand.

Also, the pulp market is still strong with a good demand and gradually increase in prices. This time driven by China. And as you can see in the diagram to the bottom left, which shows a price development net mill in Swedish kroner, the currency effect and the effect of the time lag is apparent.

When we peaked price wise at the turn over 2018 2019 we had a PIX price in Europe of $1230 dollar per tonne. And as you also can see we touched bottom during the first quarter 2020, but the PIX price had dropped to $820 per tonne. After a rather flat price development during the major part of 2020 the pulp prices started to increase sharply and today we have an official PIX listing of $1120 per tonne.

Now, we know that announcements have been firstly made for further price increase up to $1220 per tonne and secondly for another price rise to $1300 per ton and that will be gradually implemented through the second and also third quarter. So, I believe next month we are back on the same PIX level as we had first quarter 2019, but then both increase in discount level and also currently have a negative effect of course.

We nevertheless we note that the net price in China is approximately $100 per tonne, higher than in Europe even after allowing for a rise to $1220 per tonne in Europe.

Sales and EBITDA were up substantially in the first quarter 2021 compared to the fourth quarter 2020. This relates to higher prices, but also to lower costs. We've had good and stable production that also leads to better yield in terms of lower consumption of wood, lower consumption of chemicals, higher energy generation as whole.

Our ongoing project to build CTMP liner to Ortviken industrial site with a total capacity of 300,000 tonne is progressing on time and budget. And when the CTMP plant at Ortviken is ready, the production of CTMP at Ostrand will be closed down. So the net increase in other words will be about 200,000 tons of CTMP. And we believe this site or mill line will start up in the beginning of 2023.

Inventories have now come down to normal or low level in both softwood pulp as well as in hardwood pulp. The supplies situation is affected by lack of capacity in the logistic chain, especially to Asia. This lag no doubt price, the pulp price but also results in increased distribution costs, on the other side.

As mentioned earlier, the higher net price is mainly in China but also in U.S. indicate continued rise in pulp prices in Europe, even after the prices have softened a little bit in China. When we move to our business area, Containerboard, I would like to start by stating as I did also in the beginning, that our expansion project in Obbola is progressing well, and on time and budget. Startup will be in the first half of 2023.

The sales and EBITDA are up 4% and 7% respectively, Q1 2021 versus Q1 2020. And this is mainly due to increase in prices. And even if you're in the bottom left on the diagram can note the lag effect in combination with a negative currency impact when it comes to our registered net mill prices. The prices for OCC, which have more than doubled since November 2020, negatively affect the result. But at the same time, as they also support the price development for test liners and thereby also indirectly for kraftliner.

The kraftliner delivers from Europe globally continue to increase also in the beginning of this year. And we can conclude that the demand for boxes has been very strong, also during the first quarter of 2021 and is now back on a level above the trend line before the outbreak of the pandemic. This has led to inventories being on a very low level for kraftliner.

Since the bottom position in terms of price Q4 2020, the price for unbleached kraft has so far raised by approximately €100 per tonne. As of April 1, the price for brown qualities will increase with an additional €50 per tonne for brown with €30 per tonne for white top kraftliner. This price increases will successfully take effect during the second quarter.

As the view on first, several marketplace have already announced a new price increase of €50 per tonne for both brown and white kraftliner taking impact successively during the third quarter. With this present situation, the delta between kraft and testliner prices is approximately €150 per tonne which historically is rather normal level.

So by that I'm happy to hand over to Toby.

Toby Lawton

Thank you, Ulf. And good morning, everybody.

I will start with the income statement here. And you can see on the top line the net sales you can see we had SEK 4.2 billion of net sales this quarter, which is a 13% reduction versus the first quarter last year, we had underlying net sales growth of 8%. But of course there was a significant impact from both the exit to publication paper and the divestment of wood supply U.K., which reduced net sales.

Those two, however, had very little impact on EBITDA of course. And we had a strong growth in EBITDA from just over SEK 1 billion to SEK 1.36 billion first quarter this year. And then an EBITDA margin of nearly 33%. So a significant increase in margin, which is also due to the exit from those businesses structurally improves the EBITDA margin going forward.

On the EBIT line, you see that we actually increased EBIT by more than we increased EBITDA, so it's about SEK 100 million lower of course in depreciation, about half of that SEK 100 million is due to taking away the depreciation of mainly Ortviken and publication paper. And the other half is actually we've have made a reduction to the write-downs we took in Q4 last year. So that's a one of items that are around SEK 50 million. And the EBIT margin then comes out 25% with an EBIT just over SEK 1 billion for the quarter.

Financial items are very much in line with last year SEK 28 million tax, SEK 216 million sec and the average tax rate, just over 21%, very close to the normal Swedish corporation tax rate. And altogether, that means we delivered a net profit this quarter of SEK 800 million -- SEK 802 million and earnings per share SEK 1.14.

If I come to the segment's and just the development over recent quarters, starting with the forest, on the left hand side. You can see the top line has come down a bit. And that's basically due to the exit of publication paper. So we have less wood being supplied to the industries.

On the bottom line, we have a lower EBITDA than Q4. And that's really driven by the seasonal impact, which we have our seasonal pattern where we harvest less own forest in Q1 versus Q4. So that's the biggest impact, you can see we're pretty much flat versus Q1 last year. And that's despite actually pulpwood price being a bit lower than it was last year, mainly because as augmented as well, we optimize the sourcing mix which also taking away the volume requirement of publication paper.

When it comes to wood, you can see here the sales has come down because we've exited the wood supply U.K., which was relatively large in sales terms, but mainly a trading company. So we had SEK 1.4 billion sales on an annual basis. And that's what you see impact in the top line, but it's counteracted by strongly increasing prices.

So that's impacting the sales and the prices of course are what's driving the EBITDA bottom line and the margin. So we now have SEK 310 million EBITDA in the first quarter, and EBITDA margin of 25%.

In pulp, we had a pretty clean quarter, relatively a good production in Q1. We have an impact of increased prices on the top line. And of course, the increased prices and the good production drive better yield and cost performance and therefore we had a 30% EBITDA margin and SEK 385 million in terms of EBITDA in pulp.

And then finally, when it comes to Containerboard/Paper, Q1 now is just the Containerboard business. So the history included publication paper, and you can see the drop in sales is because we now taken exit publication papers, so the sales dropped substantially. But of course, limited impact on EBITDA. And you can see the EBITDA of Q1 is just Containerboard here as well SEK 321 million. And the margin improvement is also because of the exit publication paper to 25%.

We have figures which show just containerboard the two containerboard mills and once they are on their own in the report. So if you want to see the development of just Containerboard you can find that also.

When it comes to the net sales bridge, you can see here we had a significant increase from price increases in all areas all product areas of 7%, we had higher volumes and mainly also the pulp division. 4% currency was negative this quarter Swedish krona was stronger than it was in Q1 last year. And then we have the two effects from the divestment of wood supply U.K. 7% and 14% from the exit publication paper.

When it comes to the bridge for EBITDA, you can see the big impact from higher prices, which is really driving the EBITDA improvement, we then had a small positive effect from the volumes as well. Raw material, pretty much neutral. Energy positive, partly due to better energy production, also predominantly in Ostrand.

And then currency again was negative and also a negative impact here from exit publication paper, we actually had in the first quarter last year was before the pandemic hit, so we had a small positive result in the first quarter last year and in the first quarter this year, of course, we were closing down the machines and we had the impact of bearing the cost of publication paper during the final stages of the exit.

When it comes to cash flow, you can see our EBITDA SEK 1.36 billion we take away the revaluation impact. And we had an operating cash surplus just over SEK 1 billion. Working capital normally increases in the first quarter and it did this quarter as well. The increased prices had some impact on working capital but it's very much in line with the sales level. So stable in line with the sales level.

We had restructuring costs now from the closure of publication paper. So SEK 123 million in restructuring costs, just over SEK 200 million current CapEx, and then an operating cash flow of SEK 475 million, which that means we're more or less funding our strategic capital expenditures, as Ulf mentioned, from operating cash flow.

We also had a strong deleveraging effect this quarter down to just over SEK 7 billion in net debt. This is due to also the strong operating cash flow in Q1, nearly 500 million. And of course, at the same time, we're funding the significant strategic investments that are ongoing predominantly in Obbola and the CTMP in Ortviken. So now we're down to 1.5 times net-debt-to EBITDA. So a strong deleveraging effect.

And then finally, on the balance sheet, nothing strange here, but you can see the forest assets are just over SEK 75 billion. We haven't updated the pricing, the market price statistics for the forest assets in the quarter one, we'll come back to that in quarter two.

Working capital, as I said, stable in relation to sales 18% of working capital to sales ratio. And then total capital employed just over SEK 80 billion at the end of March. And net debt, as I mentioned before, just over SEK 7 billion, debt-to EBITDA 1.5 times versus at the end of last year, where we also had a good cash flow in the last quarter, we came down to 1.7 times but we're now 1.5 times and then equity SEK 73 billion.

So, with that, I can hand back to Ulf, for a summary.

Ulf Larsson

Let me summarize the first quarter again, it is really strong quarter. We have a strong market out there, we have a positive trend. Increasing prices in more or less all remaining product areas. We can also see that the first quarter has been good in the perspective of production and cost control.

Our EBITDA was up 32% versus the first quarter 2020. Sales, was of course impacted by the decision to exit publication paper and we have now 25th of February closed down the last remaining LWT paper machine. And we also as you know took the decision to divest our wood supply unit in U.K.

And last but not least important our two big investment projects in Obbola kraftliner and Ortviken in CTMP is running on time and on budget.

That concludes the first part of this presentation and we are now ready to open up for questions from the audience. So please, operator go ahead.

Linus Larsson

Thank you, and a good day to everyone. Starting with the wood division, which is doing very well, markets are very strong. And just if you could Ulf, repeat what I think you said that did you say that you expect the price development in the second quarter versus the first quarter to be at the same pace of the improvement that we saw in the first versus the fourth quarter? And also in this context, how do you see volume development and sawlog cost development in the second quarter?

Ulf Larsson

Yes, I cannot confirm what you say Linus. I mean, we will have more or less the same positive price development in the second quarter versus the first quarter as we had when we compare the first quarter with the fourth quarter. So that is our view, as we discussed now.

The second question was production volume and I mean, as you can understand, just now we tried to produce as much as we can. We do so and all other producers, they do the same. And of course, it is also, let's say the favorable time of the year, seasonally it's good to produce during the spring.

When it comes to the cost for sawlogs, I think it differs between different areas in the region. And for us being the biggest private forest owner in Europe, I think we have rather good cost control when it comes to our log supplies. So I feel for the coming quarter, it will be, I would say reasonably flat for us.

Linus Larsson

Great, thank you. And maybe a bit housekeeping, but with regards to the changes at Ortviken. You repeat that in the second quarter on the other line, that DA [ph] drag on some Ortviken will be SEK 20 to SEK 30 million, that's an EBITDA. How much was it in the first quarter?

Toby Lawton

You can -- firstly the EBITDA effect in the first quarter from Ortviken was around minus 50. And then we expect an effect going forward of around SEK 20 to SEK 30 million a quarter, what we call transformation costs, keeping the Ortviken site running and until we start up the CTMP. So that's on EBITDA level.

Linus Larsson

Yes, great. That's great. And then maybe to continue and maybe that was what you were about to say. On the depreciation side, again, on behalf, [multiple speaker] continued?

Toby Lawton

So we had SEK 100 million effect on depreciation. Basically, around half of that is the depreciation on the Ortviken site that is disappearing. And around half of that, or a little bit more than half of that is a one-time effect, which is that we've actually reduced some of the write-downs we took last year, because we now have good prospects to be able to sell some of the assets. So we take back a bit of that write-down. So that's a one off effect that you won't see that in Q2 and on woods.

Linus Larsson

But on the other line, specifically, I mean, it looks as if depreciation on other was SEK 38 million in the first quarter? What would that be in the second quarter altogether, I mean, Ortviken and everything included?

Toby Lawton

I mean, the depreciation will be -- so that is predominantly for this one time effect.

Linus Larsson

So back to a very low depreciation Q2 onwards?

Toby Lawton

It should be back to a low level from Q2 onwards.

Linus Larsson

Got you.

Toby Lawton

I can check, and I get back to you on this.

Linus Larsson

Okay, cool. NO, that's very good. And then just finally, from May on pulp a very fast response to the strong pulp markets in your P&L. Could you say something about your mix maybe, especially in terms of geography, how much is China for instance, as a percentage of sales?

Ulf Larsson

Again, our -- we do very small volumes for China. For a while now the prices have been slightly higher in China. But on the other hand, we have our let's say, core customer base in Europe and also in U.S.

Toby Lawton

So we have limited volumes to Asia [ph].

Linus Larsson

That's all for me. Thank you very much.

Robin Santavirta

Thank you very much. And Good day, everybody. Now, related to the pulp business, it seems as the increases fairly low as expected, as probably there's a quite significant lag to this price statistics. But the costs are clearly lower, at least compared to what I expected in pulp.

I think Ulf you said something about that. How should you what are the key reason, can you just repeat that and how should we look at the costs going forward in pulp, has basically so now reached a new efficiency level, or is this lower pulp will costs? So, what are the key items and how should we look upon the next few quarters? Thanks.

Ulf Larsson

I mean, generally, one can say that, when we are producing well then of course, the yield is better when it comes to wood consumption, chemical consumption, and as I said also energy generation. So, in general, I mean, you have a lot of positive effects when the production is on a stable level where we are, yes, now, to be honest.

When it comes to I cannot give a comment on wood cost. I mean, the decision to close down Ortviken, also gave us a positive position in the wood market. I mean, we have more or less reduced the imported volumes down to zero for a while now, we will need some more wood again when we start up Obbola, but also when we started up the CTMP production in the first half of 2023. But until then we are on -- we have a lower wood consumption, which has also contributed in a positive way of course.

I don’t know, if you'd like to add something, Toby.

Toby Lawton

I could just add I mean the cost position is predominantly due to the good production and better yield, then we do sell some tallow oil, which has a pretty good price in the first quarter and a good energy balance as well in the first quarter. So they help, of course, but it's predominantly production in the U.S.

Robin Santavirta

I understand. Thanks. And then the second question related to the Containerboard business. Could you just repeat the order of price increases that you have launched number one and number two, you mentioned OCC. Could just remind us of the fiber relation of OCC in containerboard you have?

Ulf Larsson

I mean if we start with OCC, we have as I said more than double the price since November 2020 at that time, I think we were on €70 per tonne and today we see prices around €150 or €160 per tonne for OCC. And that of course have a negative effect because we also use some small volumes of OCC in our production there.

On the other side, if I got you right, I mean we have now announced the price increase from April 1 for brown qualities and €50 per tonne and also for white top of €30 euro per tonne. And then another price increase is announced from 1st of June, €50 per tonne for both brown and white. And that will as you know I mean that will successively be implemented in the second and the third quarter.

Robin Santavirta

I understand. Thanks. And just finally, if you have been a quite good predictor of the sawn timber and the wood market and you gave your sort of view for Q2. How should we look upon H2 now and do you believe that this higher price that we have globally and in the Americas especially is this simply a cyclical strength or are there more sort of fundamental elements or structural elements supporting prices which could keep the prices higher for longer?

Toby Lawton

I mean solid wood products will continue to be cyclical no doubt about that. But I mean what we see out now is one effect of people due to the pandemic they cannot travel as much as they did in the past for the moment being and I mean some people are moving out from urban areas and we see a lot of investment in houses and both in terms of new construction but maybe even more in repair and maintenance.

And I mean the biggest driver you have in the U.S. market, but we see the same trend also in Scandinavia and in all other regions. And in addition to that, that is my guess is that we have supporting things from the government all over the world now to get economy to work again. And that will also support the market for a while. I mean, infrastructure projects they need, often a lot of wood. So I think we will have a strong consumption for a while, but I don't think we have reached so far as to new level, underlying we still have a very positive trend for solid wood products. But yes, now we are boosted of the, let's say this effect from the pandemic.

Robin Santavirta

I understand. Thank you very much.

Christian Kopfer

Thanks, operator. Good morning, everyone. Just a few follow-ups for both of you. Firstly on the pulp market. I would not ask you for any pulp price predictions, because you will not answer them. Anyway.

I just wondering a little bit, because we are now not very far from the price that we saw and you also commented on it, I think, the price that we saw in 2018. So, do you think there is something fundamentally different this time around, because after the previous beat, okay, they were stable for a number of months, but then we saw a dramatic price fall? So the question is, do you see any different fundamentals this time around than what we saw in 2018?

Ulf Larsson

Well, not really, I think also pulp will continue to be a cyclical business. Again, the question of supply and demand. I mean, we know that no new additional capacity or size will be apparent before domestic investment will come on stream. And until then, I think that the market might be quite balanced.

If you look at the entry level, both for hardwood and softwood, they are now on let's say at normal level. We have had some disturbances in the logistical system, and that might also have had some kind of short term effect on the pulp market.

Toby Lawton

I think also when you compare to the history, you have to remember that the rebates increase 1% or 2% every year. So that has an impact on the currency impact. I think Ulf mentioned earlier as well. So for many producers, the currency impact would be negative versus that peak in 2018. So it's important to remember.

Ulf Larsson

And I think that's what you could see also in the diagram that I did show a while ago, I mean, even if we have had quite steep price increase now for a while. But when you look at the net mill prices, I mean, they are definitely impacted by the currency effect, but also you have a lagging effect and that you have to take into consideration. And also as you said, also the increase in the discount levels.

Christian Kopfer

Right. But on the discounts, first, did you see increase discounts in the first quarter, I couldn't really see on that what I'm trying to calculate them backwards? And secondly, what is driving the increase discounts?

Ulf Larsson

You have them in the P&L. We have increasing discounts for the first quarter definitely so and what is driving, that is more towards the people that are buying our pulp, maybe it's good to have a higher official price to show the market.

Toby Lawton

But it's been I mean, it's been now trend for many years both in Europe and U.S. and you have an increase of 1% to 2% in rebate levels this year versus last year.

Ulf Larsson

But again if you like to look at the real price, it's just to look at China prices. But just now as I mentioned also, today we have a delta between European prices and China prices of little bit more than $100 per tonne and I think that is some kind of sign that the pulp price will continue up for a while.

Christian Kopfer

Okay, and then finally for me, on Containerboard kraftliner, brown kraftliner is obviously coming up dramatically or significantly. Why pulp is not coming up at all that much. What do you think is the key reason behind why pulp lagging brown so much?

Ulf Larsson

It's more a question of volatility. If you look at the price overtime for white top it’s much more stable. So, that’s the reason I think.

Christian Kopfer

That I trying to figure out Ulf, could it be, or could one reason be that customers for ESG reason for environmental reasons would demand on each product, what because it's more healthy to the environment?

Toby Lawton

I mean, our kraftliner is our white top is not coated. But I mean there tends to be a lagging effect also and the white top is more stable, but it over time follows, that takes more time. And then there's been such demand for the brown kraftliner that I think production and has been focused on the strong demand for brown kraftliner, which has really been driving the pricing dynamic.

Ulf Larsson

We haven't really seen a trend shift in the demand. But maybe you're better to step up.

Christian Kopfer

Okay, thank you very much.

Oskar Lindstrom

Yes, good morning. I have two questions. Both of them are to you, Ulf. The first one just do you have any picture of what's happening in the China pulp market right now in your view? I mean, how much are the most recent spike up has been inventory refilling or sort of that type of effect? That's my first question.

My second question is more long-term. So I mean, we're seeing a very strong cyclical pricing improvement in a number of markets, and you talked about some of the factors on the demand side driving this, increased housing, construction, government subsidies and things like that. Do you also see factors on the supply side contributing to this? And, to what extent do you believe that those are structural i.e. long-term changes?

I'm thinking about things like harvesting levels, closure of old mills, et cetera, which has happened for a period. One of your industry peers has talked about what they see as a global fiber shortage, if I remember correctly. So those were my two questions. China pulp and supply side disruptions.

Ulf Larsson

Let’s start with a pulp side. I mean, yes, it's hard to say, we've been as you have done the China price softening a little bit when it comes to the Shanghai futures and things like that, but what we feel in the market is that there is still a strong demand for pulp. We can also see when we look into reports coming up now that the underlying consumption is still on a very good levels.

I think, for a while China will be demanding quite a lot of pulp. And as long as you have a delta between China price systems and China's pulp prices, and we're having Europe and U.S. that will drive the price also in Europe and U.S. and that is also exactly what we see as now. How long will it last? I mean, that's tough to say or predict.

When it comes to trends, when it comes to fiber supply? Yes. I mean, long-term, I think that we see some different things here. I mean, if we look into North America, we know that the pine beetle disease 20 years ago, I mean, that has had an effect of the fiber supply in that region.

We've seen the pine beetle disease in Central Europe, short-term, that is of course, for some place positive, long-term, that is of course, negative. And I think according to global trends when it comes to see the forest industry has the power to the solution to protect the climate. I think that we have an underlying positive plan for our industry and not the least for companies like SA sitting on a big part of forest Atlanta virgin fiber in their own hand. So that is maybe my feeling.

If you would like to add something Toby.

Toby Lawton

No, good summary.

Oskar Lindstrom

All right. Thank you.

Martin Melbye

Good morning. Could you try to simplify the quarter-on-quarter price changes on pulp and containerboard for Q2 that is realistic, the way you see it now?

Toby Lawton

Yes, as you know, Martin, we don't give forecast. I think we have a time lag both for containerboard and for pulp is typically around two to three months. And then you see, I think Ulf has mentioned, the announced price increases in things like PIX prices for kraftliner. So they're going up from today's level to $1220 per tonne. And then that’s now been announced $1300 per tonne. So that's the PIX. While the announcements on pulp and then for kraftliner, we also see the increases Ulf mentioned ahead of us, but we don't give a specific forecast.

Martin Melbye

On the sawmill business, after the merchant business is out. It's all the sales in that division now, say eligible for a price increase. Or if there's some business which is stable?

Toby Lawton

No, we still have a supply business in Scandinavia which is -- so you can't in that sense, it's not the total sales of the wood business that has a 16% price increase. That's the really the underlying price increase on the wood. And then we have a portion, which the supply business in which we still have in Scandinavia, which doesn't have a profit increase to the same extent. Because more trading operations.

Ulf Larsson

But if you compare let's say the supply solution we have in Scandinavia in comparison with U.K., the grade of -- the integration is much higher in Scandinavia in comparison with both we had in U.K. and that was also the reason why we took the decision to divest U.K. But I mean in Scandinavia, we have much more than 50% in terms of integration, which is very positive.

Toby Lawton

So some 30% or so of sales 30% to 40% is then the supply represents the supply segment.

Martin Melbye

Thank you. And last question, maybe I missed this at the start. But you have a comment regarding the last document regarding taxonomy?

Ulf Larsson

Yes, I think it's now clear that I can start. But forest-- because the forest management is I think, clearly included in the taxonomy, which is, of course, positive. I think when it comes to the rest of our activities, we think there's a good case for it to be included even under the -- the way things are written now. But it's a very unclear situations till. I mean, we think it's impossible to start to talk about percentage numbers given the lack of clarity as it is today. And that needs to be improved going forward in order to come with any kind of reliable guidance going forward. But I think that's all about we can say, as of today.

Martin Melbye

Thank you.

Justin Jordan

Thank you. And good morning, everyone. I just want to return to the woods division. My guess. Clearly you've seen very strong wood demand in North America driving up I suppose North American prices first. And if I'm simplifying it, please correct me. That strong demand from North America and prices you see dragging up [indiscernible] European prices?

Ultimately, Ulf you've been very clear with us, this is typical industry. How quickly can the industry respond through increasing harvesting levels? Or how sustainable are these price increases that we've seen for the rest of 2021? Or perhaps most of years beyond? Can you help us understand just how ultimately it's a supply demand market and clearly supply would increase over time, but how quickly can that happen? Please.

Ulf Larsson

Yes, I can try to start here. I mean, when it comes to production, it's rather easy to increase the production when we have a strong market. And that is also what we have seen. I can't really say that I follow the North American market. But if I take a look at the statistics for Scandinavia, and I mean, you have a big volume coming from this region. There, you can see that the production is slightly higher than the average for, as I said the last five years, but I don't think that you have too much possibilities to increase capacity further, I think we are running at full capacity more or less just now.

I think some smaller sawmills, they will maybe try to speed up during the summer, which is not normally maybe done from smaller players. We normally produce during summer also in all markets.

So I think -- and how long this situation will last, I mean that is impossible, really to say. We know now that the second quarter, as I said, I mean, that one will be stronger than the first one. And typically, you don't see too much of weakness in the third quarter, if it follows the normal pattern, I would say.

Justin Jordan

Okay, thank you. Just one quick follow-up on a different topic. You called out clearly rising OCC prices earlier. But I guess ultimately, that feeds through to rising testliner on your process. And that clearly pushes up grunt [ph] on your prices, which helps you. Can you just remind us what OCC consumption is within SCA it represents its cost inflation, but I would have thought this probably not hugely material in context?

Toby Lawton

I mean, overall, we do OCC as a raw material, I think you can find the data in our annual report on how much OCC we consume. So I don't have the finger in my head. But overall -- I mean, while it's a cost increase for us, if OCC prices go up, the push testliner prices up, and that has a positive impact on kraftliner prices. So, in long run, it's a positive test, with increasing OCC prices within reason.

Ulf Larsson

As you said, I mean testliner prices they will push kraftliner prices, and in this market today, we have a delta between testliner and kraftliner line of 150 per tonne approximately, and that is on quite normal level. So that seems to be quite stable.

Justin Jordan

Yes, it's a good time for the containerboard. Thank you.

Johannes Grunselius

Yes, hello, everyone. This is Johannes, here. Just a bit of a follow-up on the containerboard market and your analysis of that. Would you say the very strong demand increase in Q1 and what we've seen over the last few quarters? I mean, is it both driven by increased e-commerce use from those channels? Or is it more driven by Viacom back of industrial and segments? Interesting, if you can sort of comment, the spectacular demand development here?

Ulf Larsson

I think the main reason is, the ecommerce, maybe. I mean, still the pandemic makes us continue to buy things, but we like to have them distribute to our homes. And I mean, then you also consume more packaging materials. But I think also in the first wave of the pandemic, we saw that more industrial capacity were closed down, I would say. I think from in the second phase, and now in the third phase, all companies they try to continue to run their business in I mean, as good as they can. But I think the main difference is increasing e-commerce.

Johannes Grunselius

Yes. I mean, what do you see now there is no signs of any slowdowns for the coming months or I mean, it's sort of same strength there compared to last few months?

Ulf Larsson

I mean, as I said, we typically we don't do -- we don't forecast. But I mean, as you saw on the graph, that I did show you, we are now not only back on the level we were before the pandemic, when it comes to books consumption. We are much over the trend line. And so far we cannot, I mean -- and again, if you look at the inventory level of kraftliner, it's on a very, very low level.

I mean, if you look at pulp, that we’re more on a -- let's say normal level when it comes to kraftliner, and I would say that we are on a very low level.

Johannes Grunselius

And I mean, since the inventories are trending down, do you suggests that operating rates are actual rates for the containerboard industry in Europe, as you analyze it?

Toby Lawton

Everyone's producing as fast as full as they can in this market with low inventories. And then I would just add one, I mean, I think the U.S. market is also strong, which has impacted some of the U.S. I mean, the U.S. traditionally, or exports to some parts of Europe, but that level has reduced somewhat, because basically, we're focusing on the domestic market where they obviously have a better profitability. So that that increases demand and pressure on inventories in Europe as well.

Johannes Grunselius

Alright. Than on the year-over-year comparison, the building blocks you're showing on page 16, it clearly shows that you didn't have that or basically no cost inflation. Am I right here, and what do you foresee for the coming quarters in terms of cost inflation?

Toby Lawton

Because I mean, we have -- in our business, wood is by far the biggest raw material. And aside from wood we have a little bit OCC, which is going up as you say we have logistics where we do see some increases, but they're counteracted in the first quarter, at least by the fact that we've seen no pulpwood prices have come down a bit. But we do see that pressure, if you like going forward on logistics and OCC.

Johannes Grunselius

Then the final question. Could you remind us about the CapEx for this year and possibly also 2022? Maybe I missed this information before that. Could you remind us about that one?

Toby Lawton

Yes, we guide to SEK 1.2 to SEK 1.3 billion of current CapEx in the year and we have SEK 3 billion to SEK 4 billion of strategic CapEx this year. So that's the guidance for you.

Johannes Grunselius

Okay, same as before.

Toby Lawton

Same as before. Yes. No change.

Johannes Grunselius

Okay. Thank you very much.

Cole Hathorn

Thanks very much for taking my question. Just wanting to build on some of the comments you made on containerboard inventory levels. They are very low at the moment and the U.S. as well. How long do you think the industry is going to take to get those inventory levels back to kind of a normalized level normally over the Easter period, you imagine the mills keep operating in box plants, so down to build a bit there. But in the second quarter, we've also got maintenance downtime, which I imagine can't be postponed, particularly after the shift last year. So are we going to be in a position where inventory levels are remaining lower for longer? First question.

And then the second question on this containerboard division. You've given good detail of your historic disclosure. And back in 2019 2018, when pricing was higher or similar level, we're well over 30% EBITDA margins. Would you mind just giving a discussion of what type of EBITDA margin this business could be medium term? Thank you.

Ulf Larsson

Yes, we’ll start with a capacity. I mean, I think that all producers just now they run for full capacity, no doubt about that. I mean, as you said, yourself, we cannot really postpone our maintenance tops. I mean, many things are regulatory, so they need to be done. And it might even be it's also this year that some of the maintenance stops are being moved from the spring to the autumn because we all hope and believe that the effect from the pandemic might be less serious in the autumn as people continue to take the vaccine and so on. And we've done that ourselves. I mean, our big planned maintenance and investment stop, we will take during the autumn it was originally planned for the spring. And I think that maybe some other players they do the same.

So I mean by that, I think that it's for question you asked now on the consumption and if the consumption continue on the same level as we have just now, if we will continue to have, let's say, lack of recycled fiber in the system, then I think that the balance will be rather strong for a while. So it's more the general economy that can impact the market situation now. And we will not say anything about future margins. You can look at it.

Toby Lawton

Yes, I think I could just mention, we have assume, I think you mentioned we have a slide in the appendix to this presentation where we show some data on just containerboard standard. And that's pretty much over one cycle. So yes, I think you see there the difference between peak pricing and bottom pricing in terms of profitability of our kraftliner business.

Cole Hathorn

Thanks very much.

