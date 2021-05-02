Lancashire Holdings Limited (LCSHF) CEO Alex Maloney on Q1 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Lancashire Holdings Limited (OTCPK:LCSHF) Q1 2021 Earnings Conference Call April 29, 2021 8:00 AM ET

Alex Maloney - Group Chief Executive Officer

Paul Gregory - Group Chief Underwriting Officer

Natalie Kershaw - Group Chief Financial Officer

Jelena Bjelanovic - Head of Investor Relations

Darren Redhead - Chief Executive Officer, Lancashire Capital Management

Andrew Ritchie - Autonomous

Kamran Hossain - RBC

Ming Zhu - Panmure Gordon

Lain Pearce - Credit Suisse

Faizan Lakhani - HSBC

Ben Cohen - Investec

Emanuele Musio - Morgan Stanley

Nick Johnson - Numis

Will Hardcastle - UBS

Today, I'm pleased to present Alex Maloney, Group CEO; Paul Gregory, Group COO; Natalie Kershaw, Group CFO.

Alex Maloney

Okay. Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, everyone. We now go to our investor presentation. So, if you can please now, our Safe Harbor statements.

The Q1 highlights. In Q1, we have generated our strongest ever gross written premium. We've demonstrated our ability and willingness to deploy additional capital into the hardening market, which is in line with our long-term strategy.

We are still declining more business than we are writing. The current opportunity means you have to seek the best business and remain disciplined on rate adequacy, not headline rate changes solely. Our focus is on the aggregate change we have seen since 2017 across the majority of our portfolio. The RPI we have seen is in line with our expectations, but the opportunity set is up.

Our Q1 underwriting performance. Winter Storm Uri is in line with management's expectations for a loss of this size. It's historically higher cat loss to have in Q1, which is a reminder for the industry that right momentum needs to continue.

On COVID, our estimate remains unchanged. We are seeing little change in our claims data. We were still pushing any suggestion about the maturity of this loss as we're still living through COVID. But we are comfortable with our number and any change to our COVID loss does not de-rail our strategy. Absent, Uri, all our underlying performance looks strong, and our strategy is on track.

On capital, during the quarter, we had a highly successful debt raise, which provides efficient capital, which is all the rating agency qualified. Therefore, we have sufficient headroom for our budgeted growth throughout 2021. Our investments, and investment portfolio is line with management's expectations where we remain short duration.

We go to slide four, please. We are taking advantage of the harder market, and our sole focus is to maximize ROE. We look to manage our business across all stages of the underwriting cycle to maximize fully converted book value per share. This means that we will aggressively grow at this point of the cycle and we treat when the balance of the underwriting opportunity winds. Every action we take is to improve investor returns over the long-term.

On diversification -- our diversification into new lines of business is solely to improve returns. Each product line has to produce accessible standalone results. Diversification is a byproduct, not the driver for us. Less volatile capital light product lines can be written at higher combined ratios and still generate attractive returns.

Since 2018, we have continued to build out our product suite as the underwriting opportunity improves. Our focus is on underwriting talent, the right underwriting return -- returns and culture. We remain disciplined, but the opportunity set is up and we expect to continue to grow whilst returns continue to improve.

When looking at our business, we are seeing acquisition ratios declining as the operation -- as the underwriting opportunity improves and our expense ratio is also declining as we grow. Our current strategy improves our combined ratio.

Slide five please Jelena. Slide five demonstrates we were patient during the soft part of the insurance cycle, but we have grown with the improving underwriting opportunity since 2017 in line with our long-term strategy. We will continue to grow, whilst the underwriting opportunity remains strong, and our D&A of the business remains unchanged.

I will now hand over to Paul.

Paul Gregory

Thank you, Alex. We can move to slide six, please Jelena. As Alex has noted, we're extremely happy with our top line premium growth in Q1. Market conditions were in line with our expectations. This has allowed us to deploy the capital we raised in the lines of businesses we have targeted for growth, as writing moves to a level where far more business reached writing adequacy.

Each segment continues to show positive rate momentum with a portfolio RPI of 112%. We're now in the fourth year of cumulative rate improvement. In many of our product lines, we're attractive rating levels allows us to speed up the rate of growth, and we have the capital available to support this.

Within the P&C reinsurance segment, every class has delivered growth. In line with our strategy, the majority of Q1 premium growth in this segment has been driven by the property reinsurance lines. We've delivered substantial growth in both property catastrophe reinsurance and property retrocession with both of these classes demonstrating double digit rate improvement. This growth is from new business, increased rates, and growing relationships with existing clients.

Also within the P&C reinsurance segment, we started to underwrite casualty reinsurance, specialty reinsurance, and accident and health. All three classes have started the year well, and we are confident in achieving at least the upper end of the 40 million to 60 million guidance previously provided.

For the property insurance segment, we have grown the property D&F insurance portfolio as rates continue their upward trajectory and we deploy more capital across both the Lloyd's and company platform into this class. This D&F growth is offset by premium reductions in terrorism and political risk classes.

Market conditions here remained stable with broadly flat rating environment, but the reduction in premium is driven by the political risk book, where the majority of risks are one off in nature and there is no renewal pattern, which means we can have lumpy premium causes. This is also a class that is linked to economic activity levels, so expect some demand pick up as the world gradually recovers.

The energy segment continues to see premium growth given the continuing majority of the power and downstream energy portfolios, which is helped by favorable rating environment as momentum in these subclasses continues. We've also grown our energy liability portfolio, as this subclass also experienced strong wage improvement. Within upstream energy, it remains less dislocated, albeit still positive and our appetite here remains relatively stable.

Both of the marine and aviation segments have seen year-on-year premium reductions. In both instances, this is purely down to timing. In aviation, where Q1 is traditionally a quiet quarter anyway, there are a small number of contracts that are due for renewal later in the year. In marine, there were a small number of large premium multiyear contracts returned in Q1 last year, not due for renewal in 2021.

Market conditions in both aviation and marine remain favorable with continued rate momentum and our outlook for 2021 premium growth in both segments remains positive, whilst acknowledging the potential demand headwinds that may -- that are likely to impact the aviation market later in the year.

In marine, we'll be expanding our marine liability offering when our new underwriter joins us later this year, albeit a premium. The top line premium impact will not start to be seen until 2022. As ever, we continue to assess new underwriting opportunities all the time and if we can bring in additional underwriting talent to the group that can improve our underwriting return over time, then we will do so.

Turning to slide seven. Our business mix between high and low attrition business can change given that we grow and shrink our top line quite dramatically given underlying market conditions. Market conditions in some of the specialty insurance lines with higher attritional loss ratios, such as aviation, energy and marine started to improve more favorably and at a greater pace than other areas of the portfolio. So we grew into this favorable market and as such, the business mix shifted.

To reiterate what we've always said, we are agnostic as to what the mix is. The focus is to maximize the return on capital from underwriting and each product line can run at a different loss ratio, while still being a creative to the underwriting return on capital.

Before I turn over to Natalie just wanted to give a quick update on the Japanese property cat renewals. I'm pleased with the rate increases were able to achieve and the new business volumes we saw which allowed us to further grow it Japanese portfolio. We've had a long standing relationships with our Japanese clients, and we continue to support them as they look to buy more capacity.

I'll hand over to Natalie.

Natalie Kershaw

Thanks Paul. Hi everybody. I'm going to talk through some slides on our business next and also capital. So we can go to slide eight, Jelena.

Following on from what Paul has said about changes to business mix, slide eight gives some further detail around the relative benefits of different lines of business. Where lines have heavy exposure to catastrophe losses, there is a high capital charge due to the volatile nature of the business written.

The benefit of this type of business is that the underlying attritional lockers are low, and therefore in light catastrophe years can be very profitable. When you look at the more traditional lines, they are much less volatile and require significantly less capital. However, as long as these lines are profitable, they are accreted to return.

Building a more diverse book of business with some new more attritional lines that are still profitable, is it a stable earnings stream. Higher volumes of business also increased premium earnings over time, leading to lower expense ratio.

So relatively wide guidance on the attritional ratio of 35% to 40% that I gave last quarter, and as noted on this slide, is due to two main factors. Firstly, our business mix can change quickly as market conditions change, affecting the underlying rate of attrition. And as we enter new lines, we tend to reserve conservatively as we get comfortable with our performance.

Secondly, our traditional specialty lines such as marine and energy, are exposed to irregular larger losses, such as PAC sinking, low rig exposures and so on, which could have a material impact on the attritional loss ratio in the period in which they occur.

As we have always said, our focus is on ROE, as measured by the change in fully converted book value per share and we look to deliver and improved return to shareholders at all time. We tend to be agnostic on business mix.

Moving on to capital starting on slide nine. There are two main points to note on this slide. Firstly, flexible capital management has always been a cornerstone of our strategy. And we flex our capital depending on the underwriting conditions that we see in the market. This has meant we have returned $2.9 billion to shareholders since inception, including the current final dividend payments.

But in the last few years as rates have improved, we have retained capital within the business and have raised both equity capital and additional debt capital to fund underwriting growth. Secondly, the chart on this slide shows that AM Best is our most constraining capital requirement.

We always aim to keep some headroom over this requirement. The consummate had been flexible depending on market condition, but generally sufficient for us to withstand the reasonable cat loss and retain adequate capital post the event to take advantage of any subsequent rate hardening.

Moving on to slide 10. Slide 10 gives a bit more flavor around our strong capital position. Our capital adequacy as measured by AM Best on their standard model, is high for return period, and as the chart shows is higher than the payer average. One reason for this is that we monitor capital against the AM Best cat stress model rather than the standard model. And this requires a 1 in a 100 year Worldwide All Perils PML to be deducted from capital.

As we write a relatively high proportion of cat business, this reduces our available capital and AM Best considerably. More importantly, we hold a conservative capital position such that post event we can react quickly and continue to write business. This enables one of our key strategic aims to operate nimbly through the cycle.

Our recent successful debt issuance has improved our capital position as all our debt is now allowable under all the rating agency and regulatory model. Our previous debt was not allowable capital for the BMA, so the issuance gives a significant boost to our regulatory capital position, which is further detailed on slide 11.

On slide 11, the waterfall chart shows how our regulatory capital position has developed since the end of 2019 and includes the pro forma 2021 position, incorporating the debt raise and anticipated new business in 2021. To be clear, the 2019 and 2020 ratios do not include any debt capital.

Most importantly, this diagram shows that we still maintain a strong regulatory capital position following a 1 in 100 year Gulf of Mexico wind event. We expect our BMA solvency ratio to be comfortably above 200% going forward, dependent on long conditions.

To sum up, whilst our attritional loss ratio may move around quarter-to-quarter, and year-on-year, our focus remains the same, to deliver an improved ROE for our shareholders, which is now supported by the better underwriting environment. Paul has just talked about. Active capital management remains a cornerstone of our strategy, and we remained strongly capitalized.

And with that, I'll pass back to Alex.

Alex Maloney

Okay, thanks, Natalie. Turn to slide 12, please Jelena. ESG. We enter on a sustainable profitable business whilst contributing to society. On the environment, we partner with our clients during the heightened periods of climate change to help them recover during periods of disruption or by climate change. Our Lancashire Foundation supports some of the poorest sections of the world's communities most affected by climate change.

In social, we believe a strong company culture is directly linked to success. We listen to our colleagues through regular engagements and we want the best people from all communities and backgrounds, no barriers to entry and a strict meritocracy. On governance, we constantly have dialogue with all stakeholders and are completely aligned, we have a culture of positive change, risk learning, constant improvement.

Slide three please -- 13, please, Jelena. To summarize, this quarter, we are executing on our long-term strategy. Our growth continues to improve cross cycle returns. We are well capitalized for the opportunity we see, but the D&A of the business remains unchanged.

We will now go to the operator for questions.

Our first question comes from the line of from [indiscernible] from Bank of America. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, good afternoon. Thanks for taking my questions. I've got two, please. First question. If -- you've typically not disclosed your ECR with your results, is this something that you will look to incorporate more of going forward? And is there any sort of ECR level that you can guide us to that would be comparable to your minimum BCAR tolerance?

And second question, on slide 10, it looks like you're operating at 60% on your standard BCAR formula, so maybe on a stress basis closest -- closer to 50% or 55%, which is obviously quite a large buffer on top of that 10% tolerance. What should this ratio look like in a more normal year? Thanks.

Natalie Kershaw

Hi, Fray [ph] it's Natalie. Can you just repeat question two, please? The second question?

Unidentified Analyst

Yeah, sure. So on slide 10, you guys showed that on the 99.6 standard BCAR you operate at about 60%, so I think maybe on a stress basis, you're closer to 50%. That's still quite a big buffer above that 10% tolerance that you managed to. So what sort of buffer should we look for in a normal year? Thanks.

Natalie Kershaw

Okay, thanks Fray. So taking that second question first. As I've said in my remarks, we have to reduce our available capital by 1 in 100 Worldwide All Perils PML and that's quite a significant amount of capital to reduce by -- for this Stress BCAR, so I would say we're lower than the 50% that you're suggesting on that. And then on the ECR going forward, yes, we'll do the same kind of disclosure around this time of year. We have to submit our ECR to the BMA by the end of May. So this quarter is a good time to publish our ECRs going forward. We're not in a position to disclose how the ECR equates to the AM Best ratio. But as I said, we look to be significantly higher than the 200% going forward.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Thanks.

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Andrew Ritchie from Autonomous. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Andrew Ritchie

Okay. Thank you. Yes, on point one, just as clarify what we're trying to say. During the first quarter, the price in a very insurance portfolio was in line with our expectation. So it wasn't better or worse, and it was in line. And I think we previously mentioned that, I think what we're trying to say is when we say the opportunity set is up is, we just saw a lot more business. And the main reason of that is, when you're in hardening market, the broker has to market more business and therefore you kind of -- more business is done. And just see more business and that's what we saw during Q1. So the pricing was in line, the physical amount of business we saw was definitely up. The opportunities we see across the base are up and some of that is a function of brokers marketing more heavily in a pricing environment that's going up [indiscernible] and so we just see more opportunity over the time. That's the point I was trying to make, basically.

Natalie Kershaw

Okay. Hi, Andrew, on point two on the new line, we would say, we would monitor for around three years depending on of line of business.

Paul Gregory

And on your question three, Andrew, we update our -- one publicly update our 1 in a 100, 1 in 250 numbers at half year, so you'll see those are kind of next set of earnings what I would say and as is obvious with the growth we've put on, you would be expecting those catastrophe PMLs to be increasing given the additional new business we've written, but also the proportionately we are buying less reinsurance than we were a year ago. So the combination of the two, we'll see directionally those PML move up, but you'll see the hard take up in three months' time.

Andrew Ritchie

Okay, thanks.

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Kamran Hossain from RBC. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Kamran Hossain

Afternoon, everyone. First question is on, I guess, the business mix and attritional loss ratio. So I really like the slide where you showed the split between attrition and kind of low attrition business, and I kind of understand the backwards looking story. So attritional focus lines increased 2020 and therefore that ratio hasn't moved that much.

I guess, looking to what you've done in 2021, the majority of growth for Q1 has been from reinsurance. And I assume that although you're planning to grow in casualty, the majority of that will be from property based classes, which I assume have relatively low attrition. So just trying to square that, should the attritional therefore improve pretty sharply as this business you've written at 110 kind of within the first quarter and through?

And the second question is on, I guess the growth for the remainder of the year, we saw some of the reinsurers pull back in January, do you think there'll be a similar opportunity to kind of grow maybe not as much as you did in Q1, but you think there'll be a similar opportunity based on year? Thank you.

Paul Gregory

Hi, Kamran. I'll take these. So I think what was probably, obviously, in Q1, you've seen a lot of growth come through the property lines. I think as you know, the bulk of our specialty business renews Q2, and beyond, so, we're definitely intending to continue to grow in those areas. For example, we're still seeing good rate improvement in things like downstream energy, power. We expect to see continued improvement in things like marine and aviation is I've covered off in my opening remarks.

So, look, we've made the point. our attrition can swing dependent upon the book. Nat made this statement that, obviously, our guidance remains the same. But the mix you see in Q1 is different to what you'll see in the remainder of the year. In terms of kind of growth expectations for Q2 and beyond, along the same lines, obviously, the business mix is a little different than in Q1 with more specialty insurance renewing as a percentage of the portfolio in Q2 and beyond. That said, we'd certainly expect to grow our premiums ahead of -- head right.

But as we always say, we never enter any renewals or preconceived growth plans or decisions are going to be driven by the opportunity that's in front of us. But as I'll just say, conditions in a lot of these lines still remain favorable. We're seeing good rate adequacy in things like property, D&F, downstream managing and power, where there's a lot of business renewed in Q2, so you would definitely expect us to see is to grow there.

As I mentioned, in my opening remarks, we had a very good Japanese renewal season. We were very happy with the rates that we saw on our portfolio and the growth we delivered. We've got Florida coming up. We'll see how that plays out. But again, if we get price inadequacy, we will be more than happy to grow our portfolio there, as I said, will always be driven by the opportunity. But at the moment, you know, the rate momentum still looks good.

Kamran Hossain

Great. Thanks very much, Paul.

Thank you. Our next question comes from one of Ming Zhu from Panmure Gordon. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Ming Zhu

Hi. Good afternoon. Just two questions from me please. And first is, in terms of Suez Canal, could you just give a little bit color? It's probably still early days. If there's -- what sort of exposure you're likely to get on that event?

And my second question is around the rate environments and obviously, we've seen, strong rates. I mean, based on your experience, what's your outflows in terms of the sustainability of the current rate environment? Thank you.

Paul Gregory

Okay, I'll take. So, obviously, we don't want to comment on particular individual losses. But what we can say is, obviously, it's an incident that's very well-known and been covered a lot in the press, and clearly going to create economic losses of some sorts. What is very difficult at this stage, given it's very early, as you noted, is how that could indeed transfer into possible insurance or reinsurance losses. It's just -- we're not at the stage yet where anyone couldn't put any kind of numbers around that. But it's an incident in the marine market that potentially could give rise to claims and it's something that will monitor as that second quarter progresses.

Alex Maloney

I think on rate change, we are confident that rate change continues through '21 and maybe beyond that and we still believe that there are a number of hurdles for the industry to tackle, obviously COVID will be one. When the U.S. court system opens again, when the world goes back to some sort of normality, I think -- the gap that -- the investment returns we're currently seeing. So I think there's enough pressure in the system and a lot of need for returns for investors that keep underwriters honest and rates improving through least '21.

Ming Zhu

Thank you.

Our next question comes from the line of Lain Pearce from Credit Suisse. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Lain Pearce

Hi, thanks for taking my questions. The first one, I was just on retro spend. And I'm wondering if you can sort of run us through the moving parts on retro spend. One, you sort of talked about renewal of the core program at higher rates, and then being able to renew some of those peripheral programs.

A lot of the growth has come in property, which I don't think is the lines of business that have those quota share programs on them. So I'm just wondering sort of how we're expecting retro spend to move this year and how that's going to affect retention rates.

And then the second one is, as talked about acquisition costs falling on some of the new lines of business that you're entering into, I'm just wondering whether that fall in acquisition cost is sufficient to offset the sort of move in the nutritional loss rate ratio guidance that you've given. So sort of from a combined ratio perspective, and net positive or not?

Paul Gregory

Hi. And I'll take the first question on reinsurance spend. I think in dollar terms -- and we may have noted this actually last quarter, in dollar terms, because we're growing and we've got more lines of business, and we're writing proportionately more business on the inwards book, on a dollar basis, our total reinsurance spend will go up. But as a proportion of inwards income that percentages is going to go down, and that's for a number of reasons.

In the cat lines, as I noted earlier, we are taking more risk on to our own balance sheet, whether that means retaining a little bit more at the bottom of core programs, whether that means buying less quota share in some of those areas of the portfolio, which is therefore, ultimately going to bring down our percentage, and obviously the inwards book is growing.

On the specialty lines, the protections we've bought are broadly in line with what we had last year. There are a couple of protections coming up later in the year on certain classes of business where we're seeing positive rating improvement on the front end, which may lead us to decide to take more risk and retain more risks. But we haven't yet made those decisions. But at a high level, yes, dollar spent way up but as a percentage, the proportion will come down.

Natalie Kershaw

Hi. And it's Natalie on your second question on the acquisition costs. Yes, there are benefits from business mix. For example, the property line tend to have lower acquisition costs than for the line, so this quarter, we've obviously been a lot of property business, which gives us a benefit on the acquisition cost ratio. You also tend to see as underwriting conditions improve that impact on terms and conditions as Commission also reduce on other lines of business, which is beneficial.

And then also, just to note that higher premium volumes also give us a positive impact to G&A ratio, so those -- although we expect the dollar amount of expenses to increase, as we continue recruiting new underwriting team, the actual percentage, as we said before, would anticipate to come down to around 2016-2017 levels. So, get overall impact on the combined ratio, I would say, very much depends on the business mix and the amount of businesses we were able to write this year.

Lain Pearce

Okay, perfect. Thank you.

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Faizan Lakhani from HSBC. Please go ahead, your line is open.

Faizan Lakhani

Hi, there, congratulations on a good set of results. My most questions have been answered. But I just want to follow up on Kamran's question on business mix. It's very detailed answer. But what I don't quite get to grips with is, it still feels like you've grown -- you're set to grow quicker in low attritional lines this year, is that fair? And does that mean we should be aiming for the bottom end of your attritional loss ratio guidance?

Question two, is a general market question. It appears that in Florida, we continue to see high frequency of litigations in the Florida homeowners market. Also there is talk about it being a very heavy hurricane season this year. Could you provide your views on this? And how's that shaped your '16-'17 renewal strategy? And final question is a very basic question. You talked about gross written premiums growth, how do that stack up on net basis in Q1? Thank you.

Natalie Kershaw

Okay, so I'll take the first question on business mix. We're very happy with where our guidance is at the moment and we do expect to be within the 35% to 40% range, and that's where we came in, as we said in our earnings update for Q1. So we're happy with that guidance.

Paul Gregory

With regards to Florida, I think you're absolutely right. I think since Hurricane Irma, lot of lessons have been learned, we've seen a lot of claims inflation come through and things like litigation that you mentioned. And, it's certainly something when we're looking at that risk, we try and price in as best we can, apply low swap pricing for that.

In terms of listening to weather experts, in terms of how many hurricanes they're going to be, in all honesty, that's not necessarily something that we factor into our underwriting. There can be 100 hurricanes, but if none of them make landfall then it -- is it help drops the scores. But that's something historically we've never really done. We look at pricing on an expected basis. And if we think we're being paid for the risk that we're taking on, then we're prepared to write that risk. But on the litigation point, absolutely, that's something that the whole market in fairness has taken on board since Hurricane Irma.

Natalie Kershaw

Yes. On the net question, I think, as Paul, I think, said last quarter, we would expect our net premiums business to increase more than our gross premiums written this year, although the dollar amount that we spent might -- may still be higher than last year.

Faizan Lakhani

Did that happen in Q1? Is it important to kind of think gross written premium growth that you saw, should we expect that to be in higher amounts than net written basis for this data point?

Jelena Bjelanovic

Faizan, hi. It's Jelena. So just to just to reiterate what Paul and Natalie have already said. We look at our business on a full year basis. Just looking at the quarter in isolation doesn't really help anyone. So if you if at it through the full year, as both Paul and Natalie has said, our reinsurance spend overall might go up a little bit, but the percentage of net versus gross should go up.

Faizan Lakhani

Okay. All right. Thank you very much.

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Ben Cohen from Investec. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Ben Cohen

Hi, there. Thank you. Most of my questions have been asked. So I just wanted to ask, in terms of how Lancashire Capital Management had started the year and whether you would expect the Uri loss to have any implications in terms of the sort of returns that it would generate?

And secondly, just a boring numbers question. What is the cost of retiring the non-qualifying debts going to be? Thank you.

Darren Redhead

Hi, Ben. It's Darren, I'll take your question on LCM. How the year started. Very pleased, we would say. Our portfolio is the best we've had since inception in potential yield to investors, which we've all talked about the writing environment. Regarding Uri, little to no impact on the OCM portfolio due to the levels that we attach with our clients customers.

Ben Cohen

Thank you.

Natalie Kershaw

Okay. Hi, Ben. On is that question, we're going to retire all our old historical debt this quarter. So it should be gone by the Q2 releases. None of the subordinated that we've got has got any penalties associated with it. However, there is a penalty on our senior debt, which is basically the current value of interest payments on that up until October 2022. So that will come in in the region of around $10 million, which will be included in next quarter's results.

Ben Cohen

Thanks very much.

Our next question comes from line of Emanuele Musio from Morgan Stanley. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Emanuele Musio

Hello. Hi. Thanks for the presentation. I have three questions, two are on capital and one on payer development. So the first one, looking at slide 11, it looks like you plan to deploy alpha, what you deployed in January throughout the rest of the year, how should we think about growth. I know that it depends on rates and business up for renewal as well, so perhaps, if you could give us an idea about what proportion of your business renews in June, July, April, and so on? If you can give us a breakdown that maybe would help.

And second question, still on the same on the same slide. At what ECR ratio, would you expect rating agencies -- the rating -- from rating agencies to fall below your desired level? And then lastly, on prior year developments, you released nearly 5 million in the first quarter. Would you reiterate the guidance that you've be given for the full year? And if you can give us also an idea about the impact of new lines on BYD.

Paul Gregory

Okay. Hi, Emanuele, on your first point, I think the first kind of point to make is, we certainly have -- we were in a very strong capital position and so we're definitely in a good position to grow for the rest of the year. It's worth remembering, and I mentioned this earlier in answer to some of the other questions, that Q2 is more specialty insurance dominated. There are obviously cat renewals in Q2. But we kind of moved back multiple, specialty and then later in the year things like aviation for example, and they were lot less capital intensive.

As I mentioned earlier, we're still seeing really good rate momentum in a lot of our lines of business, so, you know, I would fully anticipate, to grow ahead of the rating environment, which is what you would expect us to do at this stage of the cycle.

In terms of absolute numbers, we will underwrite the opportunity in front of us. As I said before, we won't go into any renewal season with preconceived ideas. If the markets better than we think then will go more aggressively. We see in line and will go in line with plans. And to be honest, if it's not as good as we think, then we're prepared to not grow as much. So sorry, it doesn't give you an exact answer to that level of growth. But where we see the market now, where we see the right adequacy for a number of our lines of business, I would be expecting this to grow ahead of the rating environment for the remainder of the year.

Natalie Kershaw

And Hi, Emanuele, it's Natalie. As I said, in answer to the first question, we don't disclose our rating agency capital requirements. But if you look at this slide -- slide Nine, there's a chart on that slide, which gives an indication of the relative capital requirements of AM Best and S&P compared to the BSR, so that may be able to give you a little bit of color onto that.

On prior year development, there's no change to our guidance 40 million to 60 million of reserve releases this year. As we've said previously said, we view reserve releases as an annual number as quarterly movements can be quite volatile. We do often have low releases, or even what appears as adverse development in Q1 as we tend to get late reported claims coming through from the prior year and then this tends to even out throughout the year. And just to know that we've never had a year of overall adverse development since our inception.

I think you're offered a further question on the new lines of business, obviously, they are new lines of business, so they're not going to impact any reserve releases this year.

Thank you. Our next question comes from line of Nick Johnson from Numis. Please go ahead, your line is open.

Nick Johnson

Hi, good afternoon, everybody. Just a question on the comment around strategy to improve cross cycle to returns with new lines of business, diversification, which is accretive to returns, which makes sense. Just wondering if you could say, what your aspiration is, in terms of how many points that might add to cross cycle return, versus the old book of business, sort of, prior to when you started to move into new lines few years ago? Thank you.

Alex Maloney

So I think, if you think about our strategy is very simple, and at this stage of the cycle, you should expect us to grow materially as we have done in Q1. I think the new lines of business are a function of two things. One, if you look at the new lines of business presented since 2018, pretty much tracks when rates across most classes of business improves. And as you know during the soft market years, we constantly looked at opportunities, but we just couldn't get the numbers to work.

So, I don't think anyone should really be confused with a material change in strategy. I think we're just finding more classes of business that makes sense. And, obviously, as you know, we're not really fast on the makeup of the book, but we are fast on improving our returns and growing. And the benefit of some of the product lines we've added is that you will get diversification, but that's, as I said, a byproduct of -- a handy byproduct of the class of business and we're just not obsessed with the makeup of portfolio. But every single thing we do is to look to improve our long-term return.

So I think it's quite hard to compare it to our old book of business, because the company has changed a lot and obviously, we're moving Lancashire forward, but the DNA of the business and why we're doing this hasn't changed at all. And everything we're doing, we believe, will improve our ROE over the long-term. So for me, this is all perfectly logical in the market we're in and all the time the market gets better and improves, we will grow the opportunity. And then at some point when the other part of the cycle obviously starts, we'll probably go back to being a bit more normal.

Nick Johnson

But that's great. Thanks very much, Alex. Thank you.

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Will Hardcastle from UBS. Please go ahead, your line is open.

Will Hardcastle

Hey, afternoon, everyone. High level, given so many great questions, but presumably we're looking at higher return on capital year-on-year here. How should I think about the volatility shift year on year, because we're retaining more business and more cap perhaps, as volatility, but then there's a mix shift within the portfolio. I guess, we've got higher returns or expected returns, sorry, but is volatility higher, similar or lower year-on-year?

Alex Maloney

So, obviously, everything that we're doing are always subject to large losses. Everything we're doing it improves our expected returns. A lot of the conversation we've had about ratios, if you look at our ratios, they're improving. Our expected combined ratios are improving. I think, on the volatility front as well, the benefit of the non -- the less volatile business we're writing will -- should bring the volatility down over time and therefore improve returns. Obviously, as you've seen in Q1, we are still subject to large weather events like everyone else. But over time, that should improve our returns maybe less.

Will Hardcastle

Sorry, just to follow-up on that, I guess. It's -- lot of the other lines of business are growing through Q2, Q4, is there perhaps a view that volatility, when we come to look at it across the whole year, maybe lower. But because a lot of the growth in q1 has come in some of the more cat lines, it might short term increase volatility. But net-net, we're looking at higher returns lower volatility. Is that is that how we should look at this?

Alex Maloney

I think it, obviously, depends on Q2. Obviously, we tend to do some the sort of higher capital products in Q1. But, obviously, things like Florida, depends what the opportunity is. And as we always say we'll underwrite the market in front of us. And, none of us should be afraid of volatility, you just got to be getting paid to take the volatility and I think that's, that's the key point.

Will Hardcastle

Brilliant. Thanks.

Thank you. We have a follow up question from Lain Pearce from Credit Suisse. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Lain Pearce

Yeah, thanks for allowing me a follow-up. More of a sort of philosophical, high level question. You've always sort of prided yourself on the underwriting core management, have a very good view of what's going on and sort of seeing the business that's coming into the company. I'm just wondering if with the expansion that you've had, and the new lines of business that you've been entering, is that becoming a challenge now as sort of your capacity to look at all the business coming through the door getting quite challenged? Or is that something where you still see you've got headroom to manage that?

Paul Gregory

Hi, Lian. Yes, I think that's very good question. I think one point to note is, the conference call -- the daily conference call we have is still there, but that has only ever been to the company platforms, actually U.K., and actually Bermuda and within the Lloyd's platforms where we write kind of the smaller tickets, if you like, there is that kind of oversight. But on a more traditional peer review, basis, a lot of the new lines we've gone into fit within that fluid structure.

We have actually evolved the conference call over time. And we'll continue to do that to kind of -- what will always remain is that daily call to look at the big ticket items that can say either move our capital where we run biggest retentions, more difficult renewals. But as we have grown that is something we've evolved, but with the DNA of looking at the big deals that move the dial, being on that call every day and that will remain. But as we go into more lines of business, then it will be more of the focus on the big ticket items. But it would definitely remain part of our DNA, it would definitely remain part of our process.

Alex Maloney

I think as well remember that we've added a lot of really good people. We've promoted some really good people, and the business has moved on. So, we've got lots of eyes looking at appropriate risks. And exactly as Paul said, where we're writing, the larger line sizes or things that move the dial, there's as much risk management on those products as it's always been, and as should be for a business such as ours.

Lain Pearce

Perfect. That's great. Thanks.

Thank you. We have no questions from the line. I will hand it back to our speakers.

Alex Maloney

Okay. Thank you very much for your questions.