In this piece, I want to talk to you about CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE), a REIT founded 20 years ago in Texas, which focuses on data centers, colocation, and peering services. Data Center REITs are money-making machines, literally, and given the focus on digitization, it is quite unlikely we'll see a significant drop-off in the demand for their services and products.

However, as we know when we look at other types of REITS - or really any sort of company, not all companies are run/created equal. In order to build a profitable and positive portfolio, you do best at focusing on "Winners", who can be identified in a myriad of ways. The question we need to ask ourselves and look at - is CyrusOne such a company?

I argue that for now, it isn't - and I'll show you why.

CyrusOne - What does the company do?

CyrusOne is a Data Center REIT, managing and operating data centers. The company has just over 50 data centers in the US and Europe, with partners and customers on an international basis.

With around $200-300M in quarterly revenues and adjusted EBITDA of around $130-150M per quarter, the company can be considered relatively small compared to some of its larger, more developed peers. That isn't something against the company, of course, as CyrusOne has been able to deliver (mildly put) impressive rates of growth over the past few years.

With $1.63B of available overall liquidity, the company's overall lack of a proper investment-grade credit, being BB+ rated, isn't all that big an issue either. The company carries a net debt/adjusted EBITDA of around 5.6X, which isn't low, but isn't all that high on a peer comparison and considering what the company does either.

The company offers a never-cut dividend of 2.02, making it a yield of around 2.8% at today's valuation, and a tradition that the company has grown since the dividend inception 7 years ago at a rate of 17.8% CAGR. The company has an FFO payout ratio of around 50-52%, which is where it has hovered on average for the past few years - not really a worrying payout at all.

Company debt maturities are well-laddered...

... and despite not yet having an investment-grade credit rating, the company carries itself with a policy that is on par with investment-grade credit ratings.

As to the company's customers and their sectors, as well as their geographical markets, you will find that CyrusOne is well-diversified, with most of its revenues coming from investment-grade credit customers, with only 6% of the rents coming from businesses in the energy sector.

As an international investor, I would argue that the company is very US-heavy, but this is of course to be expected, and something CyrusOne works at expanding.

In terms of fundamentals, the company carries some very appealing numbers. Almost 80% of the rent originates from Fortune-1000 companies, with an average leasing term of 52 months, as of April 2021, and 92% of the NOI comes from facilities that the company owns, not leases.

Growth has been the name of the game for CyrusOne for the past decade, and the company has done so well. For the past 10 years, CONE has managed an FFO growth rate of 13.5% annually, rewarding shareholders generously with capital appreciation as well as dividend increases. The company hasn't stopped but continues to acquire land in order to respond to overall customer demand.

You know from my earlier articles what Data Center REITs are all about - and when it comes to REITs or to any companies, you of course want a very strong and healthy balance sheet to go with these trends. CyrusOne, with the exception of its credit rating, delivers this.

Let's look at some recent results and other qualities to add to this fairly positive fundamental picture for the company.

CyrusOne - How has the company been doing/What can we expect?

2020 was fairly positive for Data Center REITs, and CONE is certainly no different. What you're looking at from the company is 7% YoY growth in FFO for FY20, with a 5% increase in revenues and EBITDA - all of this despite the ongoing effects of COVID-19.

For the full year 2020, the company signed almost $157M in annualized leases, which comes to the highest in its history - once again in trend with some of its peers, which also saw very positive 2020 results.

The company's geographical expansion is ongoing, with higher rates of leases signed in Europe, and a development pipeline that favors Europe by a factor of about 5X in terms of square feet. 50% of the space that the company develops is already pre-leased, and expansion in the EU goes into Paris, which is one of the leading data center markets in all of Europe.

The company also continues to grow in the US, with an improved share of the market. The fact that multiple global companies are expanding into Europe also gives the company favorable leasing tailwinds in these geographies. The near-term future holds CyrusOne becoming a company where at least 20% of its footprint is outside of the US - which in my estimate is an excellent start to becoming internationally diversified. Aside from Paris, new properties and developments focus on Frankfurt, London, Amsterdam, and Dublin - all major population hubs with good expansion possibilities.

So as to the question of how the company did in the recent term, the answer is that they did very well, achieving single-digit revenue, EBITDA, and double-digit normalized FFO growth.

The company carries a backlog of over $100M and has current total contract values of $830M.

In short, an overall excellent year.

Guidance for 2021 has been updated as of 1Q21, and currently stands guiding for around $1.13-$1.17B in annual revenues, with an increased amount for metered power reimbursements compared to the previous guidance from 4Q20. This new guidance does not include a higher EBITDA or FFO for 2021; however, that is still guided for around $3.9-$4/share, which would indicate FY21 FFO growth of 0%-1.5%.

If you recall my previous article on one of the company's peers, albeit Digital Realty Trust (DLR) being far larger, one of the trends we looked at and warned a bit about was the essentially flat FFO per share. This was flat for the company in 2020 and is expected to be the same in 2021. The same is true for CyrusOne, at least under current expectations.

Some of the problems which we saw in DLR can be seen in CyrusOne as well, even if they are not yet as clear in this particular company. A common investment argument for this company is its historical revenue and FFO growth. If you look at the company's recent history, it has been nothing short of excellent, and the company has delivered investment returns well above the S&P 500 for the past 10 years, one of the most profitable times on the stock market in history.

However, will there be a repeat performance? Because if no, this argument doesn't hold any water. The current expectation for CONE is that the FFO growth for 2021-2023 will be in the low single digits, with a potential for 0% in 2021, and 5-6% at most during 2022-2023. The problem isn't revenue or EBITDA growth - because like with DLR, these have been going up rather well.

I argue that CONE faces potential problems not entirely dissimilar to DLR, where increases in revenue, lower debt interest rates, and stable earnings do not provide an increase in the amount of money distributable to shareholders.

There are numerous reasons for this, but part of the problem comes down to many analysts (including myself, at times), focusing too much on adjusted metrics and variables rather than GAAP - because in terms of actual profit, CONE is hanging on with a $14M (inclusive of impairment) of operating income out of revenues of $298.6M, compared to a quarterly net interest expense of $15.1M. The only reason the company achieved a net income gain for the quarter was FX and derivatives - without it, income would have been zero, or negative for the quarter.

It's clear from looking at other Data Center REITs that these trusts can have a problem with profitability. However, for CyrusOne, it is crucial to note that the company has an interest cost on a quarterly basis that is essentially very close to or equal to their operating income. They have this in one of the most favorable interest rate environments in history.

They "should" have far better numbers now, to be able to absorb the blow when and if interest rates do rise higher again. It's no doubt that CONE is a beneficiary of the current low-interest-rate environment.

So the company's impressive payout ratios and profits are all on the basis of non-GAAP measurements. This isn't necessarily a problem for you as an investor, as long as you're acutely aware that this is in fact the case. There's also the somewhat worrying trend of the company massively issuing equity to pay for these things, including the generous dividends.

Yes, REITs do depend on this to fund acquisitions, and CONE has certainly pulled these levers for the past few years, multiplying the original 2013 number by nearly 6X - while also growing sales in a similar fashion during the same time period. However, during that time, operating margins have cratered from 22% in 2011 to around 5% on an LTM basis. It's a REIT, so some of you will justifiably argue that this doesn't show the complete picture - but it's still, I believe, important to point out because it gives an indication of where we might be going.

Also, sales growth has been, for lack of a better phrase, less than impressive for the past years.

CONE is past its initial, double-digit growth phase and has come to a phase where expectations for growth are far lower. The similarities in these numbers to peer DLR are very obvious, with the difference that DLR has actually managed to keep its operating margins at better numbers than CONE has.

If we take these trends and put them outside of the current operating environment, with all of its low-interest benefits and other tailwinds, the picture that forms in my mind and the calculations that this brings to mind aren't positive. Assuming the company can 1.5X-2X its current margins in the long term, the first term that comes to mind here is "overvalued". So with that, I want to look at where CONE is trading today.

CyrusOne - What's the valuation?

We need to remember that we live in extremely inflated times. At this time, we're expected to pay premiums for companies we 12 months ago could get at fair, or below fair value.

With that said, CONE trades at around 18.6x average weighted P/FFO, or 19X P/AFFO. This is roughly in keeping with the company's historical trend of trading at a P/FFO rate of 17.52 for the past 10 years. However, we need to remember that part of the reason for this premium is the historical growth rates we could see in the company, mostly during 2014-2019.

The trajectory of company earnings, even by the company's own forecasts, is expected to go in a different direction than the historical trends. We won't see FFO growth of 25-42% for this company again - of that, I'm reasonably sure. Instead, we'll be in the 1-5% area. This isn't a problem in itself, provided the valuation reflects this.

The problem is, it does not.

Assuming a fair value multiple based on a 1-5% growth rate and expecting a similar premium of 17-18X P/FFO for this company, you're unlikely to see an annual CAGR until FY2023 of more than 5.25% inclusive of company dividends. Now, granted, this company doesn't miss estimates and it provides solid guidance, leading to a 100% 10%-MoE Adjusted accuracy from FactSet, so this guidance and forecasts are something I would argue that you can "take to the bank", but this only strengthens my neutral case for the company.

5% annual growth isn't enough for me from a BB+ rated company yielding 2.8% with little more than single-digit dividend and earnings/FFO growth. It shouldn't be for you either. Positive theses for this company are usually based on the stability of its business. I don't argue with this stability, nor its customers, nor its safety, nor even its ability to achieve IG-rating.

The problem is the underlying numbers I see for profitability. I don't see a potential for doubling the operating margin. Rather, I see the operating margin staying at more or less the same level - because the company will expand in similar ways as it's done now, and there aren't a whole lot of levers it can pull to improve these margins. Peers are a good comparison here. Scale alone won't help DLR improve its profitability, I believe. It too will stay at around 1-5% annual FFO growth. The trend similarity and expectations between these two companies are eerie, with the difference that DLR commands a far higher multiple, making it seem that CONE is "cheap".

I argue with you that it is in fact not cheap when you consider the potential future growth. While the company could command a higher premium, it's not something I like to base my investment thesis on - as I'm a fair-value investor. A company growing at this pace is not worth 17-20X P/FFO to me, especially not with its fundamentals.

Analyst targets still give this company some room to run but consider the company's price target a 1.14X premium to its NAV/share. This is something you could consider accurate and puts it at around 9% undervaluation if this is the case. I say that it's too much of a premium for the long term, however.

Since 2014, the company has increased its multiple in terms of book value from around a 1.2X average to a current 8-year mean of 2.69X, with a current multiple of 3.41X. The only way CONE could be considered "cheap" is next to other Data Center REITs, which trade at substantially higher NTM P/FFO multiples, sometimes upwards of 36-37X. It is of course up to you if you'd like to pay such a multiple for a business such as this, but I would caution you against doing so, as you might seriously harm your portfolio returns.

So with that, I consider the company a "HOLD". Me, I'd buy the company at around $60/share, which would give me a conservatively-adjusted upside of around 10-12% annually - but if given a choice between two companies with similar upsides, I might still go for DLR (if it was at similar valuation).

Thesis

This isn't me saying that CyrusOne is a bad company or a bad investment. I'm using this article and the data presented herein together with my opinions to form an alternative thesis for CyrusOne - where I want to show you that the company's future growth won't be similar to its historical growth, and as a result, the company should command less of a price premium from you or anyone else.

There's also the very real question of what happens to companies - not CyrusOne, but companies - when interest rates rise again. There will be many companies who've built their growth on debt, and who, with rising interest rates, will see issues servicing their debt. With all of their resources at their fingertips, why wouldn't mega corporations such as Google (GOOG) (GOOGL) or Verizon (VZ), mentioned as the company's customers, manage 100% of their own Data Centers? There is of course the simple argument that scale and size make for a far more efficient business model, but one thing you will notice when you look at Data Center REIT fundamentals is that profitability is hard. Even during a time when we live with everyday stimulus, near-zero interest rates, and a peak interest for Data Center services, it is hard. I believe that if these corporations saw significant profitability in managing their own centers, they would be doing so in a heartbeat. But instead, they're paying companies such as CyrusOne to do it for them.

So what, dear readers, will happen when these trends reverse?

I'm certainly not saying they'll face bankruptcy - but I believe current investors of Data Center REITs will be wishing they've spent more time looking at fundamentals and valuation. Those investors that were skilled/lucky enough to invest in the beginning will certainly be fine, given the growth rates they've already seen.

Fundamentals and valuation, coupled with management - that's really all that matters to me in my investing. And the current long-term picture of CONE is unfortunately not all that favorable in my book.

Some valuation investors here on Seeking Alpha have a trend in common when looking at REITs of this kind - and that is the stance that there are fundamental issues in the way these REITs grow, and the fact that this is unsustainable. They can't move the margin numbers, or profits even while cutting CapEx, record-low interest rates, and peak interest for their services. Scale, volume, and more square feet don't seem to cut it.

While you can ignore math, as an investor I certainly wouldn't recommend that you do. And the pathway to your outsized, market-beating returns when investing in this company just isn't there.

While trend reversal won't lead to bankruptcy, it will, I believe, lead to sub-par shareholder returns over the long term.

However, if you feel that I've missed some lever the company could pull to deliver profitability at higher rates than we've seen, let me know.

Thank you for reading.