Photo by ClaudioVentrella/iStock via Getty Images

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:NYSEARCA:EWS) is an exchange-traded fund that enables U.S. investors to gain direct exposure to large and mid-sized companies listed in Singapore. The fund had assets under management of $733 million as of April 30, 2021, indicating a moderate to high level of popularity as compared to other macro funds. The expense ratio is 0.51% which can be considered average as compared to similar country-specific ETFs.

Singaporean equities can be seen as a source of diversification for U.S. investors. However, it is worth noting immediately that Singaporean equities have not performed especially well over the long run. Even with dividends reinvested, EWS has trailed the S&P 500. Calculations by Lazy Portfolio ETF for EWS and VOO (the latter being a popular U.S. equity tracker for the S&P 500), with dividends reinvested, etc. EWS rose by 17.8% since the end of 2012 through to the end of 2020, whereas VOO rose by 208.7% over the same period. One should probably only justify an allocation if the value offered is meaningfully attractive.

(Source: TradingView)

EWS shares have trailed lower over the past decade (excluding the effect of dividends), whereas U.S. equities have continued their march higher. Past returns are not indicative of future returns, but the U.S. equity market is the largest in the world and continues to absorb the largest flows.

Below is a table I have constructed that compares VOO and EWS on the basis of forward earnings yields. As a past commenter has indicated to me, these earnings yields (provided by Morningstar for VOO and EWS) are based on operating earnings. Therefore, differences in corporate taxes (the U.S. federal rate is 21%, the Singapore equivalent is 17%) and capital structures (interest costs), etc. will affect valuation comparisons. Nevertheless, assuming the "error" is not immaterial directionally speaking, we can compare the two using the same data source to check for any large discrepancies in valuation.

(Risk premium data from Professor Damodaran for January 2021; note these likely overstate ERPs at present. Forward P/E ratios provided by Morningstar. Bond yield data from Investing.com for the United States and Singapore.)

As the above table indicates, EWS is more attractively valued than VOO. Bearing in mind Singaporean equities also carry lower tax rates, the valuation difference is probably even more favorable for Singapore. In any case, owing to similar equity risk premia and risk-free rates, Singapore's lower forward P/E ratio makes it an attractive place to achieve portfolio diversification, at least in the short- to medium-term.

The sum of -29.2% and 5.3% would infer outperformance potential of almost 50% (i.e., if VOO were to drop 30% and EWS were to rise 5%, the outcome would be 1.05 / 0.70). This is obviously material, although not necessarily expected. Historical outperformance of U.S. equities is impossible to ignore, but with U.S. equities so pricey at present, EWS would seem like a viable replacement for some portion of one's U.S. equity exposure if international funds are of interest.

In a world where interest rates have continually fallen, the Financials sector has been dampened, which would go a long way in explaining Singaporean equity underperformance considering EWS' portfolio is mostly exposed to Financials (see below). Financials sector exposure represented 50.47% of the fund as of April 29, 2021, followed by Real Estate (22.45%, and considered by some as an extension of the financial sector), and Industrials (11.69%). Other sectors are far less significant outside of these three.

(Source: iShares.com)

The largest single-stock holding of EWS is DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCPK:DBSDF) at 20.00% as of April 29, 2021, followed by Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited (OTCPK:OVCHF) (OTCPK:OVCHY). DBS operates primarily through its three main divisions of Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, and Treasury Markets. The company operates across Singapore, Hong Kong, the rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. It is considered one of the "safest" banks in Asia (rated "AA−" and "Aa1" by Standard & Poor's and Moody's) and is the largest bank in Southeast Asia by assets and among the larger banks in Asia

In other words, EWS is, in some sense, an 'Asian financial sector' fund almost as much as it is a 'long Singapore' fund. Considering the Financials sector tends to do well in the early part of the business cycle, EWS looks fairly well-positioned. However, as China's economy was able to rebound far more promptly than the rest of the world following the COVID-19 pandemic of 2020, which still persists throughout much of the world (most notably India, at present), China's economy is arguably "ahead" in its current economic cycle as compared to say the United States. (See Fidelity's business cycle update.)

Given EWS' combined heavy exposure to both the Financials sector and the Asia-Pacific region including China, and considering China has possibly entered into a "mid-cycle" financial position of relatively strong GDP growth, strong credit, and strong profit growth, it is possible that banks such as DBS and OCBC will not be large beneficiary of any "boom times" going forward. Only recently I read headlines of China attempting to rein in lending activities, and this could be the start of a softening and moderation within the Asia-Pacific Financials sector over the medium term.

Overall, considering global equities are not cheap at present, Singaporean equities look fairly attractive and possibly a good source of diversification to reduce short- to medium-term portfolio volatility. However, looking through a wider lens, I would say that the Asia-Pacific Financials sector is not especially attractive at present, and I would probably rather own U.S. Financials than Singapore Financials.

The historical underperformance of Singaporean equities is also a signal to avoid a large exposure, and even the rebound of the March 2020 lows in global equity markets saw U.S. equities rise notably more vigorously than EWS shares (EWS is still not trading at its pre-pandemic level). This is perhaps made worse by the fact that the U.S. dollar is in fact at a weaker level at present as compared to immediately pre-pandemic, which should have (all else equal) supported EWS shares (which are denominated in U.S. dollars, but which represent equity holdings denominated in SGD). Therefore, in summary, in spite of the "more attractive" valuation, I am neutral on EWS.