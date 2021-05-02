Photo by gyn9038/iStock via Getty Images

In February, I wrote a detailed article covering the dividend growth stock Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW). Now, after an almost 20% rally and another earnings report, it's time to assess the situation again as there's a lot to discuss. Not only is the company delivering significant capital gains despite being richly valued, but the company also keeps crushing analyst estimates backed by a phenomenal quarterly performance. ITW reported a significant boost in organic sales growth, rapidly rising margins, strong free cash flow, and growth in all segments but one. On top of that, the company revealed extremely strong guidance. As much as I hate to watch the stock go higher, I need to be conservative and can only advise buying the stock on weakness. In this article, I will give you the details.

1Q21 Was Really Good

Let's start this article by showing you how well ITW has been doing. Normally, I don't care too much whether a stock beats or misses (when I'm a long-term holder) as I want companies to focus on long-term goals instead of beating estimates 4x a year.

With that said, the graph below shows the company's quarterly sales. Normally, this is where I show quarterly earnings (vs. estimates). However, in this case, I am showing you the top line as the company managed to not only beat estimates four times in a row but beat the highest analyst expectations every single time. And to clarify, as these are sales, it only shows the company's ability to generate top-line growth as it excludes the company's higher margins - it gets even better when including higher margins.

Source: Estimize (Quarterly sales vs. estimates)

There are a lot of suppliers (in various industries) that have trouble growing organically and use economic weakness to acquire 'cheap' growth. In this case, ITW reported organic revenue growth of 6%. This number would have been 8% adjusted for the same number of selling days. 400 basis points were added by favorable currency translations, leading to overall sales growth of 10%. This is one of the highest growth rates in many years and a strong improvement after dipping by 9% in 1Q20. In other words, 2Q21 sales growth will be even wilder as the prior-year quarter saw a 29% sales decline caused by lockdowns and production shutdowns on a massive scale.

Below is an overview of organic growth per segment. The food segment had trouble but saw an increase in new orders according to ITW.

... Food Equipment. So revenue was down 7%, with organic revenue down 10%, but like I said, much improved versus Q4. And there are solid signs that demand is beginning to recover, as evidenced by orders picking up and a backlog that is up significantly versus prior year.

Other than that, these numbers speak for themselves and display the economic recovery quite well with outperformance in electronics, construction, and automotive.

Source: Illinois Tool Works 1Q21 Earnings Presentation

Additionally, the company managed to improve operating margins by 190 basis points despite the impact of rapidly rising input costs as we are witnessing inflation in metals, energy, and labor (shortage). 120 basis points of these 190 basis points were provided by enterprise initiatives to improve profitability.

Outlook & Outperformance

The company's full-year outlook was absolutely fantastic. However, what's even more impressive is that the company upgraded its guidance. For example, sales expectations were $13.7 billion to $14.1 billion just 3 months ago. Now the company expects up to 14% total sales growth, up from 12%. GAAP EPS is now expected to grow at least 24% - up from 15%. Operating margins are expected to get a 100 basis points tailwind vs. prior guidance - despite the ongoing input inflation. Needless to say, that's pretty impressive as the company protects its shareholders against inflation - and isn't that one of the key reasons we invest, in the first place?

Source: Illinois Tool Works 1Q21 Earnings Presentation

Speaking of what investors want, ITW has reached a new all-time high last week as the stock seems to be unstoppable. Additionally, the company has outperformed the S&P 500 for more than 25 years, and I have little doubt that this outperformance will continue going into the second half of the year as inflation is unlikely to fade. That would give ITW an edge over most S&P 500 companies as ITW will benefit from the economic rebound and use higher pricing to offset input inflation - in addition to enterprise initiatives to enhance margins.

Source: TradingView

Unfortunately, the company isn't cheap. On one hand, the dividend yield is close to its 10-year average. On the other hand, the company is trading at almost 24x LTM EBITDA and 18.4x 2022 expected EBITDA. These numbers are based on a $72 billion market cap, $5.2 billion in expected net debt, and $4.2 billion in EBITDA. While I expect that the company will easily beat these EBITDA expectations, this 18.4x valuation includes already optimistic expectations and doesn't make the stock cheap - it's not even close, actually.

Data by YCharts

At this point, and given the company's history, one can ignore all of this and buy the stock. 30 years from now it probably doesn't matter if someone bought at current prices, or 10% lower/higher. However, that's not what I like to do, especially given that 46% of my portfolio consists of industrials. I will wait for a 10-15% correction as I will only add industrials if they offer great value. Everything else doesn't make sense in my situation.

Takeaway

ITW never disappoints. The only time when investors have to do through trouble is when a market sell-off drags down all stocks. Unfortunately, a sell-off is what (new) investors need in order to get ITW at a good price as the company has been one of the biggest winners of the post-COVID crash rally as the company is seeing rapidly rising organic growth in 2021. Management will also grow margins by more than expected despite the impact of higher input inflation.

ITW is what I consider to be a never-sell stock as the company has the ability to outperform the S&P 500 while offering a higher dividend yield. if you're long, don't sell. If you're looking to buy, make sure that you do what makes you comfortable. In my case, that is waiting for a sell-off to get a better valuation.

(Dis)agree? Let me know in the comments!