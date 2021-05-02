Photo by Prostock-Studio/iStock via Getty Images

Short-Term Upside For RRD, But Risks Remain

In the pandemic aftermath, R. R. Donnelley & Sons' (NYSE:RRD) strategy centers around distributing products to the retail segment, especially delivering directly to the consumers. As demand for thermometers, hand sanitizers, face masks, and other medical packaging surged, the company gradually shifted to offering technology-based solutions and scalable smart tags. It has restructured the balance sheet to lessen the short-term financial risks.

However, years of accumulated losses have resulted in negative shareholders' equity. Also, it has not fully recovered the revenue loss following the closure of the Census project, despite the resurgence in demand for hygiene products and medical kits. I think the stock is reasonably valued, although it may still have some upside potential because of the low valuation multiples at the current level.

The Strategic Changes

RRD's achievements in recent times have been its ability to adapt to the COVID-19 fallout and absorb the opportunities presented therein. There have been quite a few growth opportunities in the healthcare and life science space, including the state health departments. Recently, RRD has been a part of the state health department's process to create and distribute personal protective equipment kits to the health workers' homes.

In anticipation of the changes in the supply chain in the business, it had already become the supply partner of Aetna, a subsidiary of CVS Health Corporation (CVS), to provide thermometers, hand sanitizers, and face masks to households in 2020. Therefore, it could respond quickly to the packaging print materials and kitting fulfillment requirements. It has also rolled out a branded solution for health and wellness kits.

Given the growing demand for the PPE kits in the retail sales segment, it is forging alliances with many online retailers and marketing directly to consumers with a subscription. RRD's new technological solutions include Touchless World for dynamic, scalable smart tags, NFC (near field communication), QRC (quick reference card), and other 2D and 3D code technology. Read more about the company in my previous article.

Headwinds in FY2021

The primary obstacles to the revenue growth are the revenue loss from the closure of the Census project and one-time pandemic-related projects in 2020. Census was a long-term project in which the US Government awarded the company a $114 million contract to coordinate and produce 2020 Census printing materials and mailing services. Although it ended in 2020, it will take considerable effort to make up for the revenue loss following the closure.

The other worry for the company is the falling organic sales. In several of its strategic product categories, including packaging, labels, and supply chain management, the global operations will be negatively impacted by the ongoing pandemic. In Q1 2021, its marketing solutions segment reported a 22.5% organic decline due to the reduction in its clients' marketing-related spending and the census project completion. The organic sales-related operating margin decreased from 4.1% to 3.2% in the past year until Q1 2021.

Industry Drivers And The Q2 Outlook

In March, the ISM Manufacturing PMI went up to 64.7 compared to 60.8 in February, which indicates an expansion in production, new orders, and employment. The March PMI was one of the highest in the past few decades.

Despite the weakening of the organic sales category, consumer spending will be a big plus in FY2021. The company has identified three strategic growth product categories in the current year: packaging, labels, and supply chain services. In Q2 2021, its top line is expected to stay relatively unchanged compared to Q1. However, it would be down significantly compared to a year ago. For FY2021, its revenues may remain steady or may increase mildly compared to FY2020. The company expects the Q2 2021 adjusted income from operations to be up year over year following higher volume and continued cost reduction efforts.

On the other hand, loss from adverse changes in foreign exchange can lower the company's bottom line. Also, cash flow from operations can decrease in FY2021 due to the repayment of the employer portion of payroll taxes deferred in 2020 and the settlement of a bankruptcy-related obligation.

Analyzing The Q1 Performance

Segment-wise, Business Services returned to year-over-year growth (3% rise) in sales in Q1 2021 as opposed to the continued decline in the Marketing Solutions segment (22% down). Higher revenues in packaging, labels, and supply chain management were offset by the poor performance in the Census project (in Chile) in 2020.

Despite some positive development, the adjusted operating margin in Q1 2021 decreased by 60 basis points versus a year ago. An unfavorable foreign exchange movement affected the Q1 margin adversely.

Cash Flows And Debt Level

In Q1 2021, RRD's cash flow from operations (or CFO) was negative $19 million, although it improved compared to a year ago. Despite a 4% revenue decline, favorable working capital led to the rise in CFO in the past year, partially offset by bankruptcy-related payments. As a result of the higher CFO, free cash flow (or FCF) showed significant improvement, although it remained negative.

RRD has been accumulating losses over the past several years, which led to negative shareholders' equity. So, its debt-to-equity ratio is not meaningful. Its net debt was $1.25 billion as of March 31, 2021, while its liquidity was $774 million on that date. Most of its long-term debt will mature after 2024. In April, it amended the credit facility, which extended the maturity date. Plus, it repaid a portion of the outstanding term loans, which extended its maturity to late 2026. So, it has limited short-term financial risks. However, given the demand disruption, it might want to boost its cash flows to avoid the pressure on the balance sheet.

Linear Regression-Based Forecast

I have observed a regression equation based on the historical relationship among the Industrial Production Index, the US unemployment rate, crude oil price, and RRD's revenues for the past six years and the previous eight-quarter trend. I expect revenues to drop in the next three years.

Based on a simple regression model using the average forecast revenues, I expect the company's EBITDA to decline steeply in the next twelve months (or NTM). However, the rate of decline may flatten in the next year.

RRD's forward EV-to-EBITDA multiple compression versus the adjusted trailing 12-month EV/EBITDA is in line with its peers because its EBITDA is expected to increase in line with its peers in the next four quarters. This would typically reflect a similar EV/EBITDA multiple compared to the peers. The stock's EV/EBITDA multiple is lower than its peers' (Document Security Systems (DSS), Brady Corp (BRC), and Ennis, Inc. (EBF)) average of 12x. So, the stock, I think, is slightly undervalued. However, I think the Wall Street analysts are overestimating its profitability growth potential, and therefore, the valuation expansion can be overblown.

Returns potential using the price forecast based on the forward multiple (4.6x) is lower (22% downside) than returns potential using Wall Street analysts' estimates (36% upside). I think the stock is valued nearly at par in the short term. I have used Seeking Alpha's estimates for the forward multiple and the sell-side analysts' target price.

What's The Take On RRD?

RRD has focused on distributing products to the retail segment. Its strategy involves a direct-to-customer approach following its alliance with online retailers. Recently, that demand for medical kits and other medical packaging has surged, which also provided an opportunity to implement technology-based products like recyclable mailing solutions and scalable smart tags. The stock price has significantly outperformed the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY) in the past year.

However, the loss to the top line following the closure of the Census project has not been mitigated yet. While the company's total debt has not changed since the end of FY2020, the debt structure changed after it refinanced old debt and extended the effective maturity debt. The process relieved the company of the impending short-term financial risks. The step was essential given its negative shareholders' equity. It has been accumulating losses for the past several years. As a result of the financial risks, I think its valuation will remain subdued even though the growth prospect has brightened in 2021.