With energy prices rebounding and the US economy set to reopen, Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) is a buy. The firm just posted its first profit after more than a year and free cash flow is surging. Exxon Mobil Corporation could raise its dividend.

The US energy sector is in the middle of a comeback

The first quarter 2021 officially put Exxon Mobil Corporation back on the map after crude prices and energy demand strengthened. The energy sector is roaring back amid a prolonged recovery in crude prices and Exxon Mobil is a big winner here with more potential for growth and higher earnings ahead.

Exxon Mobil lost $22.4b in FY 2020, a year that saw a historic drop of crude oil to minus $37 a barrel. But crude prices have seen an incredible rebound since April of last year, which fundamentally reshaped Exxon Mobil's earnings and free cash flow situation.

Crude fell to its historic low on April 2020 and WTI now costs above $60 a barrel again.

Exxon Mobil profits from this recovery in oil prices … which is fueled by an improving short-term economic outlook as the US gets ready to reopen its economy for business again.

The first quarter was an important milestone for Exxon Mobil because the firm’s financial results attest to returning strength in the business. The last quarter was the first quarter since 2019 in which Exxon Mobil reported a profit. It was also the first quarter in which the US upstream business didn’t record a loss … but a profit of $363m after a year of losing money ...

2021 2020 Earnings (Loss), $M Quarter 1 Quarter 4 Quarter 3 Quarter 2 Quarter 1 Upstream United States $363 -$16,803 -$681 -$1,197 -$704 Non-US $2,191 -$1,729 $298 -$454 $1,240 Total $2,554 -$18,532 -$383 -$1,651 $536 Downstream United States -$113 -$514 -$136 -$101 -$101 Non-US -$277 -$697 -$95 $1,077 -$510 Total -$390 -$1,211 -$231 $976 -$611 Chemical United States $715 $461 $357 $171 $288 Non-US $700 $230 $304 $296 -$144 Total $1,415 $691 $661 $467 $144 Total earnings before corporate & financing $3,579 -$19,052 $47 -$208 $69 Corporate & financing -$849 -$1,018 -$727 -$872 -$679 Net income/(loss) $2,730 -$20,070 -$680 -$1,080 -$610

The turnaround in Exxon Mobil’s US upstream profits is due to the price recovery in the energy market and a big margin improvement.

Exxon Mobil’s realization table shows that the crude price realized in the 1st quarter 2021 increased 158% compared to the second quarter 2020 … to $56.20/b. Realized prices for crude in the first quarter also exceeded the average price of $55.61/b that was recorded just before the pandemic, in the fourth quarter 2019.

The recovery in the energy market has fueled a very real rebound in Exxon Mobil’s free cash flow, which surged to $6.9b in the first quarter 2021.

Material free cash flow recovery could drive XOM's revaluation

The firm’s free cash flow turned negative the first time at the onset of the pandemic and reached a low of negative $5.1b in the second quarter 2020. Going from minus $5.1b to plus $6.9b within just four quarters shows the enormous distress energy companies have been in last year.

2021 2020 $B Quarter 1 Quarter 4 Quarter 3 Quarter 2 Quarter 1 Cash Flow from Operating Activities $9.3 $4.0 $4.4 $0.0 $6.3 Proceeds from Asset Sales $0.3 $0.8 $0.1 $0.0 $0.1 Cash Flow from Operations and Asset Sales $9.6 $4.8 $4.5 $0.0 $6.4 PP&E Adds / Investments & Advances -$2.7 -$4.1 -$3.8 -$5.1 -$6.5 Free Cash Flow $6.9 $0.7 $0.7 -$5.1 -$0.1

(Source: Author)

Because the US economy is about to reopen, energy consumption is only going to go up, which potentially creates a path for Exxon Mobil to sustain its free cash flow recovery. If the first quarter was any indication of how business will turn out in 2021, Exxon Mobil could look at $15-20b in free cash flow in FY 2021, not including any asset sales.

Stronger generation of free cash flow in FY 2021 has a big implication for the firm’s dividend policy because Exxon Mobil stopped growing its dividend last year amid an unprecedented drop in company free cash flow.

Risks to the firm’s free cash flow are decreasing, however, not growing after the rebound in crude prices. But should the US economy double-dip or energy prices decrease materially this year, not only will Exxon Mobil not raise its dividend but such a scenario would pressure the stock again.

Under the assumption that crude price will remain between $60 and $70/b in 2021 … Exxon Mobil could raise its dividend and continue its pre-pandemic history of growing its dividend. The firm paid $3.7b to shareholders in the 1st quarter 2021 or just 54% of free cash flow. XOM's dividend has remained at $.87-share for nine quarters now and could see a bump as soon as management has the confidence that business is returning to normal. Whether or not management raises its dividend, XOM is a buy based on yield alone.

With $15-20b in potential free cash flow in FY 2021, XOM trades at 12-16x FCF but the firm has huge potential to grow its top line, and higher prices fuel margin growth. If FY 2021 turns out to be as good for XOM as the first quarter was, Exxon Mobil is poised to collect closer to $28b in free cash flow -- and this means XOM only has a P-FCF ratio of 8.6x which is a fair deal!

The material rebound in free cash flow and the revaluation of XOM it could start are the biggest reasons to buy Exxon Mobil now, besides the 6.1% yield the stock pays. Long term, the growth opportunity in this field is potentially Exxon Mobil’s biggest growth opportunity.

Risks

Should crude prices fall again, however, then Exxon Mobil Corporation's free cash flow is likely to decrease as well, possibly reversing valuation gains made since last year. A double-dipping US economy also poses material risks to Exxon Mobil's recovery potential -- especially if the US upstream business starts to record losses again.

Closing thoughts

Exxon Mobil Corporation, for the first time since the fourth quarter 2019, reported a profit because of a rebound in crude prices and margin improvements. The firm’s free cash flow surged last quarter -- for the same reason. If this momentum continues, management should be able to deliver a dividend increase and XOM could revalue higher.