Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (GASNF) Q1 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Abel Arbat

Good morning, everyone. This is Abel Arbat speaking from the capital markets team at Naturgy. We hope you're well and we thank you for joining our results call for the first quarter of the year. You should all have received our results presentation, or else you will find it available on our website.

Next to me is our Head of Financial Markets, Steven Fernandez; our Head of Financial Planning and Control, Jon Ganuza; and the Secretary of the Board, Manuel Garcia Cobaleda. As usual, we're going to run over the presentation first; and at the end, we will open the floor to live Q&A.

So with that, I am handing it over to Steven, to start over the presentation. Steven, please go ahead.

Steven Fernandez

Thank you, Abel, and hello, everyone. We're going to go over the presentation, as usual, in our format. We'll try to do it as quick and painless as possible, knowing that you have had access to the information since this morning. And this way, we can leave more time for any questions that you may have.

Before I start on the subject of questions, I just wanted to make sure that we understand, given the current situation, we're not going to be answering any questions regarding the tender offer.

So beyond that, if we move on to Page 4 of the presentation that you have in front of you. As you can see, energy demand is showing some positive signs of recovery in the region where the group operates, particularly taking into account that the first confirmed COVID case in the Iberian Peninsula dated back to the end of February of last year. And therefore, the COVID-19 outbreak only began to materially affect operations in March of 2020. This is one of the reasons why the improvements in the charts shown is more noticeable at the later part of the quarter.

As you can see, electricity and gas demand in Spain compare on average 2% and 3% above, respectively, versus Q1 2020, while electricity and gas demand across LatAm experienced on average an increase of around 5% and 14%, respectively, during the same period, obviously with some exceptions that we will review later. So all in all, demand recovery seems to be underway, although obviously it's still uneven and somewhat heterogenous by region.

If we move over to Slide 5, on the evolution of energy markets, you'll find a comparison between the average of key commodity prices during the quarter versus 2020. As you can see there, the beginning of the year has been marked by gradual improvements in economic sentiments, driven by the ongoing vaccination efforts occurring across the globe, which has been accompanied by increasing inflation expectations, particularly in the U.S. And this has led to a gradual recovery of commodity prices globally.

Brent prices have increased by 21% on average when compared against the same quarter last year, while gas prices on major hubs, such as the Henry or the NBP have risen on average by 29% to 84%, respectively, during the first quarter.

Wholesale electricity prices in Spain for its product have increased by around 30% on average versus the first quarter of last year. Obviously, also improved by, among other things, CO2 emission lines. So all in all, we see an energy scenario that again is showing some signs of life.

If we move over to Page 6 of the presentation, which is the evolution of the different currencies where we are exposed, you'll see that LatAm currencies seem to be stabilizing in recent weeks. However, when you compare FX rates versus a year ago, the COVID has had an important impact on the depreciation of LatAm currencies against the euro.

So comparing quarter's, FX have had a negative effect of around EUR 46 million and EUR 14 million on EBITDA and net income, respectively. This has been, as you can see, more acute in Brazil and Argentina where the exchange rate compares unfavourably by around 25% and 35%, respectively, relative to 2020.

The important significant exchange rates have not yet been recognized for the most part into existing tariffs, and inflation and tariff updates are not enough, therefore, to compensate for the relevant currency devaluation in this period.

If we move over to the second section of the presentation, where we can touch base really quickly on where we are on the IFM process. The offer was immediate for processing by the CNMV, that's the Spanish regulator, on the 18th of February of 2021. We remind you that the offer price of EUR 23 per share has been adjusted downwards to EUR 22.37 per share as a result of the complimentary dividend that Naturgy paid on the 17th of March. And this is obviously something that was indicated in the offer announcement. Moving forward, the price, as a reminder, could be adjusted for future dividends if we offer some of the values.

In terms of regulatory approvals on 18 March, the Mexican Federal Economic Competition Commission authorized the business confrontation that will result from the offer, and that's fulfilling one of the conditions to which the offer was subject. And the offer now remains subject to the required regulatory approvals from the Spanish Council of Ministers and the CNMV. As you know, the CNMV shall not authorize a takeover bid until the previous mandatory authorization is obtained from the Council of Ministers. For that purpose, the Council of Ministers, as a reminder, has six months maximum to rule on the offer since it's made.

In terms of other developments, if we move over to Page 9, you'll see that on the beginning of March of this year, the company reached an agreement or completed an agreement to amicably resolve the disputes affecting UFG, Union Fenosa Gas, which was the partnership between Naturgy and ENI. This values the USG for around $1.5 billion in total consideration; of which around $1.2 billion related to the Egyptian assets, and the remaining around $300 million for the assets outside of Egypt.

Furthermore, we also continue moving forward in the disposal of CG Electricity in Chile. And we expect the completion of this transaction to take place in the coming quarters, so that would be Q2 of [2021]. Moreover, you've seen the company take steps to reinforce its Renewables division by acquiring a stake in - controlling interest in Hamel Renewables in the U.S., which comprises 8GW of solar projects and around 4.6GW of energy storage projects. And we also signed a five-year development agreement with Candela, and we are very excited about the potential that this agreement brings towards growing our renewable space in the U.S.

On the consolidated results side, if we move over quickly to Page 11, you've seen the results earlier this morning. So again, despite the improving economic outlook and the gradual recovery of commodity prices, it's worth noting that ordinary EBITDA stood at EUR 1 billion for the first quarter. That's down 2% versus the same period of last year, because of the impact of COVID, mainly.

Ordinary net income reached around EUR 323 million in the first quarter of the year. That's up 4% versus 2020. But if we look at it from a reported basis, i.e. without one offs, we're reporting a total number of around EUR 383 million. And this is, as you've seen in the release this morning, supported by the completion of the UFG agreement, which had a positive impact of EUR 65 million in earnings.

Total CapEx for the period amounted to just shy of EUR 200 million. That's around 2.5% down versus the previous year. And this is basically due to further optimization in maintenance CapEx and FX. Also, bear in mind that this number is not to be extrapolated for the rest of the year. There's a seasonality impact here. So as we move forward in the year, you should expect to see the CapEx figure go up.

Cash flow from operations remained strong at around EUR 717 million and net debt remained stable at EUR 13.6 billion. This is not yet reflected in the pre-tax proceeds of EUR 2.6 billion expected on the completion of the disposal of CGE.

If we turn on to Page 12, where we can see here basically the evolution of EBITDA from where we can conclude that the FX and regulation have partially offset the recovery in demand and improving commodity prices. So all in all, stable results with signs of recovery despite the ongoing challenging environment because of the pandemic.

And another way to look at the EBITDA is as shown in Page 13, where we can see, again, ordinary EBITDA is down 2% versus the previous year. Generally, in other words, Spain experienced solid results, supported by operational improvements. As you've seen all throughout these years, you've seen a lot of efficiencies take place, and we are reaping the benefits of this right now. And that allows us to partly offset the lower remuneration into the new regulatory frameworks. On the downside of this, LatAm was weaker than the previous year, impacted mostly by FX.

Energy management continues to face structural challenges. This is important to highlight, and Jon will elaborate moving forward, despite signs of improvements in the energy scenario. On the renewables side, we see results remained stable. But we are also seeing relevant growth in geographies with stable economies and strong currencies. And this is going to be one of the key underlying things moving forward for the company.

Finally, in supply, we are implementing a number of transformational initiatives to regain competitiveness and deliver profitable growth. You've seen in the result that we are beginning to successfully sign interesting PPAs. And again, this is a sign of positive things to come on this part B of the business.

If we move over to Page 14 on the net income. Net income reached, on an ordinary basis, EUR 320 million for the period. That's up 4%. Again, we've mentioned before, you have the main impact on our reported basis of the UFG gains of EUR 65 million. So we continue to actively optimize also our financial structure, which results in an improvement in financial costs on an underlying basis, and an overall lower cost of debt. So this is something that, again, we're going to be benefiting from as the other year moves over.

And while on the subject of the capital structure of the company, if we move over to Page 15, what we'll see there is that net debt remained stable in the period. And again, we'd like to emphasize that these debt levels should go down once we have the cash proceeds coming in from Chile.

So with that, I hand over to Jon, for a review of the operating performance in different businesses.

Jon Ganuza

Thanks, Steven, and good afternoon, everyone.

Let me start with Networks Spain on Page 17. This includes our gas and electricity distribution activities in Spain. Ordinary EBITDA reached EUR 414 million in the quarter, a 5% increase vis a vis last year.

In gas distribution of Spain, operational improvements and efficiencies more than compensated for the lower remuneration under the new regulatory framework. In electricity distribution, ordinary EBITDA amounted to EUR 174 million, a 5% increase vis a vis first quarter 2020 as a result of investments and operational efficiencies. All in all, Networks Spain have proved resilient despite the impact of COVID-19 and the regulatory changes, both businesses posting a 5% growth in ordinary EBITDA in the quarter.

Moving on to Networks LatAm on Page 18. Ordinary EBITDA amounted to EUR 176 million in the period, 22% lower than previous year, primarily due to negative effects. With respect to each of the regions, in Chile gas, higher demand gas and gas distribution, especially in residential and commercial segments was partially offset by lower margins in gas supply. In Brazil gas, demand has increased mainly due to thermal generation, offsetting a lower residential and commercial demand.

The tariff indexation associated to inflation, in this case, IGPM, that takes place in January have been 24%, and it was only up 6%. We expect to see implemented during this year, as we expect to see a resolution of the tariffs for the regulatory period which is currently under review.

In Mexico, weaker demand on the retail and domestic segments drove down the margin and could not be compensated with greater demand thermal generation PPA client and greater efficiencies. The direct indexation that was due in March has been postponed and it should come to in effect with a tariff for the new regulatory period that is due by the end of March.

Finally, in Panama, low demand due to confinement measures and temperatures has only partially compensated by efficiencies. CapEx has decreased in LatAm by almost 60%. This is mainly due to three effects: the consolidation of Chile Electricity, which accounts for EUR 35 million in the first quarter of 2020; Panama, due to COVID-related restrictions and effects. All in all, LatAm recovery was negatively impacted by FX and insufficient tariff updates.

Moving on to Energy Management on Page 19. Markets and procurement is benefiting from improved gas procurement conditions, following the extensive contract renegotiations conducted last year, as well as an improving prices scenario.

In the case of International LNG, the scenario is improving, but hardly translating into higher margins for us. Given the significant weight of contracted sales in our portfolio, whether physically or hedge already in place, or about 80% of our volumes are already contracted for 2021.

As for EMPL, the step down in capacity and a lower U.S. dollar versus euro has caused a decrease vis a vis previous year. With regards to Spain thermal generation, results improved, thanks to the higher margins pricing in CCGTs.

In summary, structural challenges persist amid signs of improvement in a scenario. Although we think that some of the results that we have seen in the first quarter, especially in thermal generation, Spain, cannot be stipulated for the rest of the year.

Moving to renewables and new businesses on Page 21. In renewables of Spain, the cash flow generation, especially in hydro, which was 24% higher, was compensated with lower prices. In this sense, I would like to remind that we hedged most of our inter-marginal generation with our sales to our retail customers with fixed price. Therefore, the price that is captured by the renewable generation is approximately a 12 months trailing average performing.

In Australia, negative effect is due to the accounting requirements that we have to do on a quarterly basis of a mark to market of our PPAs, even the ones that are associated with projects that are currently under construction.

Looking forward, Naturgy continues to progress on its renewable development plans. And in this sense, we will invest - we'll see this year an investment close to EUR1 billion. We expect renewable capacity to gradually increase its contribution as it becomes operational.

Finally, on to our retail supply operations on Page 21. Please note, these units now include all power sales to end customers in Spain, as well as gas sales to end customers below 500 gigawatt for us in Spain.

Ordinary EBITDA amounted to EUR 127 million in the period, 15% higher than in 2020, primarily driven by the recovery of gas prices, but power margins in the Industrial segment remained tight.

I will not turn it over to Steven to summarise before going on to the QA.

Steven Fernandez

All right. Thanks. Thank you, Jon.

So just to summarize, as you see here basically on Slide 23, Networks in Spain remained solid while LatAm and FX weakness persisted. We still see some structural challenges in energy management, I mean, signs of improvement in the scenario. We will continue to pursue renewals, relatively stable economies, and stable geographies with strong currencies.

We are also very excited by the progress made by our supply team, which is rolling out a number of transformational initiatives that are going to start producing results in the coming months and we are already beginning to see some of the green shoots there. And we're also seeing good progress on the asset portfolio side with the completion of UFG disposal and disposal of CGE expected in the second quarter. So things are actually moving along.

So with that, I think it's now time to answer any questions you may have. Again, I'd like to emphasize that we're not going to be answering questions related to the tender offer beyond procedural questions. For that reason, we have our Secretary of the Board, Manuel Garcia Cobaleda, here with us. And we'll just open up the floor for you guys now.

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] The first question comes from Javier Suarez from Mediobanca. Please go ahead, Javier.

Javier Suarez Hernandez

Thank you for the presentation and for taking questions. Three, by geographies. First on Mexico, then on Colombia, and finally in Spain. On Mexico, there has been several statements by the Mexican administration on the potential reform of electricity factor. Frankly, that has potentially, significantly catered for Naturgy. So the question is where we are on that? And if you can update us on potential, possible dialogue with the Mexican administration on that reform? That would be the first question.

The second question is on Colombia. The Colombian government has been very voisey on the fact that the international court case on Electricaribe is now over. I just wanted to have an update on that, to know the position of Naturgy, where we are, and which could be next step related to Electricaribe?

The third question is on Spain. On the national reform plan that was unveiled by the Spanish cabinet yesterday. You can help us to understand your participation in the elaboration of the National Energy Plan and the potential implication that that may have for a company like Naturgy? Thank you,

Manuel Garcia Cobaleda

I can start, it's Manuel. Regarding the Colombian decision, there was an article where it was issued - it told that the - rejected all the claims of Naturgy and of the Colombian government regarding the intervention of Electricaribe. So they said that now has to be taken. Once there are rules, you can expect to be rejected with the liquidation of the company. [Indiscernible] So we are waiting for this process to correct, and that will be.

Steven Fernandez

Moving on to the Mexico-Spain point. Regarding to the Mexico, it's, as you said, the President has put forward several reforms. But that remains to be seen what he's able to go through. And I think that, and then we finally see which reforms are finally approved, and they take an import. I think it would be too soon to speculate which kind of effect it can have on the assets that we currently have there in Mexico.

Regarding Spain, we're constantly talking with all of the stakeholders, be it government be it regulatory, that we do not disclose which is the level of interaction that we have and which is the conversations that we do have with them. And regarding the plan, I think that it remains to be seen what's the impact it's going to have on the company.

Our next question comes from Lillian Starke from Morgan Stanley. Please go ahead.

Lillian Starke

The first one is, if you - there's any commentary you can provide on how this capacity payments, draft could impact the company? I know it's open technology, so it will no longer be only exclusively to CCGT. So how are you thinking about that is the first one.

And then just the second one is around the tariff adjustments in Latin America. Is there a chance that these could be further delayed in 2022, or you expect government in general to adjust for tariffs throughout this year, just a delay of a few months rather than up until a year?

Steven Fernandez

Thank you, Lillian. Regarding the first point, capacity payments, the draft basically says which are going to be the rules that the auction is going to have. And I think what remains to be seen is which is the final result of those auctions. The view that we have in Naturgy is that the facilities are necessary part of the electricity generation system, as a backup, and is something that is going to be necessary also for the years to come.

And we think that without any kind of capacity payments, the way we say it is that is not sustainable, the way that they have been functioning. But I think that is not so - it not only important to see how the auction is drafted, is also which are the final results. And I think that if we look at other capacity options, that there have been in other European countries, this is that the resource happens to vary from year to year. So I think it would be way too early to speculate which kind of revenues we are expecting, we want to - we think that we can get from the capacity payment option.

Moving onto the tariff adjustments. It's true that what we're currently seeing is at least two countries on which the tariff setting process has been severely delayed. In the case of Brazil, we're currently in the 2018, 2022 tariff period and that's the tariff that we're currently negotiating. So we are at least three years in delay, but we expect that by the end of this year, we should be looking or we should have the definitive tariff. And I think that if we delayed any further, the problem is that we have missed almost missed a full regulatory period.

In the case of Argentina, I think that we have more to this issue because for the past few years, we haven't had the tariff indexation that we should have had in April and in October of each of those years and although very soon as we're hearing positive signals from the government, I think that having seen prior experiences, it's finally black and white on paper and we start to see the money coming in.

I think it would be way too early to think that it has happened. And in Mexico gas - we are already with a bit of delay, but we are confident that we should be seeing the tariff at the new - tariff by the end of this year.

Our next question comes from Gonzalo Sanchez-Bordona from UBS. Please go ahead.

Gonzalo Sanchez-Bordona

Thank you very much for the presentation and for taking my questions. I have three if I may, the first one is related with the International LNG business. I think you said that you had around over 80% of the gas volumes already contracted. So if I may, if you could provide some sort of visibility or guidance on when should we expect to see the margins recovering on a year-on-year basis, is it something that they should already happened during the second quarter of this year or probably towards second half or even 2022 so that will be the first question.

Second question on renewable, I think you said you are expecting CapEx of around 1 billion in new renewable projects during this year. I was wondering if you could provide some guidance on the number going forward after 2021. Do you expect similar levels to those ones or do you expect that - you could see and acceleration? Also I was wondering you're still focusing on the main markets where you have been focusing in the past, like Australia, the U.S. and Chile?

And finally, the question related with potential asset disposals, you've been saying in the past that you were continuing to look at potential asset disposals or portfolio optimization. We haven't heard anything recently so I was wondering if you could provide any comments on that and your thoughts on that what kind of businesses are you looking at? Thank you.

Jon Ganuza

Yes, hello Gonzalo, I would be addressing the first question and then Steven I think he will address the second and third one. Regarding international LNG, as you said 81% of all the volumes for this year are already closed the margins - with physical sales over kind of hedging and that means that the level of the focus - the evolution of the margins, there's no point to resolve. So fully influenced by how the market evolves or not.

Also, as you know we are not giving any guidance or any outlook of how the margins are going to be evolving, neither on our costs related basis, nor in a business-by-business basis. So I think that in that sense, we cannot give you any information.

Steven Fernandez

So hi Gonzalo, this is Steven. On the renewable side, what we can tell you, first we're not going to give you any indication at this point okay, on the expected CapEx that we have. What we can tell you is that on the renewals front and also on the new business front, the team is working very hard to make it a cornerstone of company growth moving forward. So just what we ask is a little bit of patience. We can't give you the figures right now. But I think this is something obviously that we have in mind. And that we'll probably elaborate on in the future.

On the asset disposals, I have to say, everyone is smiling in this room. And your comment that you haven't heard anything recently, recently we disposed of USG, right. So we can't expect to see transactions on a daily basis or you can sell these - just like in the case of Chile where it was a surprise for you guys. We worked behind the scenes. We don't communicate on what we're working on. And we'll let the results of our work speak for themselves when the time comes. To summarize it, we are actively looking at our portfolio. We continue to work towards optimizing it. So you can read into that whatever you want.

Our next question comes from Harry Wyburd of Bank of America. Please go ahead.

Harry Wyburd

Thanks for taking my questions. Three from me. Firstly, just to sort of flip over the question on disposals that you asked about potential acquisitions. I guess, whether you dispose of more assets or not, you've got a loss of their balance sheet capacity. So my question is, if you realize you're putting on a big amount of capacity, what kind of potential acquisition deal sizes might you look to do? I mean, obviously, you've done renewables, sort of tuck-in and pipeline acquisitions. And I guess that's an area you'll continue to look at. But if you've got the balance sheet capacity to do it, could there be a transformational size acquisition you might look at doing? And how do you see the market for acquisitions at the moment? And do you feel like you're going to be able to deploy that balance sheet capacity and sort of attractive multiples that's first one?

And second one, just the data point I apologize if some of this is already in the appendix of the excel, I'm going to looking into it. Yes. Can you just confirm your gas hedging for 2022? And also, if it's possible for 2023 should be interesting as you've got any hedging for 2023 in the gas business.

And then finally, one just on hybrid. So I think a lot of your peers now don't include the hybrid coupon costs in their earnings. And I believe you do. And I think last year was about $16 million, which - if you remove those, that would have been a 7% uplift on your headline net income. So just want to - if you're going to keep including the hybrid or is that something you might review, which you'll see sort of increase your headline earnings as you see them on Bloomberg? Thank you.

Jon Ganuza

So thank you, Harry, I will start with the hedging question. And then I will move on to Steven for the other two questions. Regarding the cost hedging in the location that we provide, you will be able to see that for the LNG business, what we have contracted, so the margins that are closed for 2021 is 81%. And we do not disclose 2022 as a separator here, but we do disclose the 2022, together with 2023, and the figure is 57%. And as you can imagine the percentage is greater in 2022, than in 2023 at the average of those two years is 57%.

Steven Fernandez

Hi, Harry. On the question on the treatment that comes in treatment for hybrids. The answer is no. For the time being, there is no expected change in company policy. Regarding disposals and acquisitions that we can tell you first and foremost, we do think we have the ability to deploy the cash. And that's something that we're working hard on. What we can tell you as well is that at this stage, we're not looking to any transformational M&A transaction. The way we approach growth it's more targeted towards similar deals as you've seen in the U.S. pipelines, et cetera. So nothing of major size, okay.

Among other things, when we look at the market, transformational transactions per se are difficult to come by, when they do appear they're not only earmarked for Naturgy but a lot of people look at them as well. So that's something to bear in mind in terms of the returns that you can expect to get from this transaction. And notwithstanding any future opportunities that may arise, we see that are value approach and growth from a different perspective.

Our next question comes from Manuel Palomo from Exane BNP. Please go ahead.

Manuel Palomo

Thanks for taking my questions. I've got two questions. One is from the outlook or I should say maybe on the lack of outlook for this year compared to previous years. Why is there something I'm not going to ask you about - why is this you today - maybe limited disability in the business, or maybe with the restrictions given [indiscernible].

Second question is, I'd like to get your comments on one specific topic. CMC has recently well said that some levels for some distribution companies might be found excessive. It's not the first time and I wonder what your views and to what extent, this could impact the evolution of the gas distribution business in Spain? Thank you very much.

Steven Fernandez

So two questions here on the outlook. No, it's not a question of lack of visibility at all, I think you're more aligned with the second hypothesis that you put on the table. Therefore, links to the transaction.

On the leverage for the distribution companies, I think it's worthwhile if you read the report on the CMC also mentions that this is looked at from a consolidated perspective. And they explicitly say as well that in this case, not to meet with all the criteria. So this is obviously something that we monitor, we're not worried at all with we've always complied and we continue having the intention to continue complying in the future.

Our next question comes from Jose Ruiz at Barclays. Please go ahead Jose.

Jose Ruiz

Yes, good morning everyone, had just three quick questions. The first, if you could clarify the improvement in margins for combined cycles in the first quarter, if it was related to the renegotiation of contracts. The second question really, if you could explain a little bit more what are you seeing in terms of margins in our supply for industrial segment in Spain, if you could develop what is the situation and how long is it going to last is high competition? And thirdly, if you could explain in the market and procurement division, why is there 63 positive depreciation? Thank you. Please, can I ask…

Steven Fernandez

Sorry, I've been through the question, and we were in mute so. Sorry. Starting with the first question, the improvement of the [indiscernible] in the first quarter was not related to the gas supply renegotiations. Basically it was due to higher food prices as we saw especially in January due to the laminar storm, and then also in March the prices were a bit more depressed.

Moving to the second point, the one regarding the industrial margin, basically what we are seeing is these are producing things to competition, and we expect that the competition is going to remain for the years to come. And if anything, probably the competition is going to increase. We are not giving any outlook regarding of how good that unitary margin is going to evolve on segment-by-segment basis.

Regarding the depreciation of markets and procurements that you see the positive effect in the first quarter is basically related to the openness or gas contract, the agreement that we lead. And the main impact that you see is there is part of the agreement that it is and the fact that we have consolidated some of the assets that before they were on our 50% basis, and therefore they will not probably consolidate.

Our next question is Jorge Guimarães from JB Capital. Please go ahead. Sorry, we can't hear you. Jorge. Can you please check your line is not muted?

Jorge Guimarães

Hello, can you hear me now. Hello?

Steven Fernandez

Yes, we can hear it.

Jon Ganuza

We can hear you now.

Jorge Guimarães

Okay. Sorry. Three quick questions. Firstly, it's a good clarification of what you mentioned during the call on the ageing of the [indiscernible]. I understand that you say that informational technologies are at its final client price, but I would like to understand it better to clarify it. The second one is related to that, is it possible to provide the breakdown of EBIT of renewables between either wind - and non-either and spend in U.S.?

And the third one, it's related to the timings of the offer. Once the government decides, I assume that the Board of Naturgy will only give its view once CNMC also clears the offer and I would like to confirm if this is correct or not? Thank you very much.

Steven Fernandez

[Indiscernible] then with CLMV that has to authorize the offer, because all the results conditions and requirements should by any means difference announcements seem to be already present. So once this theory would authorize the offer, then the offer that will start acceptance period in the person days of this acceptance period, it wouldn't matter it has to issue a recommendation to the existing shareholders.

Jon Ganuza

Thank you, Jorge. I will move to the first two questions, I will start with the second one, which is going to be the easier one. So we - but we do not provide EBITDA breakdown by eco hydro added technologies in here we will sustain [indiscernible]. The level of this type of detail that we provide is the one that you see in the report. And we do not provide any, any further improvement.

So and then, moving to the first question, what we try to do with the information technology generation technologies that we have in Spain, as we said is we try to match the generation that we suspect are going to have in the next 12 months with the sales that we do to end clients on a fixed price basis. In the Spain, the sales - the existing sales that are done for on a fixed price basis usually are set on the - that is basically the forward price for the next 12 months.

Therefore, the clients that we are going to with which we're closing a contract this month, for example, guys that we're acquiring of clients that they are renewing, that price that we are setting for the electricity is set according to the forward price for the next 12 months. Therefore, we signed bilateral contract between the commercialization and informational generation that is set according to the forward price for the next 12 months.

So basically, if you take into account that this is done every month, what we are currently seeing in the price that we are capturing right now, and it's basically that is being generated this month by the informational technology is the average of the last 12 months and taking into account each of the months which was the forward curve that was expected for the next 12 months. I don't know whether that's clarified or not the question that you have.

Our next question comes from Fernando Lafuente from Alantra. Please go ahead.

Fernando Lafuente

Hello, good morning. Two quick ones from me please, one it's a clarification on what something that Steven said on the guidance for this year. I understood it Steven, if this is because conditioned by the transaction is that right and if so, why is this transaction considering that it's a partial offer kind of conditions, the information that you disclosed, information that you normally doing in previous quarters?

Then the second question is on CapEx for 2021. I was wondering if you could give us and estimation or actually an indication of what should we expect for 2021. And the last one, it's also a follow-up on a comment made on the Australian, EPAs and the mark-to-market negative macro market. I was trying to understand or if you could help me to understand why this mark-to-market and why the negative impact? Thank you so much.

Jon Ganuza

[Indiscernible] rise but the board is obliged but also to issue its recommendation. It doesn't want to give any hint on what to do, mainly because we still lack all the information to take such a decision. So it's a 200 million to make a meaning out especially given that.

Steven Fernandez

Regarding the question of Australia, basically on the - due to the accounting rules we are obliged to make on a quarterly basis, a mark-to-market of the production that we have between our P50 and ourP90 taking into account like the latest estimate of the forward electricity prices for the duration of the PPA. And that's something that we have to do with all of the current PPAs that we have.

Regardless of the fact that the generation, the wind generation is working or even if it's under construction, the fact that we have signed that PPA, we are obliged to do that. Why? Because accounting wise, they think that there is a speculative nature on that production that is within the P50 and P90. And that's why we have to make the mark-to-market of certain the energy that would be comprised between those two percentiles.

The next question is from Jorge Alonso from Société Générale. Please go ahead.

Jorge Alonso

Just one clarification please regarding the renewables, what is the price that you assign to the capacity that displays until now the Spanish one is, the end customers tries but he is so then how they will do that, do you find the supply margin or its simply the spot price. And then obviously, the difference between that and the price sign to the end customers goes to the supply, just to be sure that this is how it is - it is working and how this is going to be for new capacity to develop in Spain? Thank you.

Jon Ganuza

Thank you, Jorge. I will try to display it. So first of all, one thing that we have to keep - bear in mind is that when we sign contracts with retail customers in Spain, usually retail contracts in electricity and gas are on a yearly basis. And we have to take into account that there are specifically two types of contracts in Spain. And one is what would be the index ones that basically is margin that you put on top of the food price that you're getting each of the months for which the client has signed the contract.

And the second type of contract is the fixed price. And the fixed price is also our margin that we put on top of what's the expected average price of electricity that you're going to get for the next 12 months. Is this second type of contract the ones that they are the fixed ones that they are done on the expected fuel price that you're going to see in the next 12 weeks and the next 12 months. The ones that is backed usually with informational marginal generation that we put, and therefore the kind of these are bilateral contract that is signed between the supply their business, and they have marginal generation is done on the basis of expected to be the average fuel price for the next 12 months.

So our next question comes from [Elton Ramadoss] from Bloomberg Intelligence. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi there, thank you for taking my questions. I have two. The first one is on hydrogen, can you talk a bit about the developments on hydrogen that you've seen over the past few months? I think there has been some announcements to do with the NA gas in Australia I think, but if you can talk about hydrogen, and what are doing in this space?

The second question is on PPA, the market is picking up in Europe. You've talked about Spain and whatnot. But can you please talk about more as to how your customer portfolio can help you hedge your PPA risk and more about subsidy for renewable that will be great?

Jon Ganuza

So regarding hydrogen, so as you said, it's true that we are already with 2 million are transported and we have also other projects in our portfolio. But I think that we have to bear in mind that the hydrogen right now still relies on the subsidies. I think that the European funds that we're going to be seeing in the next few months are going to pay key role on the finance which how great - the level of success of hydrogen is going to be.

On that sense, I think that and this is not only not their view I think that is our view also from other areas of course in the sector and also from several governments. We think that hydrogen is going to play a key role in the next few decades on energy transition. But we have to also bear in mind that this key role in the initial years is going to be highly dependent on the help from these activities that are going to be put in place by the governments and the European Union.

And those are the ones who are really going to set the pace, what really happens. But we are really excited regarding this technology. And we think that thanks to the products that we have currently in our portfolio. We will be able to reap several benefits in case that the subsidies have put in place.

The market of PPAs as we have been putting this first and that we may - making public this past few months. We are starting to sign several PPAs with our - sending back to our customers. We think that's our view that's going to - that our way back is going to help that further develop renewable portfolio that we currently have in Spain and we see that there's a lot of interest in many parts of many of the industrial customers.

And as we keep on signing clients, we will keep you posted of which is the volume that will be written on the PPAs. I think that in this case, it has helped us a lot the fact that we have an industrial sales to end clients and that's what already gives us the contract and sub-setting in identifying clients who are willing our need to have PPA say on helping the industry [indiscernible].

Abel Arbat

Thank you. Thank you, Jon and Steven and operator, so. Well, hold on - there's one additional question I believe from Manuel Paloma from Exane. And, we wrap it up.

Manuel Paloma

Yes, sorry it just a follow-up of your last of the last answer, Jon about PPA is when you are talking about these PPAs with some large customers in order to incentivize renewals growth. Are these PPAs exclusive for those renewal plants or are you signing? I mean, are you signing as produced generation PPAs or as consumed generation PPAs, are you showing 24/7 or is just for the renewable generation because of plant.

Jon Ganuza

So thank you, Manuel. As you might imagine, I'm not going to disclose exactly the details, but I can only tell you that we have both types of PPAs is highly dependent on the customer needs and of course the way you structurally operate is highly dependent on whether what they want is day as produced, day as consumed.

Abel Arbat

Okay, thank you, Jon and thank you, everyone for joining the first quarter results presentation and for all your questions. We invite you to keep the dialog open with the Investor Relations team for any questions you may have in the future. And we thank you very much.

With that, we conclude our presentation. Thanks everyone. Bye, bye.