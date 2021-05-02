Photo by Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

As you know, the FANG (or FANNG .. or FAANNG ... etc.) stocks have been stand-out winners for many years now. Yet from the comments I receive on my Seeking Alpha articles, it would appear there are still quite a few investors out there who either think these stocks are too highly-valued and/or are simply too expensive on a price basis (Amazon (AMZN) closed Friday at $3,467/share). The problem is, of course, is that they've been thinking that for years now and, as a result, many investors are badly lagging the overall market returns. The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) is a very cost-efficient instrument to gain diversified exposure across the top-performing "Big" 5 Tech companies. Let's see if it is a suitable vehicle to increase investors' overall performance.

Investment Thesis

The investment rationale is pretty straight forward. As most of you are aware by now, last week all the "Big-5" Tech companies: Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT), Amazon (AMZN), Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL), and Facebook (FB) reported stellar calendar Q1 earnings reports that blew past the average analyst estimates. While the EPS beats seemed to be a bit bigger this quarter, these companies have been using their dominant market positions to post impressive growth in revenue, cash flow, and earnings year after year for many years now. As a result, all these companies have also delivered market-trouncing total returns.

And, as Shira Ovide reported in her NY Times article "How Big Tech Won The Pandemic", while these companies were anxious at the start of the pandemic, they now have so much cash it's almost embarrassingly awkward.

But sure, any well-diversified investor has some exposure to all these stocks through the S&P 500, DJIA, and NASDAQ 100 indexes because they are all components of widely held ETFs like the (SPY), (DIA), and (QQQ) Trust, for example. Indeed, the top-5 holdings in MGK now make up ~25% of the entire S&P 500. But when it comes to returns, there is a big difference between having exposure to these "Big-5" stocks through one of the broad index funds as compared to holding the actual stocks themselves.

So let's take a look at the Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and see if it might be a good investment for those who have largely missed out on these market-beating returns.

Top-10 Holdings

The top-10 holdings in MGK are shown below and equate to a relatively concentrated 55.2% of the entire portfolio:

Source: Vanguard MGK Homepage

As can be seen in the graphic above - in aggregate - the "Big-5" technology companies equate to 43.5% of the entire portfolio. So right off the bat, you've got a significantly higher weighting in these stocks as compared to your S&P500 ETF. Indeed, MGK's weighting in Apple, Microsoft, and Amazon alone equates to over 31% of the portfolio.

And why not? Just look at highlights from last week's Big-5 earnings reports:

Apple:

Revenue of $89.6 billion jumped a whopping 54% yoy.

Gross margins grew a full 2.5 percentage points over expectations.

Both operating income and net income more than doubled yoy.

Greater China sales of $17.7 billion were up +88% yoy.

As a result, the company increased the dividend by 7% and added an astonishing $90 billion to the existing share buyback plan.

Microsoft:

Q3 FY21 GAAP EPS of $2.03 was a $0.26 beat.

Revenue of $41.7 billion was up 19.1% yoy and beat by $860 million.

The quarterly growth rate was the highest since 2018.

Updated guidance for Q4 FY21 was strong.

Amazon:

Amazon's Q1 $15.79/share in GAAP EPS was a whopping $6.18 beat.

Q1 Revenue of $108.5 billion grew 43.7% yoy, was a $3.9 billion beat, and was the second quarter in a row that sales topped $100 billion.

AWS, the cloud-computing segment, had sales of $13.5 billion - up 32% yoy. That was an acceleration from 28% in Q4.

Advertising revenue grew a whopping 73%.

TTM Free cash flow was $26.4 billion.

Google (sorry, I'm old school, "Alphabet" will always be "Google" to me):

Q1 revenue of $55.3 billion jumped 34%, easily blowing away estimates.

Operating income more than doubled to $16.4 billion (an amazing 30% of revenue).

Google cloud ("GCP") revenue was up 45.7% yoy to $4 billion.

YouTube ad revenue was $6 billion - up 48.7%.

Google ended the quarter with $135.1 billion in cash and marketable securities, which equate to ~$198/share on 682.071 million shares.

The outstanding share count was down by 10 million yoy due to the existing share buyback plan.

The company announced it was increasing the current buyback plan by $50 billion in Class "C" shares.

Facebook:

Q1 revenue of $26.2 billion was up 48% yoy.

Net income of $9.5 billion was up 94% yoy.

FCF was $7.82 billion.

FB ended the quarter with $19.9 billion in cash and cash equivalents.

As great as these EPS reports were, much of the good news had obviously already been baked into the stock prices:

Data by YCharts

As can be seen in the graphic, FB had a meaningful spurt higher last week (~8%), as did Google and Amazon, but Apple and Microsoft actually closed lower for the week.

The top-10 holdings also include perennial favorites Tesla (TSLA) and Nvidia (NVDA). Home Depot (HD) and a 4.3% aggregate rating in credit card processing companies Visa (V) and Mastercard (MA) round out the top-10 holdings.

Performance

Other than Facebook, even though last week's Big-5 stock price performance didn't match the excellent earnings reports, the last year has been awesome for these stocks:

Data by YCharts

The charge was led by Apple and Google, both up ~79%. One look at the chart sees why direct investing in these companies can lead to S&P 500 market-beating returns.

As for the MGK fund itself, its one-year performance is shown below along with the O'Shares Internet Giants ETF (OGIG) and the broad S&P 500, DJIA, and Nasdaq-100 as represented by the SPY, DIA, and NASDAQ triple Qs:

Data by YCharts

Interestingly enough, the performance of the OGIG ETF smashed the MGK ETF by ~35% over the past year while even the QQQ outperformed MGK by a few points.

The long-term performance track record is shown below:

Source: Vanguard MGK Homepage

That compares to the following 5-year average annual returns:

As can be seen, the MGK ETF's five-year average annual performance is about halfway between that of the S&P 500 and the triple Qs, but 8%+ behind that of the OGIG ETF.

Risks

Given MGK's relatively muted performance in comparison to other options, investors are likely to consider the ETF's higher weighting in the Big-5 growth stocks to be higher in risk as well. After all, one could make a case that these stocks have been performing so well due to government stimulus funds and a pandemic that may be on its way out due to the success of the very effective vaccines. I can see the comments now: "You are encouraging us to buy at the top?"

Yet Apple currently has a forward P/E of only 25.5x. Google and Microsoft's forward P/Es are 27.9x and 32.5x, respectively. Considering these companies' demonstrated growth rate - and not just revenue growth, but as shown earlier, growth in free cash flow - I don't find these valuations irrational high by any objective measure.

Besides, as a well-timed article in this weekend's Barron's says in the title, "Tech's Big Five Had Fantastic Pandemics. 6 Reasons Why They'll Thrive Even After". Among the reasons are three that I think are the primary drivers: the cloud, e-commerce, and advertising.

That said, Apple's new "opt-in" policy could be a big deal and lead to declining ad revenue for a company like Facebook. Going forward, that is one reason why I am much more bullish on Google's prospects as compared to FB. Indeed, data by Baird analyst Colin Sebastian predicted:

Most of those dollars will go to Google and Facebook, according to Sebastian’s team. Facebook will get 27% of the U.S. market this year, while Google will capture 44%. Everyone else is left fighting for the scraps. Source: Barron's

ETF Basics

The following metrics come from the Vanguard MGK Homepage:

Expense Ratio: 0.07%

AUM: $9.9 billion

# holdings: 111

Category: Domestic Large-Cap Growth

30-day SEC Yield: 0.54%

Like many of the Vanguard funds, the expense ratio of 0.07% is very cheap and a big selling point. At $9.9 billion, it's a relatively big fund and there should be no real liquidity concerns given the size of the companies that dominate the portfolio. However, the large number of holdings (111) is likely what is holding back MGK's performance. My observation: what good is it to have a "mega-cap growth" fund when you somehow find 111 "mega-caps" to put into it and dilute the more favorable effects of a more concentrated portfolio? I bet had this ETF been limited to and concentrated in only 25 companies, the performance would likely be higher by ~10% per year.

Obviously, this fund is not a fund for income-oriented investors: this ETF is focused on capital gains (although one could argue if it has been delivering those gains, or not).

Summary & Conclusion

This MGK ETF seemed to have a lot of potential when I glanced at the top-10 holdings and anticipating that - being a Vanguard ETF - it would have a very low expense ratio. However, I was disappointed with MGK's performance track record and when I saw the 111 holdings I knew right away what the problem was: Vanguard figured out how to find 111 "mega-cap growth" companies when a more concentrated group of, say 25, would have been a much more attractive investment opportunity. Sure, it would have a significantly higher risk/reward profile, but that is likely exactly what investors looking to invest in this type of fund would be looking for.

I am going to pass on MGK and suggest investors instead take a look at the OGIG ETF (see The Internet Giants ETF: Own It!). OGIG has a much higher expense ratio (0.48%), but it also is an international fund and holds many top Chinese growth stocks in its top-10 holdings.

Of course, the other alternative is to "roll-your-own" and build a portfolio yourself. My Seeking Alpha article "The A-List Tech Portfolio" shows how to allocate capital to 4 mega-cap tech stocks starting with the letter "A": Apple, Amazon, Alphabet, Avago (i.e. Broadcom (AVGO)). This portfolio has an outstanding performance track record. Note that many of the comments left to that article when it first came out in late 2019 complained that all these stocks were "overvalued" and the stock prices "too high".

I'll end with a stock price chart comparing MGK to OGIG since OGIG's inception: