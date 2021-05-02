Photo by agnormark/iStock via Getty Images

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) is a buy candidate as steady income gains have returned after years of restructuring. The resulting advance in free cash flow generation and the continuation of a sizable dividend payout are extra reasons for ownership. The April stock sell-off has made the opportunity even more appetizing.

Glatfelter’s management team has increasingly (and intelligently) focused on raising profit margins and lowering capital spending requirements. In October 2018 the company made its biggest asset change, selling its Specialty Papers business to Pixelle Specialty Solutions LLC for $360 million. The sale of this division flowed from a strategic decision to place the company’s future in the growth-oriented Composite Fiber and Airlaid Material markets. Pixelle assumed $38 million in retiree healthcare liabilities. Approximately $210 million of pension liabilities relating to Specialty Paper employees was also transferred. Glatfelter recognized a $144.1 million pre-tax loss on the sale, with carrying values exceeding net proceeds.

In January, Glatfelter agreed to purchase the Georgia-Pacific U.S. nonwovens business for $175 million. [It purchased the European assets of G-P nonwovens in 2018.] This business includes a manufacturing facility in North Carolina with annual production capacity of approximately 37,000 metric tons and its R&D center for nonwovens product development in Tennessee. The unit had annual net sales of approximately $100 million in 2020. This add-on capacity gives the company a greater share of the U.S. market and eliminates one of its competitors. I do not foresee a major contribution or headwind from the acquisition in 2021, with positive effects on cash flow in 2022. The small purchase price can be covered with two years of total company cash flow at trailing rates.



Cash Flow Numbers

The immediate positive effect of the transactions is Glatfelter has left behind its largest capital expenditure requirements, centered around the Specialty Papers unit. 2019-20 free cash flow jumped markedly with the restructuring. Below you can review how CAPEX fell from 8.5% of sales during 2016 to 3.1% in the December quarter, on a trailing annual basis. Free cash flow equally spiked from a number around $45 million per year before the reorganization to $80+ million in 2020.

Cash flow ratios vs. assets, sales, and debt (which was paid down dramatically on the Specialty Papers sale, lowering interest expense and freeing up financial flexibility) have also risen to either 10-year highs or a top tier position on the asset shuffle.

Using price to trailing cash flow and free cash flow analysis, Glatfelter is now one of the least expensive paper-related companies on Wall Street. Only Clearwater Paper (CLW) and Resolute Forest (RFP) have generated better cash flow statistics the last 12 months, as direct beneficiaries of the run on toilet paper and tissues during the COVID-19 pandemic. Nevertheless, as pandemic-related demand wanes in 2021, sustainable cash flow numbers will be far lower for the two by next year. I mentioned Clearwater Paper in a bullish article here late in 2020.

Rapid Earnings Improvement

Consolidated GAAP income has likewise returned after the restructuring writedowns of 2018-19. Today’s remaining niche businesses, making engineered paper items for a variety of industries and consumer end users, are described below from the 2020 Annual Report 10-K.



Higher raw material and pulp prices, plus a shift in sales after COVID-19 changes in buying patterns to other manufacturers have led Wall Street to expect a slightly slower rate of sales and income during 2021. However, a resumption of stronger operating results is expected in 2022.

Based on 10-year high gross and operating margins, reduced debt and interest expense, and a stabilization of final demand for its products, the outlook for long-term shareholder returns may be quite rosy. In a U.S. stock market priced at 25x 2021 EPS on the S&P 500 index and 20x estimates for 2022, Glatfelter’s 20x P/E ratio for this year and 15x multiple for next are clear discounts.

But that’s not all the good news. Price valuations on trailing sales and book value are below their decade averages, pictured on the following graph. Measured against an S&P 500 at record valuations on trailing sales and book value today, the April sell-off in the stock may be opening a strong buy opportunity.

Trading Momentum

With earnings for the March quarter due to be released next week, some nervousness about guidance for the rest of 2021 has appeared. Inflationary cost inputs in raw materials like pulp paper also weighed on the stock during April. In many respects, the chart is reaching for oversold territory, but any bad news in the quarterly announcement could continue pushing the stock lower for a few more days or weeks. In the end, a spike low like the pandemic drawdown in March 2020 could be next (although far from guaranteed).

The 14-day Average Directional Index and 14-day Money Flow Index readings, circled below in blue and green, are showing some similarities to the panic overshoot in price last year. I am thinking a long-term low is approaching in May or June. What’s different than 2020’s crash-like pattern is a truly robust rise in the Negative Volume Index of late, circled in red on the chart. Rising since February and contradicting the 10% price decline, NVI movements seem to telegraph a lack of significant sell volumes (vs. buying interest) on this drop.

Final Thoughts

Is Glatfelter the cheapest valuation I can find in early May? No. Nor is it the fastest grower I can find, or about to experience a monster catalyst to support rising quotes. Not to burst anyone’s bubble, but buying big tech stocks at P/Es above 35x trailing results is pure insanity with CPI inflation running hot, likely above +4% YoY by June. A better long-term idea is to acquire a high dividend yielder, with a reasonable P/E under 20x, price to sales and book values on the low end of reality, and little debt needing to be refinanced at rising rates. If that is the definition of a sound buy today, Glatfelter fits the criteria. I wouldn’t be surprised if Glatfelter delivers greater total returns than Apple (AAPL) or Tesla (TSLA) the next 3-5 years!

Speaking of dividends, the company’s 3.7% annual rate is almost 3x better than the S&P 500 yield of 1.3% currently. In addition, the cash distribution yield has rarely been higher over the last decade and is perhaps more easily covered on free cash flow (representing 30% of $80 million) than at any time in recent memory.

After the spring sell-off now underway is completed, Glatfelter’s equity price could rebound nicely into early 2022. A target price of $17-21 in 12 months seems reasonable under a host of potential economic realities, including higher than expected inflation. Definitely not a home run investment gain, but a steady 15-20% annualized total return, including dividends, is nothing to sneeze at.

A final support for underlying sales, income, cash flow, and the share price may come from the weakening U.S. dollar exchange rate. With 80% of sales coming from outside the U.S., a sharply lower dollar should translate into far better dollar-reported numbers, all other variables remaining equal (like volumes sold). Many readers know I am quite bearish on the U.S. currency from Federal Reserve money printing in America at rates DOUBLE the central bank efforts in Asia and Europe. Years of declining local currency exchange rates could propel Glatfelter’s equity price, like a strong wind at a sailor’s back. EPS over $1.00 in 2022, and $1.20 in 2023 are definite possibilities.

Yahoo! Finance reports 14 insider and management share purchases over the last six months vs. no sales. The buy trades are mostly option grants and conversions, but those running Glatfelter are in no hurry to dump the stock.

A smart buy plan may include purchasing a starter position next week under $15, with the intent to double your shares under $14 and double them again under $13 (if such happens in a general market decline). A sub-$13 would provide a 4.2%+ dividend yield, and represent a market capitalization under book value. Outside of a stock market crash scenario, I believe this would be Strong Buy territory.

What could go wrong? A recessionary global economy is the primary risk in my mind. A second downside worry comes in the form of U.S. stock market crash potential, given today's record high overvaluations. Both would be confidence busters difficult for Glatfelter to overcome for a spell, as profit margins and business returns are somewhat lower than the typical publicly-traded American corporation.

Thanks for reading. Please consider this article a first step in your due diligence process. Consulting with a registered and experienced investment advisor is recommended before making any trade.