Decrypting The Naked Charts: Commodities Breaking Out Higher

Photo by joebelanger/iStock via Getty Images

Commodities, under-looked and under-invested for so long, maybe the trade to look at as we close in on the halfway mark of 2021.

Firstly, the equity sector rotations in February and March tell the story that market participants are starting to price in the prospect of higher inflationary pressures in the market. Cyclical sectors like Financials, Consumer Staples, and Commodity-linked equities have seen inflows, largely at the expense of Momentum stocks.

Secondly, the Federal Reserve has strongly maintained its stand that it will keep interest rates close to zero till 2022, or as long as it is required to allow the global economy to recover from the ravages of Covid-19. The cheap money and liquidity are inflationary, and one wonders how long the Fed will continue to think inflationary pressures are "transitory". The Bank of Canada is clearly one step ahead and has made a case to raise interest rates and to reduce asset purchases earlier than expected. The Fed has most likely cornered itself - putting itself in a position to be unable to deal with higher inflation, via monetary policy tools.

Are inflationary pressures really that "transitory"?

The chart of Invesco Commodity Index (DBC), which broadly reflects a basket of commodity spot prices, certainly does not paint that picture. DBC is edging out of its 6-year base and looks ready to breakout higher with some venom.

Chart of Invesco Commodity Index

The Treasury market seems to disagree that inflation is "transitory" as well. The US 10 Year Treasury Yield has recaptured the pivotal 1.50 level, which holds huge significance on a multi-year timeframe. The breakdown below 1.50 now looks like a "false break". The Treasury market is certainly pricing in earlier-than-expected rate hikes by the Fed. Will the Fed oblige or will they double-down on their stand? That remains to be seen, but unless the Fed employs some form of yield curve control, I struggle to see how the Fed can talk down bond yields in the face of higher inflation.

Chart of US 10 Year Treasury Yield

Interest-rate sensitive Financials (XLF) have smashed through their 2007 highs, and this powerful technical breakout could send this market much higher. Financials seem to be reflecting a stronger-than-expected global recovery, or sooner-than-expected rate hikes.

Chart of SPDR Financial ETF

Lastly, commodities could see an added boost from the huge amount of fiscal stimulus governments are taking on around the world. In the US, Biden has his eyes on a USD 1.8 trillion social plan, following his USD 2.3 trillion infrastructure package passed last month. Infrastructure spending will no doubt require raw materials such as iron ore, steel, and copper, and is inflationary. Using fiscal stimulus to combat the pandemic will also place further pressure on fiat currencies and raise the prices of real assets - such as commodities.

All in all, it is no wonder the iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (PICK), which, as its name suggests, contains a diversified basket of mining companies, has broken out higher from a 6-year base. Note that this technical picture is highly similar to that of DBC as covered earlier. Commodity-linked equities and commodity spot prices are moving higher hand-in-hand, and investors should consider increasing their portfolio allocations to the commodity sector.

Chart of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF