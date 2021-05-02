Photo by ferrantraite/E+ via Getty Images

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) is a grocery distributor and retailer that offers great returns at present prices. SpartanNash is a food distribution company, that sells food to retailers who then sell food to people like you and me. Even though SpartanNash is in a tough industry, it offers high free cash flows, a high dividend yield and it's an anti-cyclical business.

Some of the factors that could drive massive value for shareholders are the company's free cash flow stability, low current price, strong dividend yield, new CEO, and its potential deal with Amazon (AMZN). Of course, some of the reasons that this company may be underpriced are the price competitiveness of its industry, low profitability, and questionable capital allocation strategies. I'll share all my research with you and let you decide what you think about this company. I hope you enjoy.

Business Description

SpartanNash is a food distribution company. At its core, it supplies the businesses that we buy food from. SpartanNash makes nearly 50% of its sales from its Food Distribution segment, where it serves retailers. They make over 25% of their sales from their Retail segment, where they make money from selling their own products across their 156 retail stores and 37 fuel centers. Last, they make a little less than 25% of their revenue from their Military segment, where they supply food for the Defense Commissary Agency of the US Military.

What's great about Spartan's business model is they seem to have a very sticky service. People need to eat, and companies need to be supplied with food to feed people. Spartan's existing network of clients helps to secure their future business because it would be a headache for customers to switch their grocery suppliers.

Additionally, Spartan can really hold on to its customers because it also appears to be a low-cost provider. While this is great because it helps to retain customers, this also really hurts Spartan, because they have low profitability, and they're operating in an already low margin industry. Their business model is tough, because of the nature of the price competitive industry that they're in. This makes me a little hesitant to want to hold this company for the long term, but this stock could make a great investment if we wait for it to return to fair value.

Let me show you some of the things that will bring value to SpartanNash, and some of the risks that you should be aware of when analyzing Spartan so that you'll have a better understanding of the stock, and the possible profits it could bring.

Value Creators

Stable Business

Investors should rejoice when analyzing SpartanNash because it's a stable business with stable cash flows. Despite the Covid pandemic, Spartan saw record earnings, free cash flows, and sales in 2020. In other words, Spartan stared danger in the face, and they didn't even blink one time. They just kept on doing business like usual.

At the end of the day, everyone has to eat. Spartan is not cyclical and was minimally impacted by Covid.

Undervaluation

Ultimately, the reason why this company is attractive is because it's undervalued. SpartanNash will make over $100M next year in unlevered free cash flow (unlevered means without including interest payments on debt). What's really awesome for investors like us is that we would only have to pay a little over $700M to get that $100M in annual free cash flow, which is nearly a 14% annual free cash flow yield. The free cash flows that SpartanNash offers at current prices are pretty appetizing.

Growing Dividend

One of the high points for this company is they're growing dividend that only requires a small fraction of their free cash flow. Right now, the dividend yield is hovering around 3.9%. Dividend payments cost the company less than $30M annually, and their annual free cash flow of over $100M means that they have a low 30% dividend payout ratio. In the past 3 years, they've grown the dividend 5% annually, and in the past 5 years, it's grown 7% annually. Even though the dividend growth trend has been slowing down, there's no reason that SpartanNash couldn't continue growing the dividend somewhere between 5 and 10% annually.

New CEO Could Improve Profitability

"There's a lot of history and pride in serving the military, but the military results are not acceptable and so that business will change. It has to change." - Tony Sarsam

Tony Sarsam became Spartan's CEO in September 2020, and he's already looking to bring some positive change. One of the toughest things for SpartanNash is they have really poor profitability, especially coming from their Military segment. It's reassuring to see Mr. Sarsam take a strong stance in improving profitability, and hopefully, this will bring better results for the business going forward.

Amazon Deal

The last thing that you'll really like about SpartanNash is their potential deal with Amazon. Right now, Spartan is already working with Amazon, doing about $400M in sales with them. Even though a deal with Amazon would dilute the equity of the company (because they'd issue new shares as Amazon buys more of the warrants), and SpartanNash would see low margins working with Amazon, SpartanNash could see the distribution side of its business double. A deal with Amazon would be incredible for the company for the long term because the increased sales would increase profits, and this would be a great way for Spartan to secure a strong future in the industry.

Value Destroyers

Low Profitability

One of the worst things about this company is that SpartanNash is really struggling to show strong profitability. Over the past 10 years, they've averaged only 6% ROE, 5% ROIC, 13% FCFE (free cash flow to equity), and 12% FCFF (free cash flow to firm). High-quality businesses typically average at least 15% ROE and 10% ROIC, so unfortunately, SpartanNash may not be the highest quality business from an investor's standpoint.

Image Source: Author's Spreadsheet

Even though it's typical for a grocery distributor to show low margins because they're in a low-margin industry, Spartan's Military segment is struggling to stay profitable. You can see from their operating results that the Military segment has been a dead weight for Spartan:

Image Source: Company's 2020 10-K

While Spartan makes a decent margin on their Food Distribution and Retail segments, their Military segment has been really struggling. Last year, they saw a -0.5% operating margin from this segment, which means they lost money providing these services.

I looked back over the past couple of years of results, and unfortunately, their Military segment seems to have a long history of unprofitability. This is pretty concerning. Here's a look at 2018-2019's operating results and 2016-2017's results, so you can check it out for yourself:

Image Source: Company's 2019 10-K

Image Source: Company's 2017 10-K

Over the past 5 years, the company's Food Distribution segment has averaged a 1.6% operating margin, their Retail segment has averaged a 1.2% operating margin (excluding the -9.9% in 2017), and the Military segment has only averaged a 0.06% operating margin. The Military segment has basically spent the last 5 years barely breaking even, not creating any profits. This really makes me question the competence of Spartan's management, because I don't understand why they've been letting this problem go on for 5 years. This makes me question if management will be able to make good decisions for their shareholders going forward.

Fortunately, the new CEO, Tony Sarsam, has said that improving profitability, by fixing up the Military segment, is one of his main objections. In my company valuation, which you'll see at the end, I didn't project improved profitability, because we don't know if it will actually happen.

Competitive Industry

Additionally, SpartanNash operates in a price-competitive industry. There isn't much that Spartan can do to differentiate its food distribution service, so they are often forced to compete on price. As you can see, that doesn't always work out well for Spartan, where they've just been breaking even on the Military segment.

What's even more worrying about this is that they're living in a shrinking industry. According to UBS, 8% of grocery stores are expected to close down by 2026, as online penetration rises from 2% to 10%. That means that 7,000 of the 89,500 existing grocery stores will be shut down.

The reason this could be really concerning for SpartanNash is they're not the strongest player in the grocery store space. They're not the biggest player company out there, they don't have the highest margins, and they don't have the best balance sheet. I think investors should be concerned because Spartan seems to be just an average company - they're not horrible, but they're not great. Average companies will probably struggle the most if things take a turn for the worse in the grocery industry.

Questionable Capital Allocation Strategies

Finally, the last thing that's pretty concerning about Spartan is their capital allocation strategies. Carleton Hanson's insightful article does a great job of explaining some of the risks that Spartan may be facing by the way it invests its capital. I see this as another reason why Spartan may not be a great long-term investment.

One of SpartanNash's most recent investments was its acquisition of a retail chain called Martin's. Spartan got 21 new stores from the deal.

But based on the current retail environment, this could turn out to be a really poor decision. This excerpt from Carleton Hanson's article really says it best:

Assuming the company achieves a 1.4% operating profit on these new stores, which would equal their best margins in the last three years, SPTN paid over 13x operating earnings for a low-margin, low-growth business. In addition, the $86 million paid was just about double the amount spent on dividend and share buybacks in 2018, demonstrating that management sees growing the retail segment as more of a priority than returning capital to shareholders. Finally, I think it is worth noting that the company booked an over $200 million asset impairment charge against their retail segment in 2017, which I would have thought would have made management think twice before looking to expand that part of the business.

Basically, even though it might appear like Spartan purchased the Martin chain cheap, this purchase will probably end up being another low ROI activity as well. Spartan is not super great when it comes to profitability. And the little snippet about asset impairment basically means that Spartan has acknowledged that they paid too much when they acquired other stores.

Valuation

The most important part about SpartanNash is its valuation. Despite the flaws in Spartan's business, it still could offer great returns if it returns to fair value.

I valued Spartan using the Discounted Cash Flow method. I guesstimated SPTN's future sales, and from that, I was able to estimate a reasonable level of future cash flows that the company should take home.

Over the next 10 years, I estimated a 4% annual sales growth, and a 1.2% operating margin, that would decline to 1%. There's no particular reason that I saw a decline to 1%, but I figured I might as well throw it in there, as competition is likely to increase in the future. Then, I was able to find the EBIAT/NOPAT, which is the Net Operating Profits After Taxes. This is basically net income minus interest expenses, and this is very important for finding unlevered free cash flow.

Throughout this valuation, I tried to use conservative estimates compared to past results, in the hopes that SpartanNash will have even better results than I project. That way, we could make even higher returns than anticipated.

Next, I found the expected future free cash flows. I estimated a 1-1.2% free cash flow margin, which ended up being the same as the operating margin. Again, this is a conservative projection, and I hope Mr. Sarsam and the management team can beat these projections and make the stock even more valuable. Last, in the blue line, I used an 8% discount rate to discount the future cash flows to present value. Even though an 8% rate might be low for a smaller, riskier company, I like to use a low discount rate to find a company's present value. However, I try to account for the company's risk by making very conservative estimates of what kinds of cash flows they'll make in the future, and I always try to buy with a huge margin of safety. But of course, my method is far from perfect, and there are many ways that great investors like you can do this.

Last, I found what SpartanNash is actually worth. If you bought the whole company today for around $700M, you could expect to make over $1.5 billion in over the next 10 years discounted to today's terms, from the free cash flows and from selling the company in year 10. That's pretty awesome.

We do have to go one step further to find the "implied" equity value, which basically accounts for the company's debt. I subtracted the company's total debt and added the cash to the present value of future cash flows, and found the implied equity value to be a little over $1.1B. Then, I divided by shares outstanding, and I found the fair value to be about $32 per share. This represents over 60% upside on the stock, which means we could make a really great return when the company returned to fair value. At present prices, we could make really great returns if this company simply continued doing what it's doing and returned to fair value.

Additionally, this estimation doesn't even take into account that there could be some serious positive developments for this company. There is a chance that the new CEO, Tony Sarsam, could improve the business and greatly increase the margins. There's also a chance that the Amazon deal could go through, which would drastically increase sales, and add instant share value. Additionally, investors will make a nearly 4% dividend yield at current prices, which would be great as you're patiently waiting for the stock price to recover.

Recap

To wrap this all up - you're probably wondering whether you should buy this stock or not. At current prices, I am hesitant to buy this stock. Personally, I like to buy companies that are trading for less than half of their fair value, so I would hope to pick up SpartanNash closer to $15 or $16. However, there are still great returns to be made from this stock even at present prices.

Additionally, another reason that this company could be a great investment is that the company might have a higher fair value than I'm giving it credit for. They could be worth even more than I project because 1) Mr. Sarsam could improve the business's margins, and add value to the company, or 2) the Amazon deal could go through, which could greatly increase the company's sales. Both of these events could certainly happen and they represent a huge value add to the share price.

At the end of the day, I'd like to wait for the price to fall closer to $15 or $16 to start buying stock. By doing this, I risk of losing out on this investment, but I'd rather wait to get a bigger margin of safety for this company. Still, at $20 per share, there's great opportunity, and if either of the two events were to happen, the upside would be even greater than 60%.

I really hope you enjoyed this article and I hope you have a great rest of your day.