Enterprising investors who loaded up on the BDC sector over the past 12 months have certainly done well for their portfolios from both capital gains and income perspectives. While we can't turn back time and buy more at bargain basement prices, this sector is still worth exploring, especially considering the S&P 500 (SPY) dividend yield is near all-time lows.

In this article, I'm focused on the high-quality BDC, Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC), and explore what makes this a sleep-well-at-night high-yielder worth owning, so let's get started.

A Premium Quality BDC

Capital Southwest is an internally-managed BDC, that like its peer, Main Street Capital (MAIN), is also based in Texas (Dallas, TX). Unlike MAIN, however, it is a much smaller BDC, with a total investment portfolio of $649M. CSWC invests primarily in the middle-market space, with average investments in the $5M to $25M range, across first and second lien, and subordinated debt.

CSWC has a strong track record of portfolio growth, and over the last couple of years, has transitioned its portfolio profile more towards the lower-middle market space (versus upper middle market). The LMM space is defined by companies with EBITDA between $3M-15M and typically provides better risk adjusted returns compared to UMM.

That's because this space has more opportunities, and is more fragmented with less access to institutional capital, thereby resulting in higher investment spreads. In addition, I'm encouraged to see that CSWC is following in the footsteps of MAIN, in gearing the portfolio more towards safer first lien debt, which sits on top of the capital stack. As seen below, CSWC's LMM exposure has grown from 69% of the portfolio in 2017 to 86% in 2020, and first lien debt exposure has grown from 79% to 91% over the same timeframe.

In addition, CSWC's internal management structure results in a more favorable operating cost structure. This is reflected by its relatively low expense ratio, as calculated by operating expense dividend by total assets. Over the past 12 reported months, CSWC's expense ratio was just 2.2%, which sits higher than MAIN's "gold standard" of 1.3% but lower than that of industry bellwether Ares Capital (ARCC), which had an expense ratio of 3.0%.

Having a lower expense ratio is a key reason for why internally-managed BDCs typically outperform externally-managed ones over the long term. As seen below, CSWC has substantially reduced its operating leverage over the past five years, with the expense ratio (including interest expense) being reduced from 4.9% in FY'16 to 2.6% in the latest reported quarter.

That's because lower expenses result in higher capital returns to shareholders, thereby resulting in a premium to NAV. This results in book value growth, as the BDC is able to raise capital in an accretive manner. As seen below, CSWC has provided stellar returns to shareholders, with a 505% total return over the past 10 years, far surpassing that of MAIN, ARCC, and the BDC Index (BDCS).

Turning to the latest quarter, Q3'21 (ended Dec'20), CSWC continued to post solid results, with NII/share (net investment income) growing by 15% YoY, from $0.39 to $0.45. While book value per share is still down by 5.9% on a YoY basis, it did show continued sequential improvement of 2.5% QoQ. Meanwhile, I see the portfolio as being in overall good shape, with just one credit investment (a subordinated debt investment in AG Kings) currently on non-accrual, with a fair value of $0.7M, representing just 0.1% of the total investment portfolio.

Looking forward to Q4'21 results and beyond, I see continued potential for book value and NII growth. This is supported by recent robust capital activity, in which CSWC raised over $96M in investable capital, consisting of $75M in aggregate principal on an unsecured bond at a 4.5% interest rate, and $21M in gross proceeds raised through the ATM (at-the-market) program, which, importantly, was done at a premium to NAV.

CSWC also maintains a sound balance sheet, with an expected regulatory leverage in the 1.0 to 1.15 range after getting its SBIC license, which sits well below the 1.5x level that I prefer to see and the 2.0x regulatory limit. This lends support to the $0.42 quarterly dividend, which was recently raised by a penny, with a 93% payout ratio based on Q3'21 NII/share.

Of course, investing in CSWC doesn't come without risks. Like all BDCs, CSWC's investment portfolio is sensitive to low interest rates. This is reflected in CSWC's weighted average yield on debt investments falling by 70 bps YoY, to 10.6% in the latest reported quarter. Looking forward, I don't see additional downside due to low interest rates, as I would expect that most, if not all of CSWC's debt investments have hit their LIBOR floors. It's also worth noting that competition in the BDC space for deals can also lead to yield compression as well.

Turning to valuation, it appears that the market has caught on to paying more for quality. As seen below, CSWC is currently trading at a strong premium, with a price-to-book value of 1.56. It appears that the market is fully appreciating CSWC's solid track record of earnings growth, as this valuation sits above that of the trailing 5 years.

Investor Takeaway

Capital Southwest is a premium quality BDC with a strong track record of shareholder returns. I see CSWC as being a worthy SWAN investment for the following reasons:

Internal management results in a lower expense structure, thereby enabling better capital returns to shareholders.

Its track record of solid growth results in shares trading at a premium to NAV, thereby enabling accretive growth through equity issuances.

CSWC maintains a safe investment profile, and has plenty of dry powder to invest. Plus, SBIC licensure will provide additional funding avenues.

As noted earlier, CSWC is no longer cheap. As such, value investors may want to wait for a better entry point below $23. For investors with a 5+ year time horizon, it may not make much of a difference whether if CSWC can be had for a couple of dollars cheaper, as I would expect solid capital returns over this timeframe. Meanwhile, existing investors are paid a covered 6.9% dividend yield while they watch the growth story play out. CSWC is a solid Hold.