In my weekly “retirement strategy” article I decided to focus on the concept of competitive advantages, with a textbook example of my favorite REIT and largest holding, Realty Income (NYSE:O).

Keep in mind that a company can create value in the following ways:

Own intangible assets (brands, patents, etc..) that keep the competition at a distance. Cost advantage in which the company provides goods or services at a lower cost. Scale advantage is closely correlated to #2 above. One way to generate economies of scale is to become a low-cost producer in order to drive fatter profit margins to scale the business. Network effect (when the value of a particular good or service increases for both new and existing users as more people use that good or service.

(Seeking Alpha is a great example of the network effect, more users mean more advertising dollars).

One of the reasons that my company is called “Wide Moat Research” is because our team is fixated on the concept of competitive advantages – or economic moats – that protect companies from competition, just as physical moats protect castles from enemies.

One investor who is adamant with regard to selecting companies with powerful sources of differentiation is Warren Buffett. In 1999 he told Fortune Magazine,

“The key to investing is …determining the competitive advantage of any given company and, above all, the durability of that advantage. The products or services that have wide, sustainable moats around them are the ones that deliver rewards to investors.”

To recite Buffett again, he said, “the durability of that advantage” and this simply means that the company must be able to withstand tough competition for long periods of time, through various economic cycles, and even through a global pandemic!

So, in this article today, I will provide a textbook example of Realty Income’s moat-worthy attributes and then close by touching on what is arguably the most important aspect of the investing process (you must read the entire article to find out what that means).

The Low Cost Advantage

It’s no secret that many of the leading Dividend Aristocrats are companies that are low cost producers. As Tim Koller, Marc Goedhart, and David Wessels explain in the book, Valuation: Measuring And Managing The Value Of Companies:

“A company’s cost of capital is critical for determining value creation and for evaluating strategic decisions. It is the rate at which you discount future cash flows for a company or project. It is also the rate you compare with the return on invested capital to determine if the company is creating value. The cost of capital incorporates both the time value of money and the risk of investment in a company, business unit, or project.”

Most analysts and investors utilize a weighted average cost of capital model referred to as “WACC” to measure the weighted average cost of equity capital and the cost of debt capital.

It’s important to recognize that Realty Income’s cost of capital advantage supports investment selectivity, drives faster earnings (wider margins), and is critical in an industry (ie. REITs) that is reliant on growth.

Consider the fact that my model below uses a nominal 1st year WACC to measure year one earnings accretion. Thus, a higher stock price ($95.15 for O today) supports faster growth and the so-called investment spread on the WACC is required to generate accretion. Consider these assumptions and calculations below:

65% Equity (AFFO Yield): 4.9%

35% Debt (10-year, fixed-rate unsecured): 2.0%

WACC (Year 1): 3.9%

Keep in mind, management plays a critical role in the WACC formula, because disciplined risk management practices have resulted in Realty Income’s fortress balance sheet (rated A3/A- by Moody’s/S&P) and best-in-class credit metrics (5.3x Net Debt/ Adjusted EBITDAre).

And it’s because of Realty Income’s low cost of capital that the company can acquire the highest quality assets in the net lease industry:

As you can see above, Realty Income “fishes” for properties in the “green zone” – that is the area on the lower left-side that has the lowest WACC so the company can seek to acquire the most stable leases with high quality investment characteristics (lower cap rates).

Alternatively, REITs like Global Net Lease (GNL) and American Finance Trust (AFIN), among others, are forced to acquire leases with poor credit and above average rents.

As I explained in a recent article, in order to be competitive, these REITs oftentimes financially-engineer the acquisitions with higher cap rates and shorter lease terms.

The Moat Gets Wider

In the above-referenced book, Valuation: Measuring And Managing The Value Of Companies, the co-authors explain,

“One of the durable tenets of academic finance concerns the effect of diversification on the cost of capital. If diversification reduces risk to investors and it is not only to diversify, then investors will not demand a higher return for any risks than can be eliminated through diversification. If you can achieve lower volatility than your peers’, your cost of capital will be slightly lower.”

Last week Realty Income and VEREIT announced a merger in which “Realty Income will acquire VEREIT in an all-stock transaction, making the combined company around $50 billion in size (enterprise value). Realty Income, with an enterprise value of around $33 billion, will combine with VEREIT ($16 billion EV) extending Realty Income’s scale advantages further.”

The Realty Income/VEREIT merger is expected to be over 10% accretive to Realty Income’s AFFO per share in year one, add meaningful diversification that further enables new growth avenues, strengthen cash flow durability, and provides significant financial synergies, particularly through accretive debt refinancing opportunities.

Relative to the $3.465 midpoint of Realty Income’s 2021 AFFO per share guidance, the transaction is expected to be over 10% accretive to shareholders on an annualized, leverage-neutral basis.

The transaction is not supposed to close until Q4-21 so we modeled the impact for 2022, as seen below:

The Scale Advantage

Now the benefits of being a low-cost producer AND having a competitive scale advantage are obvious, and when these two levers are working together smoothly, the company can create some real economic value for shareholders.

Increased size will allow Realty Income to pursue even larger sale-leaseback transactions without compromising prudent client and industry diversification metrics:

As seen above, it would take a $1 Billion sale/leaseback acquisition for Realty Income’s tenant concentration to most to 2%. Also, and this is important, upon closing with VEREIT, Realty Income’s theater tenants – Regal and AMC (AMC) – will drop off the Top 10 List:

Saving the Best for Last

As referenced earlier, valuation is one of the most critical aspects to the investment process, and the key to successful investing is to accurately estimate the future cash flow that the company generates.

Currently Realty Income is trading at a P/AFFO of 20.2x , slightly higher than the 5-year average P/AFFO of 19.3x:

Although the VEREIT deal must be integrated, a risk that must be acknowledged, Realty Income has experience in M&A and I have confidence in the synergies and execution of the merger.

The combination of these two portfolios, and spin of the office assets, should provide the combined company with more durable sources of income and ultimately a safer dividend (keep in mind that office requires more cap-ex and leasing expenses and this will help the payout ratio). Also, less than 1% of Realty Income’s NOI is spent on recurring capex:

So, as the moat gets wider, the dividend gets safer:

Shares are now yielding 4.1% and here’s how that compares to the peers:

Agree Realty (ADC): 3.70%

STORE Capital (STOR): 4.0%

Essential Properties (EPRT): 3.7%

Spirit Realty (SRC): 5.3%

W.P. Carey (WPC): 5.6%

National Retail Properties (NNN): 4.5%

NetSTREIT (NTST): 3.8%

Broadstone Net Lease (BNL): 5.0%

Alpine Income Property (PINE): 5.5%

Although these REITs are not direct peers, I think it’s prudent to compare Realty Income with other A-rated REITs:

Public Storage (PSA): 2.9%

Simon Property (SPG): 4.3%

Federal Realty (FRT): 3.8%

Prologis (PLD): 2.2%

Camden Property (CPT): 2.8%

AvalonBay (AVB): 3.3%

Equity Residential (EQR): 3.3%

PS Business Parks (PSB): 2.6%

One interesting “factoid” that I just discovered, of all of the above A-rated REITs on the list, only two of them were able to grow earnings and dividends during the year of the pandemic (2020):

Prologis and Realty Income

However, Realty Income has generated positive earnings per share ("AFFO") in 24 out of 25 years in a row with 5.1% median AFFO per share growth since 1996. Alternatively, Prologis saw earnings per share decline during the Great Recession and the company was forced to cut its dividend (was $2.00 in 2007 and $1.12 in 2009).

But wait, Prologis trades today at $116.53 per share with a P/AFFO of 31.6x and dividend yield of 2.2%, compared with Realty Income that is trading at 20.2x and a dividend yield of 4.1%.

Arguably, the merger with VEREIT will provide Realty Income with an even safer business model and the ability to continue to be the prime-time consolidator of high quality free-standing properties. We consider the newly announced merger to be a sizeable catalyst supporting our price upgrade.

Closing Thoughts

As I informed iREIT on Alpha members last week, we upgraded Realty Income’s Buy Below target to $70.00 per share and we will continue to monitor the progress (of the merger) and earnings results. (and a 24x multiple is realistic/possible post integration).

While we recognize that Realty Income does not deserve a Prologis multiple (of 30x), the bar has now been raised and there is much more clarity as it relates to the future cash flows of “the monthly dividend company”.

Around a decade ago I met with Tom Lewis, the former CEO of Realty Income, and I tried to get him to describe the company’s secret sauce, in terms of its competitive advantages.

While Lewis was obviously not going to reveal all of his secrets, he did tell me that the most important advantage of the organization was its low cost of capital advantage. And over the years, the company has done a fantastic job of exploiting its #1 power of differentiation to build a world class dividend machine.

As Heather Brilliant and Elizabeth Collins explain in Why Moats Matter,

“Dividends are a mark of corporate maturity, expressing through a check in the mail that the company’s earnings power is durable and its financial condition is strong."

I sleep well at night knowing that Realty Income is my largest holding (REIT or otherwise) and that the value of my shares continues to compound as the moat gets wider and wider. As Brilliant and Collins explain,

“We believe that sustainability is much more important than the magnitude of economic profits when assessing economic moats. In other words, a highly certain 20-year stream of modest economic profits is much more moat-worthy than a few years of extraordinary high returns on invested capital.“

In Remembrance of Regarded Solutions:

