U.S. February Oil Production Plunges Due To Winter Storm

Photo by baona/E+ via Getty Images

By Ovi at peakoilbarrel

All of the oil (C + C) production data for the US state charts comes from the EIAʼs Petroleum Supply monthly PSM. The charts below are updated to February 2020 for the 10 largest US oil producing states.

U.S. February production decreased by 1,197 kb/d to 9,862 kb/d from Januaryʼs output of 11,059 kb/d. The decrease was due to the severe winter storm that hit the four US southern states, Texas, New Mexico, Louisiana and Oklahoma. Note that January's output of 11,080 kb/d in the January report was revised down by 21 kb/d to 11,059 kb/d in the current report.

The April STEO report forecasted US February production would be 10,280 kb/d vs the reported actual output for February of 9,862, an over-estimate of 418 kb/d.

In the onshore lower 48, production decreased by 1,176 kb/d, red graph. The reported 1,197 kb/d decrease in the US total output contains an additional 20 kb/d drop from the GOM.

Listed above are the 10 states with the largest US production. These 10 accounted for (78.5%) of US production out of a total production of 9,862 kb/d in February 2021.

Of these 10 states, Oklahoma and Texas had the biggest percentage drops, close to 23% and 18% respectively, relative to January. On a YoY basis, all states had a lower output than last year. On an MoM comparison, only California reported a marginal increase.

Rig additions continued in the US from the August low of 172 to the week of April 16. For the weeks of April 23 and 30, the rig count decreased by a total of 2.

Frac spreads are showing hints of declining in the last two weeks of April, similar to rigs. The average rate for frac spread additions is close to 15.6/mth.

Production by State

Texas production decreased by 836 kb/d in February to 3,832 kb/d due to the February winter storm.

Texas dropped 5 rigs in the last two weeks of April. Was this a management decision or is it related to Covid? Since Texas removed its mask mandate, the decline in CV cases has stopped. To what level will Texas rebound in March and beyond?

February's output was 1,019 kb/d day, a decrease of 90 kb/d from January due to cold weather. During February, North Dakota had 13 rigs operating and by the middle of April it had increased to 15.

North Dakota's oil production dropped in February beyond what state officials had anticipated due to cold weather that forced rolling blackouts in the Bakken. In a recent statement, "State Mineral Resources Director Lynn Helms said that caused gas plants and related infrastructure to go offline for hours at a time. Some oil wells also stopped operating."

During February, the number of wells operating in the Bakken dropped by 36.

While there continues to be talk of holding back LTO production in the US, Continental will be increasing its production according to this source. "In a conference with investors, Hamm said nearly 70% of the company's well completions in the second half of 2021 will be in the Bakken. At the start of the year, the completions there represented about 50%."

February's New Mexico production decreased by 105 kb/d to 981 kb/d due to freezing weather.

New Mexico will be enacting tougher emissions rules on oil and gas wells which calls for 98 percent natural gas capture.

"New Mexico, home to the most prized portion of the Permian basin shale formation, became the latest state to impose stricter rules to combat the flaring and venting of natural gas."

From March to September, the number of rigs operating in the NM Permian dropped from over 100 to a low of 42 in September. In February 61 rigs were operational and by late April had increased to 70. There are hints of slowing in rig additions in both the Texas and New Mexico parts of the Permian.

Alaskaʼs February output decreased by 1 kb/d to 457 kb/d. The EIA's weekly production report shows that output in April was close to 450 kb/d. Drilling continues in Alaska to try to keep oil output close to 500 kb/d according to this source.

Coloradoʼs February output decreased by 7 kb/d to 369 kb/d. Colorado had 7 rigs operating from mid-January to mid-March but increased to 9 by the end of April.

Declining production continues to be associated with the pandemic and new environmental regulations regarding natural flaring from oil/gas wells, according to this source.

Californiaʼs slow output decline stopped in February. Its production increased by a minimal 1 kb/d to 365 kb/d.

February's Oklahoma output decreased by 98 kb/d to 321 kb/d due to the winter storm. As a percentage, the drop was 23.4%. During February, 17 rigs were operating. The number fluctuated around 17, +/- 1 up to late March but by the end of April, 21 rigs were operational.

For 2021, Oklahoma's production is expected to drop by 25% according to this source.

Wyomingʼs production in February decreased by 12 kb/d to 224 kb/d. Wyoming had 3 oil rigs operating in January and they were increased to 4 in February through to the end of March and then back down to three in April.

"Wyoming is one of thirteen states suing the Biden administration to end a suspension of new oil and gas leases on federal land and water and to reschedule canceled sales of leases in the Gulf of Mexico, Alaska waters and western states."

However before the ban was announced, Wyoming oil and gas boosters succeeded in early January in pushing through Bureau of Land Management approvals for a massive campaign in the Powder River Basin that could see the drilling and fracking of 5,000 new wells, according to this source.

Louisiana's output decreased by 8 kb/d in February to 90 kb/d.

February's production decreased by 6 kb/d to 85 kb/d. Three oil rigs were operational from January to mid-March. However by the end of April, eight were operational.

Utah joined 12 other states in a lawsuit against the federal government challenging the Jan. 27 executive order issued by President Joe Biden to ban any new oil and gas leasing on federal land and offshore waters.

A company in Utah, TomCo Energy, is working on the development of an oil sands plant. "Subject to the pilot results and the FEED, Greenfield will develop a new 10,000 bopd plant - comprising two 5,000 bopd trains - utilising design improvements and knowledge gained from the POSP pilot."

Production from the GOM dropped in February to 1,761 kb/d, a decrease of 20 kb/d. If the GOM were a state, its production would rank second behind Texas. The STEO projection for the GOM output has been added to this chart and projects output of 1,815 kb/d in December 2022.

World Oil Production

World oil production in January increased by 571 kb/d to 76,303 kb/d according to the EIA. The January report revised December down from 75,936 kb/d to 75,733 kb/d. The biggest contributor to the increase was China, up 164 kb/d.

This chart also projects world production out to December 2022. It uses the April STEO report along with the International Energy Statistics to make the projection. It projects that world crude production in December 2022 will be close to 82,000 kb/d. This is 2,600 kb/d lower than the November 2018 peak of 84,632 kb/d.

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.