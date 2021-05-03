MediaTek, Inc. (MDTKF) CEO Rick Tsai on Q1 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

MediaTek, Inc. (OTCPK:MDTKF) Q1 2021 Results Earnings Conference Call April 28, 2021 3:00 AM ET

Jessie Wang - Deputy Director of Investor Relations

David Ku - Corporate Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Rick Tsai - Chief Executive Officer

Gokul Hariharan - JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Sebastian Hou - CLSA Securities

Randy Abrams - Credit Suisse

Bruce Lu - Goldman Sachs

Roland Shu - Citigroup

Brett Simpson - Arete Research Services

Sunny Lin - UBS Securities Pte Ltd. (Taiwan)

Jessie Wang

Good afternoon, everyone. Joining us today are Dr. Rick Tsai, MediaTek CEO, and Mr. David Ku, MediaTek CFO. Mr. Ku will report our first quarter results and then Dr. Tsai will provide our prepared remarks. After that, we will open for Q&A.

Now, I would like to turn the call to our CFO, Mr. David Ku, for the first quarter financial results.

David Ku

Thank you, Jessie. Good afternoon, everyone. Now, let's start with the 2021 first quarter financial results. The currency here is in NT dollar.

Revenue for the quarter was at TWD 108 billion, up 12.1% sequentially and up 77.5% year-over-year. Gross margin for the quarter was 44.9%, up 0.4 percentage points sequentially and up 1.8 percentage points year-over-year.

Operating expense for the quarter was TWD 28.3 billion compared with TWD 27.5 billion in the previous quarter and TWD 20.4 billion in the same period last year.

Operating income for the quarter was TWD 20.2 billion, up 31.4% sequentially and up 248.1% year-over-year. Non-TIFRS operating income for the quarter was TWD 20.5 billion.

Operating margin for the quarter was 18.7%, increased 2.8 percentage points from the previous quarter and increased 9.2 percentage point from the year-ago quarter. Non-TIFRS operating margin for the quarter was 19%.

Net income for the quarter was TWD 25.8 billion, up 72.3% sequentially and up 344.1% year-over-year. Non-TIFRS net income for the quarter was TWD 26 billion.

Net profit margin for the quarter was 23.9%, increased 8.4 percentage points for the previous quarter and increased 14.4 percentage points from the year-ago quarter. Non-TIFRS profit margin for the quarter was 24.1%.

EPS for the quarter was TWD 16.21, up from TWD 9.35 in the previous quarter and up from TWD 3.54 in the same quarter last year. Non-TIFRS EPS for the quarter was TWD 16.38. A reconciliation table for our TIFRS and non-TIFRS financial measure is attached in our press release for your reference. And that concludes my comments. Thank you.

Jessie Wang

Thank you, David. And now, I would like to turn the call over to our CEO, Dr. Rick Tsai, for our prepared remarks.

Rick Tsai

Good afternoon, everyone. MediaTek began 2021 with a very strong first quarter. First quarter revenues grew 77.5% from last year to TWD 108 billion, exceeding guidance, mainly driven by better product mix, healthy market demand as well as favorable exchange rate of TWD 28.3 to $1 versus guidance of TWD 27.9 to $1.

First quarter gross margin came in at the high end of the guidance due to a better product mix.

Before we start business discussion, I'd like to introduce you on how we now break down our revenue. We categorize our revenue into four product groups. The first is mobile phones. The second is IoT, computing and ASIC. The third is smart home. And finally, power IC.

We believe by updating our revenue groups, we could better present our growth strategies for MediaTek, the diverse product portfolio in their respective markets.

The addressable market for all four groups up around us TWD 70 billion this year, among which mobile accounts for US$29 billion; IoT, computing and ASIC at US$28.5 billion, representing another sizable market opportunity in addition to mobile phone. Smart home and power IC at US$5.5 billion and at US$7 billion respectively.

With our competitive IP portfolio and technology investments, we are confident that we could not only capture the industry uptrend, but also outperform in each of these markets.

I will now discuss our business according to these four groups. First, mobile phones. Mobile phones accounted for 54% of first quarter revenue, growing very strongly at 149% year over year and 32% sequentially. The substantial increases were mainly driven by 5G revenue share gains as we further expand into high end models.

We are seeing healthy smartphone end market demand and continue to believe global 5G smartphone shipments would exceed 500 million units this year. Among 5G products, which we named Dimensity, our high-end 5G products adopt advanced processing technology and offer excellent AI, camera and multimedia features.

They are already recognized by the market. Numerous high-end smartphones powered by our Dimensity 1200 from global major brands were launched in the first quarter. We expect the strong shipment and revenue ramp to continue in the second quarter and beyond. With that, we believe our revenue share in the high end segment to continue to rise throughout the year and beyond.

For high volume, mid-range and the mass market, we expect 5G penetration to continue. MediaTek is already the leading 5G solutions supplier to all major Android smartphone based brands. Based on our strong roadmap and design pipeline, we believe we are able to grow this business further.

Moreover, with MediaTek continuous advances in 5G, we're making significant progress in the US and Europe market, with further share gains. In early second quarter, a global major Android brand launched MediaTek powered 5G and 4G smartphone in US market. Together with other models, we expect our smartphone shipments in US and Europe market to grow meaningfully in 2021.

Moving forward, we continue to launch new products to further capture market opportunity next year and beyond. One is to offer millimeter wave technology in addition to our sub 6 GHz 5G solution. The other is to expand into the flagship segment. By adopting leading events process nodes and high performance designs, we believe our flagship solutions will be competitive in penetrating into flagship models.

With these initiatives, we are confident that our mobile phone group will grow better than industry for upcoming years.

For IoT, computing and ASIC group, it consists of several fast growing markets, such as Wi-Fi, ARM-based computing and ASIC. In first quarter, this group accounted for 22% of revenues. These grew strongly at 50% year-over-year, thanks to growing demand in routers, broadband and Chromebooks as well as strong Wi-Fi migration. The group declined 4% sequentially due to consumer electronics seasonality.

With comprehensive wireless and wired connectivity, ARM-based computing and high speed data transmission, service IP, MediaTek enjoys a highly competitive position in these markets.

We continue to gain great traction in Chromebook and notebook PC market via our competitive Wi-Fi 6/5G SIM modem and ARM-based computing SoC.

We also see [Technical Difficulty] migration continues. We forecast or Wi-Fi 6 to account for 15% of our total Wi-Fi shipment this year, substantially increasing from low single-digit percentage last year.

For ASIC, we have seen very robust gaming console demand since product introduction last year. Our switch IP and AI-accelerated ASIC projects are also ramping smoothly into rest of the year.

With more innovative connected products, we are able to increase our market share in these product lines. We believe our IoT, computing and ASIC group will be a major growth driver for the next few years.

Next, smart home. MediaTek has a strong leadership position in this market. This group accounted for 15% of revenue in the first quarter. Smart home grew 42% year-over-year, driven by recovery of the global TV demand from a year ago and grew 5% sequentially as we see a better mix.

For coming quarters, we see healthy demand in anticipation of global sports events, such as European Football Championship in June and Tokyo Olympics in July. Consumers are also more willing to upgrade TV spec as they now spend more time in home entertainment.

Now, let me make a few comments on power IC. In the first quarter, power IC accounted for 7% of revenues. It grew 47% from last year, mainly driven by higher power IC content from continuous consumer product upgrade as well as recovery of global market demand. And it grew 3% from last quarter, reflecting continuation of the market growth.

MediaTek provides comprehensive and reliable power IC solutions. Power ICs are widely adopted by the majority of our business lines. Not only can you grow as a standalone business, but also bring some logistic benefits to our overall businesses. We expect power IC business to exceed US$1 billion this year and to grow faster than the overall company in the next few years.

Now, turning to second quarter guidance. Following a strong first quarter, we expect second quarter revenue to continue to increase for the four revenue groups, mainly led by 5G smartphone revenue.

We expect our second quarter revenue to be in the range of TWD 118.8 billion to TWD 127.5 billion, up 10% to 18% sequentially and up 76% to 89% year-over-year at a forecasted exchange rate of TWD 28.2 to $1.

Second quarter gross margin is forecasted at 45% plus or minus 1.5 percentage points. Quarterly operating expense ratio to be at 23%, plus or minus 2 percentage points.

For 2021 full year, compared with three months ago, we are seeing a stronger growth momentum based on healthy end market demand and strong key customer design-ins.

Amid the industrywide supply constraint, we expect our capacity to support a better than 40% year-over-year revenue growth target. We also raised our full-year gross margin target to 44% to 46%.

Now, I'd like to expand on major changes in our dividend policy. Based upon the confidence of our business outlook, underpinned by our competitive product portfolio and future cash generation ability, the board approved a regular cash dividend payout ratio to 80% to 85% as our dividend policy this morning.

In addition, the board approved a four-year special cash dividend program totaling TWD 100 billion to enhance our balance sheet efficiency and to reward long-term shareholders. Shareholders will receive a special cash dividends of TWD 15 per share every year from 2021 to 2024 on top of a regular cash dividend.

For 2021, subject to shareholders' approval, total cash dividend to be paid is TWD 37 per share, including a regular cash dividend of TWD 21 per year and the special cash dividend of TWD 15 per share.

Despite the increases in cash dividend, we are confident that we can continue to invest aggressively in R&D and still possess the ability to pursue M&A opportunities should they arise in the future, as evidenced by our US$3 billion R&D investment budget this year. We are fully committed to future R&D investment to further strengthen our global competitive position and create higher value for our shareholders.

That concludes my prepared remarks. Thank you.

Jessie Wang

Thank you, Rick. Now, we are ready for Q&A. May we please have the first question, operator?

[Operator Instructions]. The first to ask questions, Gokul Hariharan from JPMorgan.

Gokul Hariharan

Good afternoon and great results. Congratulations on that. My first question is on the flagship segment. Rick, you talked about increased progress with the Dimensity 1100, 1200. Could we understand what share of the flagship segment, what is the TAM opportunity that you see there that MediaTek can really kind of break into because, historically, MediaTek has not really been in that segment until very recently? And could we also get a little bit more details on what are your expectations of how much market share of this TAM can MediaTek take, especially with your millimeter wave based flagship product coming out later this year or early next year? That's my first question.

Rick Tsai

Let me help you, first, the 5G smartphone TAM. I guess that's the key part of your question. We see, as I said earlier, for the high end smartphone, TAM to be TWD 3 billion to TWD 5 billion this year. That certainly will continue to grow in the future years. And by 2023, we expect that to be around – together with the millimeter wave, TAM to be around TWD 8 to TWD 9 billion in 2022.

Gokul Hariharan

Any thoughts on how much market share MediaTek is targeting over the next couple of years within this segment, given you're starting with very low share right now?

David Ku

I think for the general market share right now, we're talking about – we are pretty much 45% plus. But for the high end, as you know, right now, we are just in the beginning. So far, based on the design-in situation, I think we feel comfortable should we have pretty strong double-digit growth for market share. For the real – I think the shipment [indiscernible] probably second half this year for the flagship. Right now, we're shipping the high end. But for the flagship, probably we're starting to ship starting from fourth quarter and first quarter next year. I think by then, we will discuss probably more our target market shares.

Gokul Hariharan

My second question is on operating margin. I think MediaTek looks like getting back to 20-plus-percent operating margin after a long time. Could we talk a little bit about how do we see sustainability of the 20-plus-percent operating margin over the next few years? Is that the new norm for us when we think about the next two, three years, given that in the past when you gave that number and we were not able to sustain it because of competitive factors, et cetera. So, just wanted to understand how you think about operating margin staying above the 20% mark over the next two, three years.

Rick Tsai

Let me address this question first by talking about gross margin. After all, that's the basis for the operating margin. If you look at how – I guess those numbers through the last four years, you can see we have been improving our gross margin rate from about mid-30s to now about mid-40s. We report 44.9% gross margin today for first quarter and we were forecasting 44% to 46% gross margin rate for the whole year 2021. And this really has demonstrated our capability in improving the gross margin under severe competition without the current supply chain tightness. Our policies in – our approach in our gross margin improvement is not taking opportunistic pricing nor do we take the advantage of the supply disruption currently now in our industry.

I think what we really believe is our gross margin rate improvement is mainly driven by overall product competitiveness, our earlier investment in the technology and the product mix and also a very well diversified and synergistic business portfolio. Obviously, in this tight supply environment, with the cost increase from our various suppliers, we work closely with our customers and the suppliers. We have firmed up our prices. We have, I would say, adjusted our product mix, so that we have, I think, gross margin which preserves our value for our customers.

Sebastian Hou

My first question is on – I think, Dr. Tsai, you mentioned that you're seeing stronger demand and also stronger customer design-in right now compared to three months ago. So, I wonder, is it possible for you to elaborate more which business group or which kind of the product applications are you seeing a stronger customer design-in now versus before? Thank you.

Rick Tsai

Of course, the growth is now led by the 5G penetration. We are seeing 5G penetration to be on track, as we said earlier, of greater than 500 million units for the year. Our design-in through our whole roadmap, from the high end to mid and to the mass market segments, are including flagship models and are being designed in with several, I guess – almost all the major Android brand manufacturers, which leaves us the confidence in the demand and a good second half of the year.

Sebastian Hou

So far on that, it seems like most of that is driven by the mobile devices.

David Ku

Sebastian, the only thing I would say is that probably more than mobile. Like CEO, Dr. Tsai talked about earlier, we actually this time, will break down the four major business growth. As you can see, for the IoT, computing and ASIC, for Q1, we'll see a more than 50% year-over-year growth. And for smartphone, for Q1, we saw a more than 40% year-over-year growth. For PMIC, we also see more than 40% year-over-year growth as well. So, it truly is – we see pretty strong growth as well as strong demand across all four major product business groups. And from the revenue overall contribution perspective, smartphone, of course, actually still has the lion's share of our overall revenue. But in terms of growth opportunity, it's been pretty diversified and pretty balanced.

Sebastian Hou

My second question is, if I look at the growth rate for the new four business breakdown, I think the mobile grew almost 150% year-over-year last quarter and the rest of the three businesses is growing on average about 40% to 50% year-over-year. Looking into the next 12 months or looking into second half this year, how do you see such year-on-year growth rate, whether or not the mobile will eventually saturate, while the non-mobile will be able to sustain as such 50% year-on-year growth rate continuously?

David Ku

Sebastian, I think for this year, like the CEO Dr. Tsai talked about for the full years. The capacity is constrained. I think we should be able to support a better than 40% year-over-year growth for the full year. And if we break it down into the four business group, I think smartphones definitely have a much stronger growth, more than 40%. But for other line of business, I think, in general, I think they'll be either higher than 40% or very close to 40% of growth. I think that's what we see for this year. For the coming few years, I think like the first questions that JPMorgan talked about or asked about, once we started getting to the higher end segment of the smartphone, I think the addressable market is actually very sizeable. And currently, we have a very low market share. And we do believe that we will have a strong product portfolio. And with the competitiveness of our product portfolio, we should be able to continue to grow on the smartphone side.

For the non-smartphone side, because it is well diversified, so IoT, on computing, for the smart home, for the PMIC, we do believe actually the end market demand is still very healthy. Whether or not we will continue to grow at 40%, probably not, but we'll still believe actually you will see a pretty healthy growth across all business lines.

Now, we're having Randy Abrams from Credit Suisse.

Randy Abrams

Congratulations on the results and also the change in the payout policy. I want to ask the – first one about the segments. The first part of it, just more a request if it's possible to get the base from last year, either full year or the quarters, for the quarter-over-quarter, year-over-year comparison as we move to the new structure. And then just a couple follow-ups looking forward. The smart home business, should we think of that – that's mapped pretty similar to the prior TV set top box. It originally was considered more mature product. It was viewed kind of cash cow stable. Or if there's some growth applications in there? And your view on that, that smart home piece, because we've had the pandemic. Should we view that as more of a stable business midterm?

David Ku

Randy, the first question, I think because – for this quarter, we started to give out the full business group, both for quarter-over-quarter growth and also year-over-year growth. So, you should be able to basically reverse engineering to calculate about the last year, the baseline for the four business groups. But to save your time, I think we can give you the information after the call and send it to everyone if they want to view that. So, that's the first one.

The second one, we talked about what's the change. I think the major change is really we take out or separate out the power IC. The power IC being a pretty sizable business right now, like the CEO said earlier. This year, we are kind of expecting the power IC revenue will be over US$1 billion with a very strong growth rate.

Other than that, in the power IC, because of the strong growth nature, in the past, we put out that category underneath something we call the growth sector. So, pretty much you can say as well, in the past, we carve out – we take out the power IC because it's a new group. Everything else pretty much stays the same. So, the smart home, in the past, actually, [indiscernible], but pretty much just smart home TV over there. So, in terms of change, the major change is just we'll take out the power IC and separate that as independent BU – actually, a separate reporting entity due to the size and also the strong growth nature.

Rick Tsai

Randy, you were specific. So, you asked about smart home. Yes, indeed, TV is a big chunk of that product group. But we also actually have very – actually, high growth and high margin monitor display IC business, of which these two combined to, what we call, smart home business group. And for the year of 2021, actually, they have, I would say, a very good growth over 30% year-over-year. With the leading position we have in those products, we believe we have a pretty good picture going forward.

Randy Abrams

My second question on the mobile market, it's more just the two concerns we hear in the market. One is whether the build rate, MIIT for China showed a good rebound back to about 90 million a quarter. But I guess your take, looking at the overall market from a China and an expert, how you see the demand health in the market? That's the first part.

And the second part, there's a bit of a concern that competitive environment has been benign where your competitor has been quite constrained. But you've had a kind of a better supply and have been able to build inventory ahead of the coming quarters. And so, there's a fear that it might be less benign if they get better availability later in the year. So, if you can address your view on kind of market health for China and emerging markets, how that looks, and also a view on the landscape relative to your competitor.

Rick Tsai

As I said earlier, I think the 5G – China market, I think overall smartphone shipments probably stayed about flat. The main thing, of course, is the ratio of the 5G to 4G. Basically, 5G penetration. We believe there will be over almost 300 million 5G smartphone shipments in China this year.

The first quarter number – there were two numbers which came out. If you take into consideration of the seasonality, it's about on track for such total shipment numbers for 5G. So, we are comfortable with our 5G smartphone shipment forecasts, demand forecast.

We have been looking at very closely the inventory level of our major customers, with inventories and shadow inventory, which were all seen at a pretty low level. And actually quite a bit below what they would like to have in the more normal time. So, as a result, we feel confident about our forecast for 2021 of 5G shipment.

As to the competition, first, we don't comment on competitor's action or strategy. Indeed, you're right to say that, up to now, it's the – to use your word – benign environment. We do not expect the competition to be benign going forward, as we always assume. We always assume the competition will compete fiercely and aggressively.

That's why we – kind of like the comments I just made on gross margin improvement, at the end of the day, you have to look at those fundamentals, whether we have invested in the technology, whether we have invested in the product roadmap from flagship to high end to mid end to mass market, whether they are competitive in design-in with our major customers or whether they have good sell-through in the end market.

With all that, we have confidence that we can compete effectively and also aggressively, fiercely. We think we have to get good fundamentals to thrive in this market going forward.

Bruce Lu

I tried to get some more color for the smartphone addressable market. Can you provide a bit more detailed breakdown in terms of the smartphone addressable market? It seems to me that your revenue share is substantially lower than your shipment share. So, how big is like 4G versus 5G? What is the growth rate for the addressable market moving forward?

David Ku

Bruce, I didn't quite get your question. Just trying to understand the overall, the total shipment, basically the market demand?

Bruce Lu

No. The question is more about the addressable market. I think Dr. Rick's mentioned

the smartphone addressable market is TWD 30 billion. Your revenue for the smartphone this year is roughly around TWD 7 billion, TWD 8 billion-ish, right? So, the revenue share substantially lower than your shipment. So, I try to know what is the building block for this TWD 30 billion. How much is for 4G? How much is for 5G? Or maybe a little bit between like sub-6 GHz versus millimeter wave or mid to low to high end? How does that break down for that TWD 30 billion?

David Ku

Bruce, let me just try and explain. I think, overall, this year, we're looking for roughly 1.4 billion unit shipment. Out of that, I think 500 million is 5G. And also, the rest is in 4G. On average, I think 5G's ASP is much higher than 4G. So, out of that 20 – let's just say, round number, TWD 30 billion, I would say, probably one-third of it 4G, two-third of that is 5G. And on the 5G side, I think we'll also kind of explain, if you're including millimeter wave, again also the high end, overall, it account for roughly TWD 8 billion to TWD 9 billion. So, currently, I guess, what you see on revenue shares, relatively low compared to our shipment shares. Actually, A, we don't have a sizable high end shipment yet. B, I think our millimeter wave start just actually – will start to mass production later this year. So, we didn't really fully realize the revenue potential yet, but we do have that technology and the ability to capture that opportunity going forward.

There's one thing that – TWD 29 billion is also including the SIM modems. Actually, the [indiscernible].

Bruce Lu

I'm sorry. The SIM modem was not included in the TAM, right?

David Ku

No, it's included in the TAM as well.

Bruce Lu

The next question is that the MediaTek is – more for the bigger pictures. The MediaTek's revenue is highly geared to smartphone and highly geared to the China customers. So, the revenue share from the high performance computing segment is much, much smaller. The revenue by non-China customer is much, much smaller. So, can you give us more about like – how do you – what's the strategy to be like more balanced or more or – how the company will try to stick with like more focus for the consumer and smartphone?

Rick Tsai

As you can see, from the past three, four years, the company has delivered a much more balanced and diversified revenue compared to before. We certainly are seeing smartphone revenue to occupy over 50% of the total revenue. On the other hand, if you look at the dollar amounts of different product line, product group over the last three, four years, the growth rate of which is very, very, very good.

It has been our strategy to drive our growth in a balanced and a diversified manner. Certainly, we cannot control the end market demand momentum ourselves, and that's why we need a diversified portfolio. And it so happens, of course, our technology, our investment in the product line – product portfolio in the 5G era, I think we hit the market really well at the very beginning and we've continued. As the market also expands, actually, more aggressive than we also expected. So, smartphone is getting to be as such high percentage. But we also know, as you guys do, all high growth business will gradually moderate in the growth rate. So, that's why we continue to invest in the IoT, the ARM computing SoCs or the smart home. And we try to ensure that we can all have strong growth, sustainable growth.

And also, as we said in the remarks that we are expanding aggressively in the US and the Europe markets for our smartphones, not to mention all the other product portfolio. So, it is a long road, I agree. But if you look at the numbers by both absolute numbers and percentage, you should see the effort and the results that our strategy has come out with – I am pleased and comfortable that we will continue moving in that direction. And we will, as time goes on, in the next three, four years, we'll be a much more diversified compared to today.

Bruce Lu

So, for the tactics perspective, like your recent collaboration with NVIDIA, does that really – can we rebuild that as a game changer or a step up in terms of like getting into the server business? Or how should we look at this?

Rick Tsai

The collaboration with NVIDIA is mainly for the PC – on the PC side. I think, in particular, probably more toward high-end gaming type of PCs, which is really a perfect match between the two companies in providing that platform. It's certainly depending on how you look at it. I do not right now – if you look at from the step into the PC segment, I think it's a very, very significant for us. Our investment in ARM computing definitely is not the proof of which – definitely, we're not just in the smartphone arena. It has been for a while that we want to expand that investment into different segments, such as notebook PC.

From a data center point of view, I think we have a different approach basically, more to ASICs type of business model. Again, I think our investment in the ARM – we have really close working relationship with ARM and we are always one of the top two to going – using their latest and the highest performance cores and we expect to bring us also results in the data center area as time goes on.

Roland Shu

For your gross margin target, obviously, it has raised from 43% to 44% to 44% to 46%. So, my question is, how much of this gross margin upside is contributed by the higher price? Or how much upside is contributed by our better product or better mix?

David Ku

Roland, I'm assuming with the higher price – you're assuming that we increased the pricing, is that what you mean?

Roland Shu

Yes.

David Ku

I think that's the wrong impression. I think like CEO explained, we didn't really take the opportunistic approach to adjust our pricing. I think what we did, actually, we just firming up the pricing, which means that we will slow down or no decline to the ASP. And more importantly, we'll adjust our product portfolio. So, it's mainly coming from the product portfolio and also segmentation expansion.

Roland Shu

And also, are your full platform of the product, gross margins are growing at a similar magnitude as you raised it?

David Ku

On a different product – on an absolute level, I think most business groups have a similar product, very close to corporate average. Of course, some of them are lower, some of them are higher. But in general, they are all within that range, We didn't really see any one is like the big laggards.

Roland Shu

How about smartphone? Is smartphone gross margin higher or lower than the corporate average now?

David Ku

I think smartphone was very close, but given the fact that the smartphone right now contributes roughly more than 50% of the revenue, so based on the math, then the gross margin need to be very close to the gross margin.

Roland Shu

My second question is, I remember when I Rick first joined as the CEO for MediaTek, one of the decision Rick made was just stop doing for the high end flagship chipset for smartphones. And now, you would like to try to reenter this flagship smartphone business. So, I just want to ask, what has been changed from this time compared to several years ago?

Rick Tsai

You're talking about four years ago that…

Roland Shu

Yes.

Rick Tsai

Almost five years ago, we did have a line of – a series of – X series.

Roland Shu

X series, yes.

Rick Tsai

…for the 4G market, of which the numbers was there, which was not very successful and which also took up quite a bit of resources of ours. So, we decided at the time that we will go back to the mid end and the mass market products, actually, at the time, which were very robust by that time. What do we call, 93 modem, 4G modem. We really believe that we must put our foot down and make a comeback, with the right product with the right capability to convince our customers.

And fast forward to 2021 or 2020, actually, if you look at the Dimensity 1000, when we had that product back in the end of 2019, it was designed to be a high end, what we would call high end already. It had a tough fight, I would say, in the first half of 2020. But going into the second half and into first quarter this year, that product has done really well with customers and also with the users in the end market. And Dimensity 1200 is a follow through and we're seeing tremendous design-in mainly because our R&D investment, which we are really focused on, getting the 5G modem, getting the leading-edge CPU, leading-edge AI processor and the multimedia, our traditional strength, we doubled down on all those things.

We proved ourselves right, I guess, in such investment. And now, we are really very confident that the flagship chips we are designing and going into production soon will be a very competitive one.

Roland Shu

Understood. I think I get your point. You have the right product and right technology now. But another quick thing is that…

Brett Simpson

David, just to clarify the revenue outlook. Are you seeing MediaTek grow sales over 40% in 2021? And if that's the case, it implies your second half sales might decline half on half in the second half. Is that the right way to read this?

David Ku

I think, first of all, it's better than the 40%. But I think secondly, this year, our overall growth is somehow still constrained by the overall supply constraint. So, for the second half versus first half, I think second half would be different compared to the last few years, mainly due to the supply constraint.

On the demand side, even now, it's still very strong.

Brett Simpson

Understand. And just on the supply constraints, can you maybe talk about, to what extent is wafer pricing going up this year and next year? And to what extent can you pass this on to your customers?

David Ku

I think with this year, it's nearly on the capacity really in the wafer pricing. Because the wafer pricing right now, it's pretty much been already reflecting in our financial already, in our cost model. So, this year is really just the industrialized supply constraint, especially for some companion chip for the mature technology.

Brett Simpson

And maybe just a shift shifting to Dr. Tsai, in your prepared remarks, you talked about the new breakdown for the business, but you didn't talk about automotive as a kind of focus area. Can you maybe just share with us your perspective on what's the automotive strategy at MediaTek? And what areas in the car can you address? What sort of content per car does that translate to? And when might automotive deliver a meaningful contribution to revenues at MediaTek?

Rick Tsai

Automotive, actually, we are shipping real product to real customers. And actually, the growth of the revenue is pretty substantial. However, compared to the overall company revenues, it's still rather small. So, we're not reporting that specifically. We are focusing on the mainly two segments. One is the automatic, the other one being IVI, or some people call that the mock cockpit, utilizing basically – obviously, utilizing our strength in the modem and Wi-Fi capability, as well as our computation, ARM-based computation capability. If you want to call that strategy, our strategy is really to make sure we have these product to be very solid with the major OEM makers. We want to build our reputation. As you know, automotive industry is a very difficult one to penetrate. So, that strategy simply is to have really two products really showing our ability in the automotive industry and we want the OEMs to recognize our brands, our values. And we continue to invest in that. Once we understand a little better, I think with the current focus now, everybody almost in EV and autonomous driving, MediaTek with our computation, with our connectivity, with our power IC capabilities, I think we really have – I look forward to a much brighter future.

David Ku

Brett, just one more follow-on. I think for the automotive industries, our revenue, we actually put that underneath IoT, computing and ASIC business group.

Sunny Lin

My first question is on your strategy to penetrate into the high end 5G SoC. So, just wonder if you are seeing any changes to the industry dynamics that now put you in a better position to tap into this market.

Rick Tsai

I guess what I should say is the major change is our capability, being able to design such chips and our trusting relationship with our key customers, so they are willing to work with us on such flagship phone design. The overall market, I think we feel good as we described earlier in the TAM numbers. I think these are very attractive TAM numbers. So, for us, to continue growing in this very important mobile phone business, we just have to move into this segment.

Sunny Lin

Maybe a very quick follow-up. If you look into 2022, is there a target for the volume contribution or revenue contribution from this flagship 5G SoC?

David Ku

Sunny, we will try to provide some guidance probably as later this year or earlier next year.

Sunny Lin

My second question is on the supply chain tightness. So, as the supply chain tightness appears to continue, but the overall 5G volume continues to ramp, so if we think into second half or 2022, how do you continue to grow? And what diversification efforts that you are taking to ease the supply chain tightness? Thank you very much.

Rick Tsai

First of all, we are working certainly on already 2022 capacity supply with all our major foundry partners and they are progressing, I would say, well. I don't think we can get everything we want, as everybody else does. But what we believe is the capacity we're getting for 2022 will give us – I cannot say the numbers now, but it will give us a pretty good growth for next year. I'm not too worried about it.

As to the diversification, this strategy is our long held strategy, and it will not change just because of the capacity tightness or not. We will work within ourselves and with our customers to ensure that we can supply to satisfy mostly the customers' growth objective be they in smartphone or in IoT, computation, ASIC or in smart home or power. That's our general strategy.

