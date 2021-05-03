Photo by Selman Keles/iStock via Getty Images

In January, I covered Adverum (NASDAQ:ADVM), and concluded that while competitor REGENXBIO (RGNX) has a better safety profile with its RGX-314, it is difficult to choose between RGX-314 and ADVM-022 in diabetic macular edema because of lack of competitive data, and because Eylea is generally known to be a better drug than Lucentis. Well, given what happened with Adverum last week, the choice has now been made easier. Adverum, at least, is not in the play anytime soon. I will look at RGNX in my next article, while I focus on what went wrong with ADVM in this one.

Recall that Adverum was developing ADVM-022 for diabetic macular edema or DME. Both ADVM-022 and RGX-314 are very interesting gene therapies that address major unmet needs. They contain coding sequences for two important proteins, aflibercept for ADVM-022 and ranibizumab for RGX-314. These medicines produce these respective proteins in the body itself, thereby removing the need for administering them every few weeks.

How does that help? These medicines are given every few weeks through an IVT or intravitreal injection. The IVT injection is given near the center of the eye. It is not a fun procedure for patients. The procedure is given every 4 to 12 weeks, and while it is still an outpatient procedure, compliance is difficult, leading to underdosing and loss of vision. Here is a summary of comparison of reduction in disease burden between clinical trials of anti-VEGF drugs and their real world use. Compliance issues have led to the wide gulf between mean BCVA improvement in the two scenarios. The trial saw people taking between 11 and 12 injections in the treatment period, while in the real world, people only took about half that number of injections. As a result, vision acuity drastically failed to improve in the real world, despite a drug proven to be efficacious in clinical trials.

Even then, the company estimates that "these standard-of-care branded anti-VEGF therapies used for the treatment of wet AMD, DR, retinal vein occlusion, and other ocular diseases generated in excess of $11 billion in sales worldwide in 2019."

Now, aflibercept is otherwise known as Eylea, a medicine developed by Regeneron (REGN) that's a potent anti-VEGF inhibitor. Ranibizumab is Lucentis, another potent anti-VEGF inhibitor developed by Genentech. Adverum and REGENRX do not compete with these drugs, but aim to replace them with their own gene therapy formulations that just need to be administered one time.

Now, in the OPTIC study in wet AMD with ADVM-022, we saw a strong incidence of inflammation showing up as an adverse event for patients. This subset of patients with ocular inflammation needed daily steroid drops:

One low dose cohort did not have any inflammation but still shows as needing 0.5 average daily steroid drops. In general, lower dose groups had less of this issue, and those groups were also effective with 10 out of 15 patients not needing anti-VEGF injections.

In RGX-314, specifically a phase 1/2 study with long term follow up in wet AMD, "there have been no reports of clinically-determined immune responses, drug-related ocular inflammation, or post-surgical inflammation beyond what is expected following routine vitrectomy." There was one possibly drug-related SAE of significant decrease in vision in Cohort 5 in a patient experiencing retinal pigmentary changes involving the macula.

This was the story until last week, when a single Suspected Unexpected Serious Adverse Reaction (SUSAR) of hypotony (clinically-relevant decrease in ocular pressure) in its INFINITY clinical trial evaluating ADVM-022 gene therapy for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME) took the stock down 75% in a single trading day. The patient developed decreased eye pressure and major eye inflammation in the treated eye 30 weeks after a single high-dose injection of ADVM-022, and subsequently lost vision in that eye. The company has decided to immediately unmask the data to better understand the event.

This event occurred 30 weeks after dosing, so there could be questions on causality. However, we have to ask - which event occurred at 30 weeks? Was it loss of vision, or "developing inflammation"? It seems to me that the event that happened at 30 weeks is the loss of vision, but the underlying inflammation was a condition developing over the last 30 weeks. If this is the case, then the assumption of the drug/procedure causing the loss of vision would be on more solid footing. At present, without unmasked data, we have no way of knowing how this will affect other patients as well. Gene therapies have faced considerable problems over the last one year, however this doesn't exactly appear to be a gene therapy related issue. It appears to be a procedural problem; RGNX, which uses a different procedure, has never had this ocular inflammation problem with its therapy.

This event has had other fallout for the company besides just the price drop. Sonic Fund II, which owns ~6.8% of outstanding shares, said in a press release that the announcement "shows how misguided Adverum was in not pursuing comprehensive research into the inflammatory aspect that had previously been identified with this drug." The fund is calling on shareholders to add its three nominees to the board. RBC analyst Luca Issi has cut the price target to $6 from $30.

Bottom line

The history of ocular inflammation with ADVM-022 has not been properly addressed by the company before, and this event has been a wakeup call for them. However, if the patient's vision loss is permanent, the waking up may be too late. Worse, if another patient develops a similar problem, ADVM-022 will be finished. Since ADVM-022 is Adverum's sole asset, the company, too, may fold. Its competitor RGNX has done much better, it is also leading the space with at least one year's lead (more now after this event). Given all that, despite the current drop in ADVM price, I see no mid term prospect for the company. Short term, some good news may push up the depressed stock, however, it will have to be a very cautious bet.