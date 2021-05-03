Merger Arbitrage Mondays - Standard Industries Finally Bags W. R. Grace

Photo by Natee Meepian/iStock via Getty Images

Merger activity increased last week with seven new deals announced and four deals completed. In keeping with what we have been seeing for several weeks, two of these seven new deals were banking-related mergers.

There were a total of 24 deals announced in the month of April for a total deal value of over $114 billion. Looking back one year, we had only 2 deals announced in April 2020, which was the lowest deal volume we had seen in a decade. Four of the seven deals announced last week were multi-billion dollar deals.

Founded in 1854 and headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, W. R. Grace (GRA) is a global specialty chemical company, that operates through two business segments - Catalysts Technologies and Materials Technologies. We added W. R. Grace as a potential deal in the works on November 9, 2020, when it received a proposal from 40 North Management LLC, one of its shareholders, to acquire all outstanding common shares of the Company for $60 per share in cash. On January 11, 2021, 40 North Management increased its offer to acquire all of the outstanding shares of common stock of GRA for $65 per share in cash and further increased the offer to $70 on April 1, 2021. On April 26, 2021, W. R. Grace entered into a definitive agreement under which Standard Industries Holdings will acquire Grace in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $7.0 billion, including Grace’s pending pharma fine chemistry acquisition. 40 North is a "related investment" business of Standard Industries. The $70 purchase price represents a premium of approximately 59% over Grace’s closing stock price of $44.05 on November 6, 2020, the last trading day prior to the announcement of 40 North’s initial proposal to acquire the Company on November 9, 2020.

SPAC Arbitrage

There were 3 new SPAC IPOs and 4 new SPAC business combinations announced last week.

Weekly Spread Changes:

The table below shows weekly spread changes between April 23, 2021, and April 30, 2021.

Symbol Quote AcquiringCompany AcquiringCompany Quote CurrentSpread Last WeekSpread Spread ChangeWeekly DealType DOYU 9.11 HUYA Inc. (HUYA) 17.62 41.19% 28.62% 12.57% All Stock AJRD 46.72 Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) 380.56 9.16% 4.94% 4.22% All Cash MX 25.01 South Dearborn Limited (N/A) 15.95% 12.10% 3.85% All Cash KSU 292.21 Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP) 373.13 -6.76% -10.06% 3.30% Cash Plus Stock LEAF 8.86 Graham Holdings Company (GHC) 635.61 -4.06% -6.70% 2.64% All Cash HCAP 9.04 Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (PTMN) 2.38 11.48% 14.46% -2.98% Cash Plus Stock CADE 22.25 BancorpSouth Bank (BXS) 29.59 -1.29% 1.97% -3.26% Cash Plus Stock MRLN 22.55 HPS Investment Partners LLC (N/A) 0.00 4.21% 8.70% -4.49% All Cash SJR 28.93 Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI) 49.23 11.99% 16.59% -4.60% Special Conditions OTC:CXDC 1.07 Faith Dawn Limited and Faith Horizon (N/A) 12.15% 17.07% -4.92% All Cash

Deal Statistics:

Total Number of Deals Closed in 2021 66 Total Number of Deals Not Completed in 2021 3 Total Number of Pending Deals Cash Deals 44 Stock Deals 25 Stock & Cash Deals 15 Special Conditions 4 Total Number of Pending Deals 88 Total Deal Size $704.04 billion

New Deals:

Deal Updates:

Closed Deals:

Top 10 deals with largest spreads:

Symbol Announced Date Acquiring Company Closing Price Last Price Closing Date Profit Annualized Profit DOYU 10/12/2020 HUYA Inc. (HUYA) $12.86 $9.11 06/30/2021 41.19% 254.83% MX 03/26/2021 South Dearborn Limited (N/A) $29.00 $25.01 12/31/2021 15.95% 23.96% CHNG 01/06/2021 UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) $25.75 $22.95 12/31/2021 12.20% 18.33% OTC:CXDC 06/15/2020 Faith Dawn Limited and Faith Horizon (N/A) $1.20 $1.07 05/10/2021 12.15% 554.32% SJR 03/15/2021 Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI) $32.40 $28.93 06/30/2022 11.99% 10.33% HCAP 12/23/2020 Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (PTMN) $10.08 $9.04 06/30/2021 11.48% 71.00% XLNX 10/27/2020 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) $140.66 $127.96 12/31/2021 9.93% 14.91% AJRD 12/20/2020 Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) $51.00 $46.72 12/31/2021 9.16% 13.76% OSN 12/17/2020 New Ossen Group Limited (N/A) $5.10 $4.71 06/30/2021 8.28% 51.23% COHR 03/25/2021 II-VI Incorporated (IIVI) $281.10 $259.99 12/31/2021 8.12% 12.19%

Conclusion:

The number of new deals announced in a month this year has been consistently increasing from 16 deals announced in January 2021, 19 in February 2021, 21 in March 2021, to 24 in April 2021. The SPAC frenzy on the other hand has almost fizzled out with just 13 SPAC IPOs announced in the month of April when compared to the record-breaking 111 SPAC IPOs that were announced in March 2021.