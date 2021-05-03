Photo by Thanumporn Thongkongkaew/iStock via Getty Images

Brief Thesis

For buy-and-hold investors who have long-term exposure to the common market proxy ETFs (SPY), (QQQ), (DIA), the concept of covered calls may be somewhat of a novelty. Nonetheless, these half-equity, half-derivative ETFs are increasingly common, emphasized by the vast catalog of buy-write ETFs proposed by the Korean fund house.

Buy-write ETFs offer an excellent alternative for investors who do not wish to take a deep dive into “Options, Futures & Other Derivatives”- John C. Hull’s revered derivatives go-to, just to build a position. For the rest of us, it may be worthwhile exploring exactly what options are and where they fit in the broader family of derivatives – to better understand this ETF product.

I previously posted some analytical work on several hybrid ETFs – namely on RYLD and some initial work on XYLD - Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD). I invite you to briefly review them as a lot of information here will be a review of subject matter we have covered in the past. You will find detailed product review information in the two links above.

My outlook on these products remains neutral, given the current price action environment we find ourselves in.

XYLD Key Features

Options Basics

Options have been allowing investors to take on tailor-made risk exposure since the Chicago Board of Options Exchange began trading in the 1970s. Options, in varied iterations, have existed for thousands of years. These derivative contracts whose payout is dependent on the realization of some event in the future are often termed as contingent claims.

They are a financial contract between two parties (the buyer and the seller) divided into 2 types (calls or puts), providing the buyer the right to buy (call) or to sell (put) a specific asset (the underlying security) and a specific price (often termed the strike price) by a certain date (expiration date). Therefore, we could summarize the following characteristics of options for the buyer.

Type of option (call = right to buy or put = right to sell)

Asset class (a stock, an ETF, an index, a futures contract, bond, a foreign exchange rate to name some examples)

A strike price

An expiry date

Options, unlike equity for example, do not create value. They solely transfer it from buyer to seller or vice versa. As part of the wider derivatives family, options are predominantly used by speculators, hedgers or, in more rare cases, arbitrators.

The technical terminology “contingent claim” emphasizes the key characteristics of options contracts – they allow the buyer a claim on an asset, contingent to an event happening within a given time frame. Oppositely, the seller of the option has an obligation to perform given a certain event happening within a given time frame.

Schematic of call and put options (long & short positions)

For beginners, a simple options strategy could consist in simply buying a call (long call) on an ETF – SPY for example as it provides great liquidity, is widely followed, and amply traded – should the trader opine that the ETF will go up. Buyers of options pay (cash outflow) for the right to exercise an option within a certain period.

A basic pay-off diagram of a long call (buy a call) SPY May 17 - $417 strike. Prices of the underlying (SPY) are at the bottom of the graph. As the price moves higher (to the right), the value of the option increases (green zone). The maximum gain is theoretically unlimited. If the underlying (SPY) moves lower (to the left), the value of the option decreases (red zone). Note the maximum gain is theoretically unlimited and the maximum loss is capped to the cash used to buy the option.

Oppositely, a beginner options trader could simply buy a put should the individual have a more bearish outlook on the underlying. In this instance, the options trader would buy a put (long put) and pay (cash outflow) for the right to exercise the put within a certain period.

The pay-off diagram of a long put (buy a put) SPY May 17 - $417 strike looks like the mirror image of the long call option. However, instead of gaining value as the underlying increases, the long-put option loses value (movement of the underlying to the right = red zone) As the underlying loses value (movement of the underlying to the left = green zone), the value of the put option increases. Likewise, the maximum loss of a long-put option is capped at the value paid for the put, while the maximum gain is theoretically bound by the price of the asset and zero (Stocks or ETFs cannot have a negative price).

Covered Calls

I have posited in previous work that covered calls remain one of the basic options strategies. Only long calls or long puts are perchance more elementary. Regardless, a solid understanding of option mechanics will facilitate greater understanding of buy-write ETFs and when best to use them. A covered call strategy consists in holding an underlying asset (in this instance the S&P 500 or a close proxy) and selling calls against the holding.

In the case of XYLD, the fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. This allows the fund manager to generate income from the proceeds of the calls sold, while continuing to hold the underlying assets. Essentially, this allows the fund to consistently generate income through continued call options selling.

The buy-write strategy, as it is often termed, touts a range of advantages:

By selling calls against an underlying, any income generated reduces the cost of acquisition of the underlying asset.

The strategy provides a consistent income stream generated by selling call options.

Selling call options is a bearish position while holding the underlying is a bullish position, combining these two positions alters the risk profile of the aggregate position, providing more defensive characteristics.

Ideal in neutral or bearish markets.

The buy-write strategy does, however, have some drawbacks:

In markets which have extremely low volatility, the income generated by the short call option may not counterbalance the opportunity costs of losing potential future gains should the underlying make a swift move to the upside. High volatility markets provide increased premia in the call option, making call selling a more lucrative strategy. Oppositely, low volatility means that income gained may remain marginal.

In relentlessly bullish markets, the likelihood of having the underlying called away from the investor remains high, which also means money may be left of the table. For example, the underlying may accelerate significantly to the upside – with the short call option obliging the owner to sell the underlying at a price which is inferior to what could have been gained had the option not been sold.

Significant opportunity cost potential in markets moving exponentially to the upside

Poorly adapted to melt-up or crack-up over-stimulated equity markets.

The schematic pay-off diagram of a covered call emphasizes how the aggregate position behaves. Gains are limited to the upside (flattening of the green zone) as the underlying heads further North and the short call option becomes increasingly in the money. Losses to the downside are reduced solely by the value of the short call, but this remains somewhat negligible given the value of the underlying.

An update on XYLD

Since my earlier post on XYLD, the ETF has continued to gain value, tracking (yet lagging) the gains expressed by the wider S&P 500 index. This can be easily witnessed when contrasting gains in the SPY against gains in XYLD.

Short call options have acted as a drag on gains generated by XYLD, which explains year-to-date price action. The unrelenting bull run we have most recently witnessed, in an environment with suppressed volatility, has not been optimal for buy-write strategies.

The current market environment is poorly suited to buy-write strategies. Propelled by constant monetary easing, government friendly policy and widespread attempts to revive a failing economy, the broader index of America’s 500 biggest companies has consistently tracked to the upside. Volatility has remained low and price action has been predictably bullish.

All these indicators point to the inappropriateness of “selling the top” when one is not visibly in sight. Oppositely, buy-write strategies do furnish investors with some degree of defense should the market inevitably turn.

Year-to-date, XYLD has delivered just +3.65% contrasted against its underlying proxy (SPY) which has posted +13.15% over the same period.

Updated Comparative Analysis (XYLD) v (KNG) v (QYLG) v (PUTW) v (XYLG) v (QYLD)

Source: Spreadsheet developed by author with data from ETF.com

The market for buy-write ETFs remains marginal in the grand scheme of things. Nonetheless, it is worth remarking some of the developments with Mirae Asset Management’s buy-write staple – XYLD. Since my last post, assets under management have expanded meaningfully from ~$145M a few months back to $218M today.

Accordingly, average daily volumes have followed, approximately doubling during the same period. Spreads have decreased, as has the product’s distribution yield. All in, the asset category has trodden water to a large extent, lagging the underlying indexes each one follows in this most recent bullish environment.

