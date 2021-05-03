Photo by small smiles/iStock via Getty Images

IBM (NYSE:IBM) took analysts by surprise when it announced its first quarter results. Not only did the company beat Wall Street estimates but its figures also point in the same direction as big blue's strategy, which hasn't always been the case. In other words, the walk finally matches the talk and it's bringing in money. Moreover, Hybrid Cloud and AI, where IBM is paving a path, is where enterprises want to go, so IBM can offer them something that they are willing to buy and pay good money for. And with Red Hat leading its portfolio and growing, IBM is finally selling something it can deliver and customers can be satisfied with. Unlike IBM Watson which was big blue's big bet, it never lived up to its hype. Add to that, that IBM's Global Business Services grew and that it will likely grow more as IBM plans to put some emphasis on professional services, having recently purchased two consulting firms. So let it be said, IBM is headed in the direction of customer needs and where it has something of value to offer.

Here's a list of IBM's smart moves in the last few years and what they mean, or could mean, for today.

*The win? IBM took away $1.8 billion from the sale and got rid of this distraction.

Arvind Krishna took over as CEO, replacing Ginni Rometty who didn't seem to be in sync with what big blue's customers wanted or what the company did well. Krishna, a long - time IBMer, understands that quite well and isn't afraid to earn cash by helping his customers move to the cloud (providing services) while leveraging Red Hat, which IBM acquired in 2019.

(Slide from the Q1 2021 earnings call)

In the last earnings call, Krishna stated that "for every dollar of platform spend, clients spend $3 to $5 in software, and $6 to $8 in services. Moreover, CFO Jim Kavanaugh stated that IBM was adding go-to-market and delivery capabilities in GBS (Global Business Services) and technical skills in Red Hat.

IBM recently made acquisitions that fall in line with its strategy:

1. June 2020: WDG Automation for robotic process automation (RPA) software expertise.

2. June 2020: Spanugo for cloud cybersecurity posture management solutions.

4. November 2020: Application performance monitoring (APM) software company Instana.

5. November 2020: SAP software developer & IT services partner TruQua Enterprise.

6. January 11, 2021 7 Summits acquisition drives digital transformations for Salesforce clients.

7. January 2021: Red Hat, owned of IBM, acquired StackRox, a provider of container and Kubernetes-native security software.

8. April 2021: Turbonomic, an application resource management (ARM) and network performance management (NPM) software provider.

9. April 2021: myInvenio, a business automation software provider that specializes in process mining as part of the hyperautomation trend.

IBM agreed to sell or spin off things that didn't fit its strategy

On April 15, 2021 IBM agreed to sell its Talent Acquisition Services Suite including IBM Lead Manager, BrassRing, and Onboard

IBM is spinning off Kyndryl later this year. It no longer fits in its portfolio.

With these changes in place, IBM's agenda is clear to see, although it should still spin off its content services business which is no longer a leader, most likely because its focus is no longer there.

Above: Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Content Services where IBM used to be a leader.

IBM improved its execution

IBM's revenue growth brought in $17.73 billion from $17.57 billion in the year-ago quarter, up 1% and ending four straight quarters of sales declines. Analysts had expected $17.35 billion.

Earnings were $1.77 per share, adjusted, vs. $1.63 per share as expected by analysts, according to Refinitiv.

More specifics from IBM's Q1 earnings report:

Cloud & Cognitive Software (Cloud & Data Platforms, Cognitive Applications and Transaction Processing Platforms) — revenues of $5.4 billion, up 3.8 percent (up 0.8 percent adjusting for currency). Cloud & Data Platforms grew 13 percent (up 10 percent adjusting for currency), led by the company’s hybrid cloud platform and Cloud Pak growth. Cognitive Applications grew 4 percent (up 2 percent adjusting for currency), led by growth in Security. Transaction Processing Platforms declined 12 percent (down 15 percent adjusting for currency). Cloud revenue up 38 percent (up 34 percent adjusting for currency). Gross profit margin up 60 basis points.

(Cloud & Data Platforms, Cognitive Applications and Transaction Processing Platforms) — revenues of $5.4 billion, (up 0.8 percent adjusting for currency). Cloud & Data Platforms grew 13 percent (up 10 percent adjusting for currency), led by the company’s hybrid cloud platform and Cloud Pak growth. Cognitive Applications grew 4 percent (up 2 percent adjusting for currency), led by growth in Security. Transaction Processing Platforms declined 12 percent (down 15 percent adjusting for currency). Cloud revenue up 38 percent (up 34 percent adjusting for currency). Gross profit margin up 60 basis points. Global Business Services (includes Consulting, Application Management and Global Process Services) — revenues of $4.2 billion, up 2.4 percent (down 1.4 percent adjusting for currency), with growth in Consulting and Global Process Services. Application Management revenue declined. Cloud revenue up 33 percent (up 28 percent adjusting for currency). Gross profit margin up 100 basis points.

Global Technology Services (includes Infrastructure & Cloud Services and Technology Support Services) — revenues of $6.4 billion, down 1.5 percent (down 5.3 percent adjusting for currency). Infrastructure & Cloud Services and Technology Support Services declined. Cloud revenue up 6 percent (up 2 percent adjusting for currency). Gross profit margin up 60 basis points.

Systems (includes Systems Hardware and Operating Systems Software) — revenues of $1.4 billion, up 4.3 percent (up 2.2 percent adjusting for currency), led by IBM Z, while Power and Storage Systems declined. Operating Systems Software declined. Cloud revenue up 23 percent (up 21 percent adjusting for currency). Gross profit margin up 430 basis points.

Global Financing (includes financing and used equipment sales) — revenues of $240 million, down 20.0 percent (down 21.9 percent adjusting for currency), driven by lower financing volumes and sale of receivables.

On the right track

I tend to weigh strategy and execution as importantly as quarterly results, especially where IBM is concerned. I have covered the company closely in the tech press for the past 20 years. I sold all of my shares years ago because their obsession with Watson seemed ridiculous and because they failed to produce meaningful results for customers, never mind shareholders.

But if things continue to improve for big blue, and they keep selling the parts of their portfolio that are a distraction, I may buy in again. I like how Krishna is thinking, and I like former Red Hat CEO Jim Whitehurst at his side. They are making purchases that align with IBM's strategy which hasn't always been the case at the company. The product lines that IBM is selling off now are smart choices... and they have others left to sell (but maybe there isn't a buyer).

Where I have questions is why Krishna mentioned IBM's partnerships with Box and Cloudera in his presentation without offering any material advantages or concrete strategies for IBM, its stockholders, or customers. That said, IBM's plan for spending time (days and weeks) with corporate customers helping them map out their digital transformation and path to the cloud is phenomenal. If you are that close to the customer, you literally have the opportunity to pave the way forward with your products. Smart.

My appetite for risk isn't as high as that of most investors, but the more I think about it, the more this looks like a buy.