Photo by Andrei Barmashov/iStock via Getty Images

Elevator Pitch

I continue to retain my Neutral rating for Janus Henderson Group Plc (NYSE:JHG).

This is an update of my initiation article for Janus Henderson published on November 29, 2020, and its stock price has increased by +17% from $29.26 as of November 25, 2020 to $34.39 as of April 30, 2021 following my initiation. Janus Henderson is currently valued by the market at 9.5 times consensus forward FY 2021 P/E, and it offers a forward FY 2021 dividend yield of 4.4%.

Janus Henderson's share price performance was muted following its 1Q 2021 results announcement, as investors are still concerned about the company's continued net outflows. The company's quantitative equities strategies are under-performing their respective benchmarks; and some well-known fund managers have left the company. On the flip side, the company has been actively returning excess capital to shareholders via both share repurchases and dividends in the past two years, which is a key investment merit for the stock.

I maintain a HOLD rating for Janus Henderson, as its valuations are undemanding and its forward dividend yields are attractive, despite continued net outflows.

Muted Share Price Reaction Despite 1Q 2021 Earnings Beat

Janus Henderson released the company's 1Q 2021 results on April 29, 2021. Although Janus Henderson's financial performance in the first quarter of 2021 beat market expectations, the share price reaction was muted with the company's stock price declining marginally by -0.4% from $34.53 as of April 29, 2021 to $34.39 as of April 30, 2021 post-results announcement. This suggests that Janus Henderson's positive 1Q 2021 financial results were well anticipated by the market (general recovery in markets compared to a year ago), and investors remain concerned about the company's continued net outflows (detailed below). The company's adjusted diluted earnings per share jumped by +52% YoY from $0.60 in 1Q 2020 to $0.91 in 1Q 2021, which was +10% better than the sell-side consensus quarterly earnings forecast of $0.83 per share.

How Janus Henderson's Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share Was Calculated

Source: Janus Henderson's 1Q 2021 Results Presentation Slides

Janus Henderson's strong YoY earnings growth in 1Q 2021 was mainly the result of a +38% increase in the company's Assets Under Management or AUM from $294.4 billion as of March 31, 2020 to $405.1 billion as of March 31, 2021. But it seems that good market performance has masked the continued net outflows for Janus Henderson. This is evidenced by the fact that Janus Henderson's AUM still grew by +1% QoQ in 1Q 2021, despite witnessing net outflows of -$3.3 billion in the most recent quarter.

Janus Henderson's Net Outflows By Asset Class/Strategy For The Past Nine Quarters

Source: Janus Henderson's 1Q 2021 Results Presentation Slides

Janus Henderson's continued net outflows in recent quarters is not merely an industry-wide issue affecting the traditional asset management companies, as there are company-specific factors as well. As per the chart below, Janus Henderson's quantitative equities strategies have not performed well. Also, Janus Henderson has seen the departures of several high-profile fund managers in recent years, including Bill Gross and Marc Pinto among others. Considering the weak performance of the quantitative equities strategies and the possibility of further changes to the company's investment teams, it is not difficult to understand why Janus Henderson's stock price declined post-results announcement.

Percentage Of Janus Henderson's AUM Out-Performing Their Respective Benchmarks By Strategy/Asset Class

Source: Janus Henderson's 1Q 2021 Results Presentation Slides

Janus Henderson acknowledged at the company's 1Q 2021 results briefing on April 29, 2021 that "it isn't just one sort of magic trick that will deliver the answer to" reversing outflows. The company also noted that "strong investment performance", "good risk management", "excellent client experience" and "technology that underpins the system" are among the factors that are critical to its future fund flows.

The challenges that Janus Henderson faces is reflected in market consensus numbers sourced from S&P Capital IQ, which implies that sell-side analysts expect the company's revenue and normalized earnings per share growth to slow from +13.7% and +20.1% in FY 2021 to +0.6% and +0.4% in FY 2022, respectively. I think market consensus numbers are fair, as I agree that Janus Henderson is likely to struggle to deliver growth in 2022 and beyond, after benefiting from the general market recovery in 2021.

Spotlight On Capital Return To Shareholders

Janus Henderson repurchased its 8.1 million of its own shares in 1Q 2021, and the company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.38 per share in the most recent quarter.

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc (OTCPK:DCNSF) (OTCPK:DLICY) [8750:JP], both a shareholder and client of Janus Henderson, proposed to do a secondary offering of 30.7 million Janus Henderson shares in February 2021. Janus Henderson took advantage of this opportunity to buy back 8.1 million of its own shares for approximately $230 million (equivalent to close to 4% of Janus Henderson's current market capitalization) as part of Dai-ichi Life's proposed secondary offering. Notably, Janus Henderson has reduced its total number of shares outstanding by -14% in the past 11 quarters starting in 3Q 2018.

Janus Henderson's 1Q 2021 dividend per share of $0.38 also represented a +5.5% YoY increase as compared to the company's 1Q 2020 dividend per share of $0.36. This is the first time that Janus Henderson has raised its quarterly dividend since early-2018; the company's quarterly dividend per share was earlier increased from $0.32 to $0.36 in May 2018. As discussed in the final section of this article, Janus Henderson offers the highest dividend yields among its peers.

At the company's recent 1Q 2021 earnings call, Janus Henderson highlighted that it "distributed $588 million of cash via buybacks and dividends" in the past one year which translates into a total return yield of approximately "10%". All else equal, an investor will prefer a listed company which returns excess capital to shareholders aggressively like Janus Henderson, and I am no different.

Valuation And Risk Factors

Janus Henderson trades at consensus forward FY 2021 and FY 2022 normalized P/E multiples of 9.5 times and 9.4 times based on the company's stock price of $34.39 as of April 30, 2021. The stock also boasts consensus forward dividend yields of 4.4% and 4.6% for the current fiscal year and the next fiscal year, respectively.

Janus Henderson's forward dividend yields are the most attractive among its peers, but its forward P/E multiples are largely in line with that of its peers.

Peer Valuation Comparison For Janus Henderson

Stock Consensus Current Year P/E Multiple Consensus Forward One-Year P/E Multiple Consensus Current Year Dividend Yield Consensus Forward One-Year Dividend Yield Invesco Ltd (IVZ) 9.7 9.2 2.5% 2.7% Affiliated Managers Group (AMG) 9.8 8.9 0.1% 0.1% Federated Hermes (FHI) 9.8 9.0 3.8% 4.1% Franklin Resources (BEN) 9.8 9.2 3.7% 4.0%

Source: S&P Capital IQ

Janus Henderson's key risk factors include the continued under-performance of the company's quantitative equities strategies, further changes to its investment teams in the future which could possibly undermine investors' confidence, and capital return to shareholders via share repurchases & dividends going forward failing to meet market expectations.