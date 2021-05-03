Green's Portfolio - April 2021

Photo by imagedepotpro/E+ via Getty Images

I wrote previously about my portfolio management approach whereby I use income funds and swing trading of individual stocks in order to grow my Roth IRA account. With markets continuing to uptrend this past month, my Closed-end funds and REITs continued to generate returns that were multiples of the S&P 500 (using the SPDR ETF, SPY, at about 1.4%). And the individual stocks in my portfolio provided continuing opportunities for swing trades. Most of my funds and stocks continued to gain in price.

Market and Sector Summary for April

For April, the S&P 500 rose 4.72%, from the open on 4/1 at SPX 3992.78 to the close on 4/30 at SPX 4181.17. On the monthly chart below for the past 5 years (created from my TD Ameritrade 'thinkorswim' platform), it can be seen that the SPX gained in April more than for the past 4 months, to a new all-time high. It is also becoming extended above the 7-month moving average (blue line). It remains to be seen whether May will bring the pullback that I have been expecting for some time now.

With a rising market, it has been a challenge using my sector rotation approach to find stocks that have under-performed to the extent that I would consider them for swing trades. I like to see stocks pull back to their daily 200 moving averages as an initial level to make a buy. On the other hand, stocks have continued to float up in price, presenting many opportunities for taking profits. As described below, I closed only 3 trades this month, letting profits run longer than I typically do.

As readers of my portfolio articles know, I use the TD Ameritrade "Market Monitor" tool to identify sectors and stocks within them that are under-performing the S&P 500. At the close of April, as the graphic below indicates, the Energy, Consumer Staples, and Industrials sectors were the worst-performing for the past 30 days. Although I look at all sectors, these were the most likely to generate stock buying opportunities. This tool is especially useful as it highlights that there is a continuum of performance within every sector. I tend to focus on the 1 and 3 month periods to find stocks.

Each of the segments along the sector bars are the component stocks in the S&P 500 for that sector. The stock name and relative performance are obtained by "mousing over" the graphic. I provide an example for a stock position that I opened in April in the section below on New Positions Opened.

Asset Allocation

My portfolio is comprised primarily of income investments (CEFs, and REITs) and individual stocks, as well as cash. The cash balance is still large now because of a recent rollover from my 457 retirement plan. For cash that has been allocated to date, on a cost basis, my portfolio consists of 35.7% CEFs, 15.3% REITs, and 49.0% individual stocks. At the end of March, the allocation to CEFs, REITs, and stocks was 34.5%, 16.3%, and 49.2%, respectively.

Income Investments

Income investments in my portfolio are those that I intend to hold longer-term, and they consist mostly of CEFs and REITs. REITs are technically real estate stocks, but I describe them here with my CEFs because the objective is income. While the objective for the stocks in the portfolio is shorter-term price appreciation, most also generate some income through their dividends.

CEFs

CEFs are my primary means for generating steady, mostly-monthly, high-yield income for my portfolio. I do not regularly report CEF buys in my monthly trading blog, but in April I allocated an additional $15,000 to CEFs. Unlike stocks whereby I almost always buy shares at new low prices, I am selectively adding to CEFs on smaller dips as I don't expect to see new lows perhaps for years. My average unit prices don't increase that much if I add, say, 25 shares (even near new highs) to a fund for which I already own 850 shares.

I currently still hold 29 CEFs, including 8 funds that are primarily bond funds, 19 that are mostly equity funds, and 2 that are hybrids. The unweighted average distribution yield of the 29 CEFs is currently 6.98%. Overall, on a cost basis, my 5 largest bond funds comprise 40% of the portfolio's allocation to CEFs. The 2 hybrid funds comprise 3%, and the 5 largest mostly-equity funds comprise 32%. I'm looking to add significantly to my equity funds on any larger pullbacks.

The 5 largest bond CEFs in my portfolio by cost are:

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (DSL)

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (AWF)

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Fund (BIT)

Blackstone Long-Short Credit Income Fund (BGX)

KKK Income Opportunities Fund (KIO)

The 5 largest mostly-equity CEFs in my portfolio by cost are:

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund (RQI)

Gabelli Dividend & Income Fund (GDV)

BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Fund (BDJ)

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (USA)

JHancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (HTD)

The pie chart below shows the composition of total CEF investment as represented by my top 20 CEFs (by cost).

Using the TD Ameritrade "Income Estimator" tool, the CEFs in my current portfolio will generate about $10,300 in distributions this coming year.

REITs

I currently still hold 25 REITs, 23 of which pay dividends. I expect that some of the REITs that cut or suspended dividends will resume their payouts as the economy continues to strengthen in the post-COVID period.

The top 5 REITs in my portfolio by cost has not changed since March. I added shares to only 2 in April, Medical Properties Trust (MPW) and Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (ROIC). These top 5 account for 50% of my total investment in REITs:

EPR Properties (EPR)

LTC Properties (LTC)

Gladstone Commercial Corp. (GOOD)

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT)

Simon Property Group (SPG)

The 5 REITs that are currently the most profitable are:

STORE Capital Corp. (STOR)

Ladder Capital Corp. (LADR)

Iron Mountain Inc. (IRM)

American Tower Corp. (AMT)

SBA Communications Corp. (SBAC)

The dividend-paying REITs should contribute about $2,000 annually in income, and the average dividend yield is currently 4.66%, using the TD Ameritrade "Income Estimator" tool.

Stocks

The 111 stocks in my portfolio are not intended as longer-term buy-and-hold positions, but are for swing/position trading to capture price gains on rebounds. But because many are components of the S&P 500, many pay dividends, and the current average dividend yield for these stocks is 3.32% (using the "Income Estimator" tool). The 96 dividend-paying stocks in my portfolio would pay an estimated $5,900 if held over this coming year.

Dividends for April

For consistency, I always track my dividends/distributions by the date that they appear in my account. The portfolio earned a total of $1,287 in dividends in April, a decrease from March due to frequency of payment. Despite than many of my income positions pay monthly, there are many stocks as well as some CEFs that pay distributions only quarterly.

The bar graph below shows the dividends received for these past 4 months, for CEFs, REITs, and stocks. Year-to-date, CEFs have contributed 55.2% of total income, REITs 12.26%, and stocks 33.57%.

As more of my cash reserve is deployed, I expect the dividend income to increase significantly, but it remains to be seen how income is distributed across these asset classes. Using the TD Ameritrade "Income Estimator" tool, the stocks and funds in my portfolio that pay dividends should generate more than $18,000 in income for the coming year.

Closed Trades for April

In April, I closed only 3 stock trades for a total net gain, including dividends, of 39.21% (median) or 32.96% (cost-weighted). This was a far slower pace of closing trades compared to the previous two months. With markets continuing to rise, I've let profits run. But we may soon see if this year changes to a classic "sell in May and go away."

The table below presents the closed trades for April, including the average per share buy price, sell price, percentage gain including dividends, sector, and approximate number of months held.

SYMBOL AVG. BUY SELL % GAIN SECTOR MO. HELD GRA 54.93 68.45 26.73% Materials 14.5 IP 42.14 57.00 39.83% Materials 14.5 PRI 114.37 157.60 39.21% Financials 14

I sold W. R. Grace (GRA) on 4/26 pre-market on the announcement that the company was being acquired. The price gapped up on heavy volume and I exited the trade. The weekly 2-year chart below (created from my TD Ameritrade 'thinkorswim' platform) shows the price action during the time that I held the stock. The red horizontal line is the lowest cost shares that I bought, and the gold horizontal line is the average share cost. At the time of sale, the stock had come close to recovering the entire spring 2020 COVID selloff.

For International Paper (IP), I sold the stock because it was becoming a bit extended, reaching a 2-year high. It is technically in an uptrend and may continue to advance, but I don't want to be too greedy. The chart below shows the low and average cost levels as above (red and gold horizontal lines, respectively).

The situation was similar for Primerica (PRI) except that the stock has exhibited some weakness at the multi-year highs, and volumes have been below average. While this one, too, may move higher, I decided to take the profit. Time will tell if the recent increase in the dividend for Primerica was enough to continue to attract investors at these levels.

Cumulative Closed Trades

In the graph below, the percent total gains for all trades closed in February [green], March [blue], and April [yellow] are presented. The gains include dividends collected. The median gain for the 41 trades is 37.4%, with a mean of 39.90% and a cost-weighted gain of 26.65% .

There is considerable opportunity for taking additional profits on the remaining stocks in the portfolio. Of the 111 individual stocks, 31 (28%) currently have unrealized price gains of 20% or more. The big question is whether letting profits run further will be a smart move even if there is some weakness for the coming quarters.

Some insight on this is provided by the most recent edition of CFRA's The Outlook, in the leading article by their Chief Investment Strategist, Sam Stovall, who writes:

Year to date [YTD] through April 29, the S&P Equal Weight [EW] 500 jumped 17.1%, recording the third-strongest four-month start to any year since 1990. Investors now ask if this benchmark of unweighted largecap U.S. stocks has gone too far, too fast. Yes, and no, according to history, which says (but does not guarantee), that such early strength is typically followed by a digestion of gains in May, and a volatile performance through September, before resuming its above-average advance during the remaining three months of the year.

As someone who is probably more sensitive to time in the trade than most investors, I might be inclined to take more profits in the near future, as long as I have confidence that buying opportunities are coming soon. But I'm already "under-invested" at this point and don't want to remain that way too long.

For readers who elect to Follow my articles, you have open access to my portfolio blog, usually updated daily, in which I provide details about what I'm buying and selling.

New Positions Opened in April

I opened new positions in 9 stocks in April, mostly among the poorest performing stocks in their sectors at the time that they were added. All of these stocks are components of the S&P 500 index, except Seagen (a component of the Nasdaq 100). The new positions and their sectors (according to TD Ameritrade) are listed below:

Amgen Inc. (AMGN) - Health Care (biotechnology)

(AMGN) - Health Care (biotechnology) Centene Corp. (CNC) - Health Care (providers and services)

(CNC) - Health Care (providers and services) Citrix Systems Inc. (CTXS) - Information Technology (software)

(CTXS) - Information Technology (software) Hologic Inc. (HOLX) - Health Care (equipment and supplies)

(HOLX) - Health Care (equipment and supplies) ResMed Inc. (RMD) - Health Care (equipment and supplies)

(RMD) - Health Care (equipment and supplies) PTC Inc. (PTC) - Information Technology (software)

(PTC) - Information Technology (software) MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) - Financials (capital markets)

(MKTX) - Financials (capital markets) Paccar Inc. (PCAR) - Industrials (machinery)

(PCAR) - Industrials (machinery) Seagen Inc. (SGEN) - Health Care (biotechnology)

I opened all 9 of these positions on the last 2 trading days of April, most on a drop below the daily 200 moving average, on earnings. My approach is to start with relatively small positions, and add as share prices continue to drop. So at this point I still consider that all of these are in acquisition and that my positions will increase. The mean unrealized gain at this point is only 0.97%.

As an example, the TD Ameritrade "Market Monitor" tool below shows that Hologic was the second worst-performing Health Care stock over the past 3 months, down 17.8%.

When looking at a chart for Hologic (below), I saw that it gapped below the 200 day moving average on earnings on April 29. That was my signal to open a position. As the stock continued to drop on 4/30, I added some shares. Whether the stock reverses to the upside or continues lower, I bought it at a price lower than all previous investors since last fall.

Positions Under Acquisition

Throughout April I added shares to 15 stocks that mostly continued to drift down in price, especially those for which I only recently opened positions. As I explained previously, I am an incremental trader, and so I build positions by averaging down. In April I made over two dozen separate transactions, deploying an additional $8,900 to existing stock positions.

I added the most to these 5 stocks in April:

Enphase Energy (ENPH)

Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Clorox Co. (CLX)

Cabot Oil & Gas (COG)

Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY)

Current Stock Portfolio

My portfolio continues to be comprised primarily of S&P 500 stocks that, when purchased, were under-performing others in their sectors and the index overall. In April I sold 1 Financial and 2 Materials stocks, and I bought 5 Health Care, 2 Information Tech, and 1 Financial stocks. At the end of April, the leading sectors in the portfolio were similar to that at the end of March except for a smaller allocation to Materials stocks. With buys and sells and adds, the actual total cost of stocks and percentage of the overall portfolio changed some.

The pie chart below presents the percentage of the portfolio in the major S&P 500 sectors at the end of April. Utilities, Consumer Staples, Health Care, Energy, and Financials stocks continue to dominate the portfolio, at 79.6% of cost.

In the following sections, I present the stocks that I am currently holding (and adding to) by major sector.

Utilities

The Utilities sector remains my favorite, not only because I picked up stocks on sale over the past months but also because, when purchased at low prices, their yields were even higher than normal. I could just as well hold these stocks for the longer-term.

I still currently hold 20 of the 28 Utilities stocks in the S&P 500, and they comprise 19.2% or the largest portion of my stock portfolio. The top 5 by cost, which comprise 51% of the Utilities positions, are the same as since February:

Dominion Energy Inc. (D), WEC Energy Group Inc. (WEC), Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED), Sempra Energy Inc. (SRE), and Alliant Energy Corp. (LNT).

On a cost-weighted basis, these 20 stocks have an unrealized gain of 15.2%, and the average dividend yield is 3.1%. The top 10 by performance are up an average of 24.3%.

The 5 positions that are currently the most profitable are:

Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP), Exelon Corp. (EXC), CenterPoint Energy (CNP), Duke Energy Corporation (DUK), and The Southern Company (SO).

Consumer Staples

Consumer Staples remains my second largest group, at about 18.5% of my stock portfolio. I currently hold 17 of the 32 S&P 500 stocks in this sector, and the top 5, which comprise 55.2% by cost, are:

Costco Wholesale Corp. (COST), The Clorox Company (CLX), Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN), Kellogg Co. (K), and Kraft Heinz Co. (KHC).

In April I added to Clorox (CLX), Kimberly-Clark (KMB), and Perrigo (PRGO), but I did not buy any new stocks in this sector.

All of the stocks that I hold in this sector have unrealized gains except for Clorox (only down 0.38%) and Natural Health Trends (NHTC). The average dividend yield is currently 2.86%.

The 5 most profitable stocks at the end of April are:

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (JBSS), Costco, Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG), Mondelez (MDLZ), and PepsiCo Inc. (PEP).

Health Care

I added 5 stocks to my portfolio from this sector in April. It remains my third largest allocation, at 18.05%, with 21 of the 62 stocks in this sector. This group was my 5th largest in February.

The top 5 stocks by cost, which comprise 42.7% of this group, are:

Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD), Merck (MRK), Perrigo (PRGO), GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN).

The 5 new positions added in April, by cost to date, were:

Hologic (HOLX), Centene (CNC), ResMed (RMD), Amgen (AMGN), and Seagen (SGEN).

The 5 most profitable stocks are currently:

CVS Health Corp. (CVS), AmerisourceBergen Corp. (ABC), Baxter International Inc. (BAX), Pfizer (PFE), and Sanofi (SNY).

The average dividend yield of the 15 dividend-paying stocks is 2.79%.

Energy

I hold the same 9 stocks as in March in the Energy sector, which is my 4th largest group at about 12.6% of my stock portfolio. The top 5 by total cost, which comprise 85% of the Energy sector positions, are the same as for February:

Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM), Chevron Corp. (CVX), Enterprise Products Partners (EPD), Pembina Pipeline Corp. (PBA), and Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY).

The 5 positions which are currently the most profitable are:

Pembina Pipeline Corp. (PBA), Enbridge Inc. (ENB), Williams Companies Inc. (WMB), Sabine Royalty Trust (SBR), and Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. (COG).

My energy holdings are net profitable as a group at this time, but most of the big oil stocks have pulled back since about mid-March. The average dividend yield of the 9 stocks is currently 5.25%.

Financials

Despite that I sold 14 Financials stocks in February, 7 in March, and 1 in April, I still hold 12 stocks in the sector due to adding MarketAxess (MKTX). This group is my 5th largest, at 11.3% of the stock portfolio.

The top 5 by total cost, which comprise 60% of the Financials positions, are:

Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC), WesBanco Inc. (WSBC), Main Street Capital Corp. (MAIN), Bank of New York Mellon Corp. (BK), and Capital Southwest Corp. (CSWC).

The 5 that are currently the most profitable are:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM), Allstate Corp. (ALL), First Horizon (FHN), Main Street Capital, and Capital Southwest.

Except for the recent add, they are all profitable, at an average unrealized gain of 27.6%. I am most happy about the progress of Wells Fargo (WFC), which I started buying a bit early last year. Despite much bad news and publicity, and a large dividend cut, the stock closed on April 29 at more than a year high, and my position is up 17.4%. I might at least trim some of my most expensive shares soon.

Industrials

I now currently hold 11 stocks in the Industrials sector, comprising 8% of my stock portfolio. The only change that I made in April was opening a position in Paccar (PCAR).

The 5 largest holdings in this sector, which comprise 69.4% of the total Industrials positions, are:

General Electric Company (GE), Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (MIC), Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT), Roper Technologies Inc. (ROP), and General Dynamics Corp. (GD).

Despite that the overall performance of this group is down (<3%) due to GE and MIC, the other stocks are up an average of 20.1%. The 5 most profitable currently are:

Raytheon Technologies Corp. (RTX), 3M Company (MMM), Herman Miller Inc. (MLHR), General Dynamics Corp. (GD), and Northrop Grumman (NOC).

Information Technology

With the addition of 2 stocks in this sector in April, the IT group has moved up to the 7th largest component of my stock portfolio, at about 7%.

The 5 largest positions by cost are:

Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH), Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM), ServiceNow Inc. (NOW), Intel Corp. (INTC), and Citrix Systems Inc. (CTXS)

In April I opened positions in Citrix and PTC Inc. (PTC).

All of the stocks in this group are currently profitable except ENPH. The 5 most profitable, with an average unrealized gain of 24.5%, are:

Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO), Fiserv Inc. (FISV), Western Union (WU), Intel, and Akamai.

Consumer Discretionary

Because this sector has generally performed well in recent months, I still only have 4 S&P 500 stocks in my portfolio, at about 2.4% by cost.

The largest positions by cost are:

Royal Caribbean Group (RCL), Domino's Pizza Inc. (DPZ), Meritage Homes Corp. (MTH), and Tractor Supply Company (TSCO).

The ranking by unrealized gain is the reverse order: TSCO, MTH, DPZ, and RCL, with the last currently down by 11.3%.

Materials

At 2.2% of my portfolio by cost, I currently hold only 3 stocks in the Materials sector, after selling W. R. Grace (GRA) and International Paper (IP) in April. The remaining stocks by cost are:

CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF), FMC Corp. (FMC), and Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (APD).

These have a current unrealized cost-weighted gain of 19.2% and are ranked the same for gains as for cost.

I've had some nice gains for stocks in this sector but will have to wait more for prices to drop before adding new positions.

Communication Services

I made no changes to the stocks in this sector. I still hold 4, at about 2% of my stock portfolio. By cost, these 4 are:

AT&T Inc. (T), Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ), BCE Inc. (BCE), and Telus Corp. (TU)

All of these are currently profitable, with a cost-weighted unrealized gain of 17.3% for the group. In order of performance, they rank as follows: TU, T, BCE, and VZ.

As with the Materials sector, I am waiting for this sector to rotate and for lower prices to add to these positions and any new stocks from this sector.

Final Thoughts

As I have outlined in the articles for this portfolio, the strategy here is hold a mix of high yield CEFs and REITs combined with the trading of stocks in the S&P 500. But I don't just buy the SPY or even its sector ETFs. The average dividend yield of the index overall is only about 1.4%, and there is historically a wide continuum of performance among the stocks within sectors. I buy the S&P incrementally as sectors rotate to under-performing and stocks rotate to under-performing within their sectors. This approach is about the most contrarian that one can find as my portfolio is clearly not like Lake Wobegon where "ALL the children [stocks] are above average."

As I've said before, it's hard to go wrong buying top-quality, mostly dividend-paying stocks in the S&P 500 index, and especially buying them when they are on sale. When stocks swing to over-performing, I take profits and buy at the other end of the continua. And I collect dividends while I wait.

I manage risk by holding a large portfolio of mostly mid-sized positions and by buying them generally at price levels that correspond to technical weakness, such as a close below the daily 200 moving average.

The tools provided thorough my TD Ameritrade brokerage account (and likely available through others) allow me to easily apply my approach for managing my portfolio.

I hope that readers will perhaps find something here of interest. I welcome any comments or questions and appreciate if you will share this with a friend.

