Unity (NYSE:U) is a technology company which recently came public late last year. Like many other tech-story stocks, Unity saw its stock price bid up to astronomical levels before coming crashing back down this year, perhaps due to rising interest rates. Unity appears set to grow both from adding new customers to its 3D platform as well as through growth from existing customers. Even now, the valuation may still pose a significant risk, as Wall Street seems to be counting on accelerating growth rates. Due to excessive overvaluation, I am neutral on the stock.

Unity completed its initial public offering on Friday, September 18th. After raising its pricing range to between $44 and $48, the company priced its IPO at $52 before closing up 32% at $68.56 on its first day of trading. Investors may wish to take note that Unity’s IPO took place at a raised valuation in an already healthy-valued market.

Since then, the stock has been on a roller coaster, trading as high as $175 at one point.

The stock has since come down and is trading around $103 per share - still 50% higher than its opening day price and 98% higher than its IPO price.

In Unity’s own words, the company describes itself as follows:

Unity is the world’s leading platform for creating and operating interactive, real-time 3D (RT3D) content. Creators, ranging from game developers and architects to automotive designers, filmmakers, and more use Unity to make their creations come to life. Unity’s platform provides a comprehensive set of software solutions to create, run and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices.

Unity can be considered a “picks and shovel” type company due to the fact that it is platform agnostic and being able to deploy across over 20 platforms.

While Unity is primarily known for powering gaming companies - its customers include 94 of the top 100 game development companies - it is also used by companies in non-gaming sectors such as the auto OEM sector, where its customers include 10 of the top 10 auto OEMs.

Unity’s business model is quite attractive. 31% of its revenues come from the creation software itself, but the vast majority, at 60% of revenues, comes from “operate solutions” which is usage-based and essentially gives Unity profit sharing.

Unity has been able to drive a strong dollar-based net expansion rate, even as it increases its customer base.

Unity grew revenues at a 39% clip in the latest quarter while also improving profit margins.

That is about 10% higher than the $200 million that the company guided to in the prior quarter. For the next quarter, Unity is guiding for around 30% top line growth and for the year, is guiding for up to 26% growth.

Unity is clearly growing at a healthy rate, but with the stock still up 50% higher than its opening day price, is the stock overvalued? Curiously enough, Wall Street analysts seem to be predicting accelerating growth for the company.

Typically I would consider a stock of Unity’s 26% growth rate a buy at a price to sales multiple of around 15 times or less. The stock, however, is trading at 34x forward sales. Even based on 2023 estimates, the stock is trading at 20x sales - a rich multiple even before accounting for the 3 years between then and now.

Due to valuation, I find it difficult to recommend buying the stock at current levels. It seems highly unlikely for the company to get acquired at a price higher than the current share price.

If one is set on owning the stock, it makes a lot of sense to sell covered call options against one’s position. For instance, the call option expiring January 2022 with a strike price of $120 sells for around $9.50 each, offering a 9.3% yield and up to 27% total return upside. At a price of $129.50, Unity would be selling for 33.8x 2022 estimates.

I note that there is significant insider ownership in the company, with all directors and executive officers collectively owning 16.7% of the company.

The high insider ownership is a positive, as shareholders can expect management to have greater alignment with shareholders - since they themselves are shareholders.

In my view, one can only buy Unity stock if they believe that top-line growth can keep accelerating year after year. Such a backdrop might eliminate any hope for a margin of safety.

Besides valuation, Unity faces some competition. I consider Unity’s top competitor to be the Unreal engine, which is owned by Epic Games (the publisher of Fortnite). I do not see much risk for customers to bring such operations in-house, and it seems unlikely for customers to switch platforms, as their entire programs would be coded in Unity. However, it is possible that future potential customers might choose competitors if Unity’s platform is too expensive.

Unity appears expensive even if it meets analyst expectations for accelerating growth. But what accelerating growth does not materialize? I could see the stock trading down to 15 times sales or less - implying more than 50% downside.

Unity appears to be a compelling pick and shovel company powering the future of the 3D space. The company has been growing at a rapid rate, but the current valuation is pricing in dangerously optimistic expectations. With the stock trading at 34x forward sales, investors might be best advised to wait for the company to grow into its valuation. Selling covered calls against one's position can help, but the stock might be richly valued even so. I am neutral on the stock due to valuation.