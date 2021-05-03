Photo by imaginima/E+ via Getty Images

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) reported Q1 revenue of $108.38 million, non-GAAP EPS of $0.15, and GAAP EPS of $0.18. The company missed on revenue, but beat on earnings. The stock is up about 10% post-earnings. I had the following takeaways on the quarter.

Revenue Slide

The pandemic caused a demand destruction for oil and a sharp decline in GDP in the first half of 2020. Prior to the pandemic, oil services firms with out-sized exposure to North America land drilling faced headwinds. The sector is heating up after OPEC supply cuts drove Brent oil above, more than robust enough to spur E&P in the oil patch. The company's exposure to North America could be a competitive advantage going forward.

Q1 revenue of $108 million fell 5% sequentially and 29% Y/Y.

Revenue from Product Enhancement was $32 million, up 7% Q/Q. The segment focuses on complex completion in unconventional oil reservoirs in the U.S. and offshore projects around the world. Drilling and completion activity fell hard after the pandemic materialized in Q1 2020. It bottomed in Q2 2020; its prospects brightened amid rising oil prices, but has not fully rebounded to pre-pandemic levels. Product Enhancement represented just under 30% of total revenue. As the economy slowly reopens, E&P and completion work in the sector should increase.

Reservoir Description was $76 million, down 9% Q/Q. The segment is heavily exposed to international and offshore activity. The lion's share of its revenue is sourced from producing fields and development projects on an international level. Clients have delayed international and offshore projects due to disruptions caused by COVID-19. In my opinion, such projects may not be economical unless oil prices remain above $70 for a protracted period.

Margins Improved

Gross margin for Core Laboratories was 22%, down from 23% in Q4. Gross profit on a dollar basis was $24 million, down 6% Q/Q. General and administrative costs were $8 million. The company reported negative general and administrative costs in Q4 as certain stock-based compensation incurred in prior quarters was reversed. However, such costs fell over 50% Y/Y, implying management cut costs deeply to bring them more in line with the company's revenue base.

The fallout was that EBITDA of $16 million declined in the double-digit percentage range. EBITDA margin was 15%, solid results given the slight decline in the company's top line. Cost-containment efforts helped keep margins in the double-digit percentage range:

Core's management team remains sharply focused on ensuring that our cost structure is aligned with client activity levels. Moreover, we will continue to meet all of our client project needs, and very importantly, we remain well positioned for the recovery in client activity that we anticipate in 2021 and beyond.

Core Laboratories could be well-positioned to benefit from an improvement in economic forces once the economy reopens. Once revenue rises, the company's EBITDA margin could expand.

Solid Liquidity

Oil services firms must maintain liquidity amid an uncertain economy. Core Laboratories ended the quarter with $28 million in cash, up from $14 million at year-end 2020. Working capital was $100 million, up from $76 million at year-end. Free cash flow ("FCF") in Q1 was $5 million, down from $19 million in the year earlier period. It was important for Core Laboratories to prove it could generate positive cash flow, despite the decline in revenue. Positive cash flow portends that liquidity will continue to grow over time.

In the past I was bearish on CLB due to its untenable valuation. The company currently has an enterprise value of $1.6 billion and trades at about 17x EBITDA. CLB's valuation is less robust than in the past. That is a good thing. Secondly, its future revenue and EBITDA growth may be able to justify the valuation.

Conclusion

CLB is up 55% Y/Y versus a 45% rise in the S&P 500 (SPY). CLB's upside is likely priced in. I rate the stock a hold.