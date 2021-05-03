Photo by helt2/iStock via Getty Images

The Q1 Earnings Season for the Silver Miners Index (SIL) has finally begun, and many producers have recently released their preliminary Q1 results. Hochschild Mining (OTCQX:HCHDF) was one of the most recent companies to post its production numbers, reporting that production was tracking in line with guidance despite a high single-digit decline in output year-over-year. Unfortunately, the satisfactory quarter has been overshadowed by political risk, with a run-off vote on June 6th in Peru. Given Hochschild's Tier-2 jurisdiction profile, combined with added political risk, I continue to see the stock as an Avoid.

Hochschild Mining released its preliminary Q1 results last week, reporting quarterly production of ~85,800 gold-equivalent ounces [GEOs], translating to a 9% drop in production vs. Q1 2020. The weaker results were driven by lower production at all three operations, with the year-over-year comp being pre-COVID-19, which made for an easy operating environment than the present one. The good news is that the company is tracking in line with its production guidance of ~366,000 ounces GEOs for FY2021, with Q1 sitting just shy of ~24% of annual guidance. Let's take a closer look at the results below:

As shown in the chart below, Hochschild's production has fallen off a cliff since the global pandemic hit, with Q2 2020 production dropping to a measly ~32,700 GEOs. Since Q2 2020, production has recovered sharply but is still well below prior levels, with Q4 2020 production down 15% year-over-year and Q1 2021 production down 95% from the ~94,100 GEOs produced in the year-ago period. No one mine was responsible for the decline in year-over-year production, given that we saw a double-digit decline at Inmaculada and Pallancata, with the 51% owned San Jose Mine being the only asset to see only a marginal production in year-over-year production.

If we look at the chart above, we can see that Inmaculada production has recovered significantly from Q2 2020 levels (~17,000 GEOs) but only managed to produce ~56,300 GEOs in Q1 2021 down from ~62,600 GEOs last year. This 10% drop in output was driven by significantly lower gold grades of 3.92 grams per tonne vs. 4.37 grams per tonne. While silver grades were up marginally to 158 grams per tonne silver (Q1 2020: 151 grams per tonne silver), and throughput was also up, it wasn't enough to offset the more than 10% dip in gold grades. The company noted that the quarter came in ahead of expectations, despite being down materially year-over-year.

Moving over to Hochschild's Pallancata Mine, it wasn't a great quarter here either, with production down 12% year-over-year to ~13,600 GEOs. This was the second-weakest quarter for the mine in the past 18 months (only worse than Q2 2020), with output affected by lower throughput and lower gold and silver grades. The company noted that grades and tonnes processed were below expectations. Fortunately, it wasn't a bad quarter at San Jose, where production came in at ~31,000 GEOs, down just 1% year-over-year. However, Hochschild shares San Jose with McEwen Mining with a 51% / 49% split, so this couldn't offset the weaker results at Inmaculada and Pallancata.

The good news from a financial standpoint is that Hochschild's average realized sales price in the quarter came in at $1,703/oz for gold (GLD) and $24.40/oz for silver (SLV). These prices represent an 8% and 72% increase in metals prices, respectively, on a year-over-year basis. Therefore, while ounces sold will be down this quarter vs. Q1 2020, revenue will be up, offset by the significantly higher metals prices. Generally, I would consider taking a closer look at a stock down 40% from its highs that's enjoying a strong trend of margin expansion due to higher commodity prices, but there's one material risk on the horizon.

If the difficulty operating in South America for miners the past year with relatively high COVID-19 cases per capita wasn't enough, miners in Peru now have an additional source of anxiety: the Peruvian election. Currently, socialist Pedro Castillo is the front-runner for the presidency with a run-off election on June 6th, where he will face off against Keiko Fujimori. The potential for a sharp-left President to take over at the helm could have significant consequences for miners in Peru, as Hochschild Mining is one of the leaders in the sector with exposure. As shown below, both Inmaculada and Pallancata are in Peru, and they make up ~75% of the company's total gold-equivalent production. In Q1 2021 alone, production from Peru came in at 81.4%, vs. production from Argentina at 19.6%.

Recently, Pedro Castillo stated that foreign firms had "plundered" the country and that if elected President, he would ensure that 70% of profits would remain in Peru. The 51-year old Presidential candidate has pledged to redirect more mineral wealth to Peruvian citizens, though he has vowed not to nationalize industries. While the fact that nationalization is off the table can allow investors to breathe a sigh of relief, a major tax or royalty on mineral production would be a massive hit to Hochschild Mining, which sees more than 75% of its revenue come from mining in Ayacucho, in south-central Peru.

"We are going to review the contracts. Enough looting of my people."

- Pedro Castillo, debating with Keiko Fujimori

If Hochschild Mining had less than 30% of its exposure to Peru and a solid foundation of other Tier-1 jurisdiction assets, it might make sense to take advantage of the recent weakness to start a position in the stock. However, with more than 75% of revenue from Peruvian mines and the remainder from Argentina, which isn't a highly ranked jurisdiction either, I see the risk as too great to invest in Hochschild Mining here. Obviously, the election can go either way, and the stock will likely rally if Keiko Fujimori wins the run-off, but this looks like a high-risk, high-reward here. This is because investors get the downside of a negative election result, without the upside of metals prices with more than 30% of silver hedged in FY2021 and FY2022.

Based on the added political risk and the fact that the company has hedged ~30% of FY2021 silver production at $27.10/oz and ~30% of FY2022 production at $26.86/oz, I don't see a great investment thesis there. Therefore, I continue to stand by my belief that there are better bets in the sector, and I don't see any reason to buy the stock here at US$2.60. A rising silver price will lift all boats, but with commodity volatility, political risk, and heavy reliance on Tier-2 jurisdictions, with one potentially turning Tier-3, if the election goes in Castillo's favor, I see Hochschild as an inferior way to play the silver space.