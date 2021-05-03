Microsoft Stock Vs Disney: The Better Long-Term Investment

Photo by FrozenShutter/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) and Walt Disney Company (DIS) have a great deal in common. In April, both ranked in the top ten among Robinhood stocks. Another similarity is that Morningstar rates the two as having wide moats.

COVID-19 is credited with boosting the launch of Disney+: the same is said for an increased demand in Microsoft’s PC-related businesses and gaming division.

Prior to the pandemic, Bob Iger and Satya Nadella were listed among the top-performing CEOs. Although Iger stepped down from that role, he still serves as chairman of the board for Disney.

Perhaps of greatest importance to investors is that both stocks are up double-digits from last year’s lows, and neither trades at a discount.

Nonetheless, DIS bulls point to the phenomenal growth of Disney+ and the reopening of theme parks, cruise lines, and theaters as strong positives. MSFT bulls see growth coming from Azure and an increase in subscription services pushing the share price higher.

Furthermore, recent developments could make a difference regarding the two firm’s prospects.

Disney: Recent Developments

In February, Disney reported Q1 revenue fell by $4.63 billion, or 23% YoY. That follows a drop in Q4 revenue of $4.4 billion and a third quarter revenue plunge of $8.5 billion. Adjusted income from continuing operations was $0.32 per share, down 79% from the first quarter of 2020. All in all, a rather dismal performance.

However, management projects 230 to 260 million Disney+ subscribers by the end of FY24. Investors should consider the company just launched the service in Latin America and most of Europe late last year, and yet the company now counts 100 million subscribers for Disney+. DIS hit that number in less than eighteen months, a milestone that rival Netflix (NFLX) took ten years to achieve.

Disney also announced it will increase the price for Disney+ to $7.99 in the US and to 8.99 euros in Europe. However, management also guided to an increased content budget, from a previous $4 billion range for FY24, to $8 to $9 billion.

The increased budget will fuel the production of 100 new entertainment titles a year for its direct-to-consumer (DTC) operations.

Less than two weeks ago, NFL Media and Hulu reached an agreement to bring NFL Network and NFL RedZone to Hulu's live TV subscription streaming service Hulu+. This followed a deal the company reached with the NFL for certain rights to content for ABC and ESPN.

Around that same time, DIS and Sony (SONY) signed an agreement, described as a “giant movie licensing deal,” that has Disney showing some of Sony’s top content from 2022 through 2026. The arrangement grants Disney distribution rights across various outlets and should strengthen Disney’s DTC offerings considerably.

However, perhaps the most important development is the reopening of Disneyland and Disney’s California Adventure. Although guest counts cannot exceed 25% of park capacity, and entrance is restricted to California residents, Disney sold out for the first seven weeks following the opening.

MSFT Developments

Microsoft is a company I follow closely. In fact, I’ve devoted two articles to the stock this year. Even so, I was surprised at the number of events of note that transpired in the course of the last few weeks.

Last month, the company closed on the second-largest deal in its history with the acquisition of ZeniMax Media. ZeniMax is a major developer of video games, and adding the business to Microsoft’s gaming division increases the number of creative studios in the company’s portfolio from 15 to 23.

In an effort to bring more developers into its fold, Microsoft just announced it is reducing its cut from PC gaming revenues to 12% from 30%.

These moves should result in robust growth in gaming revenues for MSFT, which increased at a blistering pace of late. Last quarter, gaming revenue jumped 50% while Xbox hardware revenue grew 232%.

In another big move, management announced a deal, described by Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives as “a strategic no brainer, to acquire speech recognition firm Nuance Communications.

Designed in part to increase growth in cloud services, Nuance’s Healthcare Cloud revenues grew by 37% year-over-year in 2020. In the US, that company’s products and services are used by more than 55% of physicians, 75% of radiologists, and 77% of hospitals.

Microsoft also won a Department of Defense contract to provide up to 120,000 enhanced HoloLens 2 mixed reality headsets to the U.S. Army. The deal, which covers a five-year period with a renewal option for another five years, could bring MSFT $21.9 billion.

Fortune Business Insights, forecasts a CAGR of 48.6% for the AR market from 2021 through 2028.

In a prior article, I covered Microsoft’s Augmented Reality (AR) business in detail and postulated that it could serve as a significant growth driver.

Additional Considerations

Investors in Disney are placing a great deal of emphasis on the company’s DTC offerings in general and the robust growth of Disney+ in particular. After all, the explosive growth of the company’s streaming services is nothing short of spectacular. At the beginning of 2021, Disney reported over 146 million paid subscribers for its Disney+, ESPN+, and Hulu streaming services.

However, one should not lose sight of the fact that management does not expect Disney+ to become profitable until 2024.

Meanwhile, the companies’ cruise ships are anchored, the theme parks are operating at a fraction of their peak capacity, movie theaters aren’t showing movies, and foreign tourists can seldom be found within the firm’s hotels.

While I understand Disney’s revenues and profits will likely explode once coronavirus is in our rearview mirror, I admit I cannot understand how a stock that was trading around $140 a share pre-pandemic is now at $186.

When I consider that Disney’s FY19 revenues were $69.6 billion, and the firm’s revenues over the trailing twelve months come in at $60.77 billion, I have to ask if the upside offered by the COVID-19 recovery is already baked into the stock’s price.

On the other hand, revenues for MSFT increased from $125.84 billion in FY 2019 and totaled nearly $160 billion over the trailing twelve months.

Unlike Disney, Microsoft’s robust, long-term growth in the cloud is practically assured.

According to MarketsAndMarkets, cloud spending is projected to increase at a CAGR of 17.5% from 2020 through 2025, and grow from $371.4 billion today to $832.1 billion in that time frame.

Source: MarketsAndMarkets

Knowing cloud generates approximately 41% of the company’s revenue stream means the growth runway for MSFT is fairly long.

Furthermore, unlike Disney’s besieged businesses, Windows holds 83% of the global market and is a steady performer, while gaming has benefited from the pandemic.

Microsoft/Disney Direct Comparisons

Disney has $17 billion in cash and equivalents. MSFT has $125 billion in cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments.

Long-term debt for DIS stands at just under $59 billion. Microsoft’s long-term debt is $50 billion.

MSFT also is one of only two companies with a AAA credit rating.

Advantage MSFT

As a dividend growth investor, the yield provided by a company’s dividend, as well as the growth rate and safety of the dividend, are of great importance to me.

The pandemic forced the suspension of Disney’s dividend. Management has stated the reinstatement of the dividend is a priority; however, there is no indication a dividend payment will resume in the immediate future.

Microsoft’s dividend provides a rather paltry yield of .89%. Even so, the payout ratio, at less than 29%, is low, and the five-year dividend growth rate is just below 10%.

Advantage Microsoft

The following chart provides analysts’ consensus two-year forward growth rates.

Source: Seeking Alpha / Chart by Author

Investors should note Disney’s 2020 FCF, while higher in 2020 than 2019, was less than half that of FY18, FY17, and/or FY16. Consequently, the surge in FCF recorded in the chart is a bit misleading.

Advantage Microsoft

Disney has a trailing P/E of 51.22, a forward P/E of 149.25, and a PEG of 4.59.

Microsoft’s trailing P/E is 34.40, its forward P/E is 30.77 and it has a PEG of 2.50.

Advantage Microsoft

Disney And Microsoft Stock Price

DIS shares currently trade at $186.02. The average 12-month price target of the 15 analysts that rated the stock since the last quarterly report is $216.93, a 16.7% increase from today’s price.

Microsoft trades for $252.18. The average 12-month price target of the 15 analysts that rated the stock since the last quarterly report is $296.66, a 17.6% premium to today’s valuation.

Advantage MSFT

Disney Stock Vs Microsoft: Takeaways

Both companies hold dominant positions in their industries; however, with the exception of its streaming services, Disney’s businesses have suffered mightily from the pandemic. At least over the short- to mid-term, headwinds from that source likely will continue to buffet the company.

Disney’s theme parks have high fixed costs, but the company must operate the properties at limited capacity. Disneyland's hotels are largely bereft of foreign tourists, yet those are the visitors that spend the most. Theaters are still shuttered, but Disney needs revenue from the films it develops.

On the other hand, judging by the metrics I presented, Microsoft holds an advantage in nearly every respect.

Add to that the recent acquisitions of ZeniMax Media and Nuance Communications. Those deals should serve to swell revenue streams that were already experiencing strong growth.

Last but far from least, strong, long-term growth in the cloud is nearly assured for MSFT.

For me, Microsoft is the clear winner in this contest.

I believe Disney shares are overvalued by a large margin. I rate DIS a HOLD.

I see MSFT stock as trading at a valuation that does not provide an acceptable margin of safety. Therefore, I also rate Microsoft as a HOLD.

However, if there is a significant pullback in the share price, I would make a small increase the size of my current position in Microsoft.