Alluvial Capital Management Q1 2021 Letter To Partners

Alluvial Fund follows the same successful investment strategies used by Alluvial in managing separate accounts, focusing on value opportunities in small companies and thinly-traded issues, both domestically and internationally.
For the quarter, Alluvial Fund rose 12.4%, in line with relevant benchmarks. We reached an important milestone at the end of March: a 100% cumulative return since inception.
Our twin domestic rural telecoms, LICT and Nuvera Communications, are trading at all-time highs.
Logan Clay shares may qualify for exemption, but investors should not count on it. Should any nervous investors choose to dump their shares before the new rule comes into effect, I will be waiting to buy them for us!