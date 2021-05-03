Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

In my view, the era of richly valued growth stocks is at an end, at least in the near term. Investors are putting growth on the back burner to focus on the "reopening trade", which heavily benefits some of 2020's biggest losers - including retail and travel stocks. Investors in companies like Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM), meanwhile, are out of luck.

Atlassian just reported fiscal third-quarter results, and it was one of the strongest quarters in recent memory. Atlassian's revenue growth not only beat Wall Street's expectations by a wide mile, but it also accelerated double-digits versus the prior quarter's growth - which is very difficult to do for a company that has reached Atlassian's ~$2 billion annual revenue scale. In addition to that, Atlassian continues to operate on sky-high margins (its mid-80s pro forma gross margins are among the highest in the software industry) and turn out massive free cash flow.

The only problem with Atlassian? It's already nose-bleedingly expensive. So in spite of the strong earnings results, shares of Atlassian have crept higher, but not noticeably so.

The lackluster reaction to a blowout quarter, in my view, signals the fact that there's not much higher from a valuation perspective that Atlassian has to run.

There can be no doubt that Atlassian is one of the highest-quality software offerings in the market. On top of its rapid growth metrics that are truly impressive for a company of its scale, I also like the fact that Atlassian (different from most other software companies) doesn't rely tremendously on a direct sales force to chase its growth, rather letting self-service and its product marketing do the work. This has allowed Atlassian to keep expenses lean, and as we have seen in 2020, the lack of a direct sales force hasn't at all impacted Atlassian's growth, as it continued to climb in its customer counts primarily by rolling out appealing new features.

But in my view, all of this strength is already priced into Atlassian's stock. At current share prices near $231, Atlassian trades at a market cap of $58.21 billion, putting it at about the same size as Workday (WDAY) - which, by the way, generates more than double Atlassian's annual revenue. After we net off the $1.56 billion of cash and $0.54 billion of debt on Atlassian's most recent balance sheet, the company's enterprise value is $57.19 billion.

Meanwhile, Wall Street analysts have consensus revenue expectations of $2.37 billion for FY22, which is the fiscal year ending next June (representing 17% y/y growth versus this year's consensus revenue of $2.03 billion; data from Yahoo Finance). Against this outlook, Atlassian trades at a hefty 24.1x EV/FY22 revenue - in other words, the stock is trading at a richer multiple of revenue than the S&P 500 is trading as a multiple of GAAP earnings. Very few software companies have been able to maintain, let alone keep expanding, a revenue multiple north of 20x.

In an investing climate like 2019 or 2020 where investors kept pouring money into tech stocks with only a passing glance at valuation, Atlassian's continued earnings blowouts and stunning growth metrics may help to push the stock higher. But in today's more cautious market environment that has rotated away from tech and into value, I see very little opportunity for Atlassian to continue outperforming the major indices.

Atlassian remains on my list of stocks to monitor for price volatility, but I don't see myself buying this stock anywhere near current levels.

Q3 download

That all being said, it would be remiss not to acknowledge the strength that Atlassian has reported for Q3. Take a look at the earnings summary below:

Figure 1. Atlassian Q3 results Source: Atlassian Q3 earnings release

Atlassian grew its revenue at a breakneck 38% y/y pace to $349.9 million, blasting past Wall Street's expectations of $313.1 million (+28% y/y) by a ten-point margin. Even more impressively, we note as well that Atlassian managed to accelerate its revenue growth by fifteen points relative to 23% y/y growth in Q2. Subscription revenue in Q3 also grew at a 43% y/y pace, seven points faster than 36% y/y in Q2. We do note, however, that this quarter comps the very beginning of the coronavirus in 2020 - a comp that will grow less forgiving as Atlassian moves into the strength that it saw in the back half of calendar 2020.

We note that Atlassian has managed to continue growing its customer pool at a strong pace as well. Atlassian ended Q3 with 212.8k total customers, representing 18.5k net-new adds in Q3 (versus just 11.6k adds in Q2) and a 24% y/y expansion of the overall customer base.

Figure 2. Atlassian customer trends Source: Atlassian Q3 earnings release

Atlassian notes that one of the biggest drivers behind the recent customer expansion has been success in its Trello product, which is a work management and checklist tool. One of the features that Atlassian recently rolled out has been "smart cards" - which provide an integrated view of a worker's other applications such as Salesforce (CRM) or Dropbox (DBX). Response to these features has been strong, and Atlassian began signing up more and more Trello-only customers in Q2, adding 5.7k of these in Q3.

We do note, however, that one piece of Atlassian's results in Q3 won't have recurring strength. The company saw a 49% y/y increase in perpetual license sales to $31.3 million, or roughly 6% of this quarter's revenue. Management noted that a lot of customers rushed to buy these perpetual licenses before Atlassian plans to discontinue these plans in favor of the cloud.

Atlassian has also kept its margin profile high. Pro forma gross margins clocked in at 87.2% in Q3, representing a 140bps advance from 85.8% in the year-ago quarter. On the opex side, meanwhile, Atlassian managed to reduce R&D as a percentage of revenue by four points, and general/adminsitrative and sales and marketing expenses by three points. This led Atlassian to boost its pro forma operating income to $175.7 million, a more than 2x jump that represented a 30.9% operating margin, versus just 18.8% in the year-ago quarter.

Figure 3. Atlassian margin trends

Source: Atlassian Q3 earnings release

Management did warn, however, that the company expects margins to decline from here. The main driver is Atlassian's continued focus on the cloud, which is intended to drive higher overall customer retention and value, but hit near-term margins. Per the company's commentary in the most recent shareholder letter:

Gross margin is expected to decline due to the business mix shift from server to cloud. This impact will be primarily driven by additional personnel costs to support cloud migrations and our cloud customer base, as well as increased hosting costs for cloud enterprise customers.

is expected to decline due to the business mix shift from server to cloud. This impact will be primarily driven by additional personnel costs to support cloud migrations and our cloud customer base, as well as increased hosting costs for cloud enterprise customers. Operating margin is expected to decline as server revenues contract and we continue to invest heavily in cloud R&D. We will continue investing in our cloud platform, supporting microservices, improving our migration tools, developing new products, and driving product improvements."

All in all, it was undoubtedly a strong Q3 for Atlassian - but considering the richness of its stock, that strength was more or less expected and already priced in.

Key takeaways

While Atlassian certainly has a lot of accomplishments to celebrate - including rapid growth at scale, success in migrating to cloud, impressive new customer additions, sky-high profitability and a market-leading product - I'm wary to invest in this stock at ~24x forward revenue amid a market that has cooled its enthusiasm for expensive tech stocks. Steer clear here until prices come down.