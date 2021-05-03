Photo by yalcinsonat1/iStock via Getty Images

Apple's New Privacy Update

I believe people are smart and some people want to share more data than other people do. Ask them. Ask them every time. Make them tell you to stop asking them if they get tired of your asking them. Let them know precisely what you’re going to do with their data. -Steve Jobs, 2010 All Things D

iOS 14 was released late last year with two very large privacy updates from Apple (AAPL), but they were rolled out on a staggered schedule. The first came last December. All apps in the App Store are now required to carry a Privacy Label that explains exactly what data is being collected and tracked. Here’s a video of me scrolling through the Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) app label:

Google (GOOGL) did not update their iOS apps for two months after the change so people wouldn’t see their label until February. Their labels are similarly long.

But likely very few people look at that label. The bigger change came last week with the release of iOS 14.5, which includes the long-promised App Tracking Transparency feature.

There is one Apple-approved method of tracking users across apps, the Identifier for Advertisers, or IDFA. This is a unique ID for each user that every app could access without user choice, until now. What Apple did not anticipate when they created the IDFA at developers’ request is that so many app-makers would choose to put so much third-party ad tech code in their apps without thinking about the huge amount of their customers’ data they were siphoning to Facebook, Google and the rest. Over time, this ad tech code has sucked up more and more types, and a larger volume of data. The average app on the App Store has 6 trackers in it.

Apple’s “A Day In The Life Of Your Data” [PDF] does a pretty good job of explaining the incredibly complex and opaque system that has emerged:

Now, just as apps have to ask for permission to use your location or camera, they also have to ask your permission for access to the IDFA. Users can also turn off access to the IDFA systemwide. Like Apple SVP of Software Engineering, Craig Federighi has done, I have chosen to turn off tracking systemwide. I think almost all users who understand that they have this choice will use it. For most of the rest, “Ask App Not to Track” will become the default choice.

This will have wide-ranging effects on the entire digital advertising business, which is already facing a range of challenges. The effects on Apple will be much more modest. To say the least, Facebook is displeased by this change, and they have reason to be afraid.

This is a battle that has been brewing for a while now. I first wrote about it here at Seeking Alpha almost two years ago now, but each side has been quietly preparing for this for even longer. For a long time, the companies would hedge their statements. “Some tech companies…” was Applespeak for Facebook and Google. But now App Tracking Transparency has brought this into the open, with things like full page ads in the Wall Street Journal, New York Times, and Washington Post print editions.

Now they are saying each others names out loud and the battle is finally joined. What the battle is about, at root, is two entirely opposed revenue models. In that sense, this conflict was inevitable.

Two Models

The Apple revenue model is that their prices are explicit. The price of a new iPhone is only very high if you don’t consider all the things you get for “free” with the price of the phone. A few examples:

Tight integration with your computer, tablet, watch, set-top box.

Free software and security updates for the life of the product (currently 6 years). Apple still supports 5 different models that were released during the Obama administration.

Effective app store malware security.

Most data stored and processed on-device, leveraging encryption, the machine learning cores, and secure enclave.

No call tracking.

No email data harvesting.

Messaging with end-to-end encryption.

Cloud services with no data harvesting.

Fine controls over how apps are allowed to use your hardware.

Native apps for word processor, spreadsheet, presentation, audio recording/editing/mixing, video editing, and photo editing.

Free classes at an Apple Store near you.

These all come with the price of the iPhone, whether you want them or not. More recently, Apple had added paid services on top of this, now a fifth of revenue. With Apple, you pay with money.

With Facebook, Google and other “free” services, you pay with your attention, but most importantly, with your data. Paying with your attention is nothing new, and is the basis of all ad-supported media since the earliest newspapers. But digital advertising has taken this a step further. The model:

Offer a highly useful service for free. In the course of using this service, users either actively or passively reveal almost everything important about themselves. Offer highly useful tools to web and app developers for free. The purpose of these tools is to vacuum up even more data from the users of those sites and apps. Add publicly available data sets, and create a highly detailed profile of every individual, including non-users of your app. Use these data profiles to target ads to monetize the service. Also use this data to train algorithms to make the service better, more compelling and more engaging. Also use the data to train the ad targeting algorithm to make it more effective over time, and thus more profitable. Keep the ad-targeting system opaque to both buyers of ads, and the apps and sites that host them. Repeat.

App Tracking Transparency blows a big iPhone-sized hole in steps 3 through 5.

I am not the first to say this by any means, but your data is the product with Facebook and Google. Compare this model to the previous “free” medium, broadcast television. Viewers paid for programming with their attention. But no data was collected by the networks as you watched. That data was collected by Nielsen Research and others, who paid people for their data. With money.

The reason I chose Facebook as the primary example here is for two reasons. First, they have been by far the loudest objectors to App Tracking Transparency. Yet Facebook users actively tell Facebook the most important stuff: real name, their social and professional network, what products they buy, what media they like, what sports teams they root for, and their political leanings. On top of that, Facebook is constantly collecting data, all passively without the user’s knowledge, even if they are not using the app, and even if they don’t even have a Facebook account.

So here’s the central tension. Apple gets paid in money directly from their users, who are willing to put up with Apple’s 36% products gross margin because of all those things that come with it. Along with music, the camera and lifestyle, increasingly, one of iPhone's big sales points is security and privacy.

Apple’s interest is to keep pushing that as far as they can, because they firmly believe it’s a big reason for that 36% gross margin. To them, all the free publicity Facebook is giving App Tracking Transparency is fantastic.

Facebook looks at this and sees a key source of their data, iPhones, vanishing. Data is their life’s blood. How much will this lose them?

Impact on Facebook and Mobile Advertising

Here’s how Facebook framed App Tracking Transparency in their Q1 quarterly report “Risk Factors” section.

In April 2021, Apple made certain changes to its products and data use policies in connection with changes to its iOS 14 operating system that will reduce our and other iOS developers' ability to target and measure advertising, which we expect will in turn reduce the budgets marketers are willing to commit to us and other advertising platforms. In addition, Apple has released changes to iOS 14 that will limit our ability, and the ability of others in the digital advertising industry, to target and measure ads effectively. As a result, our competitors may, and in some cases will, acquire and engage users or generate advertising or other revenue at the expense of our own efforts, which would negatively affect our business and financial results. -Facebook quarterly report, April 29, 2021 [emphasis added]

But in the earnings call the same day, Facebook executives struck a much more positive tone.

Yes, there are challenges coming to personalized advertising and we’ve been pretty open about that. We’re doing a huge amount of work to prepare…. We’re rebuilding meaningful elements of our ad tech so that our system continues to perform when we have access to less data in the future. -Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg, April 29, 2021 [emphasis added] The impact on our own business, we think, will be manageable. We continue to expect it will be a headwind for the remainder of the year, but we're making encouraging progress, as Sheryl mentioned, on our own solutions to help advertisers navigate these changes… So, the goal there is really to maintain it in the long run, even improve performance with less data. -Facebook CFO Dave Wehner, April 29, 2021 [emphasis added]

The story Facebook has adopted:

We have a $20 billion per year R&D budget. We can figure a way around this by next year.

Smaller ad tech companies who have a fraction of our R&D budget cannot.

The big losers will be smaller ad tech and small businesses who rely of Facebook advertising, not Facebook.

A pattern we have seen repeatedly over the years with Facebook executives is that their public statements are often at odds with what they say when under oath, or in SEC filings. Risk Factors puts a very different spin on the same set of facts. Facebook executives say they can “improve performance with less data,” but the highlighted sentence that the lawyers wrote for Risk Factors tells a different story.

Their stance in the call is also at odds with the furor with which they have reacted to App Tracking Transparency since it was first announced almost a year ago. If they could improve performance with less data, then Apple’s argument that they don’t need all this data to target ads is on its face true, and there should be no controversy. If they could improve performance with less data, why have they been collecting all this data for so long?

That it will negatively impact digital advertising in the short term is without question, so Facebook’s framing of how this shakes out in 2022 is correct. Like a lot of companies providing digital services, they had outsized performance during the pandemic, and most of their guidance regarded tough upcoming comps from that. Even when we start to see numbers in the coming quarters, it will be hard to separate out the effects of App Tracking Transparency.

It’s not easy to get a sense of the exact impact here without knowing Facebook’s internal metrics, most of which they don’t share. But there is a lot of third party research about Facebook’s ad systems, and much of it is directly derived from Facebook’s ad tools. Almost 100% of users now access Facebook and the other services they own via mobile apps. Worldwide, about 15%-20% of those users are on iOS. But that is more like 25%-30% in the US and Europe, which is still where Facebook makes most of their money, despite low user growth in those regions.

The difference in revenue per daily average user is stark.

On top of that, there is a reason most apps start on iOS first, even though iOS has a minority market share. That is because iPhone users tend to have higher disposable incomes than Android users. Just by their purchase, they have indicated that they are ready and willing to spend. What I am getting at is that even though iPhone users are a minority of Facebook users in total, they are very likely a large portion of the highest grossing Facebook users.

So let’s look at that model again:

Offer a highly useful service for free. In the course of using this service, users either actively or passively reveal almost everything important about themselves. Offer highly useful tools to web and app developers for free. The purpose of these tools is to vacuum up even more data from the users of those sites and apps. Add publicly available data sets, and create a highly detailed profile of every individual, including non-users of your app. Use these data profiles to target ads to monetize the service. Also use this data to train algorithms to make the service better, more compelling and more engaging. Also use the data to train the ad targeting algorithm to make it more effective over time, and thus more profitable. Keep the ad-targeting system opaque to both buyers of ads, and the apps and sites that host them.

App Tracking Transparency is most obviously problematic on steps 3 through 5, and this is where everyone’s focus has been because it deals with more near term issues of 2021 and 2022 revenue. Facebook is losing a key source of data. They still have plenty of ways to collect data outside of iOS. But the effectiveness of their targeting to a key group of users will be much lower. Facebook averages 11 ad clicks per month per monthly average user. Even if that goes down to 10 because of this, that is a big deal.

But what has received almost no attention are the effects on steps 6 and 7, and these, in my opinion, loom larger, but are farther into the future. The key advantage Facebook and Google bring going forward is the scale of their services, and how that allows them to keep making their algorithms better. More data means better algorithms, and Facebook and Google have the most and the best.

Less data, even at the margins, is bad for the algorithm, which is bad for business in the future. Both the service itself and the ad targeting will not be as good in the future as they would have been without App Tracking Transparency. It also makes a challenging upstart more likely, as it lowers the barrier to entry a bit.

But more than that, Facebook sees this as a free-rider problem. Facebook users pay with their attention, but mostly their data. Now iOS users will be able to pay much less data into the system. Until now, Facebook has tried to avoid this conversation, because they prefer for people to think of the service as free. Users pay, just not with money.

They are edging closer to that discussion:

But Facebook is right in one sense. This affects everyone in the digital ad world equally, and the companies with larger R&D budgets are going to be comparatively advantaged in 2021 and 2022. They will, to a larger extent, be able to buy themselves out of this problem. But the effects beyond that are much cloudier.

Regulatory Risk

There has been a lot of press focus on App Tracking Transparency. This is understandable, as it is a present conflict, and Apple versus Facebook is irresistible. Even I couldn’t resist.

But there is a much bigger looming threat to the way Facebook does business, and that is Congress. There is a growing sense on both sides of the aisle that “something needs to be done about Big Tech.” While the complaints about Apple have focused on their App Store rules, the complaints against Facebook and Google are much more wide-ranging.

In contrast to Apple, they actually do operate monopolies in their markets. Facebook owns four of the top five social media networks, and Google owns the fifth, Youtube. Google search accounts for over 90% of the searches in the US.

Despite the fact that private corporations have nothing to do with enforcing the First Amendment, there are many in Congress who want the social media companies to enforce their version of free speech.

Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act shields social media companies from liability for what people post on their platform. Many in Congress want to do away with this or modify it.

Many have objected to data collection techniques.

Misinformation for profit continues to be a huge issue.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Google CEO Sundar Pichai, and Twitter (TWTR) CEO Jack Dorsey have performed very poorly in Congressional hearings, in my opinion. They are not well-liked in the Capitol, nor is Apple for that matter.

Chairwoman Amy Klobuchar and her GOP counterpart Mike Lee of the Senate Subcommittee on Competition Policy, Antitrust, and Consumer Rights are on the warpath with new hearings, and a bipartisan bill to increase FTC and Justice Department enforcement of antitrust laws. Klobuchar is also out with a new 684-page tome, Antitrust: Taking on Monopoly Power from the Gilded Age to the Digital Age. I have not had an opportunity to read it yet, but I surely will. From reviews, it seems like she saves most of her ire for Facebook and Google in the digital age part. Antitrust enforcement has waned since the 1980s, but that may be changing.

Of course, Facebook also faces a lot of scrutiny in Europe, Australia and elsewhere. The risk here is broad and open ended for the social media companies, but only now starting to take shape.

Two Other Risks For Digital Advertising

There are two other risks that digital ad companies face, and these both regard step 8 in the model — keep the system opaque to both buyers and sellers of ads. These risks are both in early stages, but could blossom into something dangerous for these companies.

First, it’s pretty clear that the ad targeting used by Facebook and others is highly effective. But there have been many claims that the automated systems put ads in front of random people whom the advertiser did not want to target, or even bots. Until now, this has been scattered claims, and lawsuits from small advertisers.

But now, the Association of National Advertisers, a large trade group, is commissioning a big study to get to the bottom of what advertisers are actually paying for. No one has ever really tied to peer into that black box in a big way. From the Wall Street Journal article on the move:

A lack of transparency in automated digital ad buying, an increasingly complex process that requires participation from a number of ad, media and technology vendors, is costing advertisers billions of dollars in waste and making it difficult for them to plan their investments, said Bob Liodice, chief executive of the ANA.

That billions in waste to advertisers is billions in revenue to Facebook and others. There is a long-brewing conflict here, which may break out into the open, and not to Facebook’s benefit.

The second part is from the other end of the equation, the sites and apps Facebook pays to host their ads. Increasingly, digital media sites have found it very difficult to live off digital ad revenue alone, and find the systems complex, opaque and unmanageable. The digital ad companies skim too much to make their businesses profitable. As such, you may have noticed more and more sites moving to a subscriber-based model.

The Wall Street Journal was the first big site to move to a subscriber-model many years ago. This was viewed for a long time as an exception to the rule that everything on the internet should be free. But this trend really picked up steam when the New York Times put up a paywall in 2011, and were very successful with it. Now, more and more sites are going behind paywalls. The model:

Provide unique content. This is very hard in a crowded media environment, with low barrier to entry.

Focus on the type of content that subscribers want over the type of content non-paying customers want.

Identify the non-payers who might be amenable to subscriptions, and try and get them to subscribe.

Allow ad-blocking for subscribers. About 40% of internet users employ an ad-blocker, but there is a big demographic split here, with younger users at about 45% and older users at 35%.

If you can, manage your own ads.

Obviously if this trend continues to pick up steam, those last two bullets are bad for digital advertising.

Apple Takeaways

For Apple, the effects of App Tracking Transparency are much more modest. Broadly, it is another privacy feature that they will use to market iOS’ superiority over Android. I believe this feature will be very popular with Apple users and drive customer satisfaction, which has always been Apple’s favorite metric.

Speaking of marketing, here’s Apple’s most recent video:

The second effect, which will also be small, is that in a way, Apple’s own ad network is exempted in some ways from the new policy. Apple apps do not have any third-party trackers that are sharing lots of data, but Apple has their own ad network in the App Store, News and Stocks apps. The totality of what they collect and share with advertisers:

Device info: language, device type and OS version, carrier and connection type.

Location: This requires approval from a prompt like the App Tracking Transparency one, and now the option exists to give a generalized location rather than an exact one.

App Store searches.

Stories read on News and Stocks.

That is it. This is a tiny fraction of what is collected by Facebook and others. If I listed everything Facebook collected, it would go on for many pages, not four bullets. This is not a competitor to Facebook or any other ad network, because it is only in three apps, all internal. This is not a very big business for Apple, and was begun originally at the request of app developers who wanted to get their apps seen more in the App Store.

But that is not to say Apple isn't being a little shady here. All their apps abide by App Tracking Transparency, but if you want to turn off Apple’s very limited tracking in those three apps, there is a separate preference for that, all the way at the bottom of the Privacy settings.

Annotated iPhone screenshots

So while Apple’s data collection here is very minimal, and does not track across apps, you still have to dig around to turn it off. If you are an iPhone owner, I also suggest you look at the menu item above it, “Analytics & Improvements.”

But in a relative sense, App Tracking Transparency makes Apple’s small ad network more attractive to ad buyers. It is hugely disadvantaged versus other networks like Facebook's by the relative lack of data collection. This is why their previous ad network, iAd, more geared as a competitor, was such a failure. Now, the playing field on iPhone in much more level. But still, this is only three apps, and I don’t expect Apple to expand this to a third-party solution like iAd was.

Finally, a large portion of apps in the App Store are free and ad-supported, and App Tracking Transparency slows down the revenue streams to them. This will mean less future development, and fewer apps. Keep in mind, Apple doesn’t earn a cent off these ad-supported apps, but the apps also provide network effects for the App Store as a whole. Another way that could go is more apps trying to charge up front or through in-app payments, which would benefit Apple more.

Facebook Takeaways

The digital ad business has shot up like a rocket. Facebook still gets 98% of revenue from ads, so they remain the best example. Since 2011, their annual revenue has grown by 2,216%, a 42% CAGR. They have slowed down, of course, growing at a 28% CAGR in a 3-year window, and 22% YoY in 2020. These are still astounding growth rates for a company at the scale of Facebook, but this party was already slowing down as the business matured, and App Tracking Transparency is another decelerator.

If you have one takeaway, let it be this. The battle between Facebook and Apple is part of an older, broader societal fight between ad tracking and privacy advocates. Very slowly, the latter have been winning over public opinion, especially in North America and Europe, still Facebook’s key regions.

The companies are the representatives in this fight, but it goes beyond either, especially Apple. This was a long time brewing, and almost inevitable. It is the beginning of a new chapter, where digital ad companies, especially Facebook and Google, face all sorts of risks to their core business models. These risks have been there for a long time, but they have been very nebulous. They are beginning to take shape, and App Tracking Transparency is the start of that, but not the end. The biggest risks are all regulatory.

