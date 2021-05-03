Photo by pabradyphoto/iStock via Getty Images

On Wednesday, April 28, the Federal Market Open Committee of the US Federal Reserve left the short-term Fed Funds rate at zero to twenty-five basis points and told markets they would continue to purchase $120 billion in debt securities monthly. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell told reporters that the central bank is not ready to “think about thinking about” tapering quantitative easing or increasing the Fed Funds rate.

Meanwhile, the bond market has been trending lower since August 2020 in a sign that inflationary pressures are rising. The June US 30-Year Treasury bond futures contract has declined from 183-06 early last August to a low of 153-29 in mid-March. At the 157-15 level at the start of last week, the long bond futures were not far from the recent low.

Despite the Fed’s asset purchases that aim to keep a lid on interest rates further out along the yield curve, the bond market has ignored the central bank and dropped.

The price action in the bond market tells us that the tidal wave of central bank liquidity and tsunami of government stimulus is inflationary. Historically, the current path of monetary policy when GDP growth came in at 6.4% in the first quarter is incompatible.

The Fed has ignored the bond market’s signals, calling inflationary pressures “transitory” at its latest meeting. Bonds are taking on the Fed, but they have support from the commodities sector, which is screaming that the central bank’s path is misguided and could be leading down a dark and dangerous inflationary path.

The Invesco Optimum Yield Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF product (NASDAQ:PDBC) is a liquid product that offers commodity exposure without a K-1 statement.

April came to an end last Friday, and it was an explosive month for many commodity products.

New all-time highs in lumber and palladium

Last week, lumber and palladium futures moved to new all-time highs.

Source: CQG

The quarterly chart shows the explosion in lumber prices, reaching a high of $1600.00 per 1,000 board feet on May 1 on the nearby futures contract. Before 2018, the price had never traded above the 1991 $$493.50 high. In 2018, it made a higher high at $659, and in 2020 and 2021, wood prices have moved through the roof. Slowdown and shutdowns at mills during the pandemic weighed on supplies. The explosive demand for new homes caused by low interest rates and the prospects for a US infrastructure rebuilding package lit a bullish fire under the lumber market. Rising inflationary pressures have only fanned the flames.

Source: CQG

Palladium’s price rose to a new record high at $3010 per ounce on April 30. The rare platinum group metal comes primarily from South Africa and Russia. South African output is primary, but in Russia, palladium is a byproduct of nickel production. Palladium is a critical ingredient in automobile catalytic converters. As the US and the world address climate change, palladium demand has soared. Moreover, palladium has a wide range of industrial applications. Economic growth supports the rising palladium price.

Copper futures approach the 2011 record peak

Copper did not make a new record high in December, but it came close. After reaching a low of $2.0595 per pound on the nearby COMEX futures contract in March 2020, the price has more than doubled.

Source: CQG

The quarterly chart illustrates copper’s ascent to a high of $4.5530 during the final week of April. The price stopped only 9.65 cents short of the 2011 all-time peak in COMEX futures.

Copper is a bellwether industrial commodity and a leader in the asset class. Copper’s ascent comes alongside the other base metals that trade on the London Metals Exchange, including aluminum, nickel, lead, zinc, and tin.

Goldman Sachs’s research department recently put out a report calling copper the new oil. Rising demand from green energy products will push the price to $11,000 per ton over the next year. The report projects copper prices as high as $15,000 per ton by 2025. The all-time inflation-adjusted high for copper came in the 1960s at the $14,000 level. Three-month LME copper forwards settled just below the $10,000 level on April 30.

Explosive price action in grains

Grains are essential ingredients in many of the food products that provide nutrition to people worldwide. They are also critical inputs for animal feed and biofuels as well as other products. Prices have risen to eight-year highs.

Source: CQG

Last week, nearby CBOT soybean prices reached $16.0875 per bushel, the highest price since 2013. The all-time high in 2012 was $17.9475.

Source: CQG

CBOT corn futures traded to $7.5825 per bushel on May 3, under $1 below its all-time high at $8.4375 in 2012. Corn futures reached the highest price since late 2012.

Source: CQG

Soft red winter wheat futures on CBOT rose to $7.73 per bushel during April’s final week, the highest price since early 2013. The next technical resistance level is at the 2012 $9.4725 per bushel high. In 2008, the CBOT wheat futures price peaked at $13.3450 per bushel.

We are only at the beginning of the 2021 crop year in the US and other growing regions in the northern hemisphere. Any weather issues that limit supplies could have an explosive impact on prices over the coming months.

The rise in grain prices means that food is becoming a lot more expensive in 2021 than in previous years.

Oil heads for the recent highs, ethanol rallies to a multi-year high

As the demand for energy evaporated in early 2020 as the pandemic spread worldwide, the oil price fell to an unimaginable level. Nearby NYMEX crude oil not only fell below zero on April 20, 2020, but the price also hit a low of negative $40.32 per barrel. The lack of storage capacity pushed market participants holding long positions to sell at any price. NYMEX WTI futures became a bearish hot potato as the petroleum is landlocked and requires delivery at the Cushing, Oklahoma, pipeline. Brent futures fell to $16 per barrel, the lowest price of this century. Brent is a seaborne crude, keeping the price above zero.

Meanwhile, the crude oil futures market staged a substantial recovery over the past year.

Source: CQG

The weekly chart shows the steady rise to a high of $67.98 per barrel in early March, the highest price since October 2018. After a brief correction that took the price below $60, NYMEX crude oil was back near the $64.50 level this week.

The pandemic that caused people to shelter in place and stay home from work and socially distance themselves sent gasoline prices to a century low at 37.6 cents per gallon wholesale in March 2020.

Source: CQG

The weekly chart shows the explosive move in gasoline that took the price of the crude oil product to a high of $2.17 per gallon in mid-March. Gasoline futures were near the $2.10 level on May 3.

In the US, the ethanol mandate requires a blend of biofuel and gasoline for cars. Since the US is the world’s leading corn producer, the coarse grain is the primary input in ethanol production.

Source: CQG

The monthly chart shows the rise in ethanol to $2.44 per gallon wholesale after trading below 80 cents in April 2020. Ethanol is at its highest price since April 2014, the last time crude oil was above the $100 level, and gasoline prices were north of $3 per gallon.

In Brazil, one of the leading ethanol-producing countries, the main ingredient in biofuel is sugarcane.

Source: CQG

The monthly chart shows that nearby ICE sugar futures rose from 9.05 cents in April 2020 to a high of 18.97 cents per pound in February and were above 17 cents at the end of last week. Sugar futures hit the highest price since March 2017 at the most recent high.

PDBC: A diversified commodity ETF with no K-1

At its latest meeting, the Fed told markets that rising inflationary pressures are “transitory.” The lofty level of the stock market, the price action in digital currencies, the falling bond market, and commodity prices tell us just the opposite.

The 2008 global financial crisis provides a model for the current price action. Central bank liquidity and government stimulus lit a bullish fuse in commodity markets that lasted until 2011/2012 when prices reached multi-year or all-time highs. The only difference between the 2008 crisis and the Fed and the government’s approach to the 2020 pandemic is the levels of liquidity and stimulus, which are far higher and continue to pour into the financial system today. Albert Einstein said that the definition of insanity is doing the same thing repeatedly and expecting a different result.

Since it's still the first half of 2021, the commodities rally we witness may be in the early stages of a multi-year inflationary bull market that takes prices to unthinkable levels. Bull markets tend to reach levels that most analysts and market participants think are illogical, unreasonable, and irrational. We are not there yet in many markets, but the trend always is your best friend, and it remains higher.

With the path of least resistance in the raw materials asset class higher, the Invesco Optimum Yield Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF product stands to gain if the bull market in commodities continues. The Fund Summary for PDBC states:

Source: Barchart

PDBC has over $4.802 billion in assets under management, trades an average of over 2.76 million shares each day, and charges a 0.59% management fee. The product does not issue K-1 statements like its sister DBC product, making it easier to manage from a tax perspective each year.

Source: Barchart

The chart highlights the move from $11.08 in March 2020 to the most recent high at $18.91 per share on May 3 or a 70.7% gain. PDBC is an option for those looking for commodity exposure in their portfolios.

The Fed told us not to worry about rising inflation as it's a “transitory” event. Commodity prices impact individuals as they determine what we pay for food, energy, and shelter. They're a critical cost of goods sold inputs for companies across all sectors. Raw materials are global assets, and they're screaming that money’s purchasing power is declining at a rapid pace.

The Fed and other central banks, along with their governments, better begin thinking about thinking about what to do about rising prices before it is too late.