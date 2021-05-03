Photo by primeimages/E+ via Getty Images

Whenever I look at an ETF that tracks a major index, I first look at the macroeconomic backdrop to determine if the economy is expanding or contracting. The former means the index is likely to rise; the latter means the index will probably contract. Then I look at various charts of the index to determine if the timing is right to take a new position.

Investment thesis: the iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is in a solid uptrend. Keep your position if you already have one. And, if you want to take a new position, do so.

I have several other recent articles that contain a large amount of current economic data (see here, here, and here). The information that follows adds onto those posts.

Let's begin with graphs of some key leading data:

The financial markets are in a solidly bullish posture. The yield curve (left) has widened, which is standard for an expansion. The stock market (left) is rallying. New orders for consumer durable goods (left) have regained pandemic-caused losses. Non-defense capital goods (right) have surged to a 5-year high. Housing permits (left) have cooled modestly but are still near 5-year highs. Low interest rates have spurred demand. Weekly earnings (right) are moving higher.

Coincidental data is also bullish:

Personal income (left) has regained most of its losses. The labor market (right) has regained about 55% of its drop. Retail sales (left) are skyrocketing, largely due to the federal spending. Industrial production (right) has also improved.

Economic conclusion: all the data points to an economy that is growing. Leading indicators are rising, which means future growth is likely. The coincidental data also shows an economy that is expanding at a fairly solid rate.

Now, let's turn to the IJH, and start by looking at its performance relative to the following ETFs: IWC, IWM, DIA, SPY, QQQ, and OEF:

Week Month 3-Months 6-Months 1-Year IJH's relative performance 7th 4th 1st 3rd 3rd

Data from Finviz.com

During the longer-term, the IJH has done relatively well; its performance is in the top tier. However, it has fallen in the last week and month.

Next, let's take a look at the charts, starting with the EMAs: IJH EMA only: 10-day (blue), 20-day (red), 50-day (green), 200-day (Magenta)

The above chart strips out the daily candles, only printing various EMAs. This daily price noise, allowing us to focus exclusively on the trend. All -- from the shorter to longer -- are moving higher. In addition, the chart is in a clear Southwest-Northeast alignment, which is the most bullish a chart can be. IJH Weekly

In November, the IJH broke through resistance and started a rally that is ongoing. Like the EMAs in the first chart, the weekly EMAs are about as bullishly aligned as they could be - all are rising, the shorter are above the longer, and prices are above all. IJH 1-year

The index is in a clear uptrend, which is hasn't broken since the gap higher in November.

This is a classic example of the "trend being your friend." Despite the weaker performance during the last week and month, the trend is ongoing. If you want to be a stickler for timing, then wait for the index to hit the trend line and catch it on the rebound. But there's no guarantee that will happen.