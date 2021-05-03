Sterling Bancorp, Inc. (Southfield, MI) (SBT) CEO Tom O'Brien on Q1 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Sterling Bancorp, Inc. (Southfield, MI) (NASDAQ:SBT) Q1 2021 Earnings Conference Call May 3, 2021 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Tom O'Brien - Chairman, CEO, and President

Steve Huber - CFO and Treasurer

Conference Call Participants

Ben Gerlinger - Hovde Group

Nick Cucharale - Piper Sandler

Jeremy Zhu - TCW

Anthony Polini - American Capital Partners

Operator

Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today to discuss Sterling Bancorp's financial results for the first quarter March 31, of 2021. Joining us today from Sterling's management team are Tom O' Brien, Chairman and CEO, and President; and Steve Huber, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer. Tom will discuss the first quarter's results, and then we'll open the call to discuss questions.

Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that this conference call contains forward-looking statements with respect to the future performance and financial condition of Sterling Bancorp that involve risks and uncertainties. Various factors could cause the actual results to differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These two factors are discussed in the company's SEC filings, which are available on the company's Web site. The company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements made during the call.

Additionally, management may refer to non-GAAP measures which are intended to supplement but not substitute for the most directly compared GAAP measures. The press release available on the Web site contains the financial and quantitative information to be discussed today, as well as a reconciliation of the GAAP to non-GAAP measures.

At this time, I would like to turn the call over to Tom O'Brien. Tom, please go ahead.

Tom O'Brien

Right. Thank you, and good morning, everyone. Sterling released its first quarter of 2021 financial results today. And just the highlights, we reported $0.05 per share of net income. Generally, the margin continues to be pressured, it was 2.45%, and predominantly due to the ultra low interest rates we're all experiencing, and then the additional liquidity we keep on the balance sheet. Almost half of our reported expenses in the quarter were related to the multiple reviews and investigations that have been going on at the bank since long before I joined, but certainly during my tenure. Credit remained essentially flat in the quarter. The numbers didn't change too, too much. We're still dealing with factors that I outlined in the press release.

On the capital levels, I'd note the bank-only capital levels continue to be pretty healthy. But just keep in mind, at the holding company we do have $65 million worth of debt, which is now callable and losing its capital [agreement] [Ph] over the next five years, unit its maturity. So, at some point we need to begin to consider additional liquidity at the holding company since we are precluded at this time from dividend moving up from the bank. And obviously there are holding company costs that need to be considered. So, that's something that'll get our attention -- our focused attention in the next quarter or so.

Going back to credit, as I continue to note, the concern from my perspective remains centered in the commercial real estate and the construction portfolios. We continue to manage these portfolios very aggressively to try to get down to the proper risk rating and understanding what the exposures are, the quality of the guarantors, the quality of the property or the project. So -- and we've made an awful lot of progress in that. To some extent the past due loans are inflated because we've had loans that come up for maturity, and -- but we basically have to -- on the commercial and construction side, we basically have to re-underwrite each and every one of them, and reappraise them. And that just takes a long time.

So, there are several in that category that have gone past maturity by 90 days. And we list those as non-accrual, and an abundance of caution and conservatism, but understanding that's, as I said earlier, that's where I think the risk is for the bank too. On the positive side, we did announce, as I'm sure you saw, the securities class action settlement has been submitted to, and I think at this point approved by the courts. And it should begin to wind down to absolute closure in the next two or so months. Other matters, including the look-back required under our formal agreement with the OCC are nearing completion, and that's been an expensive proposition for the bank and the company also.

Notwithstanding that, there are still a lot of moving parts, but we are working diligently to get past as much and as expeditiously as possible. Keep in mind now that the OCC and DOJ investigations are basically out of our control. We have and continue to cooperate fully with all of those. And as you probably noticed, the Justice Department has begun to take action against certain individuals, and we anticipate that effort will continue. But as I said, both that and the OCC item are out of our control, and we hear about it pretty much at the same time that you do.

So, with that, probably always best to take questions and see what's on everybody's mind. So, operator, if you'd open the line up for any questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. We will now begin the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] And the first question will come from Ben Gerlinger with Hovde Group. Please go ahead.

Ben Gerlinger

Hey, good morning, guys.

Tom O'Brien

Hey, Ben.

Ben Gerlinger

I was wondering if you could just kind of give some rough guidance. And I completely understand that the expense level for the legal is pretty much out of your control, but based on the last call, I think you guys said '21 expenses will be near two-thirds or so of 2020 levels, which would kind of -- it would definitely imply a ramp down in the back-half of the year. I was wondering if you had any updated thoughts on that.

Tom O'Brien

I think, yes, what we said last time was we expected in the second-half of the year for expenses not to ratchet down dramatically, but start to step down as this look back is completed, and as the securities class action is completed. And then hopefully some of the other matters start to wind down. So, it's still our expectation that the second-half will start to see the gradual diminution of these extraordinary expenses. And nothing has really changed in that respect at this point.

Ben Gerlinger

Got you. Okay, well, that's helpful. And then if you had any line of sight into opportunities to repurchase more advantaged loans? I get that they're somewhat out of your control, and that the timing and windows of opportunity are pretty narrow. I'm just curious if you see any kind of, in concrete, moments over the next six months so you could repurchase loan?

Tom O'Brien

Yes, we are -- we've finished one repurchase during the quarter. And you're right; they do take some time and documentation. It's kind of a complex operation. We have one more we're expecting in this quarter that is somewhat larger than the one we completed in the first quarter. I think that was about $88 million or $89 million. This one is probably, by the time we repurchase it, might be in the 150 to 160 category. And then we've got one more that is much smaller in the 30s or so, but just given the securitization that is certainly the call opportunities, the sponsor really can't free those up until I think it's July next year [technical difficulty]…

Steve Huber

Yes, that's correct. The remaining smaller piece in the $30 million range will be July 2022.

Ben Gerlinger

Got you. Okay. And then just kind of thinking bigger picture, the selling of the Bellevue, Washington branch, I was kind of curious -- I guess that it's not really in the "Footprint," and then it was a little bit more of a one-off. I was curious how that process went or anything you're open to talking about and sort of like a bid ask or was it completely sold to one person, or the one entity Washington first? Were they the target specifically, or did they approach you and any current color you might be able to provide them on as well?

Steve Huber

Well, there's two parts of it. First, is the motivation, and really it is exactly just said, the Bellevue, Washington branch had been fairly successful, but it was a single branch and a very, very remote market for our core business. We had some good business there, some very good employees. And so that's why we look to exit the way we did. And in terms of the process, yes, we've spoke to a fair number of banks. There was some reasonable interest. And first federal was frankly the most interested and the, had the best chances of success on an application to do this transaction with their regulator, and in practice for all of our stakeholders, our employees, our customers, and for Sterling itself.

Ben Gerlinger

Got you. Okay. Well, that's help. I'll set back in queue. Thanks.

Steve Huber

Sure.

Operator

The next question will come from Nick Cucharale with Piper Sandler. Please go ahead.

Nick Cucharale

Hi, Tom and Steve. How are you?

Tom O'Brien

Good morning Nick.

Steve Huber

Fine. Good morning.

Nick Cucharale

Good morning. On the liability side, can you remind us how much of the CD portfolio is expected to venture in the second quarter and your current offering rates there?

Tom O'Brien

Steve wanted to handle that.

Steve Huber

Yes, I can speak to that. Yes, we have CDs maturing in the second quarter of $474 million approximately, which is about a third of the CD portfolio. We're expecting those to reprice down pretty substantially assuming that they choose to remain with the bank, a significant piece of that $474 million are 12 months CDs, which are currently at rates of around $135 million to $145 million. We're expecting those to reprice down into the 25 basis point category if they again choose to stay with the bank.

Nick Cucharale

That's great color. And then on the origination front, pretty stable from quarter-to-quarter. Do you anticipate loan demand ramping up in the coming period? Or is it pretty likely to be consistent in the near-term?

Steve Huber

I think in the near-term, it's going to look like the past the recent past. We spend an awful lot of time on going through the portfolio's that we have and with the regulatory overhang. It's not exactly easy to ramp up. So, we'll continue to meet the credit demand and the communities that we're in, but I wouldn't look for anything to explosive grip.

Nick Cucharale

Thank you for taking my questions.

Steve Huber

Sure.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our next question will come from Jeremy Zhu with [TCW] (sic). Please go ahead.

Jeremy Zhu

Hi Tom, it is TCW obviously, so…

Tom O'Brien

Yes, all right.

Jeremy Zhu

Quick question on the cash balance, you still have a pretty elevated cash balance. I know that you have some CDs coming due and the purchase of Advantage loan portfolio. Are there any other ways you're thinking about using the cash?

Steve Huber

Now we have the build cash Jeremy, because we weren't really, there was no way to determine the level of Advantage loans that we welcomingly would repurchase. So we had to be prepared for all of that. And then whatever deposit flows happen to be given some of the news that was coming out last year with the delayed quarterly and 10-K filings and things like that. So we built up liquidity and an abundance of caution. And those who were taking us up on our offer to repurchase the advantage loans have raise their hands and we're in that process and the others have declined. So, we pretty much know what our needs in that context at this point. And that's why you'll see it -- you saw on the first quarter that we'd let deposits run off a little bit through both them pricing, as we discussed a minute ago, the sale of the State of Washington branch will take up some of that liquidity also. So, we hope to get down to a more normal level of liquidity, which should help margin and stabilize things better now that we pretty much know who is going to give us back the advantage loan or who not. And then you always worried in these situations with banks like I've been in with the risk of reputational damage, and we haven't seen that and that's really a credit to the people that we have working in our system and in our branches, and I think in the way we've tried to communicate to clients and investors alike.

Jeremy Zhu

Yes. So in other words, you think you have a pretty good visibility of the cash needs at this point, it's just sort of slowly working that down through that in the -- [multiple speakers]…

Tom O'Brien

Yes, much better than we did when I joined the bank. I mean…

Jeremy Zhu

Yes. So, when you buyback the advantage loans, are you buying them back apart? Are these performing loans or non-performing loans?

Tom O'Brien

Well, we buyback the portfolios with those who were interested in taking us up on it, and the mortgage loan purchase agreement that we entered into at the time sets forth the formula for the repurchase, but it's basically that we pay on the reduced principal balance, the premium that we were paid on the original sale. So for instance, if we sold 100 million of loans at 102, and that 100 million is now 40 million, we would buy the 40 million back at 102, and last year if you recall, we set up what we called the repurchase reserve to account for that cost. So in this case, we'd hit 2% of $40 million comes out of that reserve. And then we have a process for fair valuing the loans that we repurchased at the time of purchase. And that has been as much as a two point discount to closer to power. And it really depends on the market interest rates at the time of the repurchase and that we float through the income statement. I am sorry. I was going to say it does include, so in this case, if we buyback 40 million of portfolio from a seller to us, then that would be the entire portfolio. So there might be some non-accruals in there. There might be some slow pays, and there might be obviously just regular performing loans. For the most part, the non-accrual percentages have been no worse than what we've seen at the bank for our own portfolio. And that's been relatively modest, I'd say, 2% to 3%.

Jeremy Zhu

Hopefully, that just answers my second part of the question. And then you were also looking at a load of small portion of resi portfolio. Has there been a lot of interest on that, and do you think you'll unload that par at your mark rather than any other discount or?

Tom O'Brien

We marked about $22 million or $23 million of non-performing advantage loans to help per sale at year-end. And at the time what I was saying is that we intend to sell them. We just had so many things going on in the first quarter that I just didn't want to overload the system. So we had the mark and I think we marked them down to $0.85 on the dollar, and we're now going to begin the process of actively marketing it as soon as are at market, as soon as we get the 10-Q filed, And hopefully that will be done this quarter. And my expectation is that the sale price will be no worse than where the mark is.

Jeremy Zhu

Thank you.

Tom O'Brien

Sure.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] This concludes our question-and-answer session. Excuse me. It seems that we just had a question to come in.

Tom O'Brien

Okay.

Operator

And that next question will come from Anthony Polini with American Capital Partners. Please go ahead sir.

Anthony Polini

Hi, Tom. Hi, Steve.

Tom O'Brien

How are you doing Anthony?

Steve Huber

Hi, Anthony.

Anthony Polini

Great myths game last night. So guys how hard did you try to find charge-offs this quarter?

Tom O'Brien

We always try to make sure we're careful with that, but this was a little bit more of a benign quarter than one might expect. And that's why I said in the press release Anthony, we're going to have some -- it's undoubtable what other institutions may or may not face? Who knows? But I think just given especially the focus we had instruction. I think we're going to -- we'll see some charge-offs. From the reserve perspective, I think we're okay, because as I mentioned, there's among the non-performing loans that the level is elevated, that's kind of have to break it down between the content of the different loan portfolios, and then that, there's I'll say $60 million to $70 million of commercial and construction that, I would say I worry about and the balance, not the balance of the non-accrual not so worried about.

Anthony Polini

Now that $72 million in allowance that you have, I assume the high percentage of that is allocated toward that worrisome portfolio. And if we had an increase in charge-offs, we wouldn't necessarily have a like increase in provision in the quarter?

Tom O'Brien

Yes, as I mentioned, the credit quality has been pretty stable, which is and we had some recoveries in the allowance during the quarter. So that's why that really didn't move so much. I think that's a fair assessment, Anthony, that if we have deterioration or actually realized losses on some of the commercial and construction, it's pretty well accounted for in the allowance. But some of the product like, we have these loans in San Francisco that are what kind of generically referred to as SROs but single room occupancy. That's in my view, kind of akin to a hotel type loan. And those are slower to recover in terms of occupancy, and valuation and cash flows. So, it remains to be seen, but yes, it's an elevated concern for us as we look at that portfolio.

Anthony Polini

Do you have a good handle now? I'm sorry.

Tom O'Brien

No, I was going to say the construction stuff. I mean, my general feel with construction is, I feel okay, if the project has never started, or if it's completed, but in the middle, that's where I worry. So we've got some that are completed, and they're in a marketing period. And I think we feel pretty good about these chances, success for marketing those. Those in the middle, just you have to monitor them closely, but you're not really in control of the process until they get near completion, and they can start marketing it as originally intended. But there's some elevated concern there with the valuations at the original underwriting and the structure.

Anthony Polini

How big was the Bellevue branch?

Tom O'Brien

$70 million, Steve?

Steve Huber

Yes, it's $78 million in deposits.

Anthony Polini

Do you have a pretty good handle now, good idea of where the, what size this company will be by the end of the year? Or is that still a pretty moving target?

Tom O'Brien

By the end of the year, that's probably a little harder to guess. Ideally, if you look at the structure of the retail distribution in California, the number of branches, the product mix and all that it's in the capital levels, you'd say, ideally, this is a low $3 billion balance sheet in my opinion.

Anthony Polini

Okay. Well, I think you're doing a great job. And I know it's tough, but I congratulate you guys. Thank you.

A – Tom O'Brien

Thanks, Anthony. I appreciate you.

Steve Huber

Thank you.

Operator

This concludes the question-and-answer session. I would like to turn the conference back over to Tom O'Brien for any closing remarks. Please go ahead, sir.

Tom O'Brien

Okay, thank you. Just always happy to have these calls and a chance to catch up with our investors and we certainly appreciate your interest in our efforts and in the process we're going through here. It's in our times it's challenging, but we wouldn't have this opportunity, we're not for the public investors we have in Sterling Bancorp and we're appreciative for that and for your interest and I look forward to the next quarter. Thank you.

Operator

The conference has now concluded. Thank you for attending today's presentation. You may now disconnect.