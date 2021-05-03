Photo by bucky_za/E+ via Getty Images

It's been a rough 4-month stretch for the precious metals sector, but one of the names that's managed to outperform since December is Harmony Gold (NYSE:HMY). This outperformance despite Harmony's higher-cost profile relative to peers is likely due to the company's improving leverage profile, larger reserve base, and growing production from its recent acquisition. In fact, despite COVID-19 related headwinds, Harmony was one of the few producers to see increased production in H2-2020, with an 8% increase in gold production to ~745,000 ounces. Based on Harmony's improving margin profile, assuming gold prices stay above $1,650/oz, I see the stock as a Speculative Buy below $4.30.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Harmony Gold released its fiscal H1 2021 (calendar year H2 2020) results in February and reported a strong quarter with ~745,300 ounces of gold produced. This was a significant increase from the ~688,400 ounces produced in the year-ago period. The strong results were driven by the integration of the Mponeng and Mine Waste Solutions assets which were acquired from AngloGold Ashanti (AU), and higher production from Doornkop and Kusasalethu. Harmony managed to increase revenue by more than 25% year-over-year to ~$1.33 billion based on increased production at a higher gold price. Let's take a closer look at the results below:

(Source: Company Filings, Author's Chart)

As shown in the chart above, Harmony is one of the few producers with its gold production trending in the right direction, thanks to a shrewd acquisition of AngloGold's non-core Mine Waste Solutions [MWS] business and the high-grade Mponeng Mine in South Africa. During H2 2020, Mponeng contributed over ~60,000 ounces of production to Harmony's ~745,300 ounces produced, while MWS contributed over ~25,000 ounces for a total of ~85,000 ounces of additional production from these two assets. This helped offset a lower grade second half at the company's Moab Khotsong, Tshepong, and Bambanani underground mines.

(Source: Company Presentation)

While tonnes processed were down in H2 2020 for Harmony Gold, grades were up considerably to 5.58 grams per tonne gold, helped by Mponeng's high-grade reserve base. This allowed Harmony to report higher gold production despite lower tonnes processed with underground grades up from 5.29 grams per tonne gold in H2 2019 to 5.58 grams per tonne gold in the most recent period. However, costs were up in the period, with all-in sustaining costs coming in near an industry-high of $1,370/oz. The good news is that the gold price strength more than offset this, with Harmony reporting an average realized sales price of $1,716/oz. This translated to a more than 110% increase in margins from $164/oz to $346/oz.

(Source: Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Based on Harmony's improved free cash flow generation, the company has continued to pay down its debt, improving net debt to just $39 million. This has pushed its EBITDA/Net Debt ratio to just 0.1x, down from relatively high levels of 1.0x just over two years ago. This is a massive improvement for the company, especially after coming off a decent-sized acquisition, and has lowered the risk of investing in Harmony. Obviously, with very high all-in sustaining costs vs. the industry average of ~$1,010/oz, Harmony's margins will get hit harder than other producers. Still, with minimal net debt and a significantly improved leverage ratio, there is minimal worry about the company's financial health during gold bear markets. Let's take a look at the company's earnings trend:

(Source: Company Presentation)

As shown below, Harmony has had a disappointing earnings trend for years now, with net losses per share in the previous two years. However, FY2021 annual earnings per share [EPS] estimates currently sit at $0.72, translating to an earnings breakout year for the stock. Earnings breakouts are quite bullish and occur when annual EPS hits a new multi-year, and typically stocks lead to new multi-year highs ahead of earnings breakouts. This is what we saw last year, with the market likely sniffing out the improvements in Harmony's business. As shown below, the stock hit new multi-year highs last year, before correcting sharply after gold topped in August due to the stock's leverage to the gold price.

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

(Source: TC2000.com)

Based on $0.72 in annual EPS and estimates of $0.78 in FY2021, Harmony is trading at just 6.5x FY2021 annual EPS estimates and barely 6.0x FY2022 annual EPS estimates at a share price of $4.70. Obviously, things could change dramatically if gold continues to correct, and the stock could miss these estimates. However, even if we assume a miss and just $0.66 in annual EPS in FY2021, Harmony is trading at only 7.1x earnings, and I see a fair earnings multiple for the stock at closer to 8x earnings. This discounted multiple is due to the stock's inferior margins relative to peers and Tier-3 jurisdiction profile with mines in Africa and Papua New Guinea. At an earnings multiple of 8 and $0.72 in annual EPS, I see a fair value for Harmony Gold of $5.76.

So, is the stock a buy at current levels?

Generally, I prefer to buy at a minimum of a 25% discount to fair value, and this lines up with the $4.32 level, suggesting that any dips to the $4.30 area would provide low-risk buying opportunities. While there's no guarantee that the stock heads back down to this area, this is where there is a significant margin of safety and the best reward to risk proposition. Unlike other gold producers that can weather a gold price drop to below $1,300/oz if it were to occur, Harmony cannot, given its costs of ~$1,300/oz. So, I would rate the stock a Speculative Buy, with it much riskier than some of its peers in safe jurisdictions with high margins like Kirkland Lake Gold (KL).

(Source: Company Presentation)

Harmony just came off an impressive H2 2020 report and is still reasonably valued even after its 20% rally off its lows. This is although the company is enjoying higher margins and should see another quarter of solid production growth in calendar year H1 2021, with the company lapping no production from Mponeng and MWS in the year-ago period. However, to bake in a large margin of safety, I don't see the stock as buyable above $4.70 here. Instead, I would view pullbacks to $4.30 or lower as much more attractive entries, where I noted that the stock would be a Speculative Buy in my most recent article.