Launching Green Growth: Boost Your Portfolio With Hydrogen And Renewables

Allow me to introduce Green Growth, the new marketplace service about hydrogen and renewable energy. I believe this is a sector everyone should have in a portfolio.

Key Features Of Green Growth

The Green Growth Portfolio with my best ideas. I'm personally long on all stocks of the portfolio.

with my best ideas. I'm personally long on all stocks of the portfolio. The Ideas List with 50-plus stocks in hydrogen and renewable energy to browse yourself. All stocks are detailed with valuation ratios and financials. They get a rating after a thorough review.

with in hydrogen and renewable energy to browse yourself. All stocks are detailed with valuation ratios and financials. They get a rating after a thorough review. The chat room offers a place to brew new ideas and discuss possible investments in the fast-growing sector of renewables.

Specialized In Renewables

I know the ins and outs of the renewable energy space. It's important to know what companies are doing, how their management performs, and if they have a technological advantage. There are vast growth opportunities without a doubt, but only the best companies will use them correctly and turn the opportunity into a profit.

I combine classic valuation methods with a long-term view and thorough analysis of the profitability. The growth pace, accessible market, and valuation all matter when considering a stock.

Hydrogen and renewables for everyone

The world is transitioning from coal, oil, and gas to renewable energy from solar, wind, and hydro energy. The traditional energy sources will run out at some point which puts a limit on their use.

Renewable energy became the economically sensible choice. Fast learning curves decreased the cost price of solar and wind energy. The same is happening for energy storage. Batteries are becoming more cheap thanks to innovation and increased scale. We're only at the beginning of the transition. Solar and wind are mature technologies that are cheap enough to be deployed on a large scale. This opens up possibilities for large solar companies like JinkoSolar (JKS).

Renewable infrastructure companies like Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP) profit from this trend as well. They're steadily growing their assets while paying out a dividend.

Hydrogen is the next step in renewable energy. It's an energy carrier that can be used to store excess energy. A lot of hydrogen production is still gas based and not clean. The transition to green hydrogen will take a lot of time and capital. It signifies a massive opportunity over the next couple of decades.

This opens up new markets that attract existing companies like Linde (LIN) and Air Products and Chemicals (APD). There're also a lot of small companies profiting from the hydrogen boom.

The investments in renewable energy don't exclude other investments. I'm aware that oil and gas will stay around for several reasons. Renewable energy offers a more interesting long-term growth path. There's a large push for more electricity usage which further supports this.

Use The Renewables Correction To Your Advantage

After a great run in 2020, renewables corrected more than 20% from the peak in January. This is a good time to diversify your portfolio with the right stocks. Hydrogen and renewable energy have a growth path paved out over the next couple of decades. This is an opportunity you don't want to miss.

Portfolio Built Up From Scratch

The green growth portfolio is built from scratch with my current best investment ideas in the renewable energy space. The portfolio represents the top stocks of this moment. Stocks will be evaluated as targets are reached. I'll remove stocks from the portfolio if the stock price becomes overvalued or if the investment case doesn't apply anymore.

Every stock in the portfolio gets a clear explanation of why it's added. I'll also include the risks of the stocks and possible catalysts that can move the stock price.

The portfolio will range from more stable infrastructure stocks like Clearway Energy (CWEN) to small-cap companies with high-growth potential like Fusion Fuel (HTOO).

There's a group of starter stocks on the portfolio. In the next month, I expect to have a portfolio of 10-plus stocks. This fluctuates depending on opportunities that emerge. These are my top ideas.

I'm long on every stock in the portfolio. This can be your renewable investment portfolio within a larger portfolio.

Explore Stocks With The Green Growth Ideas List

The tool to explore the investable universe allows you to compare stocks yourself. The Green Growth Ideas list is complete with 50-plus stocks to discover. It will only gradually change as new stocks enter the market. The sheet is updated daily. It offers quick oversight with all relevant ratios and clear descriptions of the companies. I wrote articles about the hydrogen sector and solar sector. I expect to add an overview of renewable infrastructure soon.

Come Chat With Me And Like-Minded Investors

At Green Growth the chat room will be an easy way to get immediate answers to questions and opportunities. The community of investors can propose stocks to research and add to the investable universe.

About Me

I'm an investor passionate about finding long-term opportunities in the green energy sector. I concentrate on the renewable energy sector and hydrogen. I firmly believe the growth possibility is huge.

It all started with doing investments in the renewable energy sector for my own portfolio. I had a lot of success and started doing more research about similar investments. I discovered a sector where it's important to distinguish hype from growth. That's why I started covering hydrogen and renewable energy investments on Seeking Alpha. The success of these articles led to the idea of launching a specific service.

A Unique Opportunity Now

