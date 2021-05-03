E&Ps Follow Through On 2020 Restraint Promises, Oilfield Services Struggle

Photo by imaginima/E+ via Getty Images

Growth within the US oil and gas industry has been one of, if not the most, important facets shaping the global energy economy. At one point eclipsing more than 13 million barrels of oil produced per day, shale oil drove America into the position of the top producer worldwide. The short cycle nature of this kind of producer meant that the United States would potentially fit the role of swing producer as far as global demand was concerned, sating needs when prices merited it and being reeled back in during periods of waning consumption.

Some doubted whether private companies fueled by cheap access to credit and a never-ending eye toward growth could really act in this way - especially given what occurred from between 2014 to 2016. This was truly a show-me story, and in my view, recent history shows that these companies can turn over a new leaf. US companies have engaged in everything one might expect during a period of low prices and falling demand: Falling production, industry consolidation, and a tightening of corporate purse strings. The question now has been whether the industry might be too quick to go from mashing the brake pedal to back on the gas, particularly given the recent rally in commodity prices. The answer, at least as far as many of the industry's bellwether giants, is no.

Halliburton Forecasts Restraint

The oilfield services sector has been crushed by lower development activity, and with exploration and production ("E&P") companies both pushing for higher efficiencies in their drilling programs and continuing to be tight with corporate coffers, the services industry has struggled. There's just too much-sidelined equipment and personnel, both domestically and globally. Recovery has been slow in this feast or famine industry, and as a result peak to trough declines in share prices were worse than other areas of the energy market. Rig count always is treated as a key benchmark despite its flaws, with many hoping the cadence of the recovery will continue as it has.

As one of the leading global services companies, Halliburton (HAL) has every reason to point hope for and guide towards industry largesse. Q1 2021 earnings commentary threw a little water on those hoping for a strong push through the rest of 2021 as a result of higher oil prices:

In North America, we expect both completions and drilling activity momentum to continue, but sequential activity growth should moderate. In the international markets, we expect a seasonal rebound and a broad based activity increase, the pace of which will vary across different regions.

The read-through here is simple: North American shale continues to be focused on capital discipline, sticking to quality core acreage, and in most cases holding production flat 2020 exit rates - even with higher oil prices acting as a lure. By contrast, international development - particularly offshore - seems to be bouncing back much quicker, something that was echoed by Schlumberger (SLB) in their own call. This is a massive checkmark for whether E&Ps are investable, with many institutionals challenging if E&Ps would react rationally. Even before the coronavirus, E&Ps laid out plans that framed out greater equity owner compensation and balance sheet quality over growth, but could or would they follow through? Investors are now pretty deep into that pivot with no signs of deviation.

Why have higher prices not lured out more drilling? While heavily conservative, Chevron (CVX) gave some additional context recently on why E&Ps continue to be so cautious, with the industry giant giving some added context on what it needs to see in order to return to production growth:

The global economy - not just the United States - needs to on a path to recovery. In management's view, many countries do not have control of the virus and are well behind on vaccinations.

OPEC+ barrels need to return to the market. The current supply and demand picture, while favorable, exists to a large extent because OPEC+ continues to withhold production.

Inventories need to return to normal. For the better part of 2020 and early 2021, oil inventories remained elevated. While demand outstripped supply, there were hundreds of millions of barrels of excess inventory that were created early on in the crisis. Those had to be worked down.

While some of these facets look better than they did even just a few months ago, they certainly are not perfect.

Takeaways

That sets up a pretty sour outlook for service providers, unfortunately. International firms like Halliburton or Schlumberger can take solace in better results overseas to boost back half of the year results, but many service providers do not have that type of diversification: Think frac sand, pressure pumpers, and fluids/consumables. That means for a lot of the industry, the story continues to be one of supply-driven pricing improvement (scrapping equipment, firms exiting the industry) rather than being demand-driven. Plenty of loose hands still exist that need to be shaken out via attrition. Service pricing improvement is the final step, and that might not happen until 2022.

But it means that upstream and midstream firms still have a great outlook. Volumes have bottomed, free cash flow yields at both subsectors look healthy, and valuations even after the recent run are at their widest gap to the S&P 500 as they have been in many years. The traditional energy sector is still on sale.