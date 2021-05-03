Photo by Thinkstock/Stockbyte via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Effective January 1, 2021, CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW), once having been a REIT, became a taxable C corporation. CXW released itself from REIT requirements and acquired financial flexibility, which will help enhance the value.

I think, given the unfriendly operating environment and its debt level, it made a reasonable decision to revoke its REIT election, and it will benefit CXW in the long run.

I valued CXW using a DCF model, and my valuation indicates that its fair value per share is about $23 in the base case, $25 in the upside case, and $14 in the downside case. I view the base case as the most likely, and I have enough faith in my valuation to act on it. I present my narratives and numbers on CXW below.

The story of CoreCivic

CoreCivic is well known as one of the two REITs specialized in prisons. Both CXW and GEO Group (GEO) have suffered from decreasing prison population and limited access to bank borrowing.

CXW decided to end its operation as a REIT on August 5, 2020, and chose to become a taxable entity to deal with an unfriendly business environment. It also decided to discontinue its quarterly dividend as part of that decision. Given the circumstances around the company, the decision is reasonably made. But investors who have been following its dividends seemingly overreacted and only focused on drawbacks.

Data by YCharts

CXW has three business segments: Safety, Community, and Properties. The Safety segment accounts for 90% of its total revenues. It focuses on managing and leasing correctional facilities, while the Properties segment is concentrated mainly on leasing and contributes to 5% of its revenues. The Community segment operates alternative tools to dealing with criminals other than prisons, such as electronic monitoring.

The privately operated prison industry is indeed in decline, but I believe it will not disappear any time soon. And with the enhanced flexibility to utilize its free cash flows, CXW is now more likely to deal with its debt level and take new business opportunities.

Please refer to my previous article for more information about the prison industry.

Valuation

I used a DCF model to value CXW. Key inputs to estimate FCFF (free cash flows to the firm) are revenue growth rates, NOI margins, reinvestment, and cost of capital. FCFF is calculated as EBIT (1-t) + depreciation - reinvestment.

My value per share is about $ 23.09 in the base case, nearly 197% higher than the current share price, and approximately $14.83 in the downside case, about 91% higher than the current share price. My key assumptions are as follows.

Revenue growth

Total revenues will grow at a CAGR of 0.8%. And the revenue mix will change: the current mix of Safety 90%, Community 6%, Properties 5% to the estimated combination of Safety 71%, Community 9%, Properties 20%. The change in the business mix reflects the current industry trends and business opportunities.

First, as well known, the prison industry has encountered adverse political responses, and government agencies consist of most of its customer base. For these reasons, its business model of the privately-operated prison will no longer be sustainable. But government entities have to deal with their missions for social security.

Sources: CoreCivic Investor Presentation

According to CXW, the lease-only model will provide the company's future growth opportunities because government entities perceive lease as more cost-effective than construction, given that many aging prison infrastructures opened about 25 to 40 years ago and needed replacing.

As shown in its recent announcement of two 30-year lease agreements with the Alabama Department of Corrections for developing two correctional facilities, which will contain an aggregate of about 7,000 beds, approximately 10% of CXW's current total beds, there is still a strong demand for it. Therefore, even though its traditional business model will decline over the long term, the rising new business will take over.

Second, I suggested a relatively positive outlook on the alternative to prisons in my article referenced earlier. Still, there are issues about prison over-crowding, and in the case of Alabama, its state-run prison shows 182% overcapacity. Even though its business scale in terms of revenues is relatively tiny compared to that of GEO, it has an excellent platform to expand its business into this area thanks to its long history of prison operation.

Considering all these factors, I assumed Safety growth at a 10-year CAGR of -1.0%, and Community and Properties growth at a 10-year CAGR of 10%.

Net Operating Margin

I assumed each segment's NOI margin differently to reflect their business outlooks. First, the Safety segment will show a lower NOI margin than the current level of 24%. Second, the Community segment will show the pre-COVID level of NOI margin to 25% due to recovering from social distancing. Last, the Properties segment will maintain its current level because it is limited to providing the space and not involved with the active day-to-day operation, so there is less room for the volatility of margins. And I set cases to reflect these features to see what might happen in each scenario.

Tax Rate

As I mentioned, CXW became a taxable entity effective January 1, 2021. Therefore to calculate FCFF, an applicable tax rate should be estimated. I used an effective tax rate of 27.5%, which CXW said would be their effective tax rate in the recent earnings call. I used this tax rate in computing after-tax operating income and the cost of debt and capital.

Reinvestment

I estimated reinvestment by using the sales-to-capital ratio, which measures how efficiently a company generates revenues from the capital it sources from investors. Capital-intensive industries like REITs feature low sales-to-capital ratios. According to data from Aswath Damodaran, the REIT sector's average sales-to-capital ratio is about 0.2x, and CXW's historical sales-to-capital ratio is about 0.6x. So, I estimated reinvestment on the assumption that its sales-to-capital ratio will decrease to the industry average of 0.2x. As shown below, the more the revenue grows, and the lower the sales-to-capital ratio, the more the reinvestment.

Cost of capital

I used an average unlevered beta of 0.77 of the REIT sector to estimate its cost of equity. And then cost of debt is calculated based on the synthetic rating of B-, and the effective tax rate of 27.5%. As you know, one advantage of using debts is that interest expenses are tax-deductible for a taxable company. Therefore, tax can reduce the cost of debt. My cost of capital calculation table is as follows.

Source: Created by using company filings and author's estimates

And below is the table showing how the cost of capital would be if the tax rate is zero.

Valuation Summary

My base case valuation summary is below. Considering that CXW struggles to refinance its debt, I estimated that its probability of failure is 10%; its proceeds will be zero if it fails. Its employee options have a weighted average exercise price of $22.13, and I expect it to result in no significant dilution.

Source: Created by using company filings and author's estimates

Sensitivity Analysis

I conducted a sensitivity analysis to determine how the market evaluates CXW based on the probability of failure. The table below shows my key assumptions case by case.

Source: Author's estimates

All things being equal, to arrive at or below the current share price, CXW should have the probability of failure above 40%. The probability of failure can be defined as anything that makes a company less valuable to public investors. Things like bankruptcy, privatization, and government intervention might be the case.

Source: Author's estimates

According to CWX, its weighted average debt maturity is about 5.5 years. With the financial flexibility to utilize its free cash flows and the long remaining time to maturity, I believe it cannot fail anytime soon. Also, as I mentioned in my article about GEO, equities distressed with heavy debts are similar to call options. And the long remaining debt maturity gives it a significant time value.

Furthermore, as a company troubled with limited access to raising capital, CXW is not expected to be delisted because that leads to losing a channel to raise money efficiently. Considering this situation, I believe the current share price excessively reflects its probability of failure.

Source: CXW 4th Quarter supplemental financial information

Balance Sheet Risk

Every decision a firm makes can affect the value of the business. CXW made a critical decision to convert itself to a taxable entity. Even though it has both advantages and disadvantages, I believe the decision will be more likely to benefit CXW.

Think about shortcomings first. It can lose its loyal investors who like its dividends. As a result, dividend policy change can trigger sell-offs excessively more than changes in a corporate fundamental.

Source: Contents from Aswath Damodaran reconstructed by author

However, maintaining REIT requirements restricts a firm's ability and decision making in many ways:

It can only invest in real estate assets. It must distribute its taxable income as dividends. Because of the second requirement, it cannot hold cash; therefore, it must depend on external financing.

Now free from these requirements, CXW can invest in assets or businesses other than just real estate. According to Q4 2020 Earnings Call, medical or healthcare services can be ones it may initiate. The ability to make investments can both increase and decrease the value. For example, a company's value can fall if it makes a vast and expensive acquisition. I don't know yet what investment it will make. As mentioned in its Earnings Call, it will be close to correction markets. Given that the market is well known and not highly competitive, I think that the probability of making a wrong decision is small.

But, of course, CXW's utmost priority is not investing in a new business, but paying down its debt. I estimated its balance sheet and key credit metrics to see what it will look like if it uses free cash flows to pay down the debt instead of dividends. The graph below shows historical and forecasted numbers and ratios in my base case.

Source: Created by using company filings and author's estimates

CXW used to pay dividends of about $200 million before it stopped paying it in 2020. It shows its current debt amount is about $1,800 million, an interest coverage ratio of 2.0x, debt to EBITDA of 5.1x. In my model, it can pay down about $136 million of debt in 2021 and above $200 million until 2025 for its cash flows unless a huge investment happens. Given that its cash flows come from long-term lease with government agencies, I expect debt repayment to be manageable.

Conclusion

CXW is undervalued despite generating strong cash flows because they provide essential infrastructure to society.

Recent corporate actions have caused a change in investor population, which leads to high volatility of stock prices, and it is now at an attractive level to buy. I believe its decision not to elect a REIT structure will help overcome its difficulties and increase its value in the end.