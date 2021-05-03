Photo by teekid/E+ via Getty Images

Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) has filed to raise $330 million in an IPO of its American Depositary Shares representing underlying Class A ordinary shares, according to an F-1/A registration statement.

The firm provides an online insurance marketplace and related medical crowdfunding platform in China.

WDH is growing revenue rapidly and the IPO appears reasonably priced, although the firm is experiencing high operating and cash flow losses.

For investors seeking exposure to China’s fast-growing health insurance market, the IPO is worth a close look.

Company & Technology

Beijing, China-based Waterdrop was founded to create an independent third-party health insurance distribution platform and crowdfunding marketplace for Chinese users.

Management is headed by founder, Chairman and CEO Peng Shen, who was previously a founding team member of Meituan Waimai, a food delivery service in China.

Below is a brief overview video of mutual aid for the payment of medical costs in China:

The company’s primary offerings include:

Insurance Marketplace

Medical Crowdfunding

Mutual Aid

Waterdrop has received at least $741 million in equity investment from investors including Neptune Max, Image Frame Investment, Boyu Capital, Gaorong Capital, and Swiss Re (OTCPK:SSREF).

Customer/User Acquisition

The firm leverages online social networks for user acquisition, with many users first becoming aware of Waterdrop through its Medical Crowdfunding platform.

As of the end of 2020, the firm counted 62 insurance carriers offering 200 different types of health and life insurance products on its platform.

Sales and Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have increased slightly as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:

Sales & Marketing Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage 2020 70.4% 2019 69.9%

The Sales and Marketing efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Sales and Marketing spend, was 0.8 in the most recent reporting period.

Market & Competition

According to a 2020 market research report by Insurance Business Asia, the Chinese health insurance market was an estimated $64.7 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $136.6 billion by 2022, according to GlobalData.

This represents a forecast very strong CAGR of 16.1% from 2017 to 2022.

The main drivers for this expected growth are a continuing demographic shift, 'with a decline in fertility and a rise in aging,' which will exert greater pressure on the country's healthcare system.

Also, it is private insurance carriers who are creating new product offerings, especially in the areas of serious illnesses such as cancer and cardiovascular disease.

The retail/consumer segment will be an area of prime focus followed by the commercial sector.

Major competitive or other industry participants by type include:

Affiliated agents

Bancassurance

Direct sales

Online third-party brokers and agents - Ant Group and WeSure

Offline brokers and agents - Fanhua, Everpro, and Datong

Crowdfunding - Qingsong Crowdfunding

Financial Performance

Waterdrop’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Strongly growing topline revenue

Increased operating losses and net loss

Growing cash used in operations

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior 2020 $ 464,053,000 111.9% 2019 $ 218,980,435 Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin 2020 $ (76,053,000) -16.4% 2019 $ (28,185,507) -12.9% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) 2020 $ (169,755,000) 2019 $ (66,431,014) Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations 2020 $ (119,097,000) 2019 $ (77,231,159)

As of December 31, 2020, Waterdrop had $162.8 million in cash and $233.7 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, was negative ($123.2 million).

IPO Details

Waterdrop intends to raise $330 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its American Depositary Shares representing underlying Class A ordinary shares, offering 30 million ADSs at a proposed midpoint price of $11.00 per ADS.

Class A ordinary shareholders will be entitled to one vote per share and the Class B shareholder, founder Mr. Peng Shen, will be entitled to nine votes per share.

Certain investors have indicated non-binding interest to purchase shares of up to $210 million in the aggregate at the IPO price.

Assuming a successful IPO, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $4.0 billion, excluding the effects of underwriter over-allotment options.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 7.61%.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

approximately 50% to enhance and expand our operations in healthcare service and insurance business; approximately 30% for research and development; and the balance for general corporate purposes, which may include working capital needs and potential strategic investments and acquisitions in healthcare service and insurance sector, although we have not identified any specific investments or acquisition opportunities.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is available here.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are Goldman Sachs,[Asia], Morgan Stanley, BofA Securities, ABCI, China Merchants Securities, China Renaissance, CLSA, Haitong International, FUTU, and Tiger Brokers.

Commentary

Waterdrop is seeking a significant U.S. IPO debut transaction size to fund its expansion initiatives and pay for its continuing operating losses and cash flow uses.

The firm’s financials show very strong revenue growth, more than doubling in 2020 versus 2019, but equally high and increasing operating and net losses. Cash used in operations reached $119 million in 2020, a significant increase over 2019.

Sales and Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue rose slightly in 2020 as revenues sharply increased; its Sales and Marketing efficiency rate was 0.8x in 2020.

The market opportunity for providing health insurance services online in China is large and expected to grow at a substantial rate over the coming years.

The COVID-19 pandemic has likely accelerated the market’s growth trajectory and increased its growth potential as Chinese consumers seek improved insurance information and options in the years ahead.

Like many Chinese firms seeking to tap U.S. markets, the firm operates within a VIE structure or Variable Interest Entity. U.S. investors would only have an interest in an offshore firm with contractual rights to the firm’s operational results but would not own the underlying assets.

This is a legal gray area that brings the risk of management changing the terms of the contractual agreement or the Chinese government altering the legality of such arrangements. Prospective investors in the IPO would need to factor in this important structural uncertainty.

Goldman Sachs [Asia] is the lead left underwriter and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of negative (24.1%) since their IPO. This is a bottom-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.

The primary risks to the company’s outlook include insurance carriers choosing to generate leads via in-house capabilities as well as the medical crowdfunding space being subject to increased regulatory pressures, as other online crowdfunding or peer-to-peer marketplaces have been.

As for valuation, compared to a basket of publicly held Information Services companies, as compiled by Dr. Aswath Damodaran at the NYU Stern School which had an Enterprise Value/Sales multiple of 10.54 in January 2021, the Waterdrop IPO appears reasonably valued.

Additionally, the firm’s revenue growth trajectory is extremely steep, with over 100% growth in 2020.

However, the company is generating high and increasing operating losses, net loss, and operating cash uses.

While the firm’s operating loss profile is somewhat concerning, the company’s growth trajectory is similar to that of a pure technology company and indicates strong demand for the firm’s suite of offerings.

The IPO does not appear overpriced for that growth rate, so for investors seeking exposure to China’s growing health insurance market, the IPO is worth a close look.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: May 6, 2021