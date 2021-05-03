Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. (EMHTF) CEO Riaz Bandali on Q4 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Start Time: 10:30 January 1, 0000 10:59 AM ET

Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCQX:EMHTF)

Q4 2020 Earnings Conference Call

May 03, 2021, 10:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Riaz Bandali - President and CEO

Jenn Hepburn - CFO

Bernie Hertel - VP, Finance and Communications

Conference Call Participants

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to the Emerald Health Therapeutics 2020 Year-End and Fourth Quarter Financial Results Conference Call. Please note that this event is being recorded today, May 3, 2021 at 10.30 AM Eastern Time. An archive of this call will be available on Emerald’s Web site following the meeting.

I’d like to turn the conference over to Mr. Bernie Hertel, who is responsible for IR and Communications. Please go ahead, Mr. Hertel.

Bernie Hertel

Thank you. Good morning. We filed our Q4 and year-end financial results on SEDAR and issued a news release this morning, which can be accessed in the Investors section of our Web site at emeraldhealth.ca. Leading today's call will be Riaz Bandali, Emerald’s Chief Executive Officer; and Jenn Hepburn, Chief Financial Officer.

Today's call may contain certain forward-looking statements. Certain material assumptions are applied in providing these statements, many of which are beyond our control. These forward-looking statements are based on current information, assumptions and expectations that are subject to change and involve several risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements.

These and other risk factors are described in our periodic filings made with SEDAR. You're cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and the company disclaims any obligation to update such statements.

I will now pass the call to Riaz Bandali.

Riaz Bandali

Good morning, everyone. I hope that COVID has left you relatively unaffected health wise during this long past year. It's encouraging to see the initial beneficial effects of vaccination, and we hope for positive health and economic outcomes over the next year and beyond.

I don't need to tell you about the challenging year that 2020 represented for the entire cannabis industry in Canada, and for Emerald. That, of course, had very little to do with COVID and everything to do with the ongoing dynamics of a completely new industry. And this is an industry focused, at least initially, on a commodity which layers on its own dynamics.

The implication is that with many industry forces in motion, individual companies are moving rapidly, taking steps forward and backwards and adjusting to compete in the long term. Emerald is similarly sharing in all of these experiences. But I will emphasize that throughout all of this, we took the necessary and thoughtful steps to position Emerald for success.

Today, I will reiterate certain restructuring steps we took to emerge from 2020 in a much stronger position than when we entered the year. I will focus on elements of the market that we are targeting and why as well as the product and business development strategy we are advancing to serve our intended customers, all with the goal of exiting 2021 with measurable accomplishment of our plans.

I want to first reiterate our business rationale and focus. In this dynamic emerging market with all of its challenges of regulations, branding, product quality, supply and demand, what is Emerald’s reason for existing? What does it aim to accomplish? And how can it do that?

First, the good news. The Canadian legal marketplace is consistently growing and surpassed sales in the illegal market for the first time in the third quarter of last year. In the fourth quarter, it exceeded 1 billion in sales. Any follower of the cannabis industry also knows of the tremendous growth in sales in the U.S. state with legalization of cannabis use.

Drilling down another layer, mature markets such as Colorado show that over time relative sales of dried flower flattened or even declined, while relative sales of value-added specialty products increased. Pricing pressure undoubtedly contributes to the flattening of dried flower sales, but over time consumers’ desire and are responsive to a broader selection of product attributes than what is offered by pure high THC dried flower alone.

Think about any industry, maturation of that industry always witnesses an expansion of product selection. A successful business knows what customer is trying to serve and knows their purchase drivers.

Emerald has over the past few months worked through a systematic analysis of the current cannabis consumer segments, which we conducted with a well known third party experienced in the cannabis space to define our focus and market niches that are addressable and attractive considering our internal skill sets, which consists substantially of science-based innovation expertise.

We arrived at a conscious choice to narrow and refine our focus away from the broad market, the four sets of consumers seeking purposeful outcomes in their cannabis consumption. One target consumer segment focused on enhancers leans towards THC, but aims to enhance situational experiences. Medical pursuers lean towards CBD and seek health and wellness benefits.

Another segment, likely users is not currently consuming cannabis because of fear or uncertainties about their potential experience. But they believe that there are wellness benefits to be realized, and they represent a substantial 15% of the total addressable market.

The female portion of our population had cannabis product tastes and needs that are often distinct from the male part of the population, which is of no surprise. The common thread among these four sets of consumers is they would prefer greater predictability, certainty and control over their experience with cannabis. That translates into more accurate dosing, faster onset and offset effects and shorter duration of effects.

It means consistency in these attributes across repeated usage. It also encompasses flavor, convenience and discreteness of consumption, and potentially even clinical evidence to enhance credibility and believability. We believe serving these target markets represents an attractive avenue for product differentiation, competitiveness and higher margin profitability, and a more attractive opportunity relative to the broader dried flower market that we were exposed to. It makes Emerald different from other LPs.

So I talked about the market and why we made strategic choices we have embraced, but what about the how? The signal word that describes the opportunity to serve these needs is innovation, and focusing on this facet of the market is Emerald’s sweet spot. Throughout our organization, whether it's our Board, me, key staff or advisors, we have people who spent decades in life sciences, venture capital and operating companies.

We have extensive experience in life sciences, product development and research. We understand science-based innovation and the effort to conceive, develop and protect through intellectual property filings, potentially valuable new product concepts. We've had a core product development group for years.

Since divesting in Pure Sunfarms, we've significantly expanded and will continue to expand this team and its resources. Our team has created and watched some of the highest potency CBD oils in the Canadian market. We launched the fast action spray with unique attributes. It enables the onset of effects in as little as 10 minutes, which is impressive for a non-inhaled product.

Part of product development, launches and sales also involves receiving consumer feedback. In the cannabis sector, obtaining this type of feedback early can be challenging and we're more reliant on actual market feedback, which has led us to make adjustments to enhance the appeal of our fast action spray. This is a pivotal part of the process when delighting your customers of the objective, and we will continue to prioritize the development feedback loop to refine our products.

The realization of our product development team effort is now at an inflection point. In the last week, we've launched the first sublingual tablet into the market. We see this product as placing a line in the sand for sales. Not just based only on this product, but because in the next weeks and months, you will see us launch additional new products. These products are backed by branding and sales efforts of our sales and marketing team, which we've also expanded to strengthen our presence across Canada.

While these are specific outcomes of our efforts, I want investors to appreciate the driving philosophy behind our efforts and our unique capability set. Within Emerald, we are clearly focused on using science. And I mean employing concepts such as pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics, bioavailability, dose response curves and predictive variants so that in practical terms we can develop products with predictable actions and give Emerald customers greater confidence that they can control their cannabis consumption experience.

We firmly believe that this attribute of controlling their experience via products with scientifically and eventually clinical validated outcomes will be an important purchase driver for our targeted consumers. To represent the nature of our products to our consumers, we have actually trademarked Defined Dose, which stands for predictable actions supported by rigorous dose production standards.

We actually work with a product ingredient tolerance of plus or minus 5% compared to Health Canada’s standard of plus or minus 15%. While our product development efforts have focused on cannabis 1.0 and 2.0 products, we are also positioning for 3.0. 3.0 involves combining different cannabinoids with other botanical ingredients. Think herbs, flowers and spices from natural health products to achieve multimodal synergistic wellness effects through an array of edible, drinkable, topical or other product forms.

We also have expertise in this world. And among the nine patents we hold, several explicitly relate to this type of combination. The nutraceutical market is much larger than the cannabis market, exceeding 300 billion internationally, versus the expectation of an approximately $15 billion of cannabis sales in North America this year. So focusing on consumers at the natural health products base gives us two opportunities. It allows us to develop products with distinct and potentially proprietary attributes that can allow us to tap into a more expansive consumer base.

The final point regarding how we will fulfill the purposeful needs of our target consumers is that we hope to initiate two to three clinical studies by year end, focused on substance abuse, back pain and centralized sensitivity disorders. These studies will observe whether patients experience particular outcomes when consuming our products, which may enhance customer confidence and fulfillment with real world human data and credibility.

All of that being said, we still do cultivate defined scale, craft dried flower and produce a suite of well regarded cannabis oils. We grow dried flower in our purpose-built flexible facility in Quebec, which contains smaller rooms with precision controlled microenvironments. Quebec is a unique environment supporting local producers and local employers.

Last summer, we designed and successfully launched the first brand called Souvenir designed to serve the taste of the Quebec cannabis consumer. Admittedly, we've had bumps in the road at this facility given the reversal in its strategic directions. To remind you last time where we announced we intended to sell the facility. When we sold the Pure Sunfarms interest, we changed our path. This period costs caused some concern for our staff. However, these concerns no longer exist.

And since the beginning of 2021, we've invested in significant upgrades to the facility’s power system, row rooms, irrigation systems and cultivation processes. We expect these investments to enhance our flower quality and yield as we progress through the remainder of 2021. We are also very pleased to have brought on a new site director a couple of weeks ago, who's very experienced in the cannabis sector.

Separately, we are also embarking on partnerships with craft growers to introduce high quality products into the market with our first launch having just occurred. I also want to note our international steps. We previously established a relationship with STENOCARE dental care in Denmark to provide high quality CBD and THC products.

In December, they made their first shipment of Emerald cannabis oil to medical patients in Sweden, and we've just received a repeat PO for the Swedish marketplace. We expect them to soon announce opportunities in other countries.

Dovetailing nicely with this initiative, we've recently partnered with Medical Plants, one of only five licensed growers of medical cannabis in Spain. With established leadership in the vegetable growing in sales in Europe, their aim is to secure GMP certification and establish a strong presence in Europe.

We will provide them with expertise in two strains. In return, over three years, we will get favorable variable cost plus pricing to purchase medical cannabis without any purchase obligation or capital investment. This gives us another partner with a strong operational base in Europe, which we believe is critical to serving the European market well.

Another element of our strategy is to focus on our core strength, innovation while outsourcing production to contract manufacturers to leverage their expertise and cost structures. We've already been using this approach over the last several years. It's smart business and it's how we will meet demand and achieve our desired profitability.

It's also a business model that we are very familiar with, and we've executed on it for decades in the pharma and life sciences sector. So that's our business plan. It's forward-looking, because the new products resulting from our development efforts and partnerships are just starting to be launched.

While I emphasized our people and our expertise in terms of how we fulfill the needs of our target customers, the other aspect of how is resources. So let me just give you a high level perspective of where we are financially before passing this over to Jenn for a more granular view.

With the goal to pursue the focus and developments I outlined above to move the company to a promising and solid path, we needed to take a bold step and our strategic and purposeful decision to exit large scale, capital intensive, low cost and value segmented oriented cultivation coupled to the need to transform our balance sheet culminated with our decision to sell our financial interest in Pure Sunfarms.

After receiving the initial tax payment from this transaction in November and starting the balance sheet cleanup, at the end of 2020, we had over 32 million in working capital versus negative 11 million a year earlier, almost a $44 million swing. We also eliminated the largest long-term debt item on our balance sheet, a $25 million convertible debenture. This was a game changing shift and completely changed the complexion of the company and immediately enabled a focus, but appropriate investment in our growth plans.

Further enhancing our financial position, in February, we added the final $20.5 million payment from our Pure Sunfarms divestment. This strategic comparative to focus on innovation then drove our further decision in February to shutter our Richmond cultivation facility and consider strategic options for this facility. In doing so, we expect to further reduce our monthly operating expenditures by an additional few $100,000.

While we are not discussing Q1 results in detail in this report, I will say that our financial resources now notably exceed our current operating burn rate. We have the benefit of a healthy cash balance to self invest in our growth plans, with the primary goal of getting beyond breakeven and then increasing sales and profitability as we progress through the year.

Jenn will now discuss our financial performance.

Jenn Hepburn

Thanks, Riaz, and good morning, everyone. The figures that I'll be reviewing today are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted, and can be found in our annual financial statements and MD&A filed Monday, May 3. Note that all financial information has been prepared under IFRS.

We reported net revenue of $11.8 million, down $8.6 million from the previous fiscal year. In 2019, we recognized over $8 million in sales during the third and fourth quarters related to wholesale revenue, where we saw an opportunity to sell bulk product into the wholesale channel market before prices compressed.

On May 2019, wholesale market targeted bulk sales were not part of our 2020 strategy nor were they readily feasible in the heavily oversupplied bulk cannabis market last year. Our 2020 revenue was comprised of 68% dried cannabis flower and 31% oil, and was driven by increased volumes in the adult use market, while we experienced decreases in the medical sales channel overall.

We realized 87% of our sales in the adult use market versus 54% in the prior fiscal year through the sale of dried cannabis flower in pre-roll and whole flower format, as well as in oil for a safe product line in 10 provinces and territories with an especially strong presence in Quebec and Alberta where we realized 55% of our gross sales.

Sales were significantly impacted throughout the year by the compression of prices in the retail market, both in flower and in oil. While the average selling price per gram of dried cannabis and dried cannabis equivalent decreased to $3.75 from $5.61 in 2019, our total kilogram fold increased from 1,807 kilograms to 2,730 kilograms, a 51% improvement.

Overall, our revenue in the adult use channel is slightly higher than the previous year. In fiscal 2021, we have experienced less pricing pressure in the flower category, with trending so far displaying that the pricing of flower is starting to stabilize.

Last year was also marked by the launch of our Souvenir brand in Quebec at the end of the second quarter, positioned as a mainstream high quality product offering for the Quebec customer. Overall, we saw total cost of sales for the year exceed total revenues by $9.7 million.

Cost of goods sold, which follows revenue, improved by $14.4 million, as the majority of the cannabis sold in 2020 was grown in our own facilities. In 2019, this cash cost figure was highly impacted by the sale of purchased cannabis at unfavorable prices.

Looking at the other components in cost of sales, production costs represents direct and indirect cost of cultivation related to our two fully owned facilities. These costs are expensed as our current accounting policies do not account for the cash costs of production in the amount of biological assets capitalized.

We intend to change our accounting policy in 2021 to align with industry standards, and we expect production costs to be significantly lower in 2021 also, as we have recently ceased cultivation activities at the Metro Vancouver greenhouse.

Looking further at cost of sales, we had inventory write-downs of $8.1 million. This was the result of a significant change in estimates in the valuation of our biological assets and inventory, challenges in our growing operations, price compressions of retail prices, and the new cannabis regulations for packaging which resulted in obsolete inventory.

In the third quarter of 2020, we changed the estimates used for fair value less cost to sell used as an input in the valuation of biological assets, from the average net realizable value of packaged finished goods for sale in the recreational dry flower cannabis market to the average net realizable value of bulk dry flower cannabis based on the comparable quality flower available in the wholesale market.

The change was motivated by the intent of management to use estimates that are more reflective of the true value of the expected cannabis harvest. As a result, we have used $1 as an average fair value less cost to sell per gram of cannabis as at December 2020 as compared with $3.26 for the same figure in 2019.

The change in biological asset estimates coupled with the challenges in some of our growing operations resulted in approximately $4 million of fair value write-down. The resulting shortage in dry flower led to a further $2.2 million write-down of unutilized capacity in manufacturing. An additional $1.9 million of inventory write-down was a result of significant price compression and oil bulk prices as well as product obsolescence.

SG&A decreased $56.8 million year-over-year. This was led by a $37.6 million decrease in asset impairment and an $8.8 million decrease in share-based compensation. In 2020, we recognized $27.6 million in asset impairment as compared with $65.1 million in 2019.

For the last quarter of 2020, management initiated a plan to close operations at the Metro Vancouver greenhouse which was an indicator of impairment. The fair value of this facility was determined based on an initial third party appraisal and resulted in the recognition of an $8.1 million impairment loss.

In the same period, we terminated the letter of intent with Sigma and initiated a plan to cease active operations with the Adelaide facility. This adversely impacted the intended use of the related licenses, and an impairment of $2.19 million was recorded against the licenses as well as the associated [indiscernible]. The facility is now purely used for research purposes and is expected to drive most of our new product development activities.

Earlier in Q3 of 2020, we entered in a share purchase agreement relating to the sale of the Verdélite assets, which combined with the continued decline in our stock price were also indicators of impairment. Management assessed the value of the Verdélite assets that consisted mainly at the net disposal proceeds of 21 million, which led to $17 million impairment. In December of 2020, we terminated the sale agreement for the Verdélite assets.

The cash components of SG&A, namely general and administrative expenses, sales and marketing expenses and research and development expenses of $12.5 million decreased $10.4 million from the previous fiscal year as a result of the company's efforts to reduce costs and refocus its activities.

Our net loss of $43.3 million recorded from the year improved $69.7 million from that prior period and benefits from a $13.4 million gain on the disposal of our joint venture as a result of the sale of the Pure Sunfarms interest for consideration of $79.9 million.

Like Riaz mentioned, 2020 was a decisive year for us in terms of financial health. While we started the year with $2.6 million in cash and cash equivalents, we ended the year with $26 million and subsequently received early payment of the $20.5 million from Village Farms related to the disposal of Pure Sunfarms.

We also demonstrated discipline in our cash management and investment decisions throughout the year. In 2020, we recorded $10.5 million in net cash used in operating activities versus 24.8 million in fiscal 2019. We invested $4.5 million in targeted asset investments versus $28.9 million in fiscal 2019. As Riaz mentioned, we are currently equipped with the right asset group and size to work towards efficient and profitable operations.

Subsequent to December 31, 2020, we further cleaned up our balance sheet with the repayment of the $9 million owed for the acquisition of the Verdélite assets and are now free from any significant debt in our balance sheet.

Last week, we voluntarily delisted from the TSXV and commenced trading on the CSE at the open of business on April 27 under the trading symbol EMH. This decision will result in lower filing, compliance, legal and other fees and provides us with increased flexibility to conduct business in the United States and other jurisdictions outside of Canada to further support the strategic plan we have presented.

In conclusion, with additional capital on hand and with the reliance on our own cultivation capabilities moving forward, the launch of new products both in dry and extracted forms and with overall efficiencies being realized at all levels of the organization, we continue to work towards positive impacts on our operating numbers.

And with that, I'll turn it back over to Riaz.

Riaz Bandali

Thank you, Jenn. With an enterprise value of about $25 million, our valuation is nominal relative to many more visible Canadian cannabis companies. Our goal is to have 26 products in 11 distinct product categories at year end versus only 12 products in three product categories in February. With this many shots on goal, we aim to increase our prospect of striking a chord with our target customers and driving sales upwards.

We're enthused about the product profile of these new entries, the attributes they offer consumers and their potential for sales growth, which we expect in the third and the fourth quarters. So I think this is an opportune inflection point.

I want to inform you that since the timing of our year end and Q1 financial reports are so close together with our next report coming at the end of May, we will not conduct a conference call for Q1 but will for Q2 around the end of August.

Thank you for your support and for attending this call.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

We don’t have any analysts on today’s call. This now concludes Emerald's 2020 year-end conference call. Thank you for attending today’s presentation. You may now disconnect.