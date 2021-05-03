Photo by Evgeny Gromov/iStock via Getty Images

The word "eulogy" is almost always associated with funerals, but the word itself doesn't contain anything that necessarily associates it with a funeral. By definition, it simply refers to a speech of praise for someone.

Though net lease REIT Vereit (VER) has agreed to merge into Realty Income (NYSE:O), it isn't dead or dying. This isn't a funeral speech. But it is a eulogy.

The management team at Vereit has done yeoman's work over the last five years to transform an unwieldy, overlarge REIT, beset by scandal and encumbered by fraud, into a simplified, streamlined, and respectable company. Guided by the principle of veritas, Latin for truth, Vereit forged a new path for itself out of the shadow of its former iteration.

The story of Vereit is a modern-day morality tale. It is a story of the ruination brought on by greed and deceit, as well as the good fortune brought on by honesty and hard work.

It exemplifies the Biblical proverb that says, "Wealth gained by fraud will dwindle, but whoever gathers little by little will increase it" (Proverbs 13:11).

In what follows, we'll revisit the storied history of Vereit, perhaps learning a lesson or two along the way, and then I'll finish with my personal plan for how to move forward from here.

Veritas Numquam Perit

Truth never dies.

In 2007, serial entrepreneur and businessman Nicholas Schorsch moved to New York City to begin a new real estate venture with a business partner. After working at a young age in his family's scrap metal business and then starting, growing, and profitably selling a metal manufacturing company as well as a commercial real estate venture focused on bank branch properties, Schorsch had ascended far above the scrapyard to be dubbed "The Bankers Landlord."

But this new venture, first called "American Realty Capital" and later to become American Realty Capital Trust, would be a broader-based, growth-oriented enterprise investing in single-tenant net lease properties serving essential needs. The portfolio would be a conservative mix of pharmacies, dollar stores, shipping and logistics facilities, etc.

In March 2012, ARCT went public on the NASDAQ but was bought out in short order by Realty Income (O) in January 2013.

A parallel venture of Schorsch's with a very similar model, American Realty Capital Properties (ARCP), was founded in 2010 and became Schorsch's primary vehicle for portfolio growth. ARCP went public in September 2011 with 63 properties and $132 million in assets. Three years later, the REIT owned a portfolio of over 4,400 properties worth $21.3 billion.

For a time, Schorsch was the golden boy of the public commercial real estate space. He understood net lease real estate and how to use the public markets to create explosive growth. The mogul became a billionaire on the back of a rising ARCP stock price and management fees from his $35 billion of non-traded REITs. A June 2014 profile in Forbes labeled Schorsch "Alternative Investing's Slick New King" and "the messiah of high yield."

Nicholas Schorsch

Schorsch was a highly sought speaker at conferences, and he frequently gave talks and presentations to investors. His silver tongue earned him many accolades and ARCP many new investors. What's more, an army of financial advisors and brokers had gathered around him, eager to sell his non-traded REIT products to yield-hungry investors and collect the generous fees that went along with them.

However, healthy growth quickly became reckless empire-building. In the span of only a few years, ARCP's property portfolio became the biggest in the public net lease space, and Schorsch became stretched thinner and thinner across multiple ventures and funds. At one point, he was the chairman and/or CEO of over a dozen companies, including eight non-traded REITs. (Over his career up to this point, Schorsch had founded no less than 17 non-traded REITs, along with multiple public REITs, a business development company, and an energy fund.)

Schorsch's empire began to stumble as early as late 2013. Analysts complained of "sloppy accounting practices" and poor communication from management. And after a swoon in the stock price, the REIT issued $1.5 billion of equity to purchase 500 Red Lobster locations directly from Darden (DRI) — not a particularly accretive or conservative acquisition — after Schorsch had promised not to issue low-priced equity for expansion.

This massive deal was surprising. Red Lobster was a non-credit rated tenant, with multiple years of negative same-store sales. And it immediately made the seafood restaurant ARCP's largest tenant by revenue. How exactly this move benefited shareholders was a head-scratcher.

On top of this, ARCP had recently issued $1.3 billion of short-maturity debt that raised leverage ratios while boosting earnings because of the lower interest rate.

These actions led shareholder Marcato Capital Management to write an open letter to ARCP's management and board, saying:

The Company is engaging in too many transformative transactions too quickly. ARCP should pause on large-scale transaction activity and give investors a chance to see multiple quarters of clean financial results.

There's a very simple reason Schorsch and his management team kept up this reckless buying spree, whether the equity markets complied or not. Though ARCP was internally managed, the insiders were still collecting fees from these acquisitions personally.

A class action lawsuit by several institutional ARCP shareholders alleged that over "a three-year buying binge, American Realty Capital Properties Inc. generated more than $900 million in fees, commissions and payments made directly or indirectly to company insiders."

Moreover, ARCP erroneously reported fee income related to some of its deals by an order of magnitude, a mistake management blamed on a "printing error." One REIT industry watch dog at the time called Schorsch "very charming" and "a very, very skillful talker" but also that "he does play a little fast and loose with some facts." Third-party audits of ARCP financial documents proved as much.

In mid-2014, shortly after these issues came to light, ARCP fired Chief Financial Officer and longtime Schorsch partner Brian Block for falsifying company documents and knowingly inflating earnings numbers by $23 million. Though Schorsch wasn't directly implicated in this fraud, after much pressure to resign, he stepped down from ARCP in December 2014.

Veritas Vos Liberabit

The truth will set you free.

Entering 2015, ARCP was a disorganized mess. Schorsch was gone, but his fingerprints remained all over the REIT, from its outsized exposure to Red Lobster to the non-traded REIT funds under management. Radical changes needed to be made.

That's when the Board cleaned house and brought in a brand new management team, led by CEO Glenn Rufrano. After joining the company, Rufrano reconstituted the Board so that it too would get a fresh start. He implemented a business approach based on discipline, transparency, and consistency.

Glenn Rufrano

In the years since 2015, Rufrano's team has worked tirelessly to simplify the business, deleverage the balance sheet, refine and rightsize the portfolio, and dispose of the non-traded fund, Cole Capital — all this while paying settlements for a swarm of lawsuits that followed them for years after the end of ARCP.

It was a slow process, but they did good work. They made the right decisions and took the right steps. They made smart capital allocation choices, and I touted this last year in multiple articles here on Seeking Alpha. When the pandemic hit, Vereit boasted some of the highest rent collection statistics in the net lease sector, highlighting the quality of the portfolio.

Like the Phoenix (ironically, Vereit is headquartered in the city of Phoenix), Vereit rose from the ashes a stronger version of itself.

Even so, Vereit's stock price never reached the heights enjoyed during Schorsch's reign. Constant portfolio rightsizing for the sake of deleveraging shrank AFFO per share and prevented the stock price from taking off.

The shadow of ARCP persistently loomed over Vereit, and a bad taste lingered in investors' mouths. The REIT has traded at a significant discount to its peer group since 2014.

From 2015 through 2021, Red Lobster remained Vereit's largest tenant by revenue, despite the new management's persistence at strategically disposing of these properties. It was a symbol of — and slowly healing scar from — the REIT's former iteration under Schorsch.

Veritas Omnia Vincit

Truth conquers all.

Vereit's transformation did not go unnoticed.

A commenter on my Vereit articles asserted repeatedly that the REIT was becoming an attractive takeover target. I didn't believe it. I didn't think Vereit's turnaround was complete yet, and I thought it was too big for any other REIT or asset manager to absorb. I was wrong.

Vereit's size wasn't a liability. It was an asset.

The net lease giant Realty Income agreed to acquire Vereit in an all-stock transaction, effectively trading its 20.5x multiple shares for Vereit's 15.1x multiple shares. The acquisition values Vereit at $48.29 per share. The merger won't change Realty Income's investment strategy of acquiring high-quality single-tenant net lease properties, but it will spin off the office segments of both REITs' portfolios after the merger.

At this point, I don't believe it would have been worth Realty Income's time to bother with Vereit if it had been a much smaller REIT. It was a needle-moving transaction that will allow for significant synergies and AFFO per share growth.

And it only happened because Vereit's management team thoughtfully and diligently transformed the company into something that the likes of Realty Income would want to acquire.

It is a bittersweet end for the REIT, suffused (at least in my mind) with thoughts of what could have been and niggling questions about valuation. The acquisition price was a few dollars per share lower than the peak reached prior to the onset of COVID-19.

Here's a sobering fact: at the peak of Schorsch's empire-building days, ARCP shares traded for over $89 on a split-adjusted basis, almost double the acquisition value of Vereit.

Truth conquers all, but not painlessly.

The Path Forward

Currently, Realty Income is my second largest holding, and after the merger it would become by far my largest position at about 9% of my taxable stock portfolio. In general, I am okay with portfolio concentration, but I like to weight my holdings based on conviction, valuation, and growth prospects. Due to Realty Income's size, there are other REITs with much better growth prospects. And its valuation is by no means compelling at 20.5x FFO.

I'm happy to allow Realty Income to be my largest holding, but other net lease REITs have more attractive growth profiles and could use a boost in my portfolio.

One in particular that fits my criteria of high conviction and reasonable valuation based on future growth prospects is NetSTREIT (NTST). At 21.5x FFO, it is only a little more highly valued than Realty Income's 20.5x multiple, but its growth prospects are far better. Double-digit AFFO per share growth is plausible for years to come.

What's more, NTST's small portfolio is ultra-high quality, with over two-thirds investment grade tenants and over 90% defensive industries. Rent collection has stood at 100% for the past eight months. And the external growth machine continues to chug along, with $89.5 million of acquisitions reported in Q1 2021. For perspective, NTST acquired 31 properties in the first quarter, bringing its total portfolio size to 235 leases.

Moreover, NTST just raised its full-year acquisition guidance from $320 million to $360 million.

My plan is to sell a portion (maybe a third or half — I haven't decided yet) of my Vereit stock near its acquisition value and reinvest that in NTST. The growth profile is superior and the dividend yield is roughly the same as Vereit.

I would be remiss, however, if I didn't end this article on a note of praise. Glenn Rufrano and his team did a tremendous job of transforming their company from basically the Enron of REITs to a highly respectable commercial real estate business capable of sustainable, healthy growth again. I laud them for the five and a half years of hard work they indefatigably poured into the company on shareholders' behalf. They can and should look with pride on the work they performed and the REIT they crafted.

Truth never dies. Truth sets you free. Truth conquers all.