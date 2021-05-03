Disrupting Healthcare - IPO Interview With Privia Health CEO Shawn Morris (Video)
Summary
- Privia Health had its IPO last week on the Nasdaq. CEO Shawn Morris joins us to discuss why physicians are the people to change healthcare.
- Covid highlighted need for innovative changes - ones already Privia had planned on. Recent wave of healthcare IPOs.
- Being profitable and teaming up with Goldman Sachs.
Privia Health (NASDAQ:PRVA) debuted last week on the Nasdaq and had some subsequent pops in price. CEO Shawn Morris joins us today to discuss how his background at Cigna (CI) informed his current role, partnering with physicians to provide value care, innovating before it's necessary, thoughts on expansion and teaming up with Goldman Sachs.
Our last question was not recorded, but when asked about sales growth being down while profits and revenue are up, Shawn answered:
Total practice collections grew 14.5% in 2020 in the midst of a global healthcare pandemic. This compares to approximately 22% growth in 2019. Our GAAP revenue reflects practice collections in the states where we can own the medical group based upon that state’s corporate practice of medicine laws. Practice Collections is inclusive of both states with corporate practice laws as well of states with non corporate practice laws. So as our business grows in other states where we don’t own the medical groups due to corporate practice laws, our Practice Collections will grow faster than GAAP revenue.
As we discussed healthcare is local, our physician partners maintain their autonomy. When two organizations partner, there may be times when partners' strategies diverge. In early 2020, one practice decided to join a local health system selling their practice and become employed, which in this case we decided not to utilize capital in such a manner. Even though this group made such a choice, we still saw increased provider implementation numbers in 2020 over 2019 as well as growth in overall Practice Collections.
Importantly, proceeds from our IPO will help advance our investments in services, technology enhancements, and future growth and market expansion. We have a significant national opportunity to scale the Privia platform across the U.S. optimizing physician practices and improving patient and physician experiences while growing same store as well as into new states.
