Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.'s (TKC) CEO Murat Erkan on Q1 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Ali Serdar Yagci - IR and Corporate Finance Director

Murat Erkan - CEO

Osman Yilmaz - CFO

Ece Mandaci - Unlu Securities

Ivan Kim - Xtellus Capital

Kayahan Demirak - AK Investment

Ali Serdar Yagci

Thank you, Hailey. Hello, everyone. Welcome to Turkcell's first quarter 2021 results call. Today's speakers are, our CEO, Mr. Murat Erkan; and our CFO, Mr. Osman Yilmaz. We have a brief presentation and afterwards we will be taking your questions. Before we start, I would like to kindly remind you to review the last page of this presentation for our Safe Harbor statement.

Now, I hand over to Mr. Erkan.

Murat Erkan

Thank you, Ali Serdar. Good morning and good afternoon. Thank you for joining us today. We had a strong start to year delivering robust financial results, despite the prevailing challenges of pandemic.

This performance was possible due to our customer-centric strategy built on a diversified business model. This strategy has enabled the continuation of solid growth in total subscriber by 7,500, marking the highest level over the past three years. Our strong and fast network communities to seasonal and value offer have been instrumental in this success.

Accordingly, we recorded 17.5% top-line growth, generating TRY7.8 billion consolidated revenue. EBITDA reached TRY3.3 billion on 17.7% growth, with a 42.2% EBITDA margin. Net income was TRY1.1 billion on 26.6% year-on-year growth. Overall, these results have confirmed our confidence in achieving our full year guidance levels.

Next slide, let's have a look at our operational performance in the first quarter. On the mobile front, we gained a net 410,000 postpaid and 190,000 prepaid subscribers. Our postpaid customer base reached 22.4 million, reflecting 66% of total on a 3 point rise year-over-year.

Some momentum in a net addition is a reflection of our commitment to strengthen our subscriber base. Our efforts to establish a customer-driven mentality throughout the company have played an important role in this performance.

As such, our mobile churn rate was 1.8%, the lowest level of the past three years. In the fixed broadband segment, strong demand has continued under prevailing mobile limitations and remote working conditions. We recorded 50,000 fiber subscriber addition with our high speed and unlimited fiber internet offers, designed to meet the need for speed at home office. In addition, there were 23,000 net addition to our fixed-wireless access service Superbox this quarter.

Further, we are pleased to see robust demand for our TV services, with the addition of net 49,000 IPTV customers. We now offer this service to 61 out of every 100 households, among our residential fiber customers. Blended Mobile ARPU rose to 49.9% -- sorry TRY49.9 on an 8.7% rise. We felt the negative effect of pandemic on the roaming revenue generation and are on the trend for additional data quota purchases.

Despite this growth was driven by a larger postpaid subscriber base, higher data consumption and prices adjustments. Fiber residential ARPU growth was 8.8% to TRY74.3, mainly on demand for high-speed, as well as our price adjustment. Reflecting the rising trend in inflation, we expect to record double-digit ARPU growth next quarter.

Next, an update on data usage and 4.5G subscription trends. Average mobile data usage rose 29% year-on-year to 12.6 gigabyte per user. Limited mobility and continued lockdowns impacted the mobile usage growth. 4.5G user on our network have continued their growth trend, contributing to mobile data users. Out of 32.4 million customers signed up for 4.5G services around 70% have 4.5G compatible smartphones, still indicating significant room for growth. Overall, smartphone penetration has reached 84% with 91% of these being 4.5G competitor.

Next slide, we work with the mindset that prioritize our customers' needs in our decision-making. To achieve this a segmented approach helped us address those needs more effectively. In that regard, we have applications designed to address our core segments. The active users have increased 16% year-on-year growth, suggesting more engagement on this platform.

Additionally, our key strengths including our well-invested network infrastructure, extensive distribution channel, and strong brand loyalty stands out as core factor in customer decision making.

With all of the above, customer had continued to recommend Turkcell over the competition this quarter, even widening to large gap to the second best.

Next slide, I will go into detail on action in our strategic focus area on the next three slides. First, let's consider our digital sources. The standalone revenue from digital service continued the strong growth at 28% year-over-year, reaching TRY367 million. The paid user base reached 3.2 million, up by 200,000 during the quarter.

It has been an exceptional quarter for BiP. There were 32 million downloads in a single quarter, half of those were from beyond Turkey. Overall, three months active user have reached 40 million.

BiP differentiate itself from the competition acting on its data only with users' permission policy. With BiP, we continue to enhance user experience, position it as the best communication platform. It has also been a good quarter for our TV business. With greater content and penetration on big screens, we have gained a remarkable number of new users both on IPTV and OTT platform.

Another highlight on the quarter was the launch of our cloud gaming platform, GAMEPLUS in March, in collaboration with NVIDIA. It captured over 10,000 paid users in just 15-days. Thanks to cloud-based game technology, eliminating the need for high-speed hardware, user can access all 950 games. Going forward, we aim to launch our own mobile game publishing business.

Over the coming quarters, we will focus on launch of the B2B models of fizy, lifebox and BiP Meet with a view to further monetization.

Next slide. Next are our digital business services. We continue to pioneer to digital transformation of corporates in Turkey. This strategy has brought a 27% increase in digital business service revenues, reaching TRY452 million.

We are glad to see the strong demand for our digital business services, particularly data center and cloud, security services, new generation technologies and managed services. We signed over 700 new contracts, with a total contract value of nearly TRY0.5 billion. Overall, the backlog from system integration and managed services project signed to-date has reached TRY1.1 billion.

We strengthened our global partner ecosystem with the addition of Palo Alto Networks. Our team has gained further expertise with certification program. Also, this quarter, we have been busy with several launches in the area of cybersecurity, IoT and cloud services. The security orchestration automation and response service facilitates faster action in the event of cyber-attack, forensic services enable an understanding of the underlying weakness in a cyber-attack along with action plan.

In IoT, the Turkish digital facility -- sorry Turkcell digital facility with diversify services enriched service at Kopilot, as well as new user experience on Turkcell club were amongst the other highlights of the quarter.

Next slide. Third is our Techfin focus. Total Techfin services revenues were TRY223 million, despite the continuous contraction in Paycell revenue due to the regulatory limitation. Paycell’s growth was robust at 53% on a year-on-year basis. It has been yet another successful quarter for Paycell, with its active users reaching 5.3 million, mobile payment transaction volume has doubled year-on-year.

Furthermore, the volume of business realized through the Paycell card was four times that of last year.

As to Financell, while there is contraction in the market due to regulatory limitation, as well as the pandemic, we observed that some demand has shifted to cash sales over the past few years. At Turkcell, we are also relevant in cash sales through our sales channels.

Financell in its fifth year has diversified its focus to cover new segments, including residential, SMEs and corporates in addition to consumer. Financell is the market leader in the finance sector, including banks with a 25% market share in consumer loans, below the TRY5000 threshold.

In Insurtech, our subsidiary Güvencell product portfolio including insurance for devices, woman health an accident is now available throughout digital platforms. We believe that the Insurtech business complements our Techfin service portfolio well. In March, Güvencell began to offer unemployment insurance that ensures Turkcell's subscription for up to six months in case of unemployment.

Next slide. Now, a few words on our performance through our digital channel. There were 32 million visits per month to our website. Our digital application had 23 million, 3-months active users. Overall, the conversion of visit to actual transaction was 1.7 times that over the previous year.

In particular, data plan purchase and Turkish Lira top-up transaction volume over this platform were even higher at 3.7 times.

As an update to our tech and electronic marketplace, our customer can now easily see and access Pasaj through our digital operator application. Pasaj has gained pace in expanding its portfolio and a reliable supplier base. Overall, with the 9 percentage point increase, the percentage of the customer sales-of Turkcell Turkey generated on these digital channels has reached 15.7% in the first quarter.

Now let's take a look at our performance in the international markets. Turkcell international revenue comprising 9% of consolidated revenue, grew by around 27% year-on-year in the first quarter, mainly our strong growth in Ukraine operation, as well as the positive impact of currency movements.

Lifecell Ukraine revenue grew by 20% in local currency terms. This was driven mainly by subscriber base growth, price increases and higher data usage, despite the hit on the roaming business. Its three months active mobile subscriber reached 8 million and approximately 7% growth. Lifecell positively contributes to group performance with its increased net income and cash generation ability.

Next slide, before I finished my part, I would like to touch upon our action on the ESG front. On the environmental front, we have committed to energy use exclusively from renewable source before 2030. We are confident that we can achieve this target, which we recently also shared at the GSMA Mobile Net Zero event in late-April.

On the social investment front, we are glad to have become the sponsor of Turkey's Women's National Football team. Also, given our responsibility regarding wider digital inclusion, we are building technology rooms in nursing homes for the elderly.

Also, starting in Q1, we have put into practice our flexible working model, shifting to remote working for a good. By doing so, we aim to increase overall productivity, also contributing to our sustainability targets. Further, we continue working on new projects that aims to increase the number of women in the Turkcell Group workforce.

On the governance front, as I believe all of you may have noted, we held our Annual General Assembly on the 15th of April. With the appointments made at the meeting, all seats on our board are now filled in-line with corporate governance principles. A dividend of TRY2.6 billion have also been approved at the same meeting. The first installment of which was distributed last Friday.

I will now hand over Osman for a look at financial. Hope you're safe. Stay safe and healthy. Thank you.

Osman Yilmaz

Thank you very much, Murat. Now let's take a closer look into our financials. This was a strong quarter for our company, with a 17.5% growth we generated TRY7.8 billion in revenues. While the pandemic still poses few challenges, our diversified business model coupled with strong operational performance in our core telecom business, have been instrumental in this performance.

Group EBITDA reached TRY3.3 billion on an 18% growth, indicating 42.2% EBITDA margin. On the back of robust operation profitability and prudent FX risk management, we generated TRY1.1 billion net income, it is 27% yearly growth. Overall, we are on track with these results towards our full year targets.

Next slide, before I dive into our revenue breakdown, I would like to briefly explain the changes in our reporting under IFRS from Q1 onwards. First and foremost, we now report Techfin business as a new segment, reclassified from the segment called others. Techfin business include our consumer finance company, our payments services company and our Insurtech Company. By doing so, we aim to monitor the overall performance as a whole and separately, as the segment have different dynamics than our core business.

Secondly, consumer operations of our subsidiary, which includes retail channel operations, smart devices management and consumer electronic sales through digital channels have been reclassified in the other segment from Turkcell Turkey. Other segment also comprises the non-group call center operations and our energy business.

This presentation will enable us to crystallize the performances of our core telecom operations, and complimentary, relatively lower margin and growth businesses. I should highlight that these changes have no impact on our operating profit, bottom line or the cash flow statement.

Next slide. Now some details on our revenue and EBITDA developments. This quarter, the increase in revenues by TRY1.2 billion, TRY700 million of it was from Turkcell Turkey. Larger subscriber base, rising data and digital services consumption and price adjustments were instrumental in Turkcell Turkey's performance.

Turkcell international revenues rose by 26.6%, contributing TRY150 million in this quarter. Lifecell Ukraine’s strong growth was the main driver in addition to the positive impact of currency movements. Under Techfin, Financell revenue decline was compensated by the TRY34 million revenue contribution from Paycell.

Other segments contribution of TRY315 million was mainly through the increase in equipment revenues, exerted by the presence of our digital channels. Strong revenue growth has been the key driver for the 18-point rise in EBITDA, with higher equipment sales, EBITDA margins remained flat.

Next slide. Now, I would like to talk about our balance sheet and leverage detail. As at the end of Q1, our gross debt position increased to TRY25 billion from TRY21.6 billion Q4-end, due mainly to currency depreciation and new borrowings. In Q1, dollar appreciated by 13% and the Euro by 8.5%. Currency movements resulted in around TRY2.5 billion increase in total debt.

Our cash position increased by TRY1.6 billion to TRY13.5 billion in Q1. This increase was mainly driven by new borrowings and FX movements. Meanwhile, our free cash flow generation was impacted by seasonal working capital needs. These mainly included TRY400 million wireless usage tax payment and advance payments to our vendors reducing payables balance.

The vast majority of our cash remains to be in hard currency. And this cash is sufficient to cover our debt service until 2025. As of Q1-end, group net debt was around TRY11.4 billion with a 0.9 times leverage ratio. Excluding the tax in business, this was 0.8 times.

Next slide. Now some highlights on our foreign currency risk management and liquidity strength. Our balance sheet is strong with some $1.6 billion equivalent cash in hand with a long FX position of around U.S. $200 million. With hedging instruments in place, the share of FX has declined from 81% to 44% at the end of the quarter. These hedging instruments have limited the net effects loss with TRY276 million, which would have been TRY1.6 billion otherwise.

As the main reason of our borrowings, I would like to share some details regarding our CapEx. Overall, around 75% of our operational CapEx is in foreign currency. And for 2021, we have planned to invest around 90% of our CapEx in mobile and fixed infrastructure.

Within continuous investment in our infrastructure to meet rising demand for data and to reflect the technological advancements crucial, superior network quality is one of our key strengths that we are committed to keep in place. In particular, by the rising demand for mobile data, our target to increase our Fiber homes pass by 500,000, and continued demand for our data center services and digital services are the underlying reasons for the accelerated CapEx budget for this year.

Next slide. Let's take a closer look at our Techfin company's performance, and first, Financell. In the first quarter, Financell revenue declined by 20% to TRY130 million, mainly due to lower consumer loan portfolio, along with lower average interest rates. Its EBITDA decline was slower, resulting in 4.5 percentage points rising EBITDA margin. This was driven mainly by the cost of risk improvement with better credit scoring, successful collection performance and sale of doubtful receivables.

Accordingly, the cost of risk ratio declined to 1%. Even excluding NPS sales, cost of risk would still be below 2%, the lowest in three years. Net income increased by 51% year-on-year to TRY95,000, driven mainly by lower FX loss after hedging.

Next slide. Paycell registered a remarkable performance in Q1, achieving 52.6% year-on-year revenue growth. With a focus on expanding its business, Paycell concentrated its efforts on growing non-group driven revenues. Accordingly, non-group revenues rose 81.4% year-on-year this quarter.

Paycell’s growth was positively impacted by the increasing demand for e-commerce and digital payments. Paycell was able to monetize this demand with its mobile payment solutions, particularly direct carrier billing and e-money solution.

Mobile payment transactions volume more than doubled, while transaction volume through Paycell card is nearly four times that of last year. The number of active Paycell cards is nearly 2.5 times of last year, and reached to around 560,000.

Paycell’s three months active users reached 5.3 million. The rise in active users was driven mainly by increased digital content consumption and expanding merchant channel, and ease of use of the Paycell application. Paycell is now accepted at 13,000 merchants as of the end of the quarter.

Paycell’s EBITDA rose by 46% year-on-year, resulting in an EBITDA margin of 54%. The strong operational performance resulted in a robust net income rise of 41% to TRY40 million. Paycell will continue its strong growth in the upcoming periods through further penetration and service diversification.

This concludes my presentation. We can open the line for your questions. Thank you very much.

Ece Mandaci

Hi, thank you very much for the presentation. And congratulations on the strong results. I have three questions. One is on the prospects regarding revenue growth in consumer segment going forward. Since the inflation trends have changed in Turkey, should it be -- would it be fair to assume a higher ARPU growth generation in the quarters ahead? This is my first question.

Secondly, could you please, if it's possible give more information regarding the breakdown of digital service revenues? Is it fair to assume that now this application has a higher revenue share in overall?

And thirdly, last week, there was the comments of the Chairman of ICTA regarding the 5G tender in 2022. Could you please also provide any comments about your view on the potential candidates going forward? Thank you very much.

Murat Erkan

Thank you, Ece. First of all, for the question regarding ARPU and higher ARPU, in the upcoming quarters, we aim to improve our ARPU growth to double-digit level. And we expected the inflation to decline towards the end of the year. We believe that the gap between our ARPU growth and inflation will be contracting.

In a challenging macro environment with a high inflation and rising unemployment, we will be targeting a balanced revenue growth through ARPU increase and customer additions. Moreover, as part of our diversified business model, we will also focus on strategic focus areas, which will be supporting our top-line growth.

Especially, I would like to insist on the first quarter is not apple-to-apple in terms of roaming, because last year, there was roaming revenue after the pandemic. This year, there is no roaming revenue, this also impact the ARPU growth level as well.

Regarding the breakdown of digital service revenue, to be honest, the biggest share is TV business. So we have TV, music, Lifebox and BiP are driver of the revenue side, but the biggest share is in the TV side.

Regarding 5G tender, so we don't have official roadmap announced by the regulation yet. And a couple of days ago the Deputy Minister of Transformation Infrastructure stated that, they are planning to hold a tender in 2022, and commercial services to be launched in 2023. On our side, we have been continuing our preparation for 5G for last couple of years. We have conducted tests through collaboration and network vendors and other people.

We are seriously taking an active role in international organization setting the standards. We are focusing on different use cases of 5G, reaching out to as many vertical sector as possible, while maintaining local R&D focus. With this scope, the testing 5G heavily and real time this virtual reality cases 5G, live TV broadcasting and other tests are conducted. So, we believe that digitalization is vital for Turkey's sustainable economic growth.

Going forward, we will continue to provide tests and best-in-class technology for this purpose. But still, it's not that clear for our side, so 2023 [ph] seems the service timeline. I hope, I answered all three questions.

Ece Mandaci

Thank you very much.

Ivan Kim

Hi, and good afternoon. Three questions may be for me too, please, quickly. Firstly, can you talk about the key NPS drivers for you? So, what are the reasons your guess is stronger than rivals and for the gap to increase even though you keep increasing prices?

And then secondly, can you please talk about the fiber rollout plans? The plan for this year is clear. But longer-term, do you still aim to do sharing or your decision is pretty much to do it yourself now?

And then finally, can you please talk about opportunities to monetize BiP, because it looks fairly kind of very good scale now. So probably, there is opportunities to get more revenue from there. Thank you.

Murat Erkan

So, first of all, for drivers for NPS, there are three areas. One of them are segmented customer-centric strategy. We focus our customer based on young, premium and woman and other loyalty services. So, customer appreciate our focus on the segmented side.

Obviously, we invest a lot to our smart network. So we have widest, fastest, smartest network. So, this is appreciated by the customer. And also, our widest distribution network, I mean sales channel, we are not just selling products, we are giving services and supporting our customer to utilize technology. So, I believe all three led us on the NPS side.

Regarding fiber rollout plans in longer-term, so for this year, we hope to see 500,000 homepass. Next three years, we would like to continue the 500,000 even more than that, next couple of years. And we see that, we have a demand-driven approach by regional focus in terms of capacity management. And as long as demand is there, we'll continue to invest in fiber. And the 500k is the minimum per year, next three years, I believe.

Regarding third question, I couldn't catch the third. Could you repeat the third question?

Ivan Kim

Yeah, sure. Thank you for that, Murat. The third question was just the opportunity to monetize BiP, the messenger. Because for now, I believe there is now a ton of revenue coming from it. But now with a lot of connections that you saw in the first quarter, so maybe you can consider monetizing it more. Thank you.

Murat Erkan

Okay. Obviously, BiP, we have been investing in BiP, in terms of monetizing BiP. Our approach is a little bit different than the OTT players, other messaging platform, because we are utilizing telco capabilities into our infrastructure. So, in our BiP, with a different way of approach, we can monetize it through the voice on net, off net utilization with services on top of it. And obviously, we can convert it to our Paycell capabilities with BiP integration customer approach as well.

So, I think we have number of cases to monetize the BiP. But, we are also looking for opportunities with the international operators for win market together. Since we know how to deal with telco approach, there are telcos around the world, who can utilize BiP as their instant messaging platform with a white label approach. Also, we are looking forward to -- take for sales to other operators, other potential stakeholders as well.

Ivan Kim

Thank you. They are actually integrating it for Paycell, that was the most promising. Thank you very much for your answers.

Kayahan Demirak

Hi, thank you very much for the presentation. I just had a follow-up on the ARPU growth. Maybe few questions. On the postpaid ARPU, I mean, you had very strong net additions around the postpaid side for the past maybe more than a year, which is supported the blended ARPU growth, but it seems like this impact now is fading away.

So, what I'm trying to understand is that how dilutive the new postpaid additions in terms of price compared to your average postpaid ARPU? So on a like-for-like basis, maybe is it possible to give a rough number for the postpaid ARPU growth, excluding the new additions? And also, to explain this trend, I mean, do you see some kind of transition to lower priced packages between your subscribers network?

So, in essence from different ways, what I'm trying to understand the reasons behind the relatively weak growth in the postpaid ARPU. And also, as again follow-up this brings me to the inflationary pricing strategy. Now, there is a significant gap between the headline inflation and the ARPU growth, 8% versus 18%, 17%. So, I mean, how much do you -- this divergence to close? Also, are you basing your price increases based on your year-end inflation prices? Do you have any targets on that side that you can share? Thank you.

Murat Erkan

Kayahan, thank you very much. First of all, our postpaid ARPU is still impacted by the roaming revenue due to travel restrictions. Some of our revenue source like add-on data packages, costs in revenue, overuse charges and also impacted during the quarter.

Moreover, as you know, we also focus on switching prepaid customers to postpaid subscription. While these switches have positive impact on the blended ARPU, they negatively impact the postpaid ARPU, as these subscribers firstly choose entry level postpaid packages.

One of our strongest part is [technical difficulty] we have ability to grow and set up to do higher packages. So strong positive acquisition also had an impact on postpaid ARPU performance as well.

Our like-for-like postpaid ARPU growth was 8.4% in the first quarter. So, I think as for the comparison of our ARPU growth and inflation, we started the year by adjusting our price. Yet, we cannot see the full impact of those transactions immediately due to the contracted nature of our business.

Furthermore, we also observed that people in Turkey now are more concerned regarding their purchasing power, as well as job security. Therefore, it's more difficult to make material price adjustment in this environment.

On the other hand, due to the current macro environment in the first quarter, we saw a quick rise on the inflation side, which was beyond our expectation. All-in-all, these factor widened the gap between our ARPU growth and inflation in the first quarter. But, we see that we're going to recover this growth level coming quarters. I'm not sure that we can meet that like 17% level, but as you know, we would like to come as close as possible.

Kayahan Demirak

Thank you, understood. And just to make some remark on that. I mean, inflation is the one side of the equation. Also, how do you think of the FX side? I mean, the other substantial CapEx needs on the USD front, which part of it related with your mobile business. Also, the long-term even FX. So, I mean given the pricing side, how do you take the FX side into account? Or are you considering that cost pressure coming from that side? Thank you.

Murat Erkan

Okay. Thank you very much. The FX is very important factor, especially in the telco business. But, we were well-prepared actually living in Turkey and operate in Turkey make us quite cautious on the FX side.

So, our FX part is well-hedged at this moment, plus we see that FX might impact our investment, so we make our investment earlier than the plan. So, this also helped us to manage this FX situation.

So far, the FX is under control. We don't hope that FX will increase dramatically. So, this is in our guidance and in our plan, the existing situation on the FX side.

Kayahan Demirak

Thank you. And just one final quick question. About the asset monetization, you were hoping to see some development on the Superonline site this year, that still stands?

Murat Erkan

Yeah, it is not just Superonline, but Superonline is also one of the assets that we would like to monetize. But, because as we share in our 2020 year-end conference call, we continuously evaluate asset in our business portfolio for strategic action, in order to maximize value for our shareholders.

Among those assets, Superonline stands out as the best candidate for an IPO, given the size and growth potential. At this point, we are at the exploratory phase regarding a potential IPO. However, we should note that market conditions are quite critical for an IPO decision. Currently, we observe strong demand to IPOs in Turkish market, yet the demand is mainly coming from local retail investors.

The size of those IPOs are also relatively small compared to Superonline. For a sizable potential IPO like Superonline, the interests of international investors will also important. Therefore, foreign investor appetite to the market would be one of the criteria that we are going to consider.

Kayahan Demirak

Okay. Thank you, understood. Thank you very much for your time.

Murat Erkan

I would like to thank everyone who joined the conference call. I hope we are going to meet with the healthy conditions next or coming quarters. Thank you very much. Good morning and good afternoon, again.

Ali Serdar Yagci

So, ladies and gentlemen, thank you very much. This is the end of our call. Thank you all for taking the time to participate in the call.

