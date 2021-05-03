Photo by yongyuan/E+ via Getty Images

Strong Beat Of Recently Raised Forecast

Mitsui & Co. (OTCPK:MITSF) (OTCPK:MITSY) had a strong end to Fiscal 2021. (The fiscal year ends March 31.) As I noted in my last article, it was only one quarter ago that the company increased their profit forecast for FY 2021 to ¥270 billion, up 50% from the original plan of ¥180 billion. Actual results blew away this forecast by 24% with a profit of ¥335.5 billion or ¥199.2 per share. Additionally, Mitsui increased the 2H dividend to ¥45 per share, which is better than the original plan to leave the dividend flat at ¥40. For FY 2022, the company plans to maintain the ¥45 payout for each semiannual dividend and committed to maintain ¥90 as the minimum annual dividend going forward.

Continued strength in iron ore, Mitsui's most important commodity, drove almost half of the earnings beat. Iron ore prices (Fe 62% CFR North China) averaged $115 per ton through the first 3 quarters, but ended up at a full year average of $128 per ton. Based on the ¥2.2 billion sensitivity for every $1/ton change in the iron ore price, this price improvement alone added ¥28.8 billion to Mitsui's profit. Despite some lingering pandemic restrictions in Japan, Mitsui's more consumer-driven segments including Machinery & Infrastructure, Lifestyle, and Innovation & Corporate Development also finished the year stronger than expected. Each segment improved on last quarter's forecast by about ¥10 billion.

Commodity Tailwinds Continue In 2022

The outlook for commodities in FY 2022 is strong, Mitsui sees oil and gas prices each averaging 28% higher than FY 2021 and copper prices 24% higher.

The company does not disclose its iron ore forecast, but Trading Economics shows current prices of around $180/ton, declining to $150/ton by next year but on average around 28% above FY 2021 actuals.

The resulting FY 2022 profit forecast has the Mineral & Metal Resources segment increasing by 45% and Energy up by 85%. Outside of the commodity segments, Machinery & Infrastructure profit is also forecast up 74% as automotive and construction markets improve from the pandemic. The absence of write-offs of mining interests in Mozambique will also help both Minerals & Metal Resources and Machinery & Infrastructure in FY 2022.

Looking beyond FY 2022, the non-commodity businesses are expected to pick up the slack from the Mineral and Metal Resources segment where earnings could hit a cyclical peak this year. The Machinery & Infrastructure segment is increasingly focusing on clean power projects as well as next generation mobility including EV batteries and charging infrastructure. In Lifestyle, the company is looking to leverage data from its health care businesses to build a "wellness service platform" centered on Asian markets. The company is also investing in Indonesian conglomerate CT Group to participate in the growing middle class consumer market in that country.

Valuation And Capital Management

Since my last article, ordinary share price has increased by about 19%. Over the same period, the EPS outlook for 2022 has improved by about 12%. As a result, the FY 2022 P/E has increased from 7.8 to 8.3 although it remains cheap. The share price has also increased faster than the increase in the dividend, bringing the dividend yield down to 3.9% from 4.1%.

2/5/2021 5/3/2021 improvement FY 2022 EPS ¥248 ¥277.5 11.9% Share Price ¥1,932 ¥2,303.5 19.2% P/E 7.8 8.3 6.6% Yearly Dividend ¥80 ¥90 12.5% Dividend Yield 4.14% 3.91% -5.6%

As a capital intensive company with many equity investments, Price/Book can still be a useful metric. Mitsui continues to trade below book value and is in the middle of the 5 Japanese trading companies on this metric. Return on Equity is the second highest. If the company delivers on its FY 2022 plan, ROE would get back to its 2017-2019 levels around 10%.

Mitsui's balance sheet continues to strengthen, with debt/equity ratio down to 0.72 from 0.83 last quarter and 0.91 a year ago. Book equity value improved despite buybacks due to retained earnings and mark-to-market of equity investments. Total debt also decreased by about ¥200 billion.

Mitsui had enough core operating cash flow in FY 2021 to cover all capex, dividends, and buybacks even without including the cash received from asset sales.

For FY 2022, the core operating cash flow plan is ¥20 billion higher at ¥680 billion. This will cover the higher dividend payout of ¥150 billion and announced buybacks of ¥50 billion, leaving ¥480 billion for capex or debt payoff before any asset sales.

Risks

A faster weakening of the iron ore market would be the biggest negative hit to Mitsui's outlook. This could come from increasing supply from Brazil or steel production cuts in China. Pandemic restrictions in Japan could also slow the recovery of the Lifestyle and Machinery & Infrastructure segments.

Reminders For US ADR Holders

One ADR, which trades under the ticker OTCPK:MITSY in the US represents 20 ordinary shares, which trade as OTCPK:MITSF in the US and (TSE:8031) in Japan. The ADRs are far more liquid in the US and will have a lower bid/ask spread. The down side of the ADR's is that they are subject to $0.02/ADR management fee and $0.006 tax relief fee collected semi-annually when the dividend is issued. Based on the latest tax treaty, dividends are also subject to 10% withholding which may be recovered as a tax credit in the US by filing Form 1116 with your annual tax return.

The record date for the ¥45 dividend for 2H FY 2021 was March 31, so you won't be able to get it by buying the stock now. The ordinary dividends will be paid on June 21. The pay date for the ADR's has not been announced but typically has been about 2 weeks later.

Conclusion

Mitsui stock has done well since my last write-up, increasing about 19%. FY 2021 results turned out even better than the raised Feb. 2021 forecast. Also, the company profit forecast for FY 2022 is above the original estimate that I made last quarter. As a result, the P/E ratio is a bit higher at 8.3 times FY 2022 earnings but still cheap.

Higher iron ore prices will be a big driver of the company's performance in FY 2022, as they were in 4Q 2021. Looking out further, iron ore prices could come down from this year's high levels, but Mitsui is growing its non-commodity businesses such as Lifestyle and Machinery & Infrastructure so that they can make a bigger contribution to overall company profits in FY 2023 and beyond. Willingness to grow the minimum annual dividend 12.5% from ¥80 to ¥90 demonstrates management confidence in their ability to deliver longer term earnings growth.