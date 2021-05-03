Photo by imaginima/E+ via Getty Images

Context of the article

Around 6 months back, I’d explored the investment case of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT), a South and Midwest-based specialty home furnishing retailer. It's worth noting that HVT has been one of the small-cap hotshots of the year, delivering returns of 258% over the past year, well ahead of the 169% returns generated by its peers from the small-cap consumer discretionary space (PSCD).

Source: Yahoo Finance

I’ll hold my hand up and admit that I did not expect the stock to deliver such an exemplary performance but the underlying conditions of the US housing market have been strong enough to buttress the prospects of HVT. Last week the company also announced its Q1 results, so felt it would be an appropriate time to gauge conditions in this counter once again.

Macros continue to remain resilient but affordability risk gains traction

I highlighted before why I felt that HVT was one of those stories where the macro tends to take precedence over the micro; given the inherently commoditized nature of HVT’s products, it’s one of those stories which will likely continue to flourish as long as the housing market continues to remain hot. Let’s consider some of the key metrics here.

For home furnishing sales to hold up, you’re going to need underlying momentum in home sales and this looks rather resilient at the moment despite the growing risk tied to affordability. Last month, new home sales in the US were up 21% and came in at their highest reading since August 2006! Incidentally, HVT's core markets- the Southern and Midwest regions, proved to be the leaders, seeing sales growth of 40% and 31% respectively.

Conversely, it looks as though the affordability factor seems to be making its mark in the existing home sales market which continued to trend lower for the second successive month and also proved to be the worst number in 7 months coming in at 6m units! The chief reason for this has been the pricing where the median home price is now at record highs of $329,100. Could we see this trend being mirrored in the new home sales market soon enough?

US consumers in general though continue to be enthused about their future income prospects, improving job market, and the recent round of stimulus checks. Consumer confidence in April 2021 came in at 121.7, the highest level in over 14 months. The expectations index which measures consumers’ short-term outlook for income, business, and labor also rose from 108.3 in March to 109.3 in April.

To validate this relative buoyancy, I’ve also looked at external financing conditions in the home improvement space. Despite rates trending up in recent months, it doesn’t seem to have put off borrowers. As you can see from the chart below, from the lows of 53 seen in late Dec, the Lending Tree sub-index for home improvement has continued to trend up sequentially in the months since and has almost doubled, most recently coming at 94; still remains some way off from the 120 levels seen in early July 2020.

Source: Lending Tree

All this is being reflected in a very strong monthly sales run rate in the retail furniture and home furniture space. On an adjusted basis, monthly retail sales of these products in the US have been around the $11.7bn mark. Just for some context, when I wrote my article in Nov-20, the sales run rate was at a much lower level of $10.1-$10.4bn. For the first three months of 2021, these sales are up by 20.4%.

Resilient topline trends could continue and this could aid operating leverage

Back in November, one of the reasons why I was not prepared to be overly optimistic on HVT was because I didn’t see a great deal of visibility beyond Q1-21; now I feel as though I have a bit more clarity. In the most recent Q1-21, the company delivered impressive annual sales growth of~32% but it’s worth noting that they did benefit from a weaker comp last year as they had to shut down operations for the last 2 weeks of March. Traditionally, if one looks at the quarterly sales trends of HVT over the last few years one would note that Q2 sales tend to be roughly in line with Q1 on an absolute basis, but last year was an aberration on account of the pandemic where Q2 sales plummeted to around $110m from $179.4m in Q1. This weak comp effect means HVT will likely see another quarter (at the very least) of strong topline growth in Q2-21, substantially higher than the 32% seen in Q1. Let me explain.

If you look at the last three quarters, where sales are more normalized, one can see that it has ranged between $217.5m to $236.5m, so it would be reasonable to perhaps expect something in this range. In addition to that, it's also worth keeping an eye on the trend of customer deposits; this tends to lead sales by a quarter (In Q4, customer deposits declined by 3% sequentially; this was then reflected in Q1-21 sales which declined sequentially by -2%). Customer deposits are essentially payments received in advance of the delivery of HVT’s merchandise and gets recorded as liabilities on the balance sheet. When merchandise is delivered to the customer, revenue gets recognized. Now in Q1-21, we had seen a surge in customer deposits sequentially by 22% from $86.1m in Q4-20 to $104.7m in Q1-21. So, it looks all but certain that this sequential improvement in customer deposits gets reflected in the Q2-21 sales number.

So basically, if you’re looking at anything above $236.5m (which is what we saw in Q1-21) and considering the low base effect of Q2-20 where quarterly sales were only $110m, you’re looking at the Q2-21 YoY sales growth of 115% at the very least! The HVT management feels the strong sales momentum could continue for the rest of the year as the backlog of orders remains very strong and incoming orders remain at an elevated pace since January.

Source: Prepared by the writer using data from HVT’s quarterly reports

These impressive sales trends also mean that you'll see strong operating leverage come through; just for some context note that HVT's SG&A rose by around $12.2m annually in Q1-21; yet as a % of sales this only came in at 46.4%, substantially lower than the 54.4% figure seen a year ago. Within that, the fixed component of the SG&A (things like occupancy, advertising, administrative costs) which consists of the majority of the SG&A only came in at 29.2% as a % of sales, vs 34.7% a year ago.

Supply chain challenges and labor shortages could cause some pressure going forward

HVT management highlighted supply chain-related challenges which they expect could continue to linger. The company has struggled to procure adequate container capacity and in Q1, the company experienced port delays in LA which went on for 3 weeks. The winter storm also impacted operations at their distribution center and in addition to that, the Suez Canal blockage also resulted in additional delays for their products to be delivered in Q2. HVT management feels some of these issues could spill over to Q3 which means they could see higher freight costs. In addition to that, the management also flagged the challenges in procuring labor to run their warehouse and distribution centers. Ongoing stimulus cheques by the Biden government have dissuaded potential warehouse and home delivery agents from entering the job market and companies such as HVT have had to pay the price due to this labor shortage; this lingering prospect of wage inflation could keep margins in check.

Closing thoughts

Source: Trading View

HVT is currently witnessing some strong tailwinds on account of the broad housing market momentum and it looks like it could have another strong quarter, at least on the topline front. This inherent strength is being reflected on the charts where the stock has gone parabolic and broken past all key resistances (most recently it broke past a multi-year channel boundary just below $40, a boundary connecting all the major closing points all the way back from 1999) and is now trading at lifetime highs. This ongoing momentum is great but it’s clearly not meant for someone looking to make a fresh entry. There are also a couple of risks worth noting; one, since late Feb 2021, the quantum of insider selling has ramped up significantly, warranting some caution (since Feb 25th, insiders have sold HVT shares to the tune of $3.2m).

Source: Guru Focus

In addition to that, also note that the % of float that is short currently works out to 15.77%; the last time one saw a number higher than this, was back in mid-August. Of course, a further bout of short-covering could work for the bulls but at such high price levels seeing this level of short interest suggests some caution may be warranted.