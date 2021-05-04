Photo by lithiumcloud/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

I’ve had a long position in Silgan Holdings (NASDAQ:SLGN) for a while as I’m charmed by the company’s free cash flow potential. While the balance sheet contains quite a bit of debt after some recent acquisitions, Silgan’s bread and butter is to seamlessly fit in those acquisitions in its existing corporate structure and use the free cash flow (including synergy benefits) to rapidly reduce the net debt again.

Data by YCharts

Everything checks out in the first quarter of the year

Silgan is one of the larger manufacturers of metal containers in North America and Europe (and has a plastic container division and a dispensing system division) and actually has the No. 1 position in the US in the metal food container market with a market share of just over 50%. With almost 50 plants in the US, the company can easily meet the demand and this helps Silgan report strong revenue and cash flows, which help to reduce the net debt.

In its Q1 press release, Silgan confirms it reported record net income thanks to its continuous pursuit of growth (organic and through M&A). Silgan’s total revenue in the first quarter of 2021 was just under $1.24B, an increase of approximately 20% compared to Q1 2020. As the total COGS increased by roughly the same percentage, the gross profit increase was pretty linear as well: Silgan added just over $36M in gross profit in Q1 2021, to end up at $221.5M.

Source: Quarterly press release

Some of the other expenses increased as well, and you also can clearly see the restructuring expenses ("rationalization charges") almost four-folded compared to the first quarter last year. Despite this, Silgan was still able to report an EBIT increase of almost 25% thanks to the slower increase in the SG&A expenses (up less than 10% despite a 20% revenue increase).

As Silgan completed two acquisitions in 2020 it’s not surprising to see the interest expenses increase to $26.4M, but the main takeaway from the Silgan Q1 results is the strong net income of $73.3M which represents approximately $0.66 per share. The dividend has now been established at $0.14/quarter (or $0.56/year) for a current dividend yield of just around 1.3%.

That’s a rather low yield, but as long as Silgan is able to pursue bolt-on M&A opportunities which add more value to the company, I’m totally fine with receiving a small dividend. As the cash flow statements confirm, Silgan is generating plenty of free cash flow but prefers to improve its balance sheet rather than paying out the free cash flow as a dividend.

Silgan reported a negative operating cash flow of $172M, but this is due to the seasonal fluctuations in the working capital position. As you can see, three working capital elements required almost $318M and that’s pretty much in line with the working capital needs in Q1 2020.

Source: quarterly financial results

This also means that on an adjusted basis, the operating cash flow was approximately $145.4M. That’s an increase of almost 30% compared to Q1 2020 and this confirms the excellent operating results of Silgan. The capex was just about $69M resulting in Silgan generating a positive free cash flow of $76.6M. With 110.2M shares outstanding, this represents a free cash flow result per share of just under $0.70.

The net debt increased, but there's no reason to worry

I also think the company has been overspending on capex in the first quarter. Although Silgan does not provide a detailed capex guidance, I would expect the capex to increase only marginally from last year’s $224M. Annualizing the Q1 capex would indicate a full-year capex of almost $280M and I think that’s way too much and the capex in the next few quarters will be lower. Assuming a full-year capex of $240M (an increase of 7% compared to last year), the adjusted free cash flow in Q1 (using a run-rate of $60M in investments on a quarterly basis) would be closer to $85M (or $0.77/share). I also don’t think using a quarterly capex of $60M is outrageously optimistic as that’s pretty much in line with the depreciation expenses while I would reasonably expect the sustaining capex to be lower than the depreciation expenses.

The incoming cash flow helps to rapidly reduce the net debt as the dividend payments only require $16M per quarter. As of the end of March, the net debt on the Silgan balance sheet was approximately $3.17B.

Source: quarterly financial results

That’s an increase compared to the less than $2.85B as of the end of December but that’s obviously caused by the high investment in the working capital position. Based on the current situation and the expectation to see the working capital situation normalize, I expect Silgan to end the year with a net debt of approximately $2.5B. Still relatively high as the full-year EBITDA will be approximately $750M, but the free cash flow will force the net debt to decrease rather fast.

Investment thesis

Silgan will generate a free cash flow result of in excess of $3/share, and while the company is guiding for a full-year free cash flow result of approximately $380M, I’m a little bit more conservative as the company’s guidance likely includes changes in the working capital position. I think $3.10 is a realistic assumption and this would mean the company is currently trading at a free cash flow yield of just over 7%. Meanwhile, the EV/EBITDA ratio (using the expected year-end net debt of $2.5B and an EBITDA of $750M for this year) is less than 10 and decreasing fast as Silgan will report a lower net debt and increasing EBITDA results in the next few years as it unlocks the synergy benefits from the 2020 acquisitions.

I currently have a full-sized position in Silgan Holdings but I'm not adding more for the time being. I’m also obviously not selling and likely won’t be interested in selling below $50/share (which would result in a free cash flow yield of around 6%). Silgan remains on track to report record free cash flow, and this will greatly de-risk the balance sheet going forward.