AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE:AMC) continues to burn a massive amount of cash each month according to April 27 prospectus figures, even with most of their domestic theaters opened. Their previously reported $125 million monthly cash burn rate figures in late 2020 did not include $450 million in differed rent as of December 31 that will need to be paid in 2021 and future years. In addition, they "have achieved additional deferrals, which will cause our cash requirements to increase substantially in the future". To help alleviate potential future cash liquidity problems, AMC recently announced they are issuing up to 43 million additional new shares.

AMC Stock Is A Sell

There are three strong reasons to sell AMC at current prices that I will cover in this article:

1) Massive cash burn rate

2) Substantial insider selling the last few months

3) Current enterprise value is too high

Cash Burn

While actual 1Q results are expected to be reported on May 6, there were some financial figures reported in their April 27 prospectus to sell new shares. The total revenue for 1Q was $148.3 million. The total loss was about $567.2 million-$572.2 million.

Source: April 27 Prospectus

A balance sheet was not included, but many critical figures were mentioned in the filing.

The cash on March 31 was estimated at $813.1 million, compared to $308 million on December 31. AMC raised about $1.210 billion in cash during the 1Q via stock sales and various new debt financing, which means they used $705 million cash. [($308m+$1.21b)-$813m=$705m]. Since AMC stated in the prospectus that they had $211.9 million currently available under their revolving credit facility, I am assuming that they paid down $212 million on that credit facility during the quarter. That implies that $483 million cash was burned in the quarter to pay for current quarterly cash operating expenses and most likely a portion of the $450 million in differed rent from last year. Hopefully, management will offer some clarification during the May 6 conference call.

This very high cash burn rate was even higher than I estimated in my "pencil" cash burn that I covered in a prior article. Since New York City theaters were reopened in early March and other parts of the country also reopened their theaters during the quarter, it seems that revenue from an opened theater at low capacity rates does not always even cover the cash operating expenses.

In my prior February 16 article, I estimated cash of $712.4 million on August 1 (note: that estimate did not factor in paying down $212 million revolving credit facility) based in part on an average monthly cash burn rate of $115 million for the first seven months of 2021. I was expecting the cash burn rate to start very high and decrease over that period. Since no details about the timing for the payment of the $450 million of 2020 differed rent payments or additional deferrals that may have been negotiated in 2021 have been reported by management, it is difficult to make an accurate new estimate of cash on August 1.

Using $813 million cash on March 31 and $430 million net cash proceeds from selling 43 million shares @$10 per share (after expenses), AMC will have $1.243 billion cash plus about $212 million available under their credit facility to absorb future monthly cash burns. I have doubts this will be enough cash, especially since an operating company can't burn cash down to $0.00 and there is a very large amount of cash needed to pay differed rent.

Just for the sake of discussion of potential cash burn until March 31, 2022:

$308 cash on Dec.31, 2020

plus, $1.210 billion cash raised in 1Q 2021

plus, $430 million from new April/May stock sale

=$1.948 billion cash

less, $450 million differed rent

=$1.498 billion

less, $840 million [total monthly cash burn Jan. 1-July 31 @$120 million/month average (up from $115 million/month I originally estimated)]

= $658 million

less, $312 million on Mar. 31, 2021 [$100 million cash and $212 million available under revolving credit facility or $312 million cash after drawing down their credit facility.]

=$346 million [Cash available for to help cover expenses from Aug.1 to Mar. 31, 2022, or an average cash burn rate of $43.25 million per month]

AMC needs to become cash-flow positive eventually. I think AMC would have better off having the ability to issue even more shares to raise cash. The proposal to increase the authorized number of shares by 500 million was withdrawn. (I assume their proxy solicitor, D.F. King, told management there were indications that shareholders would vote against the proposal.) Now management has fewer options. Even future potential debt exchange offers are now off the table.

If all 43 million shares are sold, there will be 493,280,240 Class A shares outstanding compared to the currently authorized shares of 524,173,073. The company could sell a few additional shares, but they need to retain a significant number of shares for their various management incentives plans.

Insider Selling

Often when insiders sell a significant amount of shares, the market views this as a major yellow flag. It seems informed AMC insiders are selling and retail investors are buying. Insider sales:

*Wanda, who controlled AMC before the massive new stock sales by AMC

Feb. 1, 2,661,000 shares @ average price @14.59

Mar. 19, 1,582,996 shares @ $14.43

Mar. 20, 12,004,438 shares @ !3.98

*Sean Goodman, CFO

April 16, 45,404 shares @ $9.488

*John McDonald, EVP-U.S. Operations

April 22, 50,000 shares @ $9.92

*Elizabeth Frank, Chief Content Officer

Mar. 26, 60,000 shares @ $10.11

Mar. 13, 40,000 shares @ $13.56

*Kevin Connor, General Counsel

Mar. 17, 36,179 shares @ $13.60

Mar. 16, 36,179 shares @ $13.56

*Stephen Colanero, EVP-Chief Marketing Officer

Mar. 23, 100,000 shares @ $10.5217

*Daniel Ellis, SVP

April 16, 10,000 shares @ $9.483

Mar. 29, 20,000 shares @ $10.258

*Chris Cox, SVP-Chief Accounting Officer

Mar. 16, 29,068 shares @ $12.86

Enterprise Value Is Higher Than Before The Pandemic

AMC had many operating problems even before Covid-19 and had no growth in annual attendance figures for years.

Annual Attendance (billions)

Source: 10-K

1Q revenue of $148.3 million was down sharply from 4Q 2020 revenue of $162.5 million, but it was up from the terrible $119.5 million in 3Q 2020. There is a lot of pressure on AMC to deliver later in 2021 when a number of expected blockbuster movies are set to be released in theaters.

There are still continued cost issues associated with cleaning theaters between shows. I don't think moviegoers will tolerate food trash in theaters, which often occurred in the past. Poor hygiene habits by a few customers could discourage others, including myself, from going to theaters.

Changes in how/where movies are going to be released by studios add significant uncertainties that need to be factored into the valuation of AMC. The problem is that AMC has a very weak card hand when negotiating with studios. Movie theater owners have very few, if any, alternative uses for their theaters, while movie studios have multiple options for how/where their films are released to the public.

In order to estimate a fair value for AMC equity, one needs to analyze their enterprise value. Using the year-end 2019 figures when operations were "normal", their total enterprise value was about $5.263 billion ($4.478 net debt after subtracting cash, plus $785 million equity capitalization). After factoring in various debt financings, such as the conversion by Silver Lake of the $600 convertible note and the new Euro/Pound revolving credit facility, minus the estimated cash amount of $813.1 million, the net debt was about $4.582 billion on March 31. This would imply the March 31, 2021 equity capitalize should be $681 million to have the same total enterprise value as the end of 2019 before the pandemic. Using 450.3 million shares outstanding and $681 million equity capitalization, the AMC stock price would be $1.51. (Note: all these figures are before the sale of 43 million shares.) Using the March 31 AMC stock price of $10.21, the actual equity capitalization is $4.598 billion or approximately $9.180 billion total enterprise value.

Using the adjusted EBITDA for 2019 of $771.4 million and an enterprise value of $9.18 billion, the EBITDA multiple would be 11.9x. Using $929.2 million EBITDA for 2018, the multiple would be 9.9x. These are unrealistic valuation multiples for a highly leveraged company with a shaky operating past and a very uncertain future because of competition from other ways to view movies instead of going to theaters.

Since I expect the total cash burn during the rest of this year will be much greater than the cash raised from the sale of 43 million shares, net debt will continue to increase. This would imply that total equity capitalization would decline to have the same enterprise value as year-end 2019. In my opinion, AMC stock is, therefore, way too high.

Conclusion

AMC stock traders need to focus on actual current and future operating results instead of focusing on some potential stock squeeze. Because the company sold a massive amount of stock over the last 8 months, there are plenty of shares to borrow. AMC traders who hold their shares in margin accounts at brokers, such as Robinhood, automatically allow their AMC shares to be loaned out to short-sellers.

Since insiders are selling, cash is still being burned, and the enterprise value is currently too high, I rate AMC stock a sell.