Great companies are sometimes formed by a convergence of catalysts. The pandemic has changed the landscape of the global economy, and has made for fertile ground for innovation. Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) has been one such company that has taken advantage of the circumstances. Fiverr has excelled through its "service-as-a-product" business model, and growth has rapidly accelerated.

I don't think that Fiverr's success is an anomaly. The company is poised to continue growing thanks to a large addressable market and multiple levers that Fiverr can pull for growth. With a sub-$10 billion market cap, there is still immense upside for investors, despite the stock's strong run over the past year. We will review this below.

Company Overview

Fiverr was started in 2010 by Micha Kaufman and Shai Wininger. Fiverr is an online marketplace that brings freelancers together with consumers and businesses in need of digital services. These services are wide ranging and include web design, logo design, copy writing, and much (much) more. The company's 2020 revenues were $190 million, which were up 77% over 2019.

source: Fiverr International Ltd.

The customer experience on Fiverr is modeled after e-commerce. Users can search/browse a variety of services, and the entire transaction from inquiry to delivery to feedback, is all handled within Fiverr's platform.

source: Fiverr International Ltd.

This is more seamless than how freelance services have historically been procured. Historically, freelancing is handled offline in a highly fragmented market where freelancers must advertise their own services (via classifieds for example). Fiverr provides an all-in-one solution for both freelancers and users, and takes a cut of the transaction in exchange.

Large Addressable Market Opportunity

One of the most important aspects of a long term growth investment, is that the business has access to a large addressable market. If a company is expanding, you want a large space for that company to grow into. The freelance market is huge. Fiverr has estimated that freelance income in the United States alone is $815 billion, and Fiverr estimates the current size of its TAM to be $115 billion. When you think of Fiverr's current revenues being just $190 million, we are clearly in the early innings of Fiverr's story.

One of the common misconceptions about Fiverr's growth, is that the company was simply a timely beneficiary of the pandemic. That once Covid passes, folks will stop freelancing, and go back to traditional jobs. I strongly disagree. To be clear, Fiverr did experience an acceleration in growth during the pandemic.

However, there are macro tailwinds that have existed prior to Covid. The "gig economy" has been gaining steam for years. Despite starting from a small number, the graphic below shows the growing interest people have had in participating in online products/services going back years. Years later, the "gig economy" has rapidly expanded from pure labor and asset driven businesses, to skilled/creative services such as what we often see on Fiverr.

source: Small Business Labs

In recent years, the gig economy has been fueled by growing acceptance and increased connectivity. The smart phone was a huge catalyst for this. People are drawn to the feeling of entrepreneurship, and working on their own schedules. The flexibility of the gig economy isn't just a benefit for works either - companies are growing increasingly accepting of the gig economy.

source: Roland Berger

In my view, it's not that Covid created the gig economy, rather it is Covid that accelerated the adoption of it. We may see some slowing in growth following Covid, but secular trends are difficult to reverse once they are set in motion.

Multiple Levers For Growth

Behind these secular tailwinds, Fiverr is poised to benefit from an operating landscape that is aligned for growth. However the company is proactively attacking several aspects of the market to corner growth from multiple angles.

Service Growth

Fiverr's breadth of offerings has matured over the years. As Fiverr grows and gains more of a reputation, higher skilled freelancers are attracted to the platform. Fiverr has seen its average spend per buyer increase each year. As the company's offerings continue to expand into increasingly valuable services and buyer needs increase in sophistication, this figure should continue to rise.

source: Fiverr International Ltd.

Fiverr Business

Speaking of increasingly sophisticated buyers, Fiverr is in the early stages of its operating segment aimed at businesses, "Fiverr Business". Fiverr offers a host of perks and added benefits designed to bring value to the relationship between business buyers and freelancers such as:

collaboration tools

"white glove" service

a dedicated environment

budget friendly pricing structure

It is more efficient for many businesses to outsource certain tasks than to spend the time and money to hire an employee. This gives them an easy avenue to do this.

International Expansion

Fiverr has an operating presence of 160 countries, and as the platform continues to attract freelancers/sellers, the company's penetration will deepen.

source: Fiverr International Ltd.

The company is working to remove as much friction as possible from the buyer experience. An example of this is setting up in non-english speaking countries to remove the communication barrier that is often a hurdle to international growth.

Value Add For Sellers

As Fiverr's platform grows, the increasing volume of freelancers offering services will create both competition between sellers, and opportunity for Fiverr. Fiverr can implement value add tools for sellers, that creates ways that Fiverr can increase its take per seller.

source: Fiverr International Ltd.

For example, sellers can now advertise within the Fiverr platform. It's called "promoted gigs". Sellers can participate in a CPC advertising model, where Fiverr would promote the seller, and receive compensation from the seller every time a user clicks the ad for that seller.

While Fiverr is poised for growth given the large addressable market that it operates in, all of these levers (and future innovations) are different ways in which Fiverr is striving to maximize the reach and profitability of its marketplace platform.

Investment Risks

No investment is without risks, especially so for companies early on in their growth trajectory. Fiverr has done well to date, but investors should keep a couple of things in mind.

First, the "gig economy" is a large market that offers opportunity. Fiverr will hardly be the only company vying to take advantage of this. Upwork (UPWK) is Fiverr's primary competitor, and it would hardly surprise me to see "big tech" begin to integrate into the gig economy as well. I like Fiverr's established footprint, but big tech competitors have existing infrastructure and much more capital than Fiverr, given the company's current size.

Also (as we will discuss in a moment), Fiverr's stock is priced at a premium. Investors should approach Fiverr with a long term mindset, but it's very possible that a lack of execution could cause the market to rerate the stock lower. Investors that are not already well into "the green" on their holdings could experience volatility and valuation compression.

Looking At Valuation

Fiverr has done well since its IPO in 2019, though most of the stock's appreciation has come since the pandemic started. After pulling back off of highs, Fiverr is now trading at just over $200 per share.

source: Ycharts

The stock's rapid ascension from last year would create the impression that the stock is carrying a steep valuation. With an enterprise value of $7.3 billion, the stock's EV/Sales based on 2020 results is 38.4X. This does seem high, but the company's continued growth will enable the stock to burn off its premium in a reasonable amount of time.

Analysts are expecting revenues this year to hit $288 million, and almost $500 million by 2023. Against 2023 estimates of $492 million, the EV/sales falls to 14.8X. While investors may need to wait a year or two for the company's growth to catch up to its valuation, a long term investors can afford this because Fiverr is so early in its growth trajectory.

source: Seeking Alpha

And while many high growth companies are unprofitable, Fiverr is at its inflection point where earnings growth is going to begin accelerating over the next couple of years. When you consider the company's profitability and its continued strong revenue growth, I think a long term investor could pay into Fiverr near these levels and still do very well over the long term.

Wrapping Up

Great companies don't come along every day. It takes a special recipe of innovation and execution within a large addressable market to create the companies that grow into tremendous long term investments. I see a lot to like in Fiverr, and it's still relatively early in the company's story. While there are risks involved, I believe that Fiverr still has a lot of long term upside left ahead.