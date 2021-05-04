Inflation: Beyond Near-Term Volatility
Summary
- We see near-term volatility in inflation as the economic restart progresses, and believe markets underappreciate potential for medium-term price pressures.
- U.S. stocks hit record highs supported by strong corporate earnings. The Federal Reserve reiterated its intent to "stay behind the curve."
- Investors will look for clues of the recovery of sectors most affected by the pandemic in this week’s U.S. nonfarm payrolls data.
This article was written by
Jean Boivin, PhD, is head of economic and markets research at the Blackrock Investment Institute. Prior to joining BlackRock, Dr. Boivin served as deputy governor of the Bank of Canada and as Finance Canada’s associate deputy minister and G7/G20 deputy. He has taught at Columbia Business School and HEC Montreal. He writes about the global economy, global markets and policy.