Reddit is a social news aggregation, web content rating and discussion website. Registered members submit content to the site, and posts are organized by subject into user-created boards called “communities” or “subreddits,” which cover a variety of topics, including investing. The recent GameStop episode highlighted the ability of investors following Reddit to impact prices.

Danqi Hu, Charles Jones, Valerie Zhang and Xiaoyan Zhang contribute to the literature on social media’s impact on investing with their March 2021 paper, “ The Rise of Reddit: How Social Media Affects Retail Investors and Short-sellers’ Roles in Price Discovery.” Their goal was to determine whether social media can significantly affect how prices are formed and how different types of investors behave. They also sought to determine if short-sellers can still effectively help the price discovery process while retail investors are bullish. To find the answers, they computed four measures of activity at the Reddit community “WallStreetBets”: traffic volume, discussion tones, dispersion of opinions and connectedness of submitters, of all posts and comments from January 2020 through February 2021. For activities in the capital market, they computed order flows from retail investors and short-sellers for the same period. Following is a summary of their findings:

Social media activity makes retail investors more bullish.

Activities on Reddit are significantly connected with stock price movements, retail order flows and short-selling activities.

Higher traffic (measured by number of posts and comments combined on Reddit) is associated with higher returns up to 10 days, though the data is most informative at the one-day horizon and decreases with the horizon.

Higher traffic is associated with more positive next-day retail order flow and lower shorting flows in the stock market (indicating that short-sellers are deterred by social media activity to some extent, possibly worrying about the risk of a short squeeze).

Shorts significantly and negatively predict future returns. When there is higher traffic, more positive tone, more disagreement and higher connectedness on Reddit, the shorts become even more informative and predict even lower future returns (Reddit traders are uninformed investors whom the shorts exploit).

The “Robinhood 50” stocks (those selected by Robinhood for trading restrictions) are more affected by social media activity. Retail order flows, which are significantly affected by social media activity, predict even higher future returns for these stocks, and heavy shorting flows also more significantly predict their low future returns.

Their findings led Hu, Jones, Zhang and Zhang to conclude: “Reddit social media activity encourages retail buying behavior, and deters shorting.” They added: “Social media activity and retail flows cultivate price bubbles, while the short-sellers correct the bubbles created by social media activity and retail order flows.” The takeaway for investors is that the information contained in Reddit variables is of a very short-term nature and does not persist. In addition, shorts are able to exploit the excessive exuberance of uninformed Reddit traders.

